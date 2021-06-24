TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW.H")

[formerly Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. ("NKW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, June 25, 2021 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of June 25, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NKW to NKW.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_________________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0125 Payable Date: July 15, 2021 Record Date: June 30, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

VALDOR TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL INC. ("VTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business June 24, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the same trading symbol.

________________________________________

21/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 275,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.295, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 17, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated April 28, 2021 between Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (the "Company") and French Polynesia-based Avenir Makatea Pty Limited ("Avenir"), pursuant to which the Company will issue 17,857,738 shares to Avenir's shareholders for the acquisition of Avenir. The shares issued to Avenir will approximately equal 28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the closing date. Avenir, through its wholly-owned French Polynesian subsidiary, SAS Avenir Makatea, is engaged in the business of exploration and development of its phosphate project located on the French Polynesian island of Makatea.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, refer to the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR including news releases dated December 21, 2020; April 28, 2021 and June 22, 2021.

________________________________________

Eminent Gold Corp. ("EMNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2021 and May 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,386,858 shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Number of Placees: Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 510,400 6 Placees











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $71,990 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,449,499 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,724,744 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,724,744 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision



Number of Placees: 28 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 291,667 [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 7, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated May 4, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Norseman Silver Inc. (the "Company") and RH McMillan Ltd and Daniel J. Bussandri (together the "Optionors"); whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in the 285-square-kilometre/110-square-mile Taquetren Silver Project (the "Property"), located in the Navidad-Calcatreau mining district, Argentine.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $40,000, issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares and incur $770,000 in exploration expenditures over a three-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property.

The Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property of which (i) one-quarter (0.5%) may be purchased by the Company for US$1,000,000; and (ii) a second one-quarter (0.5%) may be purchased by the Company for additional US$2,000,000 and issuing 5-million common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,222,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 4,611,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,611,000 shares.



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 38 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Brenda Nowak Y 45,000 Ken Armstrong Y 100,000 D. Grenville Thomas Y 800,000 Blair Murdoch Y 1,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 860,000 [4 Placees]











Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $660 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. – $10,507.20 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $1,650 cash

Jean-David Moore - $4,620 cash

National Bank Financial - $5,280 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 46,052 shares at a deemed price of $1.14 per share to settle outstanding debt for $52,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ORCA GOLD INC. ("ORG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,231,740 shares at a deemed price of $0.305 to directors, officers and employees in consideration of services provided to the company for the period ending June 30, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Alex Davidson Y $30,496.00 $0.305 99,996 Robert Chase Y $27,250.00 $0.305 89,344 David Field Y $23,152.00 $0.305 75,908 Derek White Y $22,250.00 $0.305 72,950 Richard Clark Y $152,567.00 $0.305 500,219 Kevin Ross Y $59,195.00 $0.305 194,081

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 432,487 shares at a deemed price of $0.39 to directors, officers and employees in consideration of services provided to the company for the period ending September 30, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Robert Chase Y $13,625.04 $0.39 34,936 David Field Y $13,625.04 $0.39 34,936 Derek White Y $11,125.14 $0.39 28,526 Richard Clark Y $76,686.09 $0.39 196,631 Kevin Ross Y $29,597.49 $0.39 75,891

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 193,568 shares at a deemed price of $0.6225 to directors, officers and employees in consideration of services provided to the company for the period ending December 30, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares David Field Y $13,625.04 $0.6225 21,888 Richard Clark Y $77,793.20 $0.6225 124,969 Kevin Ross Y $5,144.00 0.6225 8,262

For further details please see the Company's news release dated December 23, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 515,000 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$103,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









David Petroff Y $41,750 $0.20 208,750 Donald Whalen Y $61,250 $0.20 306,250

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 10, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: ,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 30 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 Placee]











Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $90,000 and 180,000 non-transferable warrants. Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one unit at a price of $0.50 for two years after the closing. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.75 for two years

Fort Capital Partners receives $60,000 and 120,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable at $0.50 for two years.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $7,500 and 202,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable at $0.75 for two years.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $30,000 and 60,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable at $0.75 for two years.

BMO Nesbitt Burns receives $2,000.

CIBC Wood Gundy receives $2,500 and 5,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable at $0.75 for two years.

Gerhard Merkel receives $15,250 and 30,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable at $0.75 for two years.

Pertinax Capital BVBA (Thibaut Lepouttre) receives $5,000.

Echelon Capital Markets receives $1,250 and 2,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable at $0.75 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 22, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.].

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange