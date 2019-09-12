TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced a new authentication product that provides unprecedented real-time verification of customer identities. The new offering, the TSYS Authentication PlatformSM, relies on customer experience data collected from direct cardholder touchpoints and integrates into TSYS clients’ existing authentication systems. TSYS Authentication Platform is available in Europe and will be launched in North America in 2020.

The new product is designed to verify that a person is who he or she claims to be, reducing application, transaction and account takeover fraud, while still providing a frictionless customer experience. It’s effective at combatting synthetic identity fraud because it does not rely on reported data, which inherently creates inefficient lag time in the verification process.

The platform utilizes the latest technology – including machine learning – to provide real-time, informed opinions about any type of remote customer interaction or transaction with a financial institution for both consumer and commercial relationships. Examples include originating an account, updating a customer profile, changing a password or making a purchase.

TSYS can provide unparalleled cross-issuer and cross-border insight thanks to its relationships with more than 130 card issuers worldwide.

"At TSYS, we understand how various transactions are connected because we work with a global network of card issuers representing millions of individual accounts,” said Justin Griggs, senior vice president of product strategy and commercialization, TSYS Issuer Solutions. "If a device has been compromised in Ireland, for example, we can use that information to flag a remote login attempt in North America. We have real-time knowledge of potential fraud issues, and now we’re using that information to help our clients authenticate their customers and transactions across any use case.”

The TSYS Authentication Platform aids TSYS customers with their compliance needs to align with the European Union’s Payment Service Directive 2 (PSD2) and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) provision by providing the ability to flexibly keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of authentication.

TSYS partnered with four key companies to develop the product:

Featurespace, the leading provider of the award-wining, scalable ARIC™ platform and inventor of Adaptive Behavioral Analytics, previously collaborated with TSYS on the TSYS Foresight Score SM transaction fraud product. The new Authentication Platform utilizes Featurespace’s flexible multi-tenant capabilities that enables an industry-wide view of new fraud vectors for advanced decisioning.

transaction fraud product. The new Authentication Platform utilizes Featurespace’s flexible multi-tenant capabilities that enables an industry-wide view of new fraud vectors for advanced decisioning. Emailage is a global leader in online fraud prevention and email risk assessment. Emailage’s technology leverages email address metadata, state of the art machine learning and dynamic data from a global network to generate multi-dimensional identity profiles and render a fraud risk score. This helps users build better informed fraud decision making processes.

InAuth is a leading digital device intelligence company that specializes in using browser and app information to authenticate online transactions. It will ensure that TSYS clients know and understand the trustworthiness of every device interacting with their digital channels, including mobile app, mobile web and desktop.

Payfone is the leading digital identity authentication network for the connected world. Their solutions enable consumers and businesses to transact with trust across all channels. Payfone can improve "pass rates” while thwarting synthetic IDs and identity theft with real-time, passive authentication and predictive identity confidence through their proprietary Trust Score™. They will measure the potential risk associated with a digital identity, so users can trust they know who their customers are.

TSYS will continue to enhance its authentication measures to help combat the fraud landscape and expects to leverage additional functionality such as facial recognition, document scanning, and behavioral biometrics, as well as utilize differentiated data sets through 2020 and beyond.

For more information about the TSYS Authentication Platform visit https://www.tsys.com/authentication-platform

