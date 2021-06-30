TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GRAVITAS II CAPITAL CORP. ("GII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares; Amendment, Resume Trade

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 25, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to an Initial Public Offering and Listing-CPC-Shares:

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective June 8, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $2,737,600 (13,688,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open July 2, 2021 the Common shares will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

23,688,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GII.P CUSIP Number: 38912R107 38912R107 Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation.

Agent's Warrants: 1,095,040 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 3, 2021.

Company Contact: Nima Besharat Company Address: 2880-1021 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3 Company Phone Number: (416) 479-4342 Company Email Address: nbesharat@gravitassecurities.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

LE CHATEAU INC. ("CTU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 11, 2021 and the Company's news release dated June 25, 2021; effective at theclose of business on Friday, July 2, 2021, the common shares of Le Chateau Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

PEDRO RESOURCES LTD. ("PED.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the common shares of Pedro Resources Ltd. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on March 26, 2021.

________________________________________

21/06/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated June 10, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $5,700,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into 31,666,667 shares at a conversion price of $0.18 per common share

Maturity date: 36 months after the closing of the private placement

Interest rate: 4.0 % per annum

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P Convertible Debenture Olymbec Investment Inc. (Derek Stern) Y $5,700,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2021.

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 29 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 juin 2021:

Débenture convertible: 5 700 000 $

Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 31 666 667 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,18 $ par action

Date d'échéance: 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Taux d'intérêt: 4 % par année

Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Débenture Convertible Olymbec Investment Inc. (Derek Stern) Y 5 700 000 $

Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2021.

______________________________________

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. ("LOVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 10, 2021:

Number of Securities: 107,222,222 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 per common share

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Olymbec Investments Inc. (Derek Stern) Y 107,222,222

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2021.

CANNARA BIOTECH INC. (« LOVE »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 juin 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 107 222 222 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,18 $ par action ordinaire

Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Olymbec Investments Inc. (Derek Stern) Y 107 222 222

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2020.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,452,945 bonus warrants at an exercise price of $0.06 with an expiry date of November 13, 2021 to the following Insider in consideration of the extension of a US$294,655.20 loan extension. The loan matures on November 13, 2021 and bears interest at 12% per annum.



Warrants E.L. II Properties Trust (Robert C. Kopple as the Trustee) 6,452,945

For additional details please see the Company's news releases dated December 11, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

________________________________________

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, June 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Binding Term Sheet dated April 7, 2021 between the Company and Oncidium Inc. ("Oncidium") whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Oncidium. Consideration is $30,000,000 subject to an estimated negative working capital adjustment of $524.279 and $38,000,000 in common shares with a deemed price of $2.30 per common share.

In addition to the closing considerations, the company may pay a performance-based earn out of up to an additional $32-million in common shares of the company or cash, at the election of the company, and is based on Oncidium meeting certain performance milestones with respect to Oncidium's revenue and adjusted EBITDA following closing. Specifically, the company will pay an additional $13.5-million to the vendors if Oncidium meets or exceeds the revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, an additional $13.5-million if Oncidium meets or exceeds the revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, and an additional $5-million if Oncidium meets or exceeds the revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023. The common shares will be subject to certain contractual restrictions on trading for a period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

Echelon Capital Markets will receive a fee of $100,000.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,500,666 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 4,250,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,250,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 67 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sean Mager Y 500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 958,333 [6 Placees]



Finder's Fee:

$3,465.00 and 23,100 finder's warrants payable to Research Capital Corporation

$45,993.48 and 306,623 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Finder's Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: June 14, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e); the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 17, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted, for expedited filing, an Option Agreement dated May 28, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Cortus Metals Inc. (the "Company"), Intermont Resources LLC ("Intermont"), Maury Claiborne Newton III, Dennis Moore, Amed Gomez, Geoffrey K. Blake, Richard M. Newton Jr. and Richard M. Newton Sr.; (collectively, the "Members of Intermont") whereby the Company may acquire up to 100% of Membership Interest and the assets held by Intermont.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to the Members of Intermont as consideration. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.105, being the Discounted Market Price.

