TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated April 28, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 4, 2021, the common shares of Aurelius Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,606,971 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AUL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 05156E407 (new)

________________________________________

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening May 06, 2021 the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 10, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 10, 2021.

TRADE DATES

May 06, 2021 - TO SETTLE – May 07, 2021

May 07, 2021 - TO SETTLE – May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021 - TO SETTLE – May 10, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Marvel Discovery Corp (the "Company") on April 23, 2021 and approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on April 28, 2021, the Company and Power One Resources Corp. ("Spinco") intend to complete a plan of arrangement under section 288 and 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on May 13, 2021, and will result in the Company transferring to Spinco, certain assets consisting of the Company's interests in the Serpent River and Wicheeda North mineral properties (the "Properties").

In consideration of the transfer of the properties to Spinco, Spinco will:

(i) assuming the expenses currently outstanding and owing by the Company in connection with acquiring, exploring or maintaining the Properties. (ii) issue 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of Spinco to the Company, and (iii) issue to Company shareholders, one Spinco common share for every five common shares held in the capital of the Company.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Company shareholders will receive for every five Company share held, one of a Spinco share, based on the total number of issued and outstanding Company shares as of the close of business on May 7, 2021. The number of Company shares held by each shareholder will not change as a result of the Arrangement.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated March 29, 2021 and news releases dated March 17, 2021 and April 23, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date are as set forth below.

Distribution per Share: One (1) of a Spinco share for every five (5) Company share Payable Date: May 13, 2021 Record Date: May 7, 2021 Due Bill Trading Date: May 6, 2021 Ex-Distribution Date: May 14, 2021 Due Bill Redemption Date: May 15, 2021

No fractional shares of Spinco will be distributed to shareholders and, as a result, all fractional amounts arising under the Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number without any compensation therefor.

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company has declared a distribution, per five (5) common share held in the Company, of one (1) Spinco share, which is payable on May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2021. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis effective from the opening on May 6, 2021 until May 13, 2021 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from May 6, 2021 to and including May 13, 2021 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on May 14, 2021.

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP ("MGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin date April 29, 2021, and the company news release of April 30, 2021;

Effective at the opening Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Common shares will be listed shares of the Company resumed trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VATIC VENTURES CORP. ("VCV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders April 21, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the common shares of Vatic Ventures Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,382,897 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: VCV.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 92241L 50 5 (new)

________________________________________

21/04/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated April 28, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business April 29, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on April 30, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $330,000 (3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated February 17, 2021:

Number of Securities: 32,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per common share



Warrants: 32,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 32,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 43 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Dominic Voyer Y 575,000 A&M USA Resources 2015 LLC (Adriana Shaw) Y 2,300,000







Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totalizing $7,080 and 90,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 90,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 9, 2021.

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 février 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 32 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,04 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 32 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 32 500 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 43 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Dominic Voyer Y 575 000 A&M USA Resources 2015 LLC (Adriana Shaw) Y 2 300 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu des honoraires d'intermédiation totalisant 7 080 $ et 90 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 90 000 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,05 $ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 9 mars 2021.

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 02, 2021:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 82 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 0800025 B.C. Ltd. Y 4,000,000 (Patrick Power)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 2,700,000







Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $7,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $14,000.00 cash; 280,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $26,250.00 cash; 525,000 warrants Haywood Securitie Inc. $3,850.00 cash; 77,000 warrants GloRes Securities Inc. $7,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months from the date of closing.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,940,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 4,970,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,970,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 per share in the first two years and $0.10 per share in the third year



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $28,000 and 509,600 broker warrants payable to Fortification Capital Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc. and Integral Wealth Securities Limited. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 12 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated April 19, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 08, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,075,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.20 per share



Warrants: 30,075,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,075,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.27 per share for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY



LTD (David Jellins and Amelia Jones) Y 16,157,500

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Denarius Silver Corp. ("DSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 20, 2021 between the Company, ZENK Capital Private Fund, Inc. ("ZENK"), Continental Mining Australia Pty Ltd. as trustee for Continental Trust ("Continental Trust"), and Haramont Pty Ltd., as trustee for D&V Investment Trust ("D&V", and together with Continental Trust, the "Vendors") and Transcontinental Gold Mines Pty Ltd. ("TGM"), whereby the Company acquired a 100% interest in TGM (the "Transaction"). The principal asset of TGM is a 100% indirect interest in the Investigation Permit Nº 14,977, also identified as Rubia (the "Permit"). Anthony Trevisan is the control person of Continental Trust and Jerome (Gino) Vitale is the control person of D&V.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company: (i) paid €3,900,000 to the Vendors; (ii) paid €2,600,000 to the Vendors (which payment was accelerated upon the Vendors delivering to the Company certain documentation required as a condition of payment); (iii) reimbursed the Vendors' transaction costs and related expenses in an amount equal to €1,850,000; (iv) issued 5,600,000 common shares to the Vendors; and (v) granted a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty to the Vendors. In addition, in consideration of the assignment of the rights of ZENK to purchase the interest in the Permit, the Company: (i) issued, at the direction of ZENK, 29,400,000 Common Shares of which 6,000,000 Common Shares were transferred to KSAC Europe Investments S.à r.L., and (ii) granted a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty, of which 0.5% was transferred to KSAC Europe Investments S.à r.L.

In connection with the Transaction the Company issued Fiore Management & Advisory Corp. (Gordon Keep, CEO) 700,000 common shares as an administration success fee.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 25, 2021, March 5, 2021, March 17, 2021 and April 29, 2021.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2021 and March 5, 2021. The private placement raised $33,750,000 through the issuance of 75,000,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.45 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one share and one warrant on closing of the Transaction:

Number of Shares: 75,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 75,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 75,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 75 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Davies Y 100,000 Amanda Fullerton Y 33,333 Gran Colombia Gold Corp Y 22,222,223 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 231,666 5 placees











Finder's Fee: Eventus Capital Corp. – 803,700 finder's units.

Haywood Securities Inc. – $47,369.96 cash.





Each finder unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share for a five-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

EFH HOLDINGS INC. ("EFH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 11, 2021 and March 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,735,600 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.42 per common share



Number of Placees: 28 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Serge Lavoie Y 175,000 T.C.W. Financial Corporation (James Revell) Y 70,000 K.J.M.E.G Professional Corp. (Robert Ghiz) Y 35,000 Teddy Chien Y 35,000 Sharon Ranson Y 35,000 Dennis Murray Wallace Y 35,000 Harvinder Singh Sahi Y 10,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated April 1, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("FLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a settlement agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Thomas R. Schmutz. As per the terms of the Agreement, the Company will grant Mr. Schmutz $225,000 in cash payment and issue 250,000 common shares of the Company as a final settlement payment for the mutual release of any and all possible claims between both parties in connection to a previous litigation claim.

For additional information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 26. 2021.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 31, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus dated March 31, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 7, 2021, for gross proceeds of $16,100,370 (including partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Paradigm Capital Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc.



Offering: 24,769,800 shares (including partial exercise of over-allotment option)



Share Price: $0.65 per share



Underwriters' Commission: An aggregate of $966,022.20 cash and 1,486,188 compensation options. Each compensation option is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.65 per share up to April 7, 2021.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued. The underwriters exercised 3,230,800 option shares at closing and have 30 days from closing to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option.

For further details, please refer to the prospectus and news releases dated March 17, 2021, March 18, 2021 and April 8, 2021, all of which are filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 42,857,142 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share



Warrants: 21,428,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,428,571 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 67 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 14,285,714 Chad Williams Y 4,285,714

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated March 18, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 25, 2021, between Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Messrs. Fayz Yacoub and Ramy Yacoub (together the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Shawinigan Property"), located in Shawinigan Township, Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of $380,000; issue up to 2,100,000 common shares and exploration expenditure of $2,000,000 over the course of 5 years in following installments:

(i) 2021 - Cash payment of $50,000; issue up to 600,000 common shares and $250,000 as exploration expenditure. (ii) 2022 - Cash payment of $40,000; issue up to 300,000 common shares and $250,000 as exploration expenditure. (iii) 2023 - Cash payment of $60,000; issue up to 300,000 common shares and $500,000 as exploration expenditure. (iv) 2024 - Cash payment of $100,000; issue up to 400,000 common shares and $500,000 as exploration expenditure. (v) 2025 - Cash payment of $130,000; issue up to 500,000 common shares and $500,000 as exploration expenditure.

Additionally, the Company will issue 500,000 common shares upon confirming the existence of minerals reserves and resources on the property. The Optionor will retain a 2% NSR Royalty, 1% of which may be purchased at any time for $1,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 22, 2021.

________________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Apr. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $72,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $72,000 $0.18 400,000 [1 Creditor]









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_____________________________________

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:59 a.m. PST, Apr. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, Apr. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated February 13, 2019, and April 26, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture as announced on April 9, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: US$1,400,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: reduced from US$0.40 to US$0.048 until maturity



Maturity Date: extended from February 20, 2021 to September 30, 2021



Interest Rate: 5% per annum until maturity

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 13, 2019, and later amended on April 26, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 9, 2021.

_______________________________________

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,600,000 share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants") to an arm's length lender (the "Lender"), pursuant to a $500,000 senior secured debenture (the "Debenture"). Each Bonus Warrant will be exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 until the maturity date of the Debenture, provided that, in accordance with the polices of the Exchange, if a portion of the Debenture is redeemed during the first year following the closing date, a proportional number of the Bonus Warrants shall have their term reduced to the later of one year from issuance of the Bonus Warrants and 30 days from redemption of that portion of the Debenture. Interest on the Debenture shall accrue at a rate of 12% per annum, payable in cash monthly in arrears on the last business day of each month, and up to the date on which the Debenture is redeemed in full. The Debenture shall mature on December 31, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 26, 2021.

_______________________________________

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,046,510 shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per share to settle outstanding debt for $561,860.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares



$ $

Berger Group Inc.







(David Berger) Y $79,961.16 $0.04 1,999,029 Steven Mintz Y $53,307.44 $0.04 1,332,686 Steven Glaser Y $26,653.72 $0.04 666,343











Warrants: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Solid Ultra Battery Inc. dated March 15, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Solid Ultra Battery Inc. (the "Purchased Shares") in exchange for 22,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.06 per common share.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated February 10, 2021, March 12, 2021 and March 16, 2021.

________________________________________

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,212,389 shares at a deemed price of $0.113 per share to settle outstanding debt for $250,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2021 and March 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for an 18 month period.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration notice at the discretion of the Issuer. In order to exercise the acceleration rights, the average closing price must have been equal to or greater than $0.40 for 20 consecutive Trading Days prior to the date the Issuer exercises the acceleration rights; and the Issuer must issue a news release announcing its intention to exercise the acceleration rights within 10 business days after the end of the particular 20 Day Period relied upon by the Issuer.

Number of Placees: 30 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units 1175991 B.C. Ltd. (Geoff Schellenberg) Y 159,000 404198 B.C. Ltd. (Gary Schellenberg) Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 167,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: National Bank Financial Inc. - $1,080.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 12, 2021 and March 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,325,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 1,325,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 662,500 shares



Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on April 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

