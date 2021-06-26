TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GRAVITAS II CAPITAL CORP. ("GII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective June 8, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $2,672,600 (13,363,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open June 29, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 29, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

23,363,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GII.P CUSIP Number: 38912R107 Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Warrants: 1,069,040 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 3, 2021.

Company Contact: Nima Besharat Company Address: 2880-1021 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3 Company Phone Number: (416) 479-4342 Company Email Address: nbesharat@gravitassecurities.com

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

[formerly SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the common shares of Nevgold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "NAU", and the common shares of Silver Mountain Mines Inc. will be delisted.

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:

The RTO involves the arm's length acquisition of Nevgold Corp. for consideration of 45,625,788 common shares at $0.40 per share.

9,456,000 common shares issued to Principals, pursuant to the RTO, will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the RTO and 134,678 common shares will be subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period upon completion of the RTO. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 8,850,000 common shares issued to Non-Principals will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the RTO.

The Exchange has been advised that the above RTO transaction was approved by shareholders on June 11, 2021, and has been completed.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Brandon Bonifacio Y 2,608,000 Robert McKnight Y 200,000 Giulio Bonifacio Y 2,608,000 Wendy Bradley (Victor Bradley) Y 600,000 Greg French Y 800,000 Timothy Dyhr Y 550,000 Steven Konopelky Y 1,274,678 Tara Jennifer Lee Nelson (Morgan Hay) Y 550,000 Cat Corporate Services Inc. (Catherine Cox) Y 400,000

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 11, 2021, the Company has changed its name to "Nevgold Corp." There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the common shares of Nevgold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Silver Mountain Mines Inc. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated May 12, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company. Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

49,634,552 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed: 18,306,000 common shares Escrow Term: 36 months

Escrowed: 134,678 common shares Escrow Term: 18 months

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NAU (new) CUSIP Number: 641536 10 7 (new)







Company Contact: Brandon Bonifacio, Chief Executive Officer and President Company Address: c/o Suite 910 – 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver BC V6C 2V6 Company Phone Number: 604-337-4997 Company Email Address: bbonifacio@nev-gold.com

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: USD $0.28125 Payable Date: July 30, 2021 Record Date: June 30, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Fundamental Acquisition

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Business Combination Agreement dated February 9, 2021 between Silver X Mining Corp. (previously Oro X Mining Corp., the "Company") and Mines and Metals Trading (Peru) PLC ("MMTP", also commercially known as Latitude Silver), the Company has acquired all of the MMTP common shares in exchange of 42,969,044 common shares of the Company. MMTP is a private Isle of Man company with its primary asset consisting of 216 concessions located in Huancavelica, Peru. The acquisition is an Arm's Length transaction and there is finder's fee payable to G8 Consultants Ltd. (Chris Bonvini) of 1,250,000 shares. In connection with the acquisition, the Company will assume the obligations of MMTP under a convertible note in the principal amount of US$4 million at a rate of 10% per annum from Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited, convertible into up to 8,714,597 common shares of the Company with a maturity date of June 21, 2022. There is also 316,848 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Mining Captial Inc., exercisable at $0.665 per common share of the Company with an expiry date of December 29, 2022.

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 1 and March 19, 2021. The private placement was conducted via the issuance of 23,649,286 subscription receipts of MMTP Finco Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMTP, convertible into 23,649,286 common shares of the Company.

Number of Shares: 23,649,286 shares

Purchase Price: $0.60 per share

Number of Placees: 145 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Hoffman & Rhonda Hoffman Y 170,000 Luis Zapata Y 97,000



Finder's Fee: 201,074 cash and 373,446 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$195,344 cash and 373,446 warrants payable to Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc.

$200,495 cash and 335,639 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$141,737 cash and 248,964 warrants payable to Research Capital Corp.

$79,248 cash and 127,913 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

4,500 cash and 7,500 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$5,145 cash payable to Richardson Wealth

$15,750 cash payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$102,410 cash payable to Patricia Zacarias

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.60 per share for 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Resume Trading

Effective at the open, on June 29, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

_____________________________________________

21/06/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,082,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 9, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 9, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,682,000 shares with 4,682,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 10, 2019.

________________________________________

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2021 and May 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 29,427,774 non flow-through shares and 12,152,842 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share non flow-through share and $0.18 per flow-through share

Warrants: 14,713,887 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,713,887 shares. Each non-flow through unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share.

Warrant Exercise Price: 0.20 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 200 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Anderson Y 416,666 Dino Titaro Y 330,988 James Brian Polson Y 330,998 Sunday Dragon Capital Inc. (David Anderson) Y 1,891,359 Richard A. Winters Y 166,300 Stephen Roebuck Y 30,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,559,408 [23 Placees]



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $50,553 cash and 309,780 broker warrants

Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. (Frank Hoegel) - $7,500.01 cash and 50,000 broker warrants

Raymond James Ltd. - $17,820 cash and 112,200 broker warrants

Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $8,137.43 cash and 43,008 broker warrants

Echelon Capital Markets - $1,800 cash and 12,000 broker warrants

Fortification Capital Inc. - $5,526 cash and 34,200 broker warrants

Integral Wealth Securities Limited - $9,402 cash and 54,233 broker warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $22,569 cash and 145,193 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $7,596 cash and 49,440 broker warrants

