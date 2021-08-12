|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice to Issuers
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
Re: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is providing guidance with respect to the effect of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on the settlement schedule and ex-distribution dates of trades.
The Canadian Government has recently passed Bill C-5 thereby creating a statutory holiday, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, for employees in the federal government and federally regulated workplaces to be observed on September 30 of each year and to begin in 2021. The Exchange will be open for trading on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and regular operating hours will be in effect. As this holiday is considered a non-settlement day, the Exchange is providing an updated settlement schedule for 2021 and operational considerations with respect to ex-distribution dates for trading days surrounding National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Settlement Schedule:
Trade Date
Old Settlement Date
New Settlement Date
September 28, 2021
September 30, 2021
October 1, 2021
September 29, 2021
October 1, 2021
October 4, 2021
September 30, 2021
October 4, 2021
October 4, 2021
Ex-Distribution Dates:
Where listed issuers have declared distributions with record dates on September 30, 2021 or October 1, 2021 and as a result of the adjusted settlement schedule outlined above, this will result in modified ex-distribution dates as follows:
Record Date
Old Ex-Distribution Date
New Ex-Distribution Date
September 30, 2021
September 29, 2021
September 28, 2021
October 1, 2021
September 30, 2021
September 29, 2021
If you have any questions about this Bulletin, please contact:
Charlotte Bell
Senior Policy Counsel
604-643-6577
Kyle Araki
Director, Capital Formation (Calgary)
403-218-2851
Tim Babcock
Vice President, TSX Venture Exchange
416-365-2202
Andrew Creech
Director, Capital Formation (Vancouver)
604-602-6936
Sylvain Martel
Director, Capital Formation (Montréal and Toronto)
514-788-2408
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 août 2021
Objet : Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation
La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») fournit des directives à l'égard de l'incidence de la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation sur le calendrier de règlement et les dates ex-distribution des opérations.
Le gouvernement du Canada a récemment adopté le projet de loi C-5 créant une Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation qui sera observée tous les 30 septembre à compter de 2021. Cette date sera donc un jour férié pour les employés sous réglementation fédérale du secteur privé et du secteur public fédéral. La Bourse sera ouverte à des fins de négociation pendant la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation, et l'horaire d'exploitation normal sera en vigueur. Puisqu'aucune opération de règlement ne sera effectuée cette journée-là, la Bourse fournit un calendrier de règlement mis à jour pour 2021 et des considérations opérationnelles pour les dates ex-distribution des jours de bourse aux alentours de la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation.
Calendrier de règlement :
Date d'opération
Ancienne date de règlement
Nouvelle date de règlement
28 septembre 2021
30 septembre 2021
1er octobre 2021
29 septembre 2021
1er octobre 2021
4 octobre 2021
30 septembre 2021
4 octobre 2021
4 octobre 2021
Dates ex-distribution :
Pour les distributions déclarées par des émetteurs inscrits aux dates de clôture des registres des 30 septembre 2021 et 1er octobre 2021, les dates ex-distribution seront affectées comme suit, conformément au calendrier de règlement modifié susmentionné :
Date de clôture des registres
Ancienne date ex-distribution
Nouvelle date ex-distribution
30 septembre 2021
29 septembre 2021
28 septembre 2021
1er octobre 2021
30 septembre 2021
29 septembre 2021
Pour toute question relative au présent bulletin, veuillez communiquer avec :
Charlotte Bell
Conseillère juridique principale en matière de politiques
604 643-6577
Kyle Araki
Directeur, Formation de capital (Calgary)
403 218-2851
Tim Babcock
Vice-président, Bourse de croissance TSX
416 365-2202
Andrew Creech
Directeur, Formation de capital (Vancouver)
604 602-6936
Sylvain Martel
Directeur, Formation de capital (Montréal et Toronto)
514 788-2408
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: September 10, 2021
Record Date: August 26, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: August 25, 2021
________________________________________
SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated August 9, 2021, effective at market open on August 13, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 11, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders June 18, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on the basis of fifty (50) old common share for one (1) new common share. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, August 13, 2021, the common shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which
21,130,775 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: SEV (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 84761T 86 9 (new)
________________________________________
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 22, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Monday, August 16, 2021, the shares of Uravan Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
4,732,901 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: UVN (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 91703R 20 8 (new)
________________________________________
ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0025
Payable Date: September 2, 2021
Record Date: August 18, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: August 17, 2021
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. ("BRU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the Company's new release dated November 17, 2020, the common shares of Brunswick Resources Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at theclose of business on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
The delisting of the Company's common shares is effectuated at the request of the Company. The delisting has been approved by the majority of the minority of the Company's shareholders with a resolution dated February 24, 2021.
For more information, please consult the Company's news release dated August 10, 2021.
BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. (« BRU.H »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 août, 2021
Société NEX
Suite au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 novembre 2020, les actions ordinaires de Brunswick Resources inc. (la « société ») seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires jeudi le 12 août 2021.
