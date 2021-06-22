TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

[formerly CE Brands Inc. ("CEBI.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Prospectus-Unit Offering, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 18, 2021, the following details should have read as follows:

Trading Symbol: CEBI (with .P removed) CUSIP Number: 12513R 20 4 (NEW)

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

[formerly Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust ("FRO.UN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated June 18, 2021 with respect to the Trust's name change, the new trading symbol should have indicated NET.UN. The other information in our bulletin dated June 18, 2021 remains unchanged.

FONDS DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)

[Anciennement Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac (« FRO.UN »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Changement de dénomination sociale, Correction

DATE DU BULLETIN: 21 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de Croissance TSX daté du 18 juin 2021 concernant le changement de dénomination sociale de la fiducie, le nouveau symbole au téléscripteur aurait dû indiquer NET.UN. L'information restante de notre bulletin daté du 18 juin 2021 demeure inchangée.

__________________________________________

DRUMMOND VENTURES CORP. ("DVX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the securities of Drummond Ventures Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 27, 2019, a news release was issued on June 1, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. ("LPS") ("LPS.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Unit Offering

Effective June 10, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 15, 2021, for gross proceeds of $10,275,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters")

Offering: 12,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one share and one-half warrant.

Unit Price: $0.75 per unit (the "Issue Price")

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.95 (the "Exercise Price") per share until June 15, 2023.

Compensation Options: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Commission"); and (ii) up to 6% Compensation Options (the "Compensation Options"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission on the sale of Units to persons included on the President's List were reduced to 3.5% cash commission and 3% Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option is exercisable to purchase one common share (the "Underwriters' Shares") at the Issue Price

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in full at closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 10, 2021 and closing news release dated June 15, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 common share purchase warrants of Legend Power Systems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Energy Conservation System Design, Installation & Maintenance' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization on Warrants: 6,900,000 warrants with no par value of which

6,900,000 warrants are listed for trading

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Warrant Trading Symbol: LPS.WT.A (NEW) Warrant CUSIP Number: 524937117 (NEW)

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.95 per share, and will expire on June 15, 2023 subject to the acceleration clause described in greater detail above and in the Prospectus.

________________________________________

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated June 8, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 23, 2021, the common shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,212,346 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NZ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 650158207 (new)

_______________________________________

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated May 19, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 23, 2021, the common shares of Norden Crown Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,398,860 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NOCR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 6555PC202 (new)

________________________________________

21/06/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUMENTO CAPITAL VIII CORP. ("AMU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company or NEX Company [NOTE TO ANALYST: CHOOSE ONE]

Effective at 6;01 a.m. PST, June 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 144,255 common shares at a deemed price of $0.235 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $33,900:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 18, 2021.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 21 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 144 255 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,235 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 33 900 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 18 juin 2021.

______________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length share purchase agreement dated June 15, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Roscan Gold Corporation (the "Purchaser", "Roscan"), in connection with the disposition to the Purchaser of all the issued and outstanding shares of it's wholly owned subsidiary Komet Mali SARL - which owns the Dabia Sud project, a gold exploration and resources property.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$3.2 million purchase price is satisfied via cash consideration of CDN$1.6 million and issuance of approximately 4,060,336 common shares of Roscan to the Company at a deemed value of CDN$0.394 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2020 and July 03, 2020.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents en vertu d'une convention d'achat d'actions, sans lien de dépendance, datée du 15 juin 2020 entre la société et Roscan Gold Corporation (« l'acquéreur », « Roscan ») relativement à la vente à l'acquéreur de 100% des actions émises et en circulation de la filiale de la société nommée Komet Mali SARL - qui détient le projet Dabia Sud, une propriété d'exploration et de ressources aurifères.

Aux termes de l'entente, le prix d'achat total de 3,2 millions de dollars canadiens est réglé par une contrepartie en espèces de 1,6 million de dollars canadiens et l'émission d'environ 4 060 336 actions ordinaires de Roscan à la Société à une valeur présumée de 0,394 $ CA par action.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 15 mai 2020 et 3 juillet 2020.

__________________________________

DelphX Capital Markets Inc. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 626,809 shares at a deemed price of $0.235 per share to settle outstanding debt for $147,300.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares 165174 Canada Inc.

(Keith Ainsworth) Y $60,000 $0.235 255,319

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 7, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, June 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, June 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOOD2GO CORP. ("GOTO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated June 18, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,514,445 NFT shares and 6,090,000 FT shares

Purchase Price: $0.45 per NFT share and $0.50 per FT share

Warrants: 757,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 757,222 NFT shares.

3,045,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,045,000 FT shares.

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.65 per NFT share and $0.70 per FT share for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Finder's Fee: Eventus Capital Corp. - $12,000 in cash and 24,000 Broker Warrants

Devon Capital Inc. - $1,800 in cash and 3,600 Broker Warrants.

Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.50 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated May 31, 2021 and June 3, 2021:

Number of Securities: 7,638,888 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.72 per common share

Number of Placees: 46 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Wombat Investments Inc. (Megan Spidle) Y 138,889 Wayne Myles Y 70,000 Seafair Capital Inc. (Anne Whelan) Y 69,445 Marie Mullally Y 28,000 Precipice Holdings Limited (Chris Dobbin) Y 16,778 Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers) P 2,104,333

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $129,009.59





The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 11, 2021.

_____________________________________

PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,100,000 flow-through common shares and 1,900,000 non-flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share

$0.05 per non-flow-through common share

Warrants: 1,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,900,000 non-flow-through common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 24 months

Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Anthony Cohen Y 200,000 1338823 Alberta ULC Y 2,000,000 CEYX Properties Ltd. Y 600,000 Greg K W Wong Y 500,000







Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $4,800 and 96,000 finder's units payable to Foster & Associates FAFS Holding. Each finder unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated June 10, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,600,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 7, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 7, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,600,000 units with 3,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on July 9, 2020.

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION. ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, June 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION. ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED") ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, June 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for Dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED") ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, June 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BEARCLAW CAPITAL CORP. ("BRL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 221,342 shares to settle outstanding debt for $36,521.43.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Scott M. Ross Y $36,521.43 $0.165 221,342

Please refer to the March 9, 2021 news release for further details. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

