TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorite des Marches Financiers on June 10, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) QIT 2 Quinto Resources Inc. audited annual financial

statements 2021/01/31



annual management report 2021/01/31



Certification of annual



Documents 2021/01/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375 Payable Date: June 30, 2021 Record Date: June 18, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: June 17, 2021

CITIZEN STASH CANNABIS CORP. ("CSC")

[formerly EXPERION HOLDINGS LTD. ("EXP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 26, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the common shares of Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Experion Holdings Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Life Sciences' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 100,762,323 common shares are issued and outstanding. Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Trading Symbol: CSC (new) CUSIP Number: 17291F108 (new)

COLUMN CAPITAL CORP. ("CPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 7, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 12, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $202,500 (1,350,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 15, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

3,450,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

CPC.P CUSIP Number:

19965T109 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 100,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.15 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 7, 2021.

Company Contact: Sandra Lee

Company Address: 1703 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1J1

Company Phone Number: 604 488-5427

Company Email Address: lee@earlston.ca

ECC VENTURES 4 CORP. ("ECCF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus, dated May 6, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 7, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,650,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ECCF.P CUSIP Number: 268275 10 4 Sponsoring Member: Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Options: 200,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share expiring 5 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 6, 2021.

Company Contact: Doug McFaul, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director Company Address: 1600 - 609 Granville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C3 Company Phone Number: (778) 331-8505 Company Email Address: dmcfaul@emprisecapital.com

SLEEPING GIANT CAPITAL CORP. ("SSX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions. effective May 21, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,800,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,800,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SSX.P CUSIP Number: 83126J 10 3 Sponsoring Member: Richardson Wealth

Agent's Options: 500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share expiring 5 years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 20, 2021.

Company Contact: Lonn Bate, CFO & Director Company Address: 4000, 421 – 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 4K9 Company Phone Number: (403) 875-8167 Company Email Address: Lonn.bate@ccai.ca

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02 Payable Date: June 30, 2021 Record Date: June 17, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: June 16, 2021

21/06/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,375,000 bonus warrants in consideration of a credit facility in the principal amount of US$11,000,000. The loan bears interest at an annual rate equal to the greater of 9.5% per annum or the Royal Bank of Canada prime rate plus 7.05 per cent. The term of the facility is four years. The bonus warrants are exercisable at US$1.51 per share for a term of four years.

AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:41 p.m. PST, June 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,370,343 shares

Purchase Price: US$5.26 per share

Warrants: 5,170,343 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,170,343 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: US$6.19 for a 5.5-year period

Pre-Funded Warrants: 800,000 pre-funded warrants issued in lieu of common shares at a price of US$5.2599. 1 pre-funded warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of US$0.0001.

Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Agent's Fee:. ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc. – US$2,175,680 cash payment and 258,517 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of US$6.19 for a 5 year period. The company also reimbursed ThinkEquity $50,000 for legal expenses.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 7, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The short form base shelf prospectus dated April 20, 2021 (the "Prospectus") of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (the "Company") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") in relation to the Offering set out below, and was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on April 21, 2021. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the amended Prospectus was deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering occurred on June 3, 2021 for gross proceeds of $ $25,300,001, including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option described below.

Underwriters: Raymond James Ltd., Roth Canada ULC, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. Offering: 18,740,742 common shares, including 2,444,445 common shares issued under the Over-Allotment Option (the "Offering"), which were offered under the Prospectus and the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated May 28, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement")

Share Price: $1.35 per common share

Underwriters' Warrants: None

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option to purchase 2,444,445 common shares at $1.35 per share (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The Over-Allotment Option was exercised in full and the respective common shares were issued on the closing date as part of the total 18,740,742 common shares issued pursuant to the Offering.

Underwriters' Commission: 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering payable in cash which is $$1,518,001.70 cash.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the Company's press release dated June 3, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

DASH CAPITAL CORP. ("DCX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 20, 2021, May 21, 2021, and June 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,813,073 shares

Purchase Price: $0.48 per share

Warrants: 3,906,537 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,906,537 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.72 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 48 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 613,000 [6 Placees]

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $32,659.20 in cash and 68,040 broker warrants

National Bank Financial - $8,899.20 in cash and 18,540 broker warrants

Raymond James Ltd. - $6,336 in cash and 13,200 broker warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $2,995.20 in cash and 6,240 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $2,880.00 in cash and 6,000 broker warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $1,800.00 in cash and 3,750 in broker warrants

The broker warrants have the same terms as the subscriber warrants, each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.72 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 5,714,285 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.175 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission of $70,000 and 400,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 common shares at a price of $0.175 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 9, 2021.

LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated June 7, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the LQwD FinTech Corp. (formerly, Interlapse Technologies Corp.) (the "Company") Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated November 23, 2020, as amended, (the "Agreement") the Company has acquired all shares of LQwD Financial Group ("LQwD Financial") in exchange for 22,400,001 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share for a deemed value of $5,600,000.25.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

73,666,522 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 20,000,001 common shares and 4,000,000 performance warrants will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow,

481,248 common shares will be subject to Tier 1 Value escrow

For further information, refer to the Company's closing news release dated June 9, 2021.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2020 and December 14, 2020. The private placement raised $5.0 million through the issuance of 20,000,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one share and one half of one warrant on closing of the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of LQwD Financial Corp..

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right

Number of Placees: 188 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Alex Guidi Y 188,000 DCJL Consulting (David Loretto) Y 20,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 950,000 1 Placee

Finder's Fee: Justin Rantucci – $10,100 cash

Silvercrest Ventures Inc. - $24,500 cash

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $350 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $168,000 cash and 672,000 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $38,500 cash

Blake Guidi – $700 cash

Chris Sargent - $7,000 cash

Donald Wienert – 35,000 finder units



Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a one-year period.



Each finder unit is convertible into one common share and one-half of one warrant. Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MJ INNOVATION CAPITAL CORP. ("MSMJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:10 p.m. PST, June 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MJ INNOVATION CAPITAL CORP. ("MSMJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINAURUM GOLD INC. ("MGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:11 p.m. PST, June 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINAURUM GOLD INC. ("MGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Independent Contractor Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 1, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length service provider - NearWater Growth LLC (the "Contractor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, in exchange for Contractor's services, the Company is required to issue up to 750,000 common shares as more particularly described in the Company's news release dated March 31, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 20, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 6, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on May 26, 2021, for gross proceeds of $13,800,920.

Offering: 9,857,800 commons shares (including over-allotment option of 1,285,800 common shares)

Share Price: $1.40 per common share

Underwriter(s): Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Bloom Burton Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Underwriter(s) Commission: an aggregate of $828,055.20

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 6, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated May 20, 2021 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated May 18, 2021, and May 26, 2021.

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant

Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit

Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.10 for a period of two years from the date of closing. If, four months and one day after the warrants are issued, the closing price of the shares of the Company on the principal market on which such shares trade, is equal to, or exceeds $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, the warrant expiry date shall accelerate to a date 20 calendar days after issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the reduced warrant term provided, no more than five business days following the eligible acceleration date, that the press release is issued and notices are sent to all warrant holders.

Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Richard Wadsworth Y 1,235,000 William James Marpe Y 170,000 David Kirk Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issued a news release on May 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,086,667 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Number of Shares: 1,696,500 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares McChip Resources Inc. Y 1,700,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a proposed advance in the form of non-convertible secured debenture financing (the "Loan") between the Company and an arm's-length lender (the "Lender"), whereby the Company expects to receive up to $3,900,000 principal amount. Maturing in three years, the Loan will bear interest at 10% per annum, which will be calculated and payable quarterly, and is secured by all of the Company's present and after acquired personal property.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of up to 9,282,000 bonus warrants to the Lender (each, the "Bonus Warrant"). Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of three years at $0.42 per share.

Furthermore, the Company has agreed to pay Guy-Philippe Bertin a finder cash commission of up to $273,000 and issue 925,424 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of three years at $0.295 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 1, 2021.

VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 15,097,499 flow-through common shares

1,675,000 non flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: 0.22 per flow-through common share

$0.18 per non flow-through common share

Warrants: 7,548,750 common share purchase warrants (the "FT Warrants") to purchase 7,548,750 shares

837,500 common share purchase warrants (the "HC Warrants") to purchase 837,500 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: For FT Warrants, $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

For HC Warrants, $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 69 Placees



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 113,600







Finder's Fee: Eight finders received a cash commission totaling $260,690.39, 10,000 warrants to purchase 10,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement and 1,176,775 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,176,775 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated April 21, 2021 and June 10, 2021.

VISION LITHIUM INC. (« VLI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 15 097 499 actions accréditives ordinaires

1 675 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires

Prix : 0,22 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,18 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 7 548 750 bons de souscription (les « bons de souscription accréditifs ») permettant de souscrire à 7 548 750 actions

837 500 bons de souscription (les « bons de souscription réguliers ») permettant de souscrire à 837 500 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : Pour les bons de souscription accréditifs, 0,30 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Pour les bons de souscription réguliers, 0,25 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 69 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 113 600







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Huit intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 260 690,39 $, 10 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 10 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,25 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé et 1 176 775 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 176 775 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,30 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 21 avril 2021 et 10 juin 2021.

NEX COMPANIES

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 11, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

