TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Short Form Prospectus

Effective June 30, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 22, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 28, 2021, for gross proceeds of $9,257.500.

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Co-Lead Underwriters") and Roth Canada, ULC (collectively, the "Underwriters")

Offering: 13,225,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.

Unit Price: $0.70 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share at $0.90 per share for a 36-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares is greater than $1.80 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Agents' Warrants: $648,025 and 925,750 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable to purchase 925,750 units at $0.70 per unit to June 28, 2024.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. will receive a Corporate Finance Fee of 176,642 units with each unit consisting of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder of a whole warrant to acquire an additional Common Share on the same terms as the Warrants.

Supplement Listing of Warrants

Effective at the opening July 5, 2021, the 6,612,500 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: 6,612,500 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 28, 2021 of which 6,612,500 warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ALY.WT

CUSIP Number: 03268Y114

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Short Form Prospectus offering of 13,225,000 units, which closed on June 28, 2021. Each whole warrant entitle the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.90 per share and will expire on June 28, 2024. The warrants are subject to the acceleration as described below.

In the event that the volume weight average trading price of the outstanding Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than $1.80 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the Closing Date, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders and concurrently issuing a news release and in such case the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is the earlier of: (i) the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company; and (ii) the Expiry Date.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP Inc. ("NOW")

[formerly Good2Go Corp. ("GOTO.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Good2Go Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated June 18, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Monday, July 5, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:



Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company effected a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 4.5 pre-consolidation common shares. Furthermore, the Company implemented a dual class share structure with Class A Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS") replacing the common shares and Class B Proportionate Voting Shares ("PVS"). Each SVS carries one vote per share and each PVS carries 100 votes per share. Each PVS is convertible into such number of SVS determined by multiplying the number of PVS by 100.

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement dated March 22, 2021, the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding securities of NowVertical Group, Inc. ("NVG") for an aggregate of 37,877,249 post-consolidation SVS of the Company (taking into account 271,270 PVS converted into an aggregate of 27,127,000 SVS), excluding the securities issued under the private placement section and the finder's fee below.

In connection with the QT, an arm's length finder received a total of 1,778,000 post-consolidation SVS as finder's fee.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 28, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1 new for each 4.5 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to NowVertical Group Inc.

Effective at the opening Monday July 5, 2021, the SVS of NowVertical Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Good2Go Corp. will be delisted.

Private Placement - Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Playmaker completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer:

Number of Shares: 8,394,000 SVS

Purchase Price: $1 per SVS

Number of Placees: 116 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of SVS

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 540,000 [19 placees]



Agent's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (Lead Agent), Canaccord Genuity Corp., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $587,580 cash commission and 587,580 Agent's Options, each Agent Option exercisable into one Resulting Issuer SVS at $1 per SVS until June 28, 2023.

Post – Consolidation Capitalization

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 22,124,842 SVS (Listed for trading) and 271,270 PVS (Unlisted, and convertible into an aggregate of 27,127,007 SVS) shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 5,459,883 SVS, 240,046 PVS and 2,491,493 stock options

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: NOW (new)

CUSIP Number: 67013H 106 (new)

The Company is classified as a "Data Processing, Hosting and Related Services" (NAICS#518210).

Company Contact: Mr. Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 1 King Street West, Suite 1505, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 1A1

Company Phone Number: 561-515-9010

Company Email Address: daren@nowvertical.com

Company Website: www.nowvertical.com

Resume Trading



Effective at the opening on Monday, July 5, 2021, trading will resume in the securities of the Company.

________________________________

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE:June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on June 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Monday, July 5, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 37,188,415 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Vancouver) Trading Symbol: JDN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: G5086A130 (NEW)

____________________________________

MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 28, 2021, effective at the open of market July 5, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("SGMA")

[formerly Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation ("SGMA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a shareholders' approval passed on June 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Sigma Lithium Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, July 5, 2021, the common shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mineral And Oil And Gas Exploration" Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

87,328,212 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SGMA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 826599102 (NEW)

______________________________________

21/06/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated May 13, 2021:

Number of Securities: 11,500,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share

Warrants: 5,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,750,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.71 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 46 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $295,000 and 590,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 590,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 4, 2021.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 mai 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 11 500 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,50 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 750 000 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,71 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 46 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation: PI Financial Corp. et Red Cloud Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 295 000 $ et 590 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 590 000 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,50 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 juin 2021.

________________________________________

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2021 and June 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,400,000 shares

2,400,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.175 per share

$0.21 per flow-through share

Warrants: 7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares

1,200,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 18 placees (non-flow-through private placement)

1 placee (flow-through private placement)



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Carne Y 60,000 Adam Coulter Y 25,000 Graham Downs Y 30,371

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]



Finder's Fee: Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners - $126,540.00 and 694,286 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year period



Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,050.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year period.



PI Financial Corp. - $1,365.00 and 7,800 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year



Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $15,993.60 and 91,392 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year period.



Kreuzfeld AG - $10,500.00 and 60,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 28, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 24,390,500 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.205 per share

Warrants: 24,390,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,390,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Gentile Y 9,150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,946,333 [20 placees]

Agent's Fee: Clarus Securities - $300,003.15 and 1,463,430 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.205 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 18, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Medi-Call Inc., a telemedicine company that is a subscription service, which connects patients with providers or doctors in real time, existing under the laws of British Columbia (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 60,000,000 units at a deemed value of $0.20 per unit. Each units consists of one share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.26 per share for a period of two (2) years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2021 and June 21, 2021.

