TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
29.04.2021 01:39:00
VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated March 24, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective March 25, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $330,000 (3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Listing Date:
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 29, 2021.
Commence Date:
The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 30, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:.
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,900,000
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company - Toronto
Trading Symbol:
AIMF.P
CUSIP Number:
00147P108
Agent:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Options:.
330,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 until the earlier of: (i)
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 24, 2021.
Company Contact:
Zachary Goldenberg, Director, Chief Executive Officer & Corporate
Company Address:
77 King Street West, Suite 400
Company Phone Number:
(416) 987-5083
Company email:
zach@libertyvp.co
Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:
High growth and/or emerging sector, including but not limited to,
______________________________________
FULL METAL MINERALS LTD. ("FMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, April 30, 2021, the securities of Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 19, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 20, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
_______________________________________
GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 7, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two and a half (2.5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday April 30, 2021, the common shares of Glacier Lake Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.
Post - Consolidation
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
GLI (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
37640A402 (new)
________________________________________
MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated January 29, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The Prospectus was also filed in Ontario and under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The receipt for the Prospectus also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission issued a receipt and that a receipt is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on the closing of the IPO are $1,150,000, comprising 5,750,000 common shares (including 750,000 common shares issuable pursuant to exercise of over-allotment option) at $0.20 per share. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Commence Date:
At the opening Friday, April 30, 2021, the Common shares will be
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 20,750,000
Escrowed Shares:
3,400,000 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
MGLD
CUSIP Number:
61534M108
Agent:
Clarus Securities Inc.
Agent's Fees:
62,500 Corporate Finance shares and 460,000 non-transferable share
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 29, 2021.
Company Contact:
Todd Macdonald, CEO & Director
Company Address:
605 – 815 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2E6
Company Phone Number:
604-313-8368
Company Fax Number:
N/A
Company Email Address:
todd@monumental.gold
_____________________________________________
21/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Option Agreement dated April 13, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Sokoman Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman") and Canterra Minerals Corporation (the "Company") whereby the Company may acquire up to 100% undivided interest in the certain mineral claims and licences located in central Newfoundland, Canada that are known as the East Alder Property (the "Property").
In consideration, the Company will issue 750,000 common shares of the Company to Sokoman at a deemed value of $0.43 per share over a two-year period and commit $600,000 in exploration during the period of 4 years from Closing. The deemed value per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.33, being the Discounted Market Price. Sokoman will retain a 1% NSR on the Property, with the Company having the right to buy down 0.5% of the NSR for $1,000,000.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2021.
________________________________________
CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:03 p.m. PST, April 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to the non-arm's length disposition of District Copper Corp.'s (the "Company") Eaglehead Property for aggregate consideration of $1,200,000 plus a reimbursement to the Company of a reclamation bond in the amount of $212,000 pursuant to the terms of a property acquisition agreement dated February 9, 2020 among the Company, Northern Fox Copper Inc. (the "Purchaser") and Copper Fox Metals Inc., as guarantor and parent company of the Purchaser. At the time of closing, the Company has received $200,000 in aggregate ($50,000 deposit and $150,000 at closing) in respect of the $1,200,000 sale price. The balance of the purchase payable by the Purchaser to the Company ($1,000,000) is secured and payable in three annual installments of $340,000, $330,000 and $330,000 respectively on each anniversary date following closing. In addition, the Company has reserved a 0.5% net smelter return royalty on future production, if any, from the Eaglehead Property.
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 19, 2021. The Purchaser is a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company pursuant to Exchange policies, as the Purchaser is a Control Person of the Company by virtue of share ownership and the Purchaser previously had two representatives appointed to the board of directors of the Company.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 20, 2021, May 21, 2020 and February 10, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$20,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2021.
________________________________________
MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2021:
Number of Shares:
45,740,909 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
25 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Alamos Gold Inc.
Y
15,900,000
Richard Murphy
Y
1,650,000
Patrice Dubreuil
Y
1,100,000
Donato Sferra
Y
1,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [6 Placees]
P
2,750,000
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $152,005 and 1,381,864 finder's warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated April 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares:
6,592,640 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
6,592,640 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,592,640 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,032,475 common shares
Purchase Price:
US$0.06 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on April 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
PURE ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED ("PE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated May 31, 2017 and August 30, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing a fourth amending agreement dated April 20, 2021, between Pure Energy Minerals Limited (the "Company"), Clayton Valley Lithium Inc. and GeoXplor Corp., with respect to the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, pursuant to which the terms of an Option Agreement dated May 10, 2017, as amended June 8, 2018, August 10, 2018 and October 1, 2018 has been further amended.
In consideration of entering into the amendment, the Company will issue US$500,000(CDN$627,200) in common shares (based on a 20 day VWAP) to GeoXplor Corp..
In exchange for the consideration outstanding, the Company and GeoXplor Corp. have agreed to the extension of cash payments and the issuance of US$1,000,000(CDN$1,254,400) in common shares (based on a 20 day VWAP) on December 31, 2023.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021.
________________________________________
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 699,666 common shares at a deemed price of $1.00 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to advisory service agreements entered into with technical consultants and advisors prior to the Company's acquisition of Reyna Silver Mining Inc. (a private company) in June 2020.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
International Mineral
Y
$333,000
$1.00
333,000
Development and
Exploration Inc.
(Peter Megaw)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 30, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the property comprising two mineral tenures known as the Ferguson Brook claim and the Eighteen Mile Brook claim located near Ferguson Brook and Eighteen Mile Brook on or near Route 180 in New Brunswick (the "Property"). As consideration, the Company will issue 70,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Property and the Company holds the right to buy back a 1% NSR for $1,000,000 and holds right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated April 7, 2021.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 41,250,000 share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants") to Invico Diversified Income Limited Partnership (the "Lender"), pursuant to a three-year $8.5-million secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the Lender to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Amounts drawn under the Credit Facility will bear interest at a rate of 12% per year.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 22, 2021.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:51 p.m. PST, April 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended.
BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021
NEX Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 27, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Inside
Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLeichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex kleine Gewinne verbucht. Die US-Märkte zeigten sich schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}