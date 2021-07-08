|
08.07.2021 00:57:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI") ("CEBI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on July 9, 2021, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Computer And Electronic Product Manufacturing' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Alberta
Capitalization:
4,156,626 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 3, 2021 of which 4,156,626 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
CEBI.WT
CUSIP Number:
12513R 12 1
Further to the bulletins dated June 18, 2021 and June 21, 2021, the warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $7.50 per share and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on June 18, 2023.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: July 07, 2021
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 06, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
KING
2
King Global Ventures Inc.
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
2020/12/31
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.
2020/12/31
Interim financial statements for the period
2021/03/31
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period.
2021/03/31
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
FIRE RIVER GOLD CORP. ("FAU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Thursday, July 8, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will commence trading on Canadian Securities Exchange on Friday July 9, 2021.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on TSX Venture Exchange.
________________________________________
21/07/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: QT - Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated July 2, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSXV bulletin dated March 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.
AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement dated June 28, 2021 between the Company and Pyramid Lake LLC with respect to the Garden Gate Pass property located in the Cortez mining district in Nevada. Consideration is $168,000 (Years 1 through 5) and $40,000 in Year 6 and in each year thereafter while the agreement remains in effect subject to an additional 5%) and the issuance of 200,000 common shares.
The Company has the right to purchase the property for $2,000,000 in cash and 2,000,000 common shares at any time.
Upon commencement of production, the Company shall pay Pyramid Lake LLC a 3% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company has the right to reduce the royalty to 1.5% upon payment of USD$1,000,000 in cash subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 07, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement as announced on a news release dated May 12, 2021:
Number of Securities:
4,000,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
29 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
David Crevier
Y
277,778
François Perron
Y
67,778
Aggregate ProGroup (2 placees)
Y
110,000
Finder's Fee: Three finders received commission of 146,176 common shares of the Company
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 4 ,2021, June 17, 2021 and June 21, 2021.
_____________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a definitive agreement ("Agreement") dated June 24, 2021, between the Company, High Tide USA, Inc., High Tide USA Acquisition LLC, DHC Supply, LLC ("DHC") which operates as Daily High Club and the shareholders of DHC (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, High Tide USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of DHC from the Vendors in return for an aggregate consideration of US$10 million ("Total Consideration"). The Total Consideration to the Vendors will be satisfied as follows:
I.
US$3,250,000 in cash payments; and
II.
839,820 common shares to be issued at a deemed price of $9.92 per common share for an aggregate value of US$6.75 million. An aggregate amount of common shares having a value of US$2,500,000 will be subject to a 24 month escrow from the Closing Date of this transaction to cover any indemnification claims.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated June 25, 2021 and July 6, 2021.
________________________________________
LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2021:
Number of Shares:
18,095,000 NFT shares and 5,480,000 FT shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per NFT share and $0.125 per FT share
Warrants:
9,047,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,047,500 NFT shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
70 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Stonefish Capital Inc. (Bruce Counts)
Y
250,000
Michael Sweatman
Y
200,000
Lon Shaver
Y
160,000
Bruce Counts
Y
40,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. – $7,500 cash and 67,200 Broker Warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. – $12,000 cash and 108,000 Broker Warrants
Research Capital Corporation – $19,725 cash and 175,800 Broker Warrants
Canaccord Genutiy Corp. – $5,100 cash and 51,000 Broker Warrants
Florence Wealth Management Inc. – $15,750 cash and 153,300 Broker Warrants
Peter Vermeulen – 240,000 Broker Warrants
Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 07, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2021:
Number of Shares:
41,666,600 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per common share
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Broker's Fee:
Sprott Capital Partners LP, Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp. have received an aggregate fee of $749,988.80 in cash and 1,249,998 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at $0.30 for a period of two years.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2021 and June 15, 2021.
________________________________________
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,241,251 non-flow through shares
355,465 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$3.00 per non-flow through share
$3.60 per flow through share
Warrants:
1,628,650 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,628,650 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$3.90 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
68 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
235,300
[11 placees]
Agent:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $300,205.62, 95,803 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $3.00 for three years, and 31,934 non-flow through units with terms as above.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 30, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:39 p.m. PST, July 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 29, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021, May 7, 2021, June 11, 2021 and June 17, 2021:
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
580,000
[1 placee]
________________________________________
ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 26, 2021 between the Company and Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. (collectively, the "Vendor") and 2348767 Alberta Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, he Vendor will sell to the Purchaser substantially all of the assets, contracts, inventory, warranties and books and records used in connection with the oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations business (the "Business") carried on by the Vendor, which primarily involves providing rental services to the Western Canadian oil and gas industry and construction industry (the "Disposition").
In connection with the Disposition, the Vendor will enter into a Management Services Agreement to provide certain management and support services to the Purchaser in respect of its operation of the assets and running of the Business currently being conducted by the Vendor for up to approximately three years from the closing of the Disposition. In addition, the Vendor will be granting Zedcor Energy Services Inc., a subsidiary of the Purchaser, an exclusive right to use the name "Zedcor Energy Services" during the term of the Management Services Agreement.
The aggregate consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Vendor for the Business shall be $11,253,400.00 plus contingent payments that may become due and payable in accordance with the terms set out in the Agreement.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated May 27, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
________________________________________
NEX Company:
MOUNT DAKOTA ENERGY CORP. ("MMO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,330,000* shares to settle outstanding debt for $232,750.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
*Note: pursuant to the debt settlement, 1,330,000 shares are subject to Resale Restrictions.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,333,333 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
46 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
633,666
[7 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Research Capital Corp. receives $5,923.20 and 49,360 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.25 for one year.
Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. receives $17,199.99 and 143,333 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at $0.25 for one year.
Nedilijka Herceg receives $20,832.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,666,668 shares and 1,666,668 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.
Number of Creditors:
13 Creditors
Warrants:
1,666,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,668 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a one year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|07.07.21
|Schroders: Eine bessere Zukunft Realität werden lassen
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Q&A: Das Ende der Ölriesen?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es im Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich schlussendlich etwas höher. In Fernost zeigten sich erneut unterschiedliche Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}