_______________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated June 29, 2021 with respect to the Company's shares for debt transaction, the number of common shares, the number of common share purchase warrants and the number of common shares that can be issued following the exercise of the warrants should have indicated 487,508,000. The other information in our bulletin dated June 29, 2021 remains unchanged.

ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Règlement de dette en actions, Correction

DATE DU BULLETIN: 30 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de Croissance TSX daté du 29 juin 2021 concernant le règlement de dette en actions de la société, le nombre d'actions ordinaires, le nombre de bons de souscription ainsi que le nombre d'actions qui peuvent être émises suite à l'exercice des bons de souscription aurait dû indiquer 487 508 000. L'information restante de notre bulletin daté du 29 juin 2021 demeure inchangée.

__________________________________

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW.DB.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GERMINATE CAPITAL LTD. ("GCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:06 p.m. PST, June 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("GMTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,326,450 flow-through shares

4,255,190 common shares

Purchase Price: $2.31 per flow-through share

$2.10 per common shares

Warrants: 2,790,820 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,790,820 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $3.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 159 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Alexander Bayer

LFG Management Corp.

(Kevin Smith and Jag Sangha) Y

Y

20,500

40,000









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp – $517,499 cash and 240,459 broker warrants.

Eight Capital - $103,500 cash and 48,092 broker warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $69,000 cash and 32,061 broker warrants.



Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $2.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, June 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,120 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$74,999.20.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Please refer to the June 28, 2021 news release for further details.

________________________________________

JAXON MINING INC. ("JAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated April 19, 2021 and May 28, 2021:

Number of Securities: 14,916,878 non-flow-through common shares

1,485,090 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.075 per non-flow-through common share

$0.11 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 16,401,968 common share purchase warrants to purchase 16,401,968 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.15 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 700,000







Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission of $31,830.11 and 202,936 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 202,936 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 29, 2021.

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2021 and May 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,260,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Warrants: 7,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,130,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 207 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,564,800 [10 placee(s)]



Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. will receive $553,450.00 and 1,106,900 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP. ("NKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 26, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,478,209 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 2, 2021 to July 1, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Adonai Resources II Corporation (the "Vendor") dated March 15, 2021 for the purchase of certain producing oil and gas assets located in southeastern Saskatchewan. As part of consideration for the acquisition, the Company will issue 2,250,000 Class B Common Shares of the Company.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 17, 2021.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Southern Exploration Inc. and Annova Resources Inc. (collectively, the "Vendor") dated March 26, 2021 for the purchase of certain producing oil and gas assets located in southeastern Saskatchewan. The total consideration to be paid by the Company for the acquisition of the assets is $1,500,000 in cash and 2,000,000 Class B Common Shares of the Company.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated April 1, 2021.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit

Warrants: 5,500,000 Warrants to purchase 5,500,000 Common Shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of two years from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Jeffrey Howard Chisholm Y 150,000 Cameron Taylor Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [ 1 placee(s)] P 500,000

Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corp. - $21,000 cash and 105,000 broker warrants

Scotia Capital Inc. - $21,000 cash and 105,000 broker warrants

iA Private Wealth Inc. - $14,000 cash and 70,000 broker warrants

Each broker warrant is exercisable at 0.35 per share until April 27, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on May 3, 2021 and June 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated April 22, 2021 between Alexander Duffitt and Margaret Duffitt (the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire 51 mineral claims located in the Fleur de Lys area of Newfoundland. Consideration is a total of $100,000 and 450,000 common shares that are payable (of 225,000 shares to each Optionor) over a three year period. The Company will issue an additional 500,000 common shares to the Optionors in the event a NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource of 100,000 ounces of gold and/or gold equivalent is established on the property. There is a 2% NSR Royalty in favour of the Optionor of which the Company may purchase half for $1,000,000 at any time prior to the property being put into production subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Option Agreement dated April 19, 2021 between Stanley H. B. Squires and Robert P. McGuire (the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase 29 mineral claims located in the Fleur de Lys area of Newfoundland. Consideration is a total of $50,000 and 250,000 common shares payable over a three year period of which each Optionor will receive 125,000 common shares. The Optionors will hold a 2% NSR Royalty of which half may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 23, 2019 and January 14, 2021 the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture $8,389,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: reduced from $0.125 to $0.10 per share until maturity

Maturity Date: Extended from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2024

Interest Rate: 8% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on December 31 and June 30 of each year. The Company may satisfy its obligation to pay interest in common shares as a payment in-kind as and when they become due.

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 23, 2019 and January 14, 2021.

_______________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 25, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 24, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus"). The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-202 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 29, 2021, for gross proceeds of $18,400,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Agent: Clarus Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. (the "Agents")

Offering: 6,666,666 NFT shares and 3,428,571 FT shares

Unit Price: 1.50 per NFT share and $1.75 per FT share (the "Offering Price")

Compensation Options: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agents: (i) a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Agents' Fee"); and (ii) issue non-transferable broker warrants equal to 6% of the number of NFT shares sold under the Offering (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common

Over-Allotment Option: The Agents were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in full at closing.

For further details, please see the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 24, 2021 and closing news release dated June 29, 2021, which are available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

TORONTO CLEANTECH CAPITAL INC. ("YAY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

