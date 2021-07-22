TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BIGSTACK OPPORTUNITIES I INC. ("STAK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective May 17, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Friday July 23, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
9,260,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
4,260,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Marrelli Trust Company Limited
Trading Symbol:
STAK.P
CUSIP Number:
09000L104
Agent:
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
Agent's Options:
500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 60 months.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 14, 2021.
Company Contact:
Eric Szustak, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial, Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director
Company Address:
18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4
Company Phone Number:
905 330-7948
Company Email Address:
eszustak@jbrlimited.com
________________________________________
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Share:
$0.0125
Payable Date:
August 17, 2021
Record Date:
August 3, 2021
Ex-dividend Date:
July 30, 2021
________________________________________
CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.("CLAS") ("CLAS.WT.A") ("CLAS.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, July 23, 2021, the common shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Research And Development In the Life Sciences' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
35,375,859
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Common Shares
Trading Symbol:
CLAS
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
180634 20 6
(new)
Series of warrants ("Series A Warrants") set to expire on August 8, 2021
Trading Symbol:
CLAS.WT.A
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
180634 14 9
(new)
Effective at the opening on July 23, 2021, the exercise price for the Series A Warrants of the Company will be $3.10 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.
Series of warrants ("Series B Warrants") set to expire on April 26, 2022
Trading Symbol:
CLAS.WT.B
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
180634 13 1
(new)
Effective at the opening on July 23, 2021, the exercise price for the Series B Warrants of the Company will be $1.30 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.
________________________________________
DENARIUS SILVER CORP. ("DSLV.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Friday, July 23, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
75,000,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated April 29, 2021 of which
75,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
DSLV.WT
CUSIP Number:
248234114
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 30, 2021, the warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.80 per share and will expire on March 17, 2026.
________________________________________
ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Friday, July 23, 2021, the common shares of Engagement Labs Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
46,818,648
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
EL
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
29282R702
(NEW)
________________________________________
NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")
[formerly Nobel29 Resources Corp. ("NBLC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 31, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Nobel Resources Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, July 23, 2021, the common shares of Nobel Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Nobel29 Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper and Zinc Mining' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
65,794,205
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
17,347,500
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
NBLC
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
65501C100
(NEW)
________________________________________
21/07/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 23, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2021 and March 30, 2021.
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. $60,000 cash and 300,000 finder's warrants payable.
-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.30 until March 29, 2023.
________________________________________
ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, July 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ASHANTI SANKOFA INC. ("ASI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, July 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 25, 2021:
Number of Shares:
9,057,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
9,057,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,057,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.24 for a 30-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.45 or greater for 15 consecutive trading days.
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Playford Family (Canada) Limited Partnership
Y
582,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
600,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable - $44,820.00 and 249,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a 30-month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
8,392,857 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.14 per common share
Warrants:
4,196,429 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,196,429 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.20 per share until July 5, 2023
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
4470524 Canada Inc. (Jean Rainville)
Y
150,000
7590059 Canada Inc. (Ciro Cucciniello)
Y
250,000
6988024 Canada Inc. (Sylvain Champagne)
Y
211,286
Marc-André Lavoie
Y
110,000
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a cash commission totaling $61,910 and 442,217 common share purchase warrants to purchase 442,217 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.14 per common share until July 5, 2023
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 6, 2021.
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 juillet 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
8 392 857 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,14 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
4 196 429 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 196 429 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,20 $ par action jusqu'au 5 juillet 2023
Nombre de souscripteurs :
33 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
4470524 Canada Inc. (Jean Rainville)
Y
150 000
7590059 Canada Inc. (Ciro Cucciniello)
Y
250 000
6988024 Canada Inc. (Sylvain Champagne)
Y
211 286
Marc-André Lavoie
Y
110 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 61 910 $ et 442 217 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 442 217 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,14 $ jusqu'au 5 juillet 2023
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 juillet 2021.
