|
19.06.2021 11:53:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")
[formerly Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust ("FRO.UN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the trustees on May 21, 2021, the Trust has changed its name from Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust to Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the units of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the units of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust will be delisted. The Trust is classified as a "Lessors of non-residential buildings (except mini-warehouses)" trust (NAICS Number: 53112).
Capitalization:
Unlimited number of parts with no par value of which 17,482,814 units are issued and outstanding.
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada) – Montreal and Toronto
Trading Symbol:
NET
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
13639A109
(NEW)
FONDS DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)
[Anciennement Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac (« FRO.UN »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 juin 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite à une résolution adoptée par les fiduciaires le 21 mai 2021, la fiducie a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac à Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital.
Les parts de Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mardi, le 22 juin 2021 et les parts de Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « bailleurs d'immeubles non résidentiels (sauf les mini-entrepôts) » (numéro de SCIAN : 53112).
Capitalisation :
Un nombre illimité de parts sans valeur nominale, dont 17 482 814 parts sont émises et en circulation
Titres entiercés :
Aucun
Agent des transferts :
La Société de fiducie AST (Canada) – Montréal et Toronto
Symbole au téléscripteur :
NET
(NOUVEAU)
Numéro de CUSIP :
13639A109
(NOUVEAU)
__________________________________
CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")
[formerly CE Brands Inc. ("CEBI.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Prospectus-Unit Offering, Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since June 18, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the common shares of CE Brands Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis under the symbol "CEBI".
Qualifying Transaction-Completed
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Prospectus dated June 3, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length amalgamation involving eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. in consideration of 18,141,970 post-consolidated shares at a deemed price of $4.15 per share.
4,695,263 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 173,494 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Craig Smith
Y
2,400,924
W.K. Wong
Y
1,102,214
Melanie Posthuma
Y
723,913
Kalvie Legat
Y
200,000
Katica Viskovic
Y
160,000
Adam Rock
Y
34,533
Hugh Tyler Rice
Y
38,173
Stephen Smith
Y
20,000
Joanne Hruska
Y
9,639
Jared Wolk
Y
5,867
Prospectus-Unit Offering
Effective June 4, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, the New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission, and the Office of the Superintendent of Securities for Prince Edward Island, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Securities Acts.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 15, 2021, for gross proceeds of $17,250,000, including the Agent's over-allotment option.
Agents:
Integral Wealth Securities Limited
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
Research Capital Corporation
Offering:
3,614,458 units. Each unit consisted of one share and one warrant. Each warrant to purchase one share.
Unit Price:
$4.15 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$7.50 per share to June 15, 2023
Agents' Warrants:
332,530 non-transferable warrants (inclusive of over-allotment option) exercisable to purchase one share at $4.15 per share to June 16, 2022
Over-Allotment Option:
The Agents have exercised their over-allotment option of units in connection with this offering and the Company has sold an additional 542,168 units at 4.15 per unit for $2,249,997 gross proceeds.
Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 20.75 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the common shares of CE Brands Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 3, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.
The Company is classified as a "Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing" company.
Post-Consolidation Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
22,713,054
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
4,868,757
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
CEBI (with .P removed)
CUSIP Number:
12513R 20 4
Company Contact:
Kalvie Legat, Executive Vice President & CFO
Company Address:
301, 1321 Blanshard Street
Victoria, BC V8W 0B6
Company Phone Number:
(778) 771-0901
Company Email Address:
_______________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share:
$0.02
Payable Date:
July 15, 2021
Record Date:
June 30, 2021
Ex-dividend Date:
June 29, 2021
________________________________________
FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated June 14, 2021 and the company's news release of June 18, 2021, effective at the opening Tuesday, June 22, 2021 the Common shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. ("LPS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Unit Offering
Effective June 10, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").
The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 15, 2021, for gross proceeds of $10,275,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).
Underwriters:
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters")
Offering:
12,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one share and one-half warrant.
Unit Price:
$0.75 per unit (the "Issue Price")
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
Each warrant is exercisable at $0.95 (the "Exercise Price") per share until June 15, 2023.
Compensation Options:
As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Commission"); and (ii) up to 6% Compensation Options (the "Compensation Options"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission on the sale of Units to persons included on the President's List were reduced to 3.5% cash commission and 3% Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option is exercisable to purchase one common share (the "Underwriters' Shares") at the Issue Price until June 15, 2023.
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriters were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in full at closing.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 10, 2021 and closing news release dated June 15, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
New Listing-Warrants
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 common share purchase warrants of Legend Power Systems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Energy Conservation System Design, Installation & Maintenance' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization on Warrants:
6,900,000 warrants with no par value of which
6,900,000 warrants are listed for trading
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Warrant Trading Symbol:
LPS.WT.A
(NEW)
Warrant CUSIP Number:
524937117
(NEW)
The warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.95 per share, and will expire on June 15, 2023 subject to the acceleration clause described in greater detail above and in the Prospectus.