Le retrait de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société survient suite au dépôt d'une demande de retrait volontaire déposée par la société. La radiation de la cote a été approuvée par la majorité de la minorité des actionnaires de la société par une résolution datée du 24 février 2021.
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse daté du 10 août 2021.
________________________________________
21/08/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated May 7, 2021 between Lawrence Toews, Marilyn E. Toews and Jame Rattai (collectively the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Grace Lake Claims located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario. The aggregate consideration is $40,000 and 500,000 common shares payable in tranches on or before December 1, 2021 as follows:
Lawrence Toews – 157,900 common shares
Marilyn E. Toews – 184,200 common shares
James Rattai – 157,900 common shares
The property is subject to a 2.5% NSR of which half may be purchased by the Company or its assigns for $1,250,000. The Vendors may sell the remaining half to the Company or its assigns for an additional $1,250,000. The purchase of the NSR is subject to Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
APOGEE MINERALS LTD ("APMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed- Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 11, 2005, the Company has advised us of amendments to information, regarding the number of shares being escrowed; pursuant to the Company's Qualifying Transaction.
The number of shares escrowed is as below:
Escrow: 5,050,001 shares are subject to a 3 year CPC escrow agreement (Previously it was indicated there were 5,150,000 shares subject to a 3 year CPC escrow).
All other details in the bulletin remain unchanged.
________________________________
BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 5,687,390
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25
The warrants will be subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.40 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,687,390 shares with 5,687,390 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2020.
________________________________________
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021:
Number of Shares: 13,316,089 shares
Purchase Price: $0.16 per share
Warrants: 13,316,089 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,316,089 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 44 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Marie Constance Norman Y 45,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $24,640 cash and 154,000 finder's warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,540 cash and 53,375 finder's warrants
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $1,120 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants
Amandla S.A. (Jorge Nunez) - $1,400 cash and 8,750 finder's warrants
German Mining Network GmbH (Andreas Becker and Peter Krah) - $1,750 cash and 10,938 finder's warrants
CM – Equity AG (Michael Kott) - $11,552.80 and 72,205 finder's warrants
Each finder warrant is exercisable into a common share for $0.25 per share and has a two-year expiry period
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 21, 2021, July 30, 2021 and August 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Binding Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 28, 2021 between the Company and Cadillac Ventures Inc., whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Thierry Mine Project.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company purchased the NSR for $225,000 cash payment and issuance of 250,000 common shares.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2021.
________________________________________
CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement, dated July 14, 2021, (the "Agreement") between Canada Rare Earth Corp. (the "Company"), TEC Commodities Limited (the "Vendor") and Elyse Kohyann ("Elyse"); whereby the Vendor has a book of contacts, leads, sources and prospective customers in the rare earth sector including but not limited to Chinalco, Central American Nickel Ltd. and Krome Commodities Ltd. and Afrimet Resources Ltd. (the "Trade Book") and the Company will purchase the Trade Book from the Vendor.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition will be satisfied via the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors over a period of 3 years at a deemed price of $0.07. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.06 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2021.
________________________________________
CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 14, 2021 and July 9, 2021:
Number of Shares: 22,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share
Warrants: 5,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,625,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 3 years
Number of Placees: 19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Michael Stein Y 5,750,000
Mark Newman Y 1,250,000
Lawrence Zimmering Y 750,000
Steve Malone Y 625,000
Keith Ray Y 500,000
Richard Valade Y 500,000
Todd Skinner Y 375,000
Richard Evans Y 250,000
Finder's Fee: $105,284.98 payable to IA Financial Partners Ltd and Robson Capital Management Inc.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated July 14, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:25 p.m. PST, August 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2021:
Number of Shares: 1,000,001 flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.30 per share
Number of Placees: 9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000
[ 1 Placee ]
Finder's Fee: Vanhart Capital Corporation received $3,150 cash and 10,500 finder warrants, Haywood Securities Inc. received $6,335 cash and 21,117 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 18 months from closing of the private placement.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2021, July 16, 2021 and July 19, 2021:
Number of Shares: 16,249,366 non-flow-through common shares
8,475,345 flow-through common shares
23,550,000 special flow-through common shares
Purchase Price: CDN$0.10 per non-flow-through common share
CDN$0.11 per flow-through common share
CDN$0.13 per special flow-through common share
Warrants: 44,037,035 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,037,035 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.15 for a 24-month period
Number of Placees: 67 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Units
Bereket Berhe Y 200,000
Thomas Mineral
Services Inc. (Rod Thomas) Y 250,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,805,647
[5 placees]
Finder(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$227,935.84 in cash and 2,554,667 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc; Beacon Securities Inc; Bereket Berhe; IA Private Wealth Inc.; Amvest Capital/Four Points Capital Partners LLC; Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc.; Canaccord Genuity Corp.; GloRes Securities Inc.; Jean-David Moore; John Fenek; Haywood Securities Inc.; Steven Zadka and Sebastien Choquet. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.10 for a twenty-four (24) month period.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement and Gross Revenue Royalty Agreement (collectively, the "Agreements"), whereby the Company has acquired, from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"), (i) an indirect 25% interest (with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. to acquire the remaining 75% interest for CDN$13,500,000 in cash) in an existing 1% to 1.4% sliding scale gross metal royalty on the Middle Tennessee Zinc mine located in Smith County, Tennessee, USA and operated by Mid-Tennessee Zinc Corporation (the "Mid-Tennessee Royalty"); and (ii) a new 1% gross revenue royalty on Globex's Glassville manganese project located in New Brunswick, Canada (the "Glassville Royalty") (collectively, the "Purchased Royalties"), subject to and on the terms of the Agreements. Total consideration payable by the Company was CDN$250,000 in cash, the issuance of 9,000,000 common shares and 5,500,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.60 for a four year period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2021, May 26, 2021 and August 11, 2021.