The Members of Intermont retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") on each of Intermont's mineral properties; subject to a buy-back right in favour of the Company, whereby the Company may acquire 1% of the Royalty on any property at any time prior to 180 days following the earlier of (i): a production decision on the property being made or (ii): commencement of commercial production (the "Buyback Deadline") for payment of US$1,500,000 which is payable in cash or common shares of the Company.

Any issuance of shares relating to the buy-back of the Royalty is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2021 and June 24, 2021.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,924,668 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 and 962,334 share purchase warrants to two arm's-length creditors to settle outstanding debt of $100,000 owed by the Company and $188,700 from Intermont Resources LLC ("Intermont") as the Company is concurrently exercising the right to acquire Intermont.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Warrants: 962,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 962,334 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021.

________________________________________

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,612,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 2,612,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,612,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

David Andrews Y 50,000 David Atkinson Y 25,200 Calvin Woroniak Y 75,000 David Russell Y 12,500

Finder's Fee: $1,400 and 7,000 broker warrants payable to P.I. Financial Corp.

$1,750 and 8,750 broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$3,850 and 19,250 broker warrants payable to Haywood Securities

$10,500 and 52,500 broker warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

1,400 and 7,000 broker warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Finder's Warrant Exercise Price $0.30

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry 2 years from issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 4, 2020 and December 14, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:31 P.m. PST, June 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, June 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration Agreement between the Company, arms-length parties, and Epica Gold Inc. (a subsidiary of the Company) for certain of its Ontario projects. As consideration, the Company will issue the arms-length parties an aggregate of $100,000 of common shares. Dependent on exploration costs, the Company may also pay up to $75,000 in any given year.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement as announced on a news release dated April 12, 2021:

Number of Securities: 10,275,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share

Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Drew Koivu Y 625,000 T. Richard Turner Y 250,000 Titanstar Investment Group Inc. (T. Richard Turner) Y 500,000 Turner Family Limited Partnership (T. Richard Turner) Y 250,000 Brian Ramjattan Y 375,000 David Pappin Y 375,000 Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell) Y 750,000 THLA Services Ltd. (Mike Anaka) Y 250,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 subscriber) P 500,000

Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission of $123,300

The Company has confirmed the closing of the private placement in a news release dated May 18, 2021.

Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement as announced on a news release dated April 12, 2021:

Number of Securities: 2,225,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share

Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received a cash commission of $26,700

The Company confirmed the closing of the private placement in a news release dated May 18, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue ‎‎1,388,897 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$193,057.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 23,070,798 shares

Purchase Price: US$0.20 per share. (CAD$0.24 per share)

Warrants: 11,535,399 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,535,399 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 94 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Crescat Portfolio Management Y 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 954,150 [7 Placees]

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $37,653.60 cash and 167,640 finder's warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $54,986.40 cash and 229,110 finder's warrants payable.

M Partners Inc. $23,399.51 cash and 97,498 finder's warrants payable.

Redplug Inc. $24,480.00 cash and 102,000 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at US$0.30 until May 31, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) . The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly . [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].

________________________________________

VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021, May 7, 2021, June 11, 2021 and June 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,400,800 shares

Purchase Price: $0.17 per share

Warrants: 16,400,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,400,800 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares RAB Capital Holdings Limited Y 6,100,000

Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corp. $144,740.16 cash and 851,412 Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Unit at $0.17 for three years from closing. Each Unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2021:

Convertible Debenture US$1,500,000

Conversion Price: Convertible at US$0.10 into 15,000,000 units, where each unit consists of one common share and two half-common share purchase warrants.

Maturity date: Dec. 10, 2022

Warrants i. one half-warrant where each full warrant is exercisable at a price of US$0.13 for a five year basis, and ii. one half-warrant where each full warrant is exercisable at a price of US$0.19 for a five year period.

Interest rate: 12% per annum

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement - Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced 17/06/2021:

Number of Shares: 23,076,924 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.1300 per Common Shares

Warrants: 23,076,924 share purchase warrants to purchase

23,076,924 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1900 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 98 Placees

The Company closed the Private Placement on 17/06/2021

____________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange