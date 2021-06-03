TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ESSTRA INDUSTRIES INC. ("ESS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 4, 2021, the securities of Esstra Industries Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 16, 2020, a news release was issued on April 16, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

[formerly Loop Insights Inc. ("MTRX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Name Change

Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated May 18, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday June 4, 2021, the common shares of FOBI AI INC. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Loop Insights Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

127,988,013 hares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: FOBI (new) CUSIP Number: 34416F103 (new)

________________________________________

GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. ("GXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated May 8, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 4, 2021, the common shares of Goldsource Mines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

52,249,710 hares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GXS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 38153U884 (new)

________________________________________

Just Energy Group Inc. ("JE")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Please note that the common shares (Symbol: JE) will be delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Thursday, June 3, 2021, and will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange at the same time.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares without nominal value of which 48,078,637 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow shares: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. in Toronto or Computershare Trust Company, N.A. in Canton, MA, Jersey City, NJ and Louisville, KY Trading Symbol: JE CUSIP Number: 48213W408

The Company is classified as a "Natural gas distribution" issuer (NAICS Numbers: 221210). For further information, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Mr. Michael Cummings Company Address: 100 King Street West, Suite 2630, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E1 Company Phone Number: (617) 982-0475 Company Email Address: JE@alpha-ir.com Company Web site: www.justenergy.com

____________________________________

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares

The Company's Prospectus dated May 26, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 27, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Securities Act. On February 22, 2021, the Company completed a private placement of 634,200 subscription receipts at US$1.00 per receipt for aggregate proceeds of US$634,200. On May 31, 2021, the Company acquired all of the shares of MedWorxs Inc., a Colorado medical software and services company, in exchange for 31,255,090 Company shares at a deemed price of US$1.00 per share. The Company filed the Prospectus in order to qualify its securities for distribution in Ontario.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 4, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Computer Systems Design and Related Services' company.

Commence Date: At the opening, Friday, June 4, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with a par value of which

31,889,290 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 24,447,505 Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KOVO CUSIP Number: 50073R 10 7

Sponsoring Member: PI Financial Corp.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 26, 2021.

Company Contact: Greg Noble, CEO Company Address: 6857 Timbers Dr.

Evergreen, Colorado, 80438

USA Company Phone Number: (866) 539-0874 Company Email Address: greg.noble@medworxs.com

________________________________________

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 31, 2021, effective at the opening Friday, June 4, 2021 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

________________________________________

XAU RESOURCES INC. ("GIG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 9, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated April 8, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, June 4, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

Formerly Sierra Madre Developments Inc., ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Resume Trading, Private Placement Brokered, Name Change & Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

BULLETIN DATE: June 02, 2021

NEX Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since January 19, 2021, pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over (the "RTO").

Effective at the open, Friday, June 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

TSX Venture Exchange Inc (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Goldshore Resources Inc. (formerly Sierra Madre Development Inc.) (the "Company") RTO and related transactions as principally described in the Company's filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated May 26, 2021. The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Amalgamation Agreement (the "Agreement") with Goldshore Resources Inc. ("Former Goldshore")

Effective as of January 25, 2021, the Company, Former Goldshore and a subsiduary entered into the Amalgamation Agreement providing for the RTO, and as amended February 16, 2021. As part of the Agreement, the Company issued 53,199,305 post-consolidation shares on a 1 for 1 basis with Former Goldshore shares, which includes 23,076,924 shares that were part of a subscription receipt financing in Former Goldshore. Upon closing, each subscription receipt in Former Goldshore automatically converted into a share in the Company on a one for one basis. 1,263,924 non-transferrable brokers warrants were issued as part of the Former Goldshore subscription receipt financing. Each non transferrable broker warrant is exerciseable at $0.65 for a period of up to 2 years.

Former Goldshore has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd ("Wesdome") and has acquired the Moss Lake Property, located in Ontario (the "Property"). As consideration, the Company has issued 30,085,000 shares to Wesdome. Up to an additional 33,333,333 shares may be issued to Wesdome upon completion of certain milestones as detailed in the Filing Statement.

The Company will grant Wesdome a 1% net smelther royalty ("NSR") on all metal production from the Moss Lake Property. The Company will have the right to repurchase the NSR royalty for (i) $3,000,000 in cash and $2,000,000 in the Company, if the buyback right is exercised within 30 months of closing of the Property Acquisition; or (ii) $5,500,000 in cash and $2,000,000 in Resulting Issuer Shares, if the buyback right is exercised between 30 and 48 months from closing of the Property Acquisition. The royalty buyback rights will expire if not exercised within 48 months of closing of the Property Acquisition. The Company must file with the Exchange for approval to issue any buy-back shares for the NSR.

The Exchange has been advised the RTO closed May 31, 2021.

Private Placement - Brokered TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2021. Number of shares: 13,333,335 subscription receipts which converted into

13,333,335 flow-through shares at closing Purchase Price: $0.75 Number of Placees: 51 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement(P): 1 Placee(s) Number of Shares: 15,000 Shares

Agent's Fee: Eventus Capital Corp – 490,207 compensation options

Canaccord Genuity Corp – 114,188 compensation options

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc – 75,416 compensation options

Haywood Securities Inc. – 37,708 compensation options

Mackie Research Capital Corporation – 13,333 compensation options

Desjardins Securities Inc – 37,708 compensation options

PI Financial Corp – 4,000 compensation options, and

Whereas each compensation option expires 2 years from the closing date. Each option can be exercised for $0.65 to acquire one share in the Company.

The Company closed the Private Placement on February 26, 2021.

Name Change & Consolidation

The Company has consolidated its capital on a six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening Friday, June 4, 2021, the common shares of Goldshore Resources Inc, will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Sierra Madre Development Inc will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration; company.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

100,295,260 are issued and outstanding

Escrowed: 41,734,001 shares are subject to a 3 year, Tier 2 Value

Escrow: 5,516,000 shares are subject to a 2-year hold pursuant to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Matrix

5,060,000 shares are subject to a 1-year hold pursuant to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Matrix

4,725,000 shares are subject to a 4-month hold pursuant to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Matrix

A further 33,333,333 shares issuable to Wesdome will have 3-year value escrow applied retroactively from the closing date (if issued)

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Symbol: GSHR(new)

CUSIP Number: 38150N107 (new)

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture; Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, June 4, 2021 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening Friday, June 4, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from SMG.H to GSHR. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.

Company Contact: Maria Wells Company Address: 918-1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2Y3 Company Phone Number: 604-288-8005 Company Fax Number: Company Email Address: mwells@sentinalcorp.ca

________________________________________

21/06/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement) dated May 28, 2021 between the Company and Independence Gold Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Anita property, which is located on Highway 5A, 30 kilometers north of Princeton and 45 kilometers south of Merritt, BC. As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendor a cash payment of $30,000 and issue 300,000 common shares of the Company. A 2% net smelter royalty on the property shall be granted to the Vendor, of which 1% can be repurchased by the Company at any time in consideration for a cash payment of $250,000.

Finder's Fee: $5,250 cash or 35,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 payable to Robert Weicker.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated May 28, 2021.

________________________________________

COLSON CAPITAL CORP. ("COLS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 31, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the amendment in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,133,334 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2023

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.24

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of convertible debentures in the principal amount of $620,000 that have been converted into 4,133,334 common shares and 4,133,334 warrants which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 20, 2019.

________________________________________

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an amalgamation agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 12, 2021 between the Company, FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Ltd. (the "FluroTest") and 2330853 Alberta Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Subco"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pursue a three-cornered amalgamation with FluroTest and the Subco with the intention of acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of FluroTest. Under the terms of the transaction, FluroTest will merge with the Subco with each common share of FluroTest not held by the Company proposed to be cancelled and replaced by a common share in the capital of the Company on a one for one basis (the "Exchange Ratio"). The Company will issue 40,705,361 common shares as part of the Exchange Ratio to the shareholders of FluroTest as consideration for this transaction.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated February 3, 2021, March 15, 2021 and May 20, 2021.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,716,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $392,900.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Steve Hanson Y $91,000 $0.025 3,640,000 Anthony Kinnon Y $86,000 $0.025 3,440,000 Andrew Fisher Y $86,000 $0.025 3,440,000 Margaret Souleles Y $64,100 $0.025 2,564,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 19, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated February 26, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 19, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ending March 31, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of $824,896.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns and PI Financial Corp.

Offering: 198,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Share Price: Varying prices between $3.91 and $4.28 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds raised, being $20,622 in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 26, 2021, Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 19, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated February 26, 2021 and MD&A prepared April 28, 2021 and available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

PURE ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED ("PE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase and Assignment of Rights Agreement dated May 26, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Pure Energy Minerals Limited (the "Company") and TR Trust (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a 2% NSR royalty ("NSR") and all of the Vendor's other right, title and interest in certain minerals claims located in the Company's Clayton Valley project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA.

As consideration for the NSR and related interest, the Company will make a US$30,000 cash payment and issue 75,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 31, 2021.

________________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, June 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, June 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, June 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,103,161 shares

Purchase Price: CAD$0.155 per share (for 6,037,736 flow-through shares)

AUD$0.145 per share (for 6,065,425 shares)

Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,256,450 [4 Placees]



Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. receives CAD$41,362.46 and 266,855 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at CAD$0.155 for 24 months

Haywood Securities Inc. receives CAD$11,812.49 and 76,209 non-transferable warrants, each

Beacon Securities Inc. receives CAD$2,976.00 and 19,200 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at CAD$0.155 for 24 months

Aesir Corporate Pty. Ltd. receives AUD$52,769.00 and 1,516,356 non-transferable options, each exercisable for one share at AUD$0.30 for 24 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 12, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

