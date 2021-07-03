TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
03.07.2021 01:42:00
VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")
[formerly FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 18, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the common shares of Phenom Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of First Vanadium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
PHNM
(new)
CUSIP Number:
71743P107
(new)
________________________________________
ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD")
[formerly Globally Local Technologies Inc. ("GBLY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Board's resolution passed on June 23, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Odd Burger Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the common shares of Odd Burger Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Globally Local Technologies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Limited-Service Eating Places" company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
38,745,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
ODD
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
67578E100
(NEW)
________________________________________
TORONTO CLEANTECH CAPITAL INC. ("YAY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated June 28, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
21/07/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue the following bonus warrants in consideration of two draws from a credit facility in the amount of AUS$500,000.00. The facility bears interest at 12.5% per annum and matures May 5, 2023:
North Beach Mining Pty Ltd. (Alfred Karl Wilson and Scott Paterson) will receive a finder's fee of AUS$20,000.00
________________________________________
BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:
Number of Shares:
13,333,333 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
13,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,333,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's 20 day VWAP is greater than $0.50.
Number of Placees:
35 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Mario Stifano
Y
66,667
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
523,333
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. will receive a 6% cash finder's fee in the amount of $12,000.00.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 11, 2021 and June 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,063,830 flow-through shares and 2,941,176 Quebec flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.47 per flow-through share and $0.51 per Quebec flow-through share
Warrants:
2,002,503 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,002,503 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Finder's Fee:
$140,000 and 191,646 finder's warrants payable to GloRes Securities Inc.
88,704 finder's warrants payable to Marquest Asset Management Inc.
Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60
Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years from closing
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 29, 2021 and June 30, 2021 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
13,581,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
6,790,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,790,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd.
Y
13,181,000
Finder's Fee:
$162,972.00 and 407,430 broker warrants payable to Cormark Securities Inc.
Finder's Initial Exercise Price
$0.20
Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry
2 years from issuance
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 29, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 15, 2021, between Edison Cobalt Corp. (the "Company") and Resource Ventures, S.A., Steven C. Howard, and Omar E. Ortega (together, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will issue shares in exchange for the acquisition of Resource Ventures, S.A., and the claims in Argentina held thereby. Consideration payable to the Vendors is the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.185 per common share. The Company will also pay a finder's fee to West Isle Ventures Ltd. (Jeffrey Cocks) in the amount of 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.185 per common share.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021.
________________________________________
ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:39 a.m. PST, July 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Offer
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to repurchase for cancellation 500,000 common shares at $0.20 per share in connection with the settlement of certain aspects of litigation to which the Company is a party.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 24, 2021.
________________________________________
HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 21, 2021 and further amended on May 25, 2021:
Number of Units and FT Units:
21,428,571 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.28 per Unit
Warrants:
14,285,464 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,464 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a twenty-four (24) month period from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
83 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units and FT Units
Bryan Wilson
Y
175,000
Marc Sontrop
Y
490,000
Joseph Eugene Mullin
Y
85,000
Mark Santarossa
Y
25,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,893,000
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $154,077 in cash payment
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issue a news release dated June 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,562,195 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.11 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$142,335(CDN$171,841).
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated June 14, 2021 between Donna Lewis, United Gold Inc., Aubrey Budgell (together the "Optionors") and Search Minerals Inc. (the "Optionee") whereby Optionee is granted the sole and exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in and to certain claims owned by the Optionors known as the Two Tom property ("Property"). The Optionee will grant the Optionors a 3% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") to the Property, payable upon the commencement of commercial production, provided that the Optionee will have the right to purchase two-thirds of the NSR royalty upon payment of $2,000,000 at any time. Consideration for the Property is an aggregate of 1,600,000 shares of the Optionee at a deemed price of $0.20 per share and an aggregate of $200,000 cash.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021.
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Letter Agreement dated June 15, 2021 between Search Minerals Inc. ("the Company") and Roland Quinlan and Eddie Quinlan (the "Vendors") whereby the Company is granted the sole and exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in and certain claims known as Mann No. 1 and another claim proximal to Two Tom Lake property (the "Property"). The Company will grant the Vendors a 3.0% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") on the Property. The Company will have the right to purchase 2.5% of the NSR at any time for $2,000,000. Consideration payable to the Vendors is an aggregate amount of 1,600,000 shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.20 per share and an aggregate of $200,000 cash.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021.
________________________________________
SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:18 a.m. PST, July 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2021 and June 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two year period. The warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause, if after the expiry of the hold period, the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.40 or greater for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice that the warrants will expire thirty days after such notice.
Number of Placees:
57 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Rosalie Moore
Y
100,000
Condire Resources Master Partnership, L.P.
Y
3,800,000
Richard Drechsler
Y
150,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,050,000
Finder's Fee:
Ascenta Finance Corp. receives $28,560 and 285,600 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [IF LESS THAN TWO YEARS (Tier 2) or FIVE YEARS (Tier 1) - ADD SENTENCE: Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 14, 2021 between Universal Copper Ltd. (the "Company") and the shareholders of Poplar Copper Corporation, pursuant to which the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Poplar Copper Corporation in consideration of 10,000,000 shares of the Company.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2021:
Number of Shares:
800,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Q&A: Das Ende der Ölriesen?
|28.06.21
|Schroders: Sind wir nun auf dem Weg zur Nullemission?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag positiv. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Freitagshandel etwas abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex ein wenig zulegen konnte. Die Märkte Asiens gaben vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich ab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}