_______________________________________
G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2021:
Number of Shares: 26,663,264 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share
Warrants: 26,663,264 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,663,264 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a period of two years
Number of Placees: 125 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Melquart Ltd.
Y
2,400,000
Mario Stifano
Y
166,666
Alan Buckley
Y
83,334
Roland Phelps
Y
166,667
George Duguay
Y
33,334
Broker's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners, Research Capital Corp., Stephen Avenue Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Panmure Gordon and Company, Ocean Partners UK Ltd. have received an aggregate fee of $547,343.15 in cash and 41,667 units, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.40 per share for a period of two years.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 19, 2021, April 21, 2021 and May 18, 2021.
________________________________________
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the extension of maturity date for 1,700,000 non-transferable bonus warrants held by Ocean Partners UK Limited (the "Lender"), in connection with the proposed amendments to the existing loan facility, whereby the Lender has agreed to extend the maturity date of the facility until December 31, 2023. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.33 until December 31, 2023.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2021.
________________________________________
GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:11 p.m. PST, August 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 3,000,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share expiring on December 30, 2022, pursuant to the closing of a new non-convertible term debt financing of up to $7,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 6, 2021.
GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 3 000 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,14 $ par action expirant le 30 décembre 2022, dans le cadre de la clôture d'un nouveau financement par dette à terme non-convertible d'un montant maximum de 7 000 000 $.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 6 août 2021.
__________________________________________
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 212,366,210 common shares at $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt of $10,618,310.53.
Number of Creditors: 10
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
# of Shares
Gesmex Corporation
Y
$261,684.71
$0.05
5,233,694
Placement AMMC Inc.
Y
$4,692,538.63
$0.05
93,850,773
Perry N. Dellelce Professional Corporation
Y
$249,582.11
$0.05
4,991,642
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May14, 2021, July 29 and July 30, 2021.
________________________________________
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, 2021:
Number of Shares: 36,750,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 36,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,750,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of two years
Number of Placees: 19 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 Placees]
P
2,250,000
Broker's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $92,225 in cash, 1,844,500 broker's warrants, 790,500 common shares and 790,500 compensation warrants. Each broker's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common shares and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years. Each compensation warrant and the Warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at $0.07 per share for a period of two years.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 14, 2021, June 16, 2021, July 14, 2021 and August 6, 2021.
________________________________________
MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 360,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.20 per to settle outstanding debt for $72,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2021.
________________________________________
NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective July 26, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 26, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 9, 2021 that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions of all the provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Act.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on August 4, 2021, for gross proceeds of $11,500,230.00 (including the over-allotment).
Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Haywood Securities Inc., and Sprott Capital Partners LP (collectively, the "Underwriters")
Offering
(Including over-allotment): 19,167,050 shares
Share Price: $0.60 per share
Underwriters' Compensation: Cormark Securities Inc. – $277,785.93 cash
Stifel GMP – $122,742.62 cash
Raymond James Ltd. – $92,056.97 cash
Haywood Securities Inc. – $92,056.97 cash
Sprott Capital Partners LP - $61,370.31 cash
Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option, for 2,500,050 additional shares in connection with the Offering for gross proceeds of $1,500,030.00.
________________________________________
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, July 15 and July 29, 2021:
Number of Shares: 9,727,037 shares
Purchase Price: $0.21 per share
Warrants: 4,863,517 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,863,517 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Turquoise 987 Pty. Ltd. ATF Obsidian 987 Trust
(Paul Schmiede) Y 166,666
John Hamilton Y 151,843
AD Capital Investment Trust
(Andrew Robert Dinning) Y 240,000
Stella Trust (Steven Evan Zaninovich) Y 119,048
Green Hat Capital Pty. Ltd. (Len Eldridge) Y 119,047
Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. receives $72,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 28, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:39 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 95,833 shares at a deemed price of $0.135 to Daily Hive, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Marketing Agreement dated August 21, 2020.
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 113,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to Seastar Ventures, LLC (Virginia Dadey), in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advertising Agreement dated December 4, 2020.
________________________________________
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :
Number of Shares: 4,350,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.20 per share
Warrants: 4,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,350,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period
Number of Placees: 36 Placees
Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $1,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 16, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
