TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 28, 2021, the securities of Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp., (the "Company"), will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 6, 2021 a news release was issued on June 11, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUMENTO CAPITAL VIII CORP. ("AMU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BLLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2021 and May 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,333,967 shares





Purchase Price: $0.30 per share





Warrants: 4,333,967 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,333,967 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one-year period





Number of Placees: 50 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald Njegovan Y 50,000 Richard N. Zimmer Y 83,333 Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $51,869 and 172,898 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Wendy Thompson and Jason Frame. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.40 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:03 P.m. PST, June 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, June 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,333,336 shares



Purchase Price: $1.80 per share



Warrants: 6,250,002 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,002 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.99 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees







Agent's Fee: $1,200,000.38 cash and 666,667 common share purchase warrants payable to H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. Each broker's warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $2.25 at any time for a period of three years from the issuance date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 21, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,636,050 non-flow through shares ("Common Shares")

2,907,000 flow-through shares ("FT shares")







Purchase Price: $1.00 per Common Share

$1.72 per FT Share





Number of Placees: 54 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Common Shares and FT Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 622,330 [6 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. – $288,457.89 in cash payment

Cormark Securities Inc. – $535,707.51 in cash payment

SIDEX s.e.c. – $20,000 in cash payment

Société de développement de la Baie-James – $20,000.00 in cash payment

CDPQ Sodemex Inc. – $40,000 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 11, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Fireweed ZInc Ltd. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.80 per share

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Fission 3.0 Corp. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,954,831 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 5,977,415 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,977,415 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 23 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Devinder Randhawa Y 1,787,000 Ryan Cheung Y 509,500





Finder's Fee: Geo Resources Management LLC (Steven Zadka) – $28,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 852,213 (includes 138,713 held by an insider) Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55 Forced Exercise Provision: If the weighted average closing price of the Company's shares is $0.66 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants commencing on the day when the Company either (i) disseminates a press release, or (ii) sends a written notice to the holders announcing the reduced warrant terms.



# of Warrants remaining held by the insider: 534,912 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: One year from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: Three years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued prior to the Company's share consolidation pursuant to a private placement of 27,742,500 shares with 27,742,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 29, 2020.

________________________________________

LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement dated May 5, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Lithoquest Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Landore Resources Canada Inc. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mining claims situated in the Pickle Lake area – the Miminiska Gold Project and the Keezhik Gold Project (collectively, the "Property") located in Northwestern Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments to the Optionor: (i) $25,000 upon signing of the Agreement; and (ii) $100,000 upon acceptance of the Agreement.

Additionally, the Company will make an aggregate cash payment of $1,250,000 and a convertible cash payment which can either be made in cash or common shares of the Company amounting to $2,650,000 payable over a two-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property.

The Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 50% is purchasable at any time by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2021.

_______________________________________

MERCURY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MERC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MERCURY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MERC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending option agreement dated May 14, 2021 (the "Amendment"), between Minera Alamos Inc. (the "Company") and a non-arms-length party - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Purchaser will have an additional 12-month period, ending on May 15, 2022, to exercise its right to acquire an aggregate of 4% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"), on the La Fortuna Project (the "Project") which is located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

The Company had originally granted the option to the Purchaser in accordance with a royalty option agreement dated May 30, 2017, and amended and restated Royalty Option Agreement dated December 18, 2018, whereby the Purchaser may exercise the option and acquire the NSR by paying an aggregate cash consideration equal to CDN$9,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 12, 2018 and May 20, 2021.

________________________________________

PACIFIC EMPIRE MINERALS CORP. ("PEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 21,109,231 shares





Purchase Price: $0.06 per share





Warrants: 21,109,231 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,109,231 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 72 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Hermann Peter Schloo Y 83,333





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,533,400 [11 Placees]









Finder's Fee:









Haywood Securities Inc. - $59,467.94 cash and 991,132 broker warrants. Research Capital Corporation - $10,500 cash and 175,000 broker warrants. Hampton Securities Limited - $700.56 cash and 11,676 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated May 17, 2021 and June 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,049 shares at a deemed price of $0.61 per share and 40,357 common shares at a deemed price of $0.56 per share to settle outstanding debt for $45,200.00 pursuant to the Company's Online Marketing Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD. ("RUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Share Offering

Effective June 1, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus dated June 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 4, 2021, for gross proceeds of $29,987,400 (including exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option).

Underwriters: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp, Eight Capital and Scotia Capital Inc.



Offering: 5,658,000 shares (including exercise in full of the over-allotment option)



Share Price: $5.30 per share



Underwriters' Commission: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $577,257.45 cash

Cormark Securities Inc. - $577,257.45 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $164,930.70 cash

Eight Capital - $164,930.70 cash

Scotia Capital Inc. - $164,930.70 cash



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued. The underwriters exercised the option to acquire the additional 738,000 shares on June 4, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the prospectus dated June 1, 2021 and the news releases dated May 17, 2021 and June 4, 2021, all of which are filed on SEDAR.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,522,000 shares (including exercise of over-allotment)





Purchase Price: $5.30 per share





Number of Placees: 10 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Y 917,302

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Acquisition Agreement dated June 14, 2021 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Ross McElroy, a director of the Company, whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Father Lake Property located in the north-east of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan (the "Property") for the consideration of $7,500, the cost of staking and researching the Property. The acquisition is considered as a Non Arm's Length transaction.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 9,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 Placees







Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. $540,000 cash and 1,080,000 Broker Warrants payable. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one unit at $0.50 for two years from closing. Each unit comprises one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant is exercisable at $0.75 for two years from closing.

Fort Capital Partners $180,000 cash and 360,000 Broker Warrants payable. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 211,157,035 shares





Purchase Price: $0.03 per share





Warrants: 211,157,035 share purchase warrants to purchase 211,157,035 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration clause.





Number of Placees: 67 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Raouf Halim Y 2,016,000 Ron Pasek Y 4,032,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 28,808,644 [13 Placees]









Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. $340,948.10 cash and 11,364,937 Broker Warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $9,000 cash payable.

iA Private Wealth Inc. $22,785 cash and 759,500 Broker Warrants payable.

-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Unit at a price of $0.03 for two years from closing. Each Unit has the same terms as the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

_______________________________________

STARR PEAK MINING LTD. ("STE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2021 and May 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,043,333 shares



Purchase Price: $3.60 per share



Warrants: 521,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 521,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.50 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. $22,499.96 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].

________________________________________

VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2021 and May 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 19,750,576 shares





Purchase Price: $0.18 per share





Warrants: 9,875,283 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,875,283 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration provision if the 10-day volume weighted average trading price is equal to or exceeds $0.40, then the warrants will expire 30 calendar days after notice of acceleration.





Number of Placees: 67 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares William C. Van Horne Y 27,778 Andrew W.G. Clark Y 50,000 Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. (Mark T. Brown) Y 200,000 Wesley John Adams Y 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,663,334 [11 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $7,588 and 42,154 non-transferable warrants.

PI Financial Corp. receives $4,725 and non-transferable warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $4,423 and 24,572 non-transferable warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $38,010 and 211,167 non-transferable warrants.

Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.18 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 10, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].

________________________________________

