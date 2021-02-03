SMI 10’804 0.6%  SPI 13’477 0.7%  Dow 30’687 1.6%  DAX 13’835 1.6%  Euro 1.0811 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’590 1.7%  Gold 1’838 -1.2%  Bitcoin 32’069 6.6%  Dollar 0.8974 0.0%  Öl 57.9 3.0% 
03.02.2021 04:11:00

TTV Chinese New Year Special - The 2021 TTV SUPER STAR

TAIPEI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest Chinese program to celebrate Chinese New Year's, the TTV SUPER STAR recently commenced at the Taipei Arena. Live audiences were not admitted due to the pandemic but TTV remains committed to high-quality production and extended invitations to more than 31 celebrities, bands, and groups. Celebrities at the 2021 TTV SUPER STAR will deliver a variety of performances ranging from pop to classics that caters to all ages. TTV has been producing and airing the TTV SUPER STAR program for the past 12 years. Despite the global pandemic, TTV has chosen to continue producing TTV SUPER STAR to celebrate Chinese New Year's with Chinese people around the world.

Opening with Jam Hsiao & TTV Super Star Hosts/ photo credit: MAGPIE Entertainment Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd.)

 

Crowd Lu Performing Latest Song and Touching Hearts/ photo credit: TTV (PRNewsfoto/Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd.)

Super Star Ambassador and 8-time Super Star Performer, Jam Hsiao, will open the program this year. In preparation for his opening performance, Jam Hsiao adjusted his songs and will be delivering a stunning visual performance with his signature, robust voice. Donning an outfit fitting for the Year of Ox, host Mickey Huang joins other hosts and mascot Super King in bringing the show to its climax. Crowd Lu – recipient of the Golden Horse Award, Golden Melody Award, and Golden Bell Award – will be performing his new song Let Go against a rallying cry, "Better Together, Support Frontline Medical Workers," in hopes for the pandemic to end and for a better future.

The 3D Stage for the 2021 TTV SUPER STAR/ photo credit: TTV (PRNewsfoto/Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd.)

 

Wakin Chau (Left) and Winnie Hsin (Right) Performing Classics on Stage/ photo credit: TTV (PRNewsfoto/Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd.)

In the 2021 TTV SUPER STAR program, audiences can tune in to witness a legendary showdown between Wakin Chau and Winnie Hsin. Both singers have been active in the Chinese language music scene for over three decades and have given us many classic songs. This time, they will be performing classic songs with a new twist that will leave their fans more nostalgic than ever.

JJ Lin Performs Latest Song & Street Dance/ photo credit: TTV (PRNewsfoto/Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd.)

The grand finale is JJ Lin who last performed at TTV SUPER STAR 10 years ago and he will be bringing three new songs with street and modern dance choreographies. The romantic and extravagant set design was inspired by European designs and will perfectly compliment JJ Lin's performance. The 2021 TTV SUPER STAR will air on Chinese New Year's Eve (February 11, 2021) at 6:30 P.M. Taiwan time on TouchTTV and on TTV's YouTube channel.

SOURCE Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 267.10
2.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 423.40
2.69 %
CS Group 12.09
2.46 %
Alcon 66.52
2.18 %
LafargeHolcim 49.98
2.10 %
Lonza Grp 573.80
0.14 %
Swisscom 484.20
0.06 %
Roche Hldg G 311.55
-0.08 %
Novartis 80.64
-0.30 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-1.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

02.02.21
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Callable Single BRCs
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.21
SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Was der Bitcoin für seinen weiteren Erfolg braucht
Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021 - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Diesen Aktien attestiert Investor Thomas Lee ein ähnliches Kurspotential wie zuletzt Tesla
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Nestlé verhandelt mit One Rock über Verkauf von Wasser-Geschäft
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: Schiedsverfahren gegen ehemalige Axovan-Aktionäre gewonnen
Neue Probleme für Fresenius: Dialysetochter FMC erwartet Ergebnisknick - Aktien deutlich schwächer
Boeing droht Verlust jeder dritten Bestellung für Grossraumjet 777X - Aktie dennoch stärker

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
An der Wall Street griffen Anleger am zweiten Handelstag der Woche zu. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Dienstag Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Dienstag Zuversicht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit