TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

28.05.2021 06:05:00
VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business Friday, May 28, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will commence trading on Canadian Securities Exchange on Monday, May 31, 2021.
________________________________________
HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Monday, May 31, 2021, the securities of Hakken Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 2, 2021, a news release was issued on May 27, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
________________________________________
HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 31, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROYAL FOX GOLD INC. ("FOXG")
[formerly Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. ("HBE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover ("RTO") as described in its Filing Statement dated May 11, 2021, which includes the following transactions:
Pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated November 30, 2020, as amended March 23, 2021 and April 21, 2021 entered into between the Company, Frank Guillemette, Jonathan Girard and Jean-Francois Girard (together, the "Vendors"), the Company purchased from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of 9396-1217 Quebec Inc. ("9396"), whose sole asset is 100% of the common shares in the capital of 9220-5392 Quebec Inc. o/a Mines Royales Quebec ("MRQ"). MRQ holds an option to acquire from SOQUEM Inc. a 100% interest in the Philibert Property in Quebec.
The Company purchased the common shares of 9396 for a purchase price consisting of a payment of $1,000,000 cash and 60,000,000 common shares (paid and issued on the closing date "Closing Date"), and an additional $3,000,000 payable as follows: (i) $1,000,000 on the twelve-month anniversary of the Closing Date; (ii) $1,000,000 on the eighteen-month anniversary of the Closing Date; and (iii) $1,000,000 on the twenty four-month anniversary of the Closing Date, each such payment to be made through the issuance by the Vendors of that number of common shares equal to the $1,000,000 payment, divided by the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares for the 20 trading days prior to the date on which such payment is due, with each payment capped at 29,179,698 common shares, i.e. an aggregate of up to 87,539,094 common shares for the 3 above mentioned payments.
In connection with the RTO, the Company also paid a finder's fee of 5,650,000 common shares to an arm's length party.
The Exchange has been advised that the above RTO, approved by shareholders by way of written consents, has been completed.
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts announced on December 3, 2020 and January 6, 2021. The subscription receipts have been converted into the following securities:
Number of Shares: 64,890,005 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 64,890,005 common share purchase warrants to purchase 64,890,005 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 per common share until January 6, 2024
Number of Placees: 76 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Simon Marcotte
Y
3,000,000
Victor Cantore
Y
3,500,000
Aggregate Pro Group
P
400,000
The private placement closed on January 6, 2021.
Name Change, Resume Trading
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 7, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday May 31, 2021, the common shares of Royal Fox Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. will be delisted.
Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 236,910,925 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 66,500,000 common shares. If any of the additional 87,539,094 common shares issuable to the Vendors are issued within 36 months of the date of this bulletin, they will also be subject to escrow, with the release schedule applied retroactively from the date of this bulletin.
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: FOXG (new)
CUSIP Number: 78027L 108 (new)
The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS # 212220).
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening Monday May 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.
Company Contact: Simon Marcotte, President, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: Suite 401, 217 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2
Company Phone Number: (647) 801-7273
Company Email Address: info@royalfoxgold.com
Company Website: www.royalfoxgold.com
_________________________________________
POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX.H")
[formerly Point Loma Resources Ltd. ("PLX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, May 31, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of May 31, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from PLX to PLX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued June 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated May 25, 2021, effective at market open on Monday, May 31, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on May 27, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: June 15, 2021
Record Date: May 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: May 28, 2021
________________________________________
TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 3, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 6, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $750,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Listing Date:
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on May 28, 2021.
Commence Date:
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Monday, May 31, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on May 31, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 11,900,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
4,400,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
TUP.P
CUSIP Number:
89979H102
Agent:
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
750,000 warrants to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of five years from the date of the listing.
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 3, 2021.
Company Contact:
Paul Barbeau
Company Address:
One First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1A4
Company Phone Number:
(613) 232-1567
Company email:
paul@hypernet.ca
Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:
Food Sciences
______________________________________
VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Monday, May 31, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.02
Payable Date: June 21, 2021
Record Date: June 7, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date: June 4, 2021
________________________________________
21/05/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 30, 2021 between 1301420 B.C. Ltd. ("1301420"), Stuart Lawrence and the Company whereby the Company will acquire the issued and outstanding share of 1301420, which through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1301420 Nevada Ltd. hold the rights to certain lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Consideration is 4,000,000 common shares.
________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 305,197 shares at $0.065 per share to settle outstanding debt for $19,837.81.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 7, 2021:
Number of Securities:
11,560,695 common shares
Purchase Price:
CA$3.46 per common share
Warrants:
11,560,695 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,560,695 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
US$3.01 for 42 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
H.C. Wainwright & Co. received a cash commission equal to $3,200,000.38 and 924,856 common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to purchase 924,856 common shares of the Company. Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire thereof one common share of the Company at a price of US$3.39 per common share until August 12, 2024.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated February 10, 2021.
________________________________________
CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021 and May 11, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,900,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
3,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,950,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 in the first year
$0.20 in the second year
Number of Placees:
22 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
300,000
[2 placees]
Finder's Fee:
$4,200 payable to PI Financial Corp.
$1,500 payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on May 18, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 05, 2021:
Number of Shares:
13,157,895 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.19 per share
Warrants:
13,157,895 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,157,895 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.25 per share until May 21, 2023
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Neil Burns
Y
263,000
James A. T. Clare
Professional Corporation (James Clare)
Y
200,000
IPP of Alpha Services Inc.
for Robert Bruggeman (Robert Bruggeman)
Y
50,895
Sam Leung
Y
50,000
Frances Kwong
Y
80,000
Olivia Gamache
Y
50,000
Alvaro Duenas Iturralde
Y
50,000
Eric Barry Murphy
Y
70,000
Paul Sweeney
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
940,000
[2 placees]
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:
Number of Shares:
16,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Number of Placees:
43 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Alberto Orozco
Y
500,000
Arriva Management Inc. (John-Mark Staude)
Y
175,000
Michael Gentile
Y
8,000,000
Rob Scott
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,625,000
[11 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on May 7, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:46 a.m. PST, May 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated May 14, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Deveron Corp. (the "Company"), Tana AG Solutions Group, LLC ("Tana AG") and an arm's length shareholder of Tana AG (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendor a 100% interest in Tana AG (the "Target"), a US, Oklamhoma-based digital agronomy company focused on soil health and yield improvement.
As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will pay the Vendor an aggregate of USD$112,500 in cash and issue an aggregate of 166,005 common shares over a two (2) year period. Additionally, based on certain milestones, the Company may have to make additional contingent payments to the Vendor of up to USD$909,440 over a 36-month period, as follows: (i) up to USD$425,000 in cash; and (ii) issuance of up to USD$484,440 of commons shares of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2021.
________________________________________
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
2,407,333 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per common share
Warrants:
1,203,667 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,203,667 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
$0.20 until May 13, 2022
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y /
# of shares
Aggregate ProGroup (7 Placees)
P
575,000
Finder's Fee:
A finder received a cash commission of $20,766 and 138,440 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 138,440 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share until May 13, 2023.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated May 14, 2021.
________________________________________
GRAVITAS ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GONE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2021, and March 24, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,082,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
8,082,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,082,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.27 for a five-year period
Number of Placees:
43 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
200,000
[2 placees]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Inc. - $26,800 cash and 134,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 per share for a two-year period
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $18,672 cash and 93,360 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 per share for a two-year period
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,200 cash and 16,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 per share for a two-year period
Maxim Group - $65,448 cash and 327,240 broker warrants exercisable at $0.27 per share for a two-year period
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 143,750 shares at a deemed value of $0.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for $23,000.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,333,335 flow-through units ("FT Unit") and 3,461,538 non-flow-through units ("Non-FT Unit"). Each FT Unit and Non-FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.75 per FT Unit and $0.65 for Non-FT Unit
Warrants:
2,397,437 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,397,437 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.90 exercisable for a period of two years following the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
65 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
473,719
[ 6 placees ]
Finder's Fee:
$34,299.98 cash and 51,333 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp; $13,650.00 cash and 21,000 finder's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.; $29,925.02 cash and 43,166 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.; $9,100.00 cash and 14,000 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.; $12,880.02 and 19,097 finder's warrants payable to Richard Savage; $35,000.07 and 46,666 finder's warrants payable to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. Each finder warrant is exercisable for $0.90 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 7, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire a 100% interest in one (1) gold and group mineral substances research and exploration permit, located in the Kayes Region of the Republic of Mali (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay CFA115,000,000 in cash, issue CFA115,000,000 worth of shares, of which 90,731 common shares at $0.50 per share representing CFA20,000,000 were issued on closing, to Vendors and complete an aggregate of CFA191,000,000 in work expenditures over a 2-year period. The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR"), while the Company will be able to buy back 1% NSR for US$1,000,000. Furthermore, the Company is obligated to pay to the Vendor US$1,000,000 upon the Property entering into industrial gold production and another US$1,000,000, if the arranged bankable feasibility study reveals proven gold reserves equivalent to more than 1,000,000 oz.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 21, 2021.
________________________________________
SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated May 6, 2021 between Searchlight Resources Inc. (the Company) and Linda E. Wessels (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Robin Property located in Saskatchewan. Consideration is $100,000 cash, 2,000,000 common shares and $475,000 in exploration expenditures over a 4 year period. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1.5% for $2,250,000.
________________________________________
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 253,572 common shares at $1.45 per share to settle outstanding debt for $367,680.16.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 25, 2021.
________________________________________
VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated April 15, 2021, April 27, 2021 and April 28, 2021:
Number of Securities:
10,178,600 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.42 per common share
Warrants:
5,089,300 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,089,300 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.55 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement
Number of Placees:
70 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y /
# of shares
Marc-André Aubre
Y
100,000
Aggregate ProGroup (15 Subscribers)
P
5,273,005
Finder's Fee:
9 finders received a cash commission totalizing $338,050 and 804,883 common share purchase warrants to purchase 804,883 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.42 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 6, 2021.
VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 mai 2021
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 15 avril 2021, 27 avril 2021 et 28 avril 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
10 178 600 actions
Prix :
0,42 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
5 089 300 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 089 300 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,55 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
70 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y /
# d'actions
Marc-André Aubre
Y
100 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (15 souscripteurs)
P
5 273 005
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
9 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 338 050 $ et 804 883 bons de souscription permettant de souscrite à 804 883 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,42 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 mai 2021.
________________________________________
WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an amalgamation and arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated February 16, 2021 among the Company, Blackheath Resources Inc. ("Blackheath" or the "Resulting Issuer"), Green Impact Partners Inc. ("BR Subco"), Green Impact Partners SpinCo Inc. ("SpinCo") and Green Impact Partners Inc. ("GIP Subco"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company will be disposing of its water treatment and recycling and waste management facilities, clean energy development projects, plans and intellectual property related to future clean energy opportunities, and motor vehicles and equipment associated with the foregoing (collectively, the "Spinout Assets"). The Spinout Assets will be transferred to GIP Subco, which will be acquired by Blackheath, indirectly, pursuant to an amalgamation of GIP Subco, SpinCo and BR Subco pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement. In consideration for the Spinout Assets, the Company will ultimately receive $50,000,000 in cash and 5,150,000 Resulting Issuer Shares, and the Company's shareholders will receive 4,850,000 Resulting Issuer Shares pursuant to the transaction.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated February 16, 2021, April 26, 2021, April 30, 2021 and May 17, 2021.
________________________________________