________________________________________
Fremont Gold Ltd. ("FRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2021 and July 7, 2021. The private placement utilized the Exchange's temporary relief measures announced April 8, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 17, 2021:
Number of Shares:
20,732,833 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.03 per share
Warrants:
20,732,833 share purchase-warrants to purchase 20,732,833 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
35 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Dennis Moore
Y
1,600,000
Alan Carter
Y
333,333
0923383 BC Ltd. (Paul and Iwona Hansed)
Y
166,667
Maury C. Newton III
Y
533,334
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,750,000
3 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. – 210,000 finder's warrants.
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e); the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 29, 2021, between the Company and several arm's-length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc.; a privately held geological and logistical field services firm, providing project management services to clients seeking to advance their mineral properties, based in Kelowna, British Columbia (the "Target").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing an aggregate of 1,951,219 common shares at a deemed value of $1.23 per share, together with a cash payment of $28,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021.
________________________________________
LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Amended
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 12, 2021 and pursuant to the letter agreement dated January 20, 2021 between Latin Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Libero Copper and Gold Corporation, there is finder's fee payable to Vector Geological Solutions Inc. (Keaneth Daniel MacNeil) in the amount of 555,000 common shares of the Company.
________________________________________
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
16,900,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
12,675,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,675,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.06 per share until June 22, 2024
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Marcel Vienneau
Y
600,000
Louis Bélanger-Martin
Y
700,000
Allan Rosenhek
Y
1,000,000
Hanna (Johnny) Hawa
Y
760,000
Finder's Fee:
Echelon Wealth Partners received a cash commission of $58,400 and 1,168,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,168,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share until June 22, 2024.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2021.
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 juillet 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
16 900 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
12 675 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 675 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,06 $ par action jusqu'au 22 juin 2024
Nombre de souscripteurs:
15 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Marcel Vienneau
Y
600 000
Louis Bélanger-Martin
Y
700 000
Allan Rosenhek
Y
1 000 000
Hanna (Johnny) Hawa
Y
760 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Echelon Wealth Partners ont reçu une commission en espèces de 58 400 $ et 1 168 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acheter 1 168 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,06 $ par action jusqu'au 22 juin 2024
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2021.
________________________________________
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION. ("NOCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,625,617 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
8,625,617share purchase-warrants to purchase 8,625,617 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
51 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
0938871 B.C. Ltd
Y
66,667
(David Thornley-Hall)
J.P. Varas Management & Geological Corp.
Y
333,333
(J. Patricio Varas)
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
166,667
[1 Placee]
Finders' Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $700 cash and 2,333 Finders' Warrants
PI Financial Corp. – $7000 cash and 23,333 Finders' Warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $2,450 cash and 8,167 Finders' Warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. – $1,400 cash and 4,667 Finders' Warrants
Sightline Wealth Management LP - $6,657 and 22,190 Finders' Warrants
Each finders' warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.60 for a three-year period.
The above numbers are on post-consolidation basis completed as of June 23, 2021.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,166,665 common shares
Purchase Price:
US$0.06 per common share
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Progroup=P
# of Shares
Aleksandr Blyumkin
Y
1,166,666
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated June 4, 2021 and July 1, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 2, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amending agreement dated May 26, 2021 (the "Amending Agreement"), between the Company and Granby Gold Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Vendor will grant an option to the Company to acquire 100% interest in the Golden Ivan Property, consisting of thirteen (13) mineral claims and located approximately 3 km east of Stewart, British Columbia, in exchange for a total of 10,400,000 common shares of the Company. The Amending Agreement eliminates the cash payments of $150,000 and work commitments of $1,800,000. All other provisions of the original option agreement dated October 7, 2020, shall remain in effect unamended.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 8, 2021.
_________________________________________
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, July 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2021:
Number of Shares:
3,299,731 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share issued on a flow-through basis and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per FT Unit
Warrants:
1,649,866 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,649,866 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees:
18 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Number of Units
Eugene Beukman
Y
555,555
Johannes PM van der Linde
Y
555,555
Mike Taylor
Y
500,000
Finder's Fee:
$10,567.00 cash, 53,150 non-flow-through units issued to EMD Financial Inc. Each non-flow-through unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant that is exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