EMD Financial Inc. - $12,401.36 cash and 53,202 broker warrants

Sherbrooke Street Capital Inc. - $6,714 cash and 39,300 broker warrants

IA Capital Markets - $27,180 cash and 174,000 broker warrants

National Bank Financial Inc. - $1,728 cash

Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share for $0.20 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 14, 2021 and June 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,388,888 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.72 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $60,000.00.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Option Agreement dated August 5, 2020 (the "Agreement") between CASA Minerals Inc. (the "Company"), CASA Gold Inc. (the "Optionee"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Caroline Dubois, Courtney Dubois, Michael Dubois, Clayton Rollins, Daniel Guyton, Leslie Guyton and Margaret Guyton (collectively, the "Optionor"), whereby the Optionee may option up to 90% right, title and interest in and to the Congress gold mine located in west-central Arizona, United States (the "Property") and any appurtenances located in the Property owned by the Optionor, in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay a cash consideration of U.S. $100,000 to the Optionor, issue of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company to the Optionor at a deemed price of $0.1125 and commit U.S. $2,000,000 in exploration during a period of 3 years from closing.

The Optionor is entitled to a one-time payment equal to U.S.$500,000 for every 100,000 ounces of gold of measured reserves estimated within the Property subject to a maximum of USD $10,000,000.

The Optionor is entitled to a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty. The Company may repurchase one-third of the royalty upon paying USD $2,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 3, 2021 and June 4, 2021.

________________________________________

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 3, 2021 and May 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.125 per share

Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 65 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,100,000 [2 Placees]

Finder's Fee:

$100,275 and 871,200 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$12,000 payable to Dan Smith.

Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: One year from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on May 20, 2021 and June 22, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:49 a.m. PST, June 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,849,737 common shares at a deemed value of $0.29 per share to settle outstanding debt for $6,916,424.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated March 19, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company, EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX") and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (the "Vendor"), the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Vendor's Oijarvi gold project located in central Finland and the Solvik gold project in southern Sweden for an aggregate purchase price of US$10,000,000; comprising US$7,000,000 in cash over a three year period, $1,500,000 in common shares of the Company and $1,500,000 in common shares of EMX over a two year period. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the projects, 1% of which may be purchased at any time by EMX for US$1,000,000.

As part of the Agreement, EMX will receive US$562,500 in cash from the Company and US$937,500 in common shares of the Company over a two-year period as well as the purchase right of 1% of the Vendor's 2% NSR royalty.

Additionally, the Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of US$200,000, satisfied by the issuance of 423,050 common shares to be split evenly between Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. and Winchester Securities Corporation in connection with the transaction.

All common shares issued in connection with the transaction will be based on the volume-weighted average price for the 20 trading days prior to the date of issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2021, April 7, 2021 and June 24, 2021.

_______________________________________

GROUP TEN METALS INC. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021 and June 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 104 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Rowley Y 125,000 Greg Johnson Y 125,000 Gregor Hamilton Y 62,500 Gordon Toll Y 1,000,000 Alicia Milne Y 8,000

Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $97,905.60 cash and 244,764 broker warrants

Research Capital Corp. - $97,905.60 cash and 244,764 broker warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $48,952.80 cash and 122,383 broker warrants

Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.40 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 12, 2021, between Honey Badger Silver Inc. (the "Company") and Strategic Metals Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in Plata, Groundhog and Hy properties located in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada (the "Properties"). As a consideration for the Properties, the Company is required to issue 34,804,718 common shares to the Vendor. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on all minerals other than silver to be extracted from the Properties.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 11, 2021, March 15, 2021, May 4, 2021, and June 8, 2021.

________________________________________

JUST KITCHEN HOLDINGS CORP. ("JK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 10, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 10, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated May 21, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the BC Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia).

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 15, for gross proceeds of $17,500,050.00.

Underwriters: Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp., on behalf of a syndicate of Underwriters

Offering (Including over-allotment): 12,963,000 shares

Share Price: $1.35 per share

Underwriters' Compensation: Beacon Securities Limited - $627,818.00 cash and 569,869 underwriters' warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $290,127.50 cash and 142,467 underwriters' warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $59,999.40 and 44,444 underwriters' warrants

Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. - $4,860.00 cash

Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. - $4,860.00 cash

Lakeshore Securities Inc. - $9,112.50 cash

Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets - $2,025.00 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $9,315.00 cash

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $6,075.00 cash

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $3,915.00 cash

Each underwriters' warrant is exercisable for one share at an exercise price of $1.35 for a two-year period.

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters have partially exercised their over-allotment option, for 1,063,000 additional shares in connection with the Offering for gross proceeds of $1,435,050.

________________________________________

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Unit Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 17, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company will acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Ebbtide Holdings, LLC (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 9,302,256 common shares at a deemed price of $0.33 per share, paying USD$3,750,000 in cash and assumption of certain existing liabilities.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2021, May 10, 2021 and May 18, 2021.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 24,250,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 24,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,250,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 92 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares R. Judson Culter Y 100,350 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 Placee]



Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. receives $15,480 and 154,800 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $30,080 and 300,800 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

EMD Financial receives $8,960 and 89,600 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Gerhard Merkel receives $32,800 and 328,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $16,000 and 160,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Research Capital Corporation receives $12,560 and 125,600 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Abingdon Capital Corp. receives $20,522.10 and 205,221 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 24, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 25, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Regan Isenor Y 840,000 Jean Francois Lalonde Y 120,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 400,000 [2 Placee(s)]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange