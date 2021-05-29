TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GREEN IMPACT PARTNERS INC. ("GIP")

[formerly BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement – Brokered, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the common shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "GIP", and the common shares of Blackheath Resources Inc. will be delisted.

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:

The RTO involves the arm's length business combination agreement for the acquisition by the Company of Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc.'s ("Wolverine") wholly-owned subsidiary Green Impact Partners Inc. for cash consideration of $50,000,000 and the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares at $10.00 per share, of which 5,150,000 common shares were issued to Wolverine and 4,850,000 common shares were issued to those shareholders of Wolverine who were shareholders of Wolverine as at the effective time of closing of the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Wolverine Energy and Infrastructure Inc. Y 5,150,000 Jesse Douglas Y 2,292,308

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to written consents passed by shareholders for the consolidation and resolution passed by the directors on March 15, 2021 for the name change, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 48.42 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Green Impact Partners Inc.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the common shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Blackheath Resources Inc. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $10.00 per share



Number of Placees: 157 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kathy Bolton Y 10,000 Mark Kiddell Y 307,800 Andros Capital Corp. (Alexander Langer) Y 40,000 Bruce Chan Y 30,000 Kerry Spong Y 700 Myers Development Corporation (Jeff Myers) Y 187,500 1837133 Alberta Inc. (Geeta Sankappanavar) Y 670,190





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 314,905 common shares (12 placees)



Agent's Fee: $6,000,000 cash to RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 17, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an 'Other electric power generation' and 'All other waste management services' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,300,005 shares are issued and outstanding







Escrowed: 8,112,498 common shares Escrow Term: 18 months







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GIP (new) CUSIP Number: 39306L 10 2 (new)







Company Contact: Jesse Douglas, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: Suite 400, 2207 – 4th Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2S 1X1 Company Phone Number: 780-667-8798 Company Email Address: jdouglas@greenipi.com

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS ("MNO")

[formerly Meridian Mining Societas Europea ("MNO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Name Change

Effective at the opening Tuesday June 1, 2021, the common shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Meridian Mining Societas Europea will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

121,477,945 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MNO (unchanged) CUSIP Number: N5626P102 (unchanged)

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

[formerly Vivere Communities Inc. ("VCOM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name from Vivere Communities Inc. to NexLiving Communities Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the common shares of NexLiving Communities Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Vivere Communities Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings (except social housing projects)" company (NAICS Number: 531111).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

144,965,982 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 1,579,972 escrowed shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: NXLV (NEW) CUSIP Number: 65344P102 (NEW)

__________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous, Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Miscellaneous

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 26, 2020, a maximum of 11,239,703 Share Purchase Warrants (each, a "Warrant") of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") were listed (or reserved) for trading on the Exchange.

These Warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated June 26, 2020 pursuant to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 12, 2020 and prospectus supplement dated June 19, 2020. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.10 per share, subject to an acceleration clause.

Per the terms of the underlying warrant indenture, if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares on the Exchange exceeds $1.60 for ten (10) consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company is entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date thirty (30) days from the date notice of such acceleration is provided to holders of Warrants.

The Company has now delivered to holders of Warrants a notice of the occurrence of the Acceleration Trigger and its election to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to June 16, 2021.

Accordingly, any Warrants that have not been exercised by 4:30pm (Vancouver time) on June 16, 2021 will automatically be cancelled.

The Company has advised that as of May 25, 2021, 9,626,601 Warrants remain outstanding.

Warrant Expiry-Delist

Effective at the opening Monday, June 14, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire on and will therefore be delisted at the close of business on June 16, 2021.

TRADE DATES

June 14, 2021 - TO SETTLE – June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021 - TO SETTLE – June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021 - TO SETTLE - June 16, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the Warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12:00pm EST and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2021 for further information.

_____________________________________

RISE CAPITAL CORP. ("RSE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 6, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective May 12, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $9,000,000 (45,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday June 1, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

55,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RSE.P CUSIP Number: 76761B104 Agent: Hampton Securities Limited

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 6, 2021.

Company Contact: Michael Zych Company Address: 20 Holly Street, Suite 300

Toronto, Ontario, M4S 3B1 Company Phone Number: (905) 825-4011 Company Email Address: michael.l.zych@gmail.com

___________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated May 12, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 1, 2021The shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

35,851,395 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 8,836,923 shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: REAX UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 75585H206 NEW

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

MANTARO SILVER CORP. ("MSLV")

[formerly Yuntone Capital Corp. ("YTC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change and Consolidation; Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture; Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Yuntone Capital Corp.'s ("Yuntone" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated May 12, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated September 24, 2020, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mantaro Silver Corp. ("Mantaro") through the issuance of 50,262,796 Yuntone shares and warrants to acquire an additional 19,359,055 Yuntone shares to the security holders of Mantaro. A further 375,000 shares will be issued on closing pursuant to a purchase agreement for the San Jose Project.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated May 12, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated May 28, 2021.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change and Consolidation

In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated May 21, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "Yuntone Capital Corp." to "Mantaro Silver Corp."

Effective at the opening Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the common shares of Mantaro Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Yuntone Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,441,331 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 6,889,403 shares subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: MSLV (new) CUSIP Number: 564501104 (new)

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at market open on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

Company Contact: Kelvin Lee Company Address: 3500 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1H7 Company Phone Number: 647-689-6041 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: klee@k2capital.ca

________________________________

21/05/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,732,964 shares at a deemed price of $0.0536, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding with respect to shares for services dated April 8, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,383,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share



Warrants: 2,691,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,691,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Phoenix Gold Fund Limited



(David Crichton Watt) Y 1,333,334 Conrad Swanson Y 50,000 Chantelle Collins Y 20,000 Taryn Downing Y 20,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on May 27, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated May 12, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Delta Resources Limited (the "Company") and an arms-length party - Cartier Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dollier Property ("the Property"), a mining property located in the Chibougamau Mining District of Quebec.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of $10,000 in cash and issue 600,000 common shares over a three (3) year period; and incur $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a four (4) year period.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR of which 1% NSR can be bought back by the Company for $2,000,000 and the remaining 1% for $15,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 13, 2021.

________________________________________

FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 98 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Buena Tierra Developments Ltd. (Paul Cowley) Y 250,000 John Anderson Y 125,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $20,300 cash and 50,750 finders' warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.55 for a three-year period

MMP MunichMining Partneres GmbH (Benjamin Langenhan, Peter Krah, Andreas Becker). - $16,700 cash and 49,700 finders' warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.55 for a three-year period

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $7,350 cash and 18,375 finders' warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.55 for a three-year period

Cormel Capital Sarl (Blaise Yerly, Audrey Wyttenbach, Amelie Wyttenbach) - $7,000 cash and 17,500 finders' warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.55 for a three year period

StephenAvenue Securities Incorporated. - $3,180 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,800 cash and 7,000 finders' warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.55 for a three-year period

iA Capital Markets - $2,800 cash and 7,000 finders' warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.55 for a three-year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated May 6, 2021 and May 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement dated May 5, 2021 between Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Standard Drilling and Engineering Ltd. ("Standard Drilling"), pursuant to which the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Gold Ridge Property, which consists of 12 mineral claims located in Hixon, British Columbia (the "Asset").

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Standard Drilling is owned and controlled by Frank Callaghan, who, directly or indirectly, owns 29.2% of the total issued and outstanding capital of the Company. A total cash consideration of $175,000 is payable in two instalments for the purchase of the Asset.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 21, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GRAVITAS ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GONE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Green Battery Minerals Inc. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2021 and May 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,212,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,106,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,106,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 1 placee











Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. – $39,440 cash and 157,760 shares.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective May 26, 2021, the Company's bought-deal offering (the "Offering") by way of a supplemental prospectus dated May 20, 2021 (the "Supplemental Prospectus") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 22, 2021 (the "Shelf Prospectus", and together with the Supplemental Prospectus, the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the Alberta Securities Commission, as the Company's principal regulator. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System ("NI 11-102") in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of NI 11-102 have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 26, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $23,184,000, inclusive of the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option by the Underwriters.

Underwriters: ATB Capital Markets Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Roth Canada, ULC, and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, as a United States placement sub agent.



Offering: 2,100,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.



Unit Price: $9.60 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $12.25 per Warrant, exercisable for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date, subject to an accelerated expiry if the ten trading day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $19.20 per Common Share.



Underwriters' Commission: $1,320,624.00 in cash commission and 137,565 non-transferable broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") exercisable to purchase one Unit at $9.60 each, under similar terms of the Units offering under the Prospectus, for 36 months following the Closing Date.

Over-Allotment Option:|The Underwriters additionally fully exercised an Over-Allotment Option provided by the Company in connection with the Offering to purchase 315,000 additional Units, representing 15% of the Units offered under the Prospectus, for $3,024,000 in gross proceeds to cover their over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option could have been exercised to acquire: (i) additional Units at $9.60 per Unit; (ii) additional Common Shares at $9.05 per Common Share; (iii) additional Warrants at $1.10 per Warrant; or (iv) any combination of additional Units, additional Common Shares, and additional Warrants, provided that, the number of additional Units and additional Common Shares does not each exceed 315,000 and the number of additional Warrants does not exceed 157,500. The Over-Allotment Option was exercisable, in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus.

________________________________________

HYBRID MINERALS INC. ("HZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a Share Option Agreement effective March 1, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), the Company has been granted an option to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of the Horse Haven Parent, a Nevada based company that indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Horse Haven Project.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has the right to acquire a 100% ownership interest in Horse Heaven Parent and has agreed to pay an aggregate of $1,200,000 in cash and issue an aggregate 36,000,000 common shares to the Vendors as follows:

$200,000 non-refundable deposit upon the execution and delivery of the Agreement;

non-refundable deposit upon the execution and delivery of the Agreement; $200,000 and 12,000,000 common shares date following the satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions precedent in the Agreement;

and 12,000,000 common shares date following the satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions precedent in the Agreement; $400,000 and 12,000,000 common shares on the first anniversary of the effective date; and

and 12,000,000 common shares on the first anniversary of the effective date; and $400,000 and 12,000,000 common shares on the second anniversary of the effective date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2020, March 1, 2021 and May 28, 2021.

________________________________________

JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,499,934 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 7,499,934 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,499,934 shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd.



(Eric Sprott) Y 6,666,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 283,267 [3 placees]











Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation – 576,000 units of the Company. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.40 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 17, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 27, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 52,386,319 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 3, 2021 to June 2, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. (Scott Hunter)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1) 21,889,276 flow through shares

2) 6,107,326 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: 1) $0.15 per share

2) $0.11 per share



Warrants: 1) 21,889,276 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,889,276 shares

2) 6,107,326 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,107,326 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 1) $0.165 for a two year period

2) $0.165 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 41 placees







Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $81,126.35, plus 177,818 finders warrants, each exercisable into 1 common share, at a price of $0.165 for a period of 2 years, payable to David Jones, John Newell and Gerhard Merkel

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 43 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1018748 B.C. Ltd. Y 120,000 (Corbin Comishin)









Shee Hau David Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,820,000 [12 placee(s)]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 2, 2020, January 19, 2021, January 22, 2021 and March 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 16 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Patrick Gray Y 1,255,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 450,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc.$1,365 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:02 p.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, May 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 889,612 common shares at a deemed price of $0.385 to settle outstanding debt for $342,500.80.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Andrew Schutte Y $83,426.58 $0.385 216,693









McElwee Consulting Inc. Y $18,375.00 $0.385 47,727 (Kevin McElwee)

















David Hall Y $12,900.00 $0.385 33,506









Peter Lewis Y $10,750.00 $0.385 27,922









Peter Lowry Y $8,250.00 $0.385 21,428

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered and Brokered Private Placements announced April 19, 2021 and April 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 160,938,691 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Warrants: 80,469,344 share purchase warrants to purchase 80,469,344 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 27 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dundee Resources Limited Y 15,384,615 Carlos Horacio Bertoni Y 231,000 David Fennell Y 15,384,615





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,350,000 [3 placee(s)]











Agent's / Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $551,550 and 5,353,385 finder's warrants payable to Stephenavenue Securities Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Goodman & Company, Investment Council Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Markets and Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.12 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 172,147 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $35,437.50 provided to the company between October 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to July 24, 2020 Service Contract between Western Magnesium Corporation (the "Company") and Industrial Surplus Supplies Ltd. ("ISL", Don Stirling), pursuant to which ISL will build a prototype internally heated testing lab furnace for the testing of a magnesium production process. The consideration is $200,000 payable in cash or shares, up to a maximum of 1,538,461 shares.

________________________________________

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP. ("WHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 28, 2021 and May 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,287,300 non-flow through shares

3,646,025 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $1.50 per non-flow through share

$1.60 per flow through share



Warrants: 6,287,300 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to purchase 6,287,300 shares at $2.00 per share for a 60 month period





3,646,025 share purchase warrants attached to flow through shares to purchase 3,646,025 shares at $2.10 per share for a 60 month period





All warrants have an acceleration provision such that if the closing price of the Company's shares is greater than $3.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after closing, then the Company may give notice that the warrants will expire 30 days after the date of such notice.

The brokered portion of this financing consisted of 5,903,300 non-flow through shares and 2,867,525 flow through shares.

Number of Placees: 81 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Fortune Gold Mining Limited Y 4,000,000 Lorne Waldman Y 15,000 Bhakti Parvani Y 4,000 Yong-Jae Kim Y 6,250 David Kong Y 100,000 Lon Shaver Y 15,625 Marina Katusa Y 6,000 Paul Simpson Y 50,000 Kevin Weston Y 12,500 Stephen Stakiw Y 10,000 Jean (Jing) Zhang Y 6,250 Loralee Johnstone Y 4,375 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 204,400 [5 placees]











Finder's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. receives $178,631.76 and 114,500 warrants.

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. receives $178,631.76 and 114,500 warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $31,260.56 and 20,037 warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management receives $31,260.56 and 20,037 warrants.

Raymond James Ltd. receives $26,794.76 and 17,175 warrants.

National Bank Financial receives $2,880 and 1,800 warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $6,300 and 4,200 warrants.

Each finder's fee warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable for one non-flow through share at a price of $2.00 for a 24 month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 14, 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange