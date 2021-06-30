TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GRAVITAS II CAPITAL CORP. ("GII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares; Amendment, Resume Trade
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to an Initial Public Offering and Listing-CPC-Shares:
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective June 8, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $2,737,600 (13,688,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).
Commence Date:
At the market open July 2, 2021 the Common shares will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
23,688,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering
Escrowed Shares:
10,000,000
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
GII.P
CUSIP Number: 38912R107
38912R107
Agent:
Gravitas Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation.
Agent's Warrants:
1,095,040 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 3, 2021.
Company Contact:
Nima Besharat
Company Address:
2880-1021 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
Company Phone Number:
(416) 479-4342
Company Email Address:
NEX COMPANIES
LE CHATEAU INC. ("CTU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 11, 2021 and the Company's news release dated June 25, 2021; effective at theclose of business on Friday, July 2, 2021, the common shares of Le Chateau Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.
PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the common shares of Pedro Resources Ltd. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on March 26, 2021.
21/06/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated June 10, 2021:
Convertible Debenture:
$5,700,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 31,666,667 shares at a conversion price of $0.18 per common share
Maturity date:
36 months after the closing of the private placement
Interest rate:
4.0 % per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
Convertible Debenture
Olymbec Investment Inc. (Derek Stern)
Y
$5,700,000
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2021.
CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)
TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN: 29 juin 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 juin 2021:
Débenture convertible:
5 700 000 $
Prix de conversion:
Le capital est convertible en 31 666 667 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,18 $ par action
Date d'échéance:
36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Taux d'intérêt:
4 % par année
Nombre de souscripteurs:
1 souscripteur
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
Débenture Convertible
Olymbec Investment Inc. (Derek Stern)
Y
5 700 000 $
Honoraires d'intémédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2021.
CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 10, 2021:
Number of Securities:
107,222,222 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Olymbec Investments Inc. (Derek Stern)
Y
107,222,222
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2021.
CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 juin 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 juin 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
107 222 222 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,18 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
1 souscripteur
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Olymbec Investments Inc. (Derek Stern)
Y
107 222 222
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2020.
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,452,945 bonus warrants at an exercise price of $0.06 with an expiry date of November 13, 2021 to the following Insider in consideration of the extension of a US$294,655.20 loan extension. The loan matures on November 13, 2021 and bears interest at 12% per annum.
Warrants
E.L. II Properties Trust
(Robert C. Kopple as the Trustee)
6,452,945
For additional details please see the Company's news releases dated December 11, 2020 and May 31, 2021.
CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, June 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Binding Term Sheet dated April 7, 2021 between the Company and Oncidium Inc. ("Oncidium") whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Oncidium. Consideration is $30,000,000 subject to an estimated negative working capital adjustment of $524.279 and $38,000,000 in common shares with a deemed price of $2.30 per common share.
In addition to the closing considerations, the company may pay a performance-based earn out of up to an additional $32-million in common shares of the company or cash, at the election of the company, and is based on Oncidium meeting certain performance milestones with respect to Oncidium's revenue and adjusted EBITDA following closing. Specifically, the company will pay an additional $13.5-million to the vendors if Oncidium meets or exceeds the revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, an additional $13.5-million if Oncidium meets or exceeds the revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, and an additional $5-million if Oncidium meets or exceeds the revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023. The common shares will be subject to certain contractual restrictions on trading for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance.
Echelon Capital Markets will receive a fee of $100,000.
CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,500,666 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
4,250,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,250,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
67 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Sean Mager
Y
500,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
958,333
[6 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
$3,465.00 and 23,100 finder's warrants payable to Research Capital Corporation
$45,993.48 and 306,623 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
Finder's Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry:
June 14, 2023
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e); the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 17, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted, for expedited filing, an Option Agreement dated May 28, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Cortus Metals Inc. (the "Company"), Intermont Resources LLC ("Intermont"), Maury Claiborne Newton III, Dennis Moore, Amed Gomez, Geoffrey K. Blake, Richard M. Newton Jr. and Richard M. Newton Sr.; (collectively, the "Members of Intermont") whereby the Company may acquire up to 100% of Membership Interest and the assets held by Intermont.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to the Members of Intermont as consideration. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.105, being the Discounted Market Price.
The Members of Intermont retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") on each of Intermont's mineral properties; subject to a buy-back right in favour of the Company, whereby the Company may acquire 1% of the Royalty on any property at any time prior to 180 days following the earlier of (i): a production decision on the property being made or (ii): commencement of commercial production (the "Buyback Deadline") for payment of US$1,500,000 which is payable in cash or common shares of the Company.
Any issuance of shares relating to the buy-back of the Royalty is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2021 and June 24, 2021.
CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,924,668 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 and 962,334 share purchase warrants to two arm's-length creditors to settle outstanding debt of $100,000 owed by the Company and $188,700 from Intermont Resources LLC ("Intermont") as the Company is concurrently exercising the right to acquire Intermont.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Warrants:
962,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 962,334 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two-year period
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021.
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,612,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
2,612,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,612,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
23 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
David Andrews
Y
50,000
David Atkinson
Y
25,200
Calvin Woroniak
Y
75,000
David Russell
Y
12,500
Finder's Fee:
$1,400 and 7,000 broker warrants payable to P.I. Financial Corp.
$1,750 and 8,750 broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
$3,850 and 19,250 broker warrants payable to Haywood Securities
$10,500 and 52,500 broker warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
1,400 and 7,000 broker warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Finder's Warrant Exercise Price $0.30
Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry 2 years from issuance
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 4, 2020 and December 14, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP ("GPY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 1:31 P.m. PST, June 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP ("GPY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, June 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration Agreement between the Company, arms-length parties, and Epica Gold Inc. (a subsidiary of the Company) for certain of its Ontario projects. As consideration, the Company will issue the arms-length parties an aggregate of $100,000 of common shares. Dependent on exploration costs, the Company may also pay up to $75,000 in any given year.
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Non-Brokered Private Placement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement as announced on a news release dated April 12, 2021:
Number of Securities:
10,275,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Drew Koivu
Y
625,000
T. Richard Turner
Y
250,000
Titanstar Investment Group Inc. (T. Richard Turner)
Y
500,000
Turner Family Limited Partnership (T. Richard Turner)
Y
250,000
Brian Ramjattan
Y
375,000
David Pappin
Y
375,000
Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell)
Y
750,000
THLA Services Ltd. (Mike Anaka)
Y
250,000
Aggregate ProGroup (1 subscriber)
P
500,000
Finder's Fee:
Four finders received a cash commission of $123,300
The Company has confirmed the closing of the private placement in a news release dated May 18, 2021.
Brokered Private Placement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement as announced on a news release dated April 12, 2021:
Number of Securities:
2,225,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received a cash commission of $26,700
The Company confirmed the closing of the private placement in a news release dated May 18, 2021.
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,388,897 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$193,057.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2021:
Number of Shares:
23,070,798 shares
Purchase Price:
US$0.20 per share. (CAD$0.24 per share)
Warrants:
11,535,399 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,535,399 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$0.30 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
94 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Crescat Portfolio Management
Y
1,250,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
954,150
[7 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $37,653.60 cash and 167,640 finder's warrants payable.
PI Financial Corp. $54,986.40 cash and 229,110 finder's warrants payable.
M Partners Inc. $23,399.51 cash and 97,498 finder's warrants payable.
Redplug Inc. $24,480.00 cash and 102,000 finder's warrants payable.
-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at US$0.30 until May 31, 2023.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) . The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly . [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].
VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021, May 7, 2021, June 11, 2021 and June 17, 2021:
Number of Shares:
16,400,800 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.17 per share
Warrants:
16,400,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,400,800 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
RAB Capital Holdings Limited
Y
6,100,000
Agent's Fee:
Research Capital Corp. $144,740.16 cash and 851,412 Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Unit at $0.17 for three years from closing. Each Unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for three years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2021:
Convertible Debenture
US$1,500,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible at US$0.10 into 15,000,000 units, where each unit consists of one common share and two half-common share purchase warrants.
Maturity date:
Dec. 10, 2022
Warrants
i.
one half-warrant where each full warrant is exercisable at a price of US$0.13 for a five year basis, and
ii.
one half-warrant where each full warrant is exercisable at a price of US$0.19 for a five year period.
Interest rate:
12% per annum
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement - Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced 17/06/2021:
Number of Shares:
23,076,924 Common Shares
Purchase Price:
$0.1300 per Common Shares
Warrants:
23,076,924 share purchase warrants to purchase
23,076,924 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.1900 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
98 Placees
The Company closed the Private Placement on 17/06/2021
