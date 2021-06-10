TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTRON CONNECT INC. ("AST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated April 27, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on an 8 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 11, 2021, the common shares of Astron Connect Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,437,901 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 485,990 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AST (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 04640L200 (new)

________________________________________

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP. ("BLN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on June 11, 2021, under the symbol "BLN".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "BLN" on TSX Venture Exchange after June 10, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 11, 2021, the securities of Jinhua Capital Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 27, 2021, a news release was issued on June 4, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

21/06/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 11,350,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2021 and July 2, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2021 and January 2, 202 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,800,000 shares with 11,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 2, 2020.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a mining option and assignment agreement dated July 21, 2020 (the "Agreement") with Minsur S.A. (the "Buyer"), whereby Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") has granted the Buyer the option to acquire a 100% of the rights and titles to the Lara Copper Property in the Marcona mining district of Peru in exchange for US$5.75 million and 1.5% net smelter return. The term of the option is five years from the date of the Agreement.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 351,337 shares to settle outstanding debt for $30,215.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 09, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.24 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.30 until May 17, 2023

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Finder's Fee: 480,000 common shares and 480,000 finders warrants payable to Medalist Capital Limited. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.24 until May 17, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,384,616 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price: $0.065 per unit.

Warrants: 16,384,616 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,384,616 shares.

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.085 for a period of three years.

Number of Placees: 2 Placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

Finder's Fee: $60,000 cash payment payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 211,764 shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per share to settle outstanding debt for $72,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, June 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, June 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PLAYFAIR MINING LTD. ("PLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,906,670 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Number of Placees: 42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Alan Brimacombe Y 1,350,000

FruchtExpress Grabher GmbH & Co. KG Y 1,000,000 (Sven Gollan)

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 606,334 [5 Placee(s)]



Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $3,447.50 was payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,742,504

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 11, 2021 (1,793,334 warrants)

June 14, 2021 (949,170 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 15, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00

These warrants were issued, pursuant to a private placement of 2,742,504 units, with 2,742,504 share-purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on July 18, 2019.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated December 4, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp., Silver Range Resources Ltd. and Melius Capital Corp. ("Melius"), whereby Rover Metals Corp. (the "Company") has agreed to assign all of its rights, obligations, interests in certain mineral claimes located in the Northwest Territories. In consideration for the disposition, the Company will receive $50,000 in cash and $300,000 in shares of Melius for the first option up to 75%. Melius is to assume all existing cash payment deadlines, claim renewal and mining lease conversion payments, and work commitment deadlines required under the first option (work commitments of $500,000 on or before June 30, 2021 and $750,000 on or before June 30, 2022). A finder's fee of $7,000 is payable to Fern Turner.

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 20,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration clause.

Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Barry Hartley Y 1,200,000 Denkota Capital Inc. (Natasha Sever) Y 600,000 Bryson Goodwin Y 6,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 225,000 bonus warrants in consideration of a $70 million loan agreement. Each warrant is exercisable at $5.62 into one common share for five years from closing.

For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated June 7, 2021.

________________________________________

TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. ("TTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated June 2, 2021 between Trans Canada Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman"), pursuant to which the Company has the right and option to acquire a 100% interest in 121 claims located in north-central Newfoundland known as the Crippleback Lake gold property. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $100,000, undertaking exploration expenditures totaling $500,000 and issue a total of 1,250,000 shares all over a four year period as follows:



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Upon Exchange acceptance $10,000 250,000 nil Year 1 $15,000 250,000 $50,000 Year 2 $25,000 250,000 $100,000 Year 3 $25,000 250,000 $150,000 Year 4 $25,000 250,000 $200,000

The acquisition is subject to a underlying 2% net smelter returns royalty on two licenses and subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty in favour of Sokoman.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, June 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, June 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