________________________________________
PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at open on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP. ("TVC") ("TVC.WT")
[formerly SRHI Inc. ("SRHI") ("SRHI.WT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 2, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Three Valley Copper Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the common shares and warrants of Three Valley Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares and warrants of SRHI Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
55,770,942
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
TVC
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
88576E108
(NEW)
Warrants:
Trading Symbol:
TVC.WT (NEW)
CUSIP Number:
88576E124 (NEW)
In order to obtain one (1) common share, the holder must exercise 20 warrants for an aggregate price of $6.66 until expiration.
________________________________________
21/06/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 17, 2021, the following symbol should have read as follows:
ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")
All other information remains unchanged.
______________________________________
ALLIANCE MINING CORP. ("ALM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated June 3, 2021 between the Company and 1911 Gold Inc. (Ron Clayton) whereby the Company has acquired the Greenbelt property located in the Rice Lake Belt, near Bissett, Manitoba. Consideration is 500,000 common shares. The Company will have 121 days from the effective date of the agreement to repurchase the common shares for $500,000 in cash.
________________________________________
ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, June 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CEDARMONT CAPITAL CORP. ("CCCA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, June 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("CLAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 29, 2021:
Convertible Debenture:
$183,750 in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures ("Debentures"), issued at a 20% discount to the original purchase price
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 of principal amount outstanding per common share until the Maturity Date (as defined below)
Maturity date:
June 10, 2022
Warrants:
3,675,000 common share purchase-warrants to purchase 3,675,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 until the Maturity Date
Interest rate:
10% per annum, calculated and payable in cash on the Maturity Date
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2021:
Number of Shares:
30,444,800 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.245 per share
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
The Baupost Group, L.L.C.
Y
4,244,365
Electrum Global Holdings L.P.
Y
4,998,661
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC
Y
6,742,097
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2021:
Number of Shares:
3,008,466 flow-through shares and 300,000 non-flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per flow-through share and $0.06 per non-flow-through share
Warrants:
1,804,233 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,804,233 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.085 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
10 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
James Greig
Y
250,000
Solomon Pillersdorf
Y
850,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
625,000
[2 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
$3,330 and 55,500 finder warrants payable to Hampton Securities Limited
$720 and 12,000 finder warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
$2,100 and 35,004 finder warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 3, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2021 and April 26, 2021:
Convertible Debenture
$2,500,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible, only at the option of the Company, into common shares at $0.40 per share until maturity.
Maturity date:
Five years from issuance
Interest rate:
6% per annum
Warrants
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares.
Warrant Exercise Price
$0.55 for two years from issuance.
Number of Placees:
One Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Principal Amount
Peter Lacey
Y
$2,500,000
Finder's Fee:
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated June 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") dated April 1, 2021, between the Company, BTG Holdco Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Pulsify Inc. (the "Vendor") and the Vendor's shareholders. Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will acquire substantially all of the assets of the Vendor and assume its liabilities for an aggregate consideration of US$3,010,000 ("Total Purchase Price"). The Total Purchase Price will be payable to the Vendor and their shareholders and further satisfied as follows:
The common shares issuable as part of the Purchase Price will be subject to a 12-month escrow restriction from the date of issuance.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 1, 2021.
________________________________________
INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2021:
Convertible Debenture:
USD$1,600,000 principal amount
Original Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at USD$0.80 per share
Amended Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at USD$0.44 of principal amount outstanding.
Original Maturity Date:
June 1, 2021
Amended Maturity Date:
October 31, 2024
Interest Rate:
8% per annum
The Debentures replaced outstanding portion of USD$2,000,000 convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement; which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 25, 2018.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2021 and May 19, 2021.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated May 10, 2021 and May 31, 2021:
Number of Securities:
5,334,999 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per common share
Warrants:
2,667,499 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,667,499 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.20 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
29 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Glenn J. Mullan
Y
60,000
Quirico De Vega
Y
35,000
Jens Zinke
Y
4,000
9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
Y
20,000
Martin Walter
Y
300,000
Ironbark International Limited (Martin Walter)
Y
200,000
Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. (Scott Jobin-Bevans)
Y
30,000
Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees)
P
250,000
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a commission totaling 91,000 common shares of the Company.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 16, 2021.
INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 juin 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés de 10 mai 2021 et 31 mai 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
5 344 999 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,15 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
2 667 499 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 667 499 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,20 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération
Nombre de souscripteurs:
29 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Glenn J. Mullan
Y
60 000
Quirico De Vega
Y
35 000
Jens Zinke
Y
4 000
9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke)
Y
20 000
Martin Walter
Y
300 000
Ironbark International Limited (Martin Walter)
Y
200 000
Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. (Scott Jobin-Bevans)
Y
30 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs)
P
250 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totalisant 91 000 actions de la société.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 juin 2021.
________________________________________
KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective June 11, 2021, the Company's Prospectus, dated June 11, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-202 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 18, 2021, for gross proceeds of $8,000,900.
Underwriter:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Underwriter"), PI Financial Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters").
Offering:
8,422,000 units. Each unit consists of one share and one-half warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.35 for 24 months from closing.
Unit Price:
$0.95 per unit (the "Unit Price")
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$1.35 per share until June 18, 2023.
Compensation Options:
As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Underwriters' Fee"); and (ii) non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (the "Compensation Warrants"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission on the sale of Units to persons included on the President's List were reduced to 3% cash commission and 3% Compensation Warrants. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at the Unit Price until June 18, 2023.
Over-Allotment Option:
The Lead Underwriter, on behalf of the Underwriters, exercised the Over-Allotment Option to purchase 339,975 additional Warrants ("Additional Warrants") at a price of $0.08 per Additional Warrant on June 18, 2021.
For further details, please see the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 11, 2021 and closing news release dated June 18, 2021, which are available on SEDAR.
________________________________________
LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2021:
Number of Shares:
369,400 flow-through shares and 234,126 non-flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.67 per flow-through share and $0.63 per non-flow-through shares
Warrants:
603,526 share purchase warrants to purchase 603,526 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.72 for a period of one year
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2021 and June 7, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:
Number of Shares:
36,538,460 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.13 per share
Warrants:
36,538,460 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,538,460 shares.
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a 30-month period
Number of Placees:
89 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Dennis Higgs
Y
854,501
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,051,000
[11 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Anders Nerell - 320,600 broker warrants.
PI Financial Corp. – 154,595 broker warrants.
Haywood Securities Inc. – 598,010 broker warrants.
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 61,880 broker warrants.
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – 14,000 broker warrants.
GloRes Securities Inc. – 280,000 broker warrants.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 327,390 broker warrants.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. – 46,307 broker warrants.
Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. – 13,461 broker warrants.
Carter, Terry & Company – 19,478 broker warrants.
Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.20 per share for a 30-month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC. ("ORO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2021, May 21, 2021 and May 25, 2021:
Number of Shares:
24,917,050 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.60 per share
Number of Placees:
91 Placees
Underwriter's Fee:
Aggregate cash commissions of $897,013 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2021:
Number of Shares:
9,845,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
9,845,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,845,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
26 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Gord Medland
Y
200,000
Sue Chiu
Y
100,000
Shaun Chin
Y
500,000
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate cash commissions of $24,180 and 483,600 finders' warrants issuable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective June 17, 2021 the Company's Short Form Prospectus, dated June 17, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Acts.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the offering will occur on June 22, 2021 for gross proceeds of $11,500,000 (including the overallotment option described below).
Offering:
8,000,000 shares
Share Price:
$ 1.25 per share
Underwriters:
Paradigm Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and
Underwriting Fee:
Cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the offering and non-transferable compensation options ("Compensation Options") equal to 6.0% of the number of shares sold pursuant to the offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable at $1.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date.
Overallotment Option:
1,200,000 shares at $1.25 per share, representing 15% of the aggregate number
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 17, 2021 available on SEDAR.
________________________________________
SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 compensation warrants ('Compensation Warrant") to Alvarez & Marsal Canada Securities ULC ("A&M") in connection with financial advisory services provided by A&M to the Company with respect to a senior secured term loan and the acquisition of assets (the "Acquisition") from Crescent Point Energy Corp. The Compensation Warrants are exercisable into one compensation option ("Compensation Option"), for no additional consideration, at any time after the closing of the Acquisition and each Compensation Warrant not previously exercised shall be deemed exercised on the later of (i) the day after a receipt is issued for a final prospectus qualifying the units for distribution in qualifying jurisdictions and (ii) the date that is four months and one day following the closing of the Acquisition. Each Compensation Option shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one unit of the Company consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time up to 24 months following the closing of the Acquisition. Each unit warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.16 per share for 24 months from the date of issue.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 7, 2021.
________________________________________
SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated May 20, 2021 between Sky Gold Corp. (the Company) and Pierre Gervais, 2420-2970 Quebec Ltd. (Remy Belanger) and Bay Capital Markets (Victor Cantore) (collectively the La Reine Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in claims adjacent to the Company's Imperial Property located in Quebec. Consideration is 1,500,000 common shares. The Vendors retain a 3% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.
Additionally, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated May 27, 2021 between the Company and Albert Contardi, Kelly Malcolm, Wanda Cutler, Anna Rosa Giglio, Jadeite Capital Inc. (Samantha Cantore) and Bay Capital Markets Inc. (Victor Cantore) (collectively the La Roi Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest claims adjacent to the Company's Imperial Property located in Quebec. Consideration is $150,000 cash and 9,000,000 common shares. The Vendors retain a 3% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.
________________________________________
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021 and April 6, 2021. The private placement raised $980,534 through the issuance of 3,770,592 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.26 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one unit on meeting escrow conditions and closing of the transaction. Each units consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant and is exercisable at $0.40 for 24 months from date of issue:
Number of Shares:
3,770,592 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.26 per share
Warrants:
1,885,296 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,885,296 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a two-year period
Number of Placee:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
Y
3,770,592
Finder's Fee:
Richardson Wealth Management - $24,508.85 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________________
