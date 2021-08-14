TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
14.08.2021 04:34:00
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, August 19, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire August 23, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business August 23, 2021.
TRADE DATES
August 19, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 20, 2021
August 20, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 23, 2021
August 23, 2021 - TO SETTLE – August 23, 2021
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
AADIRECTION CAPITAL CORP. ("AAD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated July 8, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 9, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
6,000,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering
Escrowed Shares:
2,000,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
AAD.P
CUSIP Number:
00253Y 10 9
Agent:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Agent's Warrants:
400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for five years.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 8, 2021.
Company Contact: Joanne Yan
Company Address: Suite 300 – 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9
Company Phone Number: 604-961-8188
Company Email Address: joanne@joyco.ca
________________________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.025
Payable Date: September 15, 2021
Record Date: August 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2021
________________________________________
E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday August 17, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1 – Mining Issuer
________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20
Payable Date: September 1, 2021
Record Date: August 25, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: August 24, 2021
________________________________________
KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")
[formerly KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. ("KALO")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on August 4, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the common shares of Kalo Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Kalo Gold Holdings Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
53,758,075
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
18,787,500
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
KALO
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
48344L107
(new)
________________________________________
MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP. ("MFX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated July 30, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the shares of Minfocus Exploration Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metals & Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
4,982,159
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
NIL
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
MFX
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
603477308
(new)
________________________________________
BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BILD.P")
[formerly VLCTY Capital Inc. ("VLCY.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted – Qualifying Transaction, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated August 12, 2021 with respect to the name change to BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. and the 26.538 old for 1 new share consolidation, the Company remains as a Capital Pool Company. The trading symbol should be "BILD.P", not "BILD."
Trading Symbol:
BILD.P
(new)
CUSIP Number:
12009C109
(new)
________________________________________
21/08/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2021:
Convertible Debenture:
$4,000,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
$1.25 per common share
Maturity date:
August 3, 2022
Interest rate:
Non-interest bearing
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Cash commissions of $280,000 payable to First Choice Financial Corp. and $320,000 payable to 1931311 Alberta Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, August 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Dissemination of News Release; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, August 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, August 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:22 a.m. PST, August 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, August 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Trust Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Trust Unit Offering
Effective August 6, 2021, the Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's Short Form Prospectus dated August 3, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted by the Manitoba Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on August 4, 2021. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 10, 2021, for gross proceeds of $4,699,080.10.
Offering:
4,271,891 offered units ("Offered Unit"). Each Offered Unit consists of one Trust Unit and one Trust Unit purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Trust Unit.
Unit Price:
$1.10 per Offered Unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$1.20 per Trust Unit for a period of 12 months from the date of closing.
Agent(s):
Canaccord Genuity Corp.,CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Ltd. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.
Agent's Commission:
$281,944.81 cash commissions
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 4, 2021 and news releases dated July 7, 2021 and August 10, 2021.
________________________________________
MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to settle convertible debentures in the principal amount of US$8,809,000 at a reduced conversion price and with the addition of warrants. As a result, the Company will issue an additional 179,922 shares (for a total of 6,110,145 shares) and 6,110,145 share purchase warrants.
Number of Creditors:
59 Creditors
Warrants:
6,110,145 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,110,145 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$2.29 for a three year period
TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 213,215 shares and 213,215 share purchase warrants to settle accrued interest on the convertible debentures in the amount of US$302,730.
Number of Creditors:
159 Creditors
Warrants:
213,215 share purchase warrants to purchase 213,215 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$2.29 for a one year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, August 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
ARCLAND RESOURCES INC. ("ADR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 10, 2021 with respect to the private placement of 10,000,000 shares at $0.05 per share, the number of placees has increased to 13 from 12 as well as the following amendments:
Ken Wang – 2,600,000 shares (not 3,000,000 shares) - Insider
Chief China Resources Ltd. (Richard Du) – 1,300,000 shares – Non-Insider of the Company
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
