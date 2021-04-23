TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business Monday, April 26, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will commence trading on Canadian Securities Exchange on Tuesday April 27, 2021.

________________________________________

KING GEORGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("KGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 9, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated April 8, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 common share purchase warrants of Numinus Wellness Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization on Warrants: 16,100,000 warrants with no par value of which

16,100,000 warrants are listed for trading







Warrant Trading Symbol: NUMI.WT.C (NEW) Warrant CUSIP Number: 67054W 13 7 (NEW)

The warrants were issued pursuant to a recent financing undertaken by Numinus Wellness Inc. Please refer to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated April 6, 2021 as well as the Company's news release dated March 19, 2021.

Refer as well to the Company's short-form prospectus dated March 16, 2021.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Numinus Wellness Inc. at a price of $1.75 per share, and will expire on March 19, 2023.

______________________________________

21/04/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 32,000,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 32,000,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.33 per share expiring on March 31, 2026, pursuant to an amended 8% credit facility totaling $24,892,949 with Mercury Financing Corp. (the "Lender").

The Company has undertaken to raise additional funds in the amount of $3,000,000 within the first year anniversary of the closing of the transaction and, every anniversary thereafter for the three subsequent years, for total cumulative gross proceeds of $12,000,000. Should the Company not raise additional funds on a yearly and cumulative basis, the Company will issue the Lender an additional 5,000,000 non-transferable warrants per year where a funding milestone has not been met (maximum of 20,000,000 non-transferable warrants). Each warrant will be exercisable at a price per share equal to the market price, subject to a minimum exercise price of $0.33, on the date such warrants must be issued by the Company and will expire on the date the amended credit facility expires.

The Company will increase the buyback purchase price of the existing production fee granted in favour of the Lender to $11,250,000. Furthermore, for the first four years of the Amended Credit Facility, in the event the Company has not repaid the Credit Facility in full and the Lender remains the creditor of the Company in relation to such Credit Facility, the Company will grant the Lender an additional annual production fee of $0.25/tonne, which may be bought back by the Company for $2,250,000, for a maximum annual additional production fee of $1/tonne (which may be bought back by the Company for a total amount of $9,000,000).

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 18 and April 1, 2021.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 32 000 000 de bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 32 000 000 d'actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,33 $ par action expirant le 31 mars 2026, dans le cadre d'une convention de crédit amendée de 8% du montant totalisant 24 892 949 $ auprès de Mercury Financing Corp. (le "prêteur").

La société s'est engagée à lever des fonds supplémentaires d'un montant de 3 000 000 $ au cours du premier anniversaire de la clôture de la transaction et, à chaque anniversaire par la suite pour les trois années suivantes, pour un produit brut cumulatif total de 12 000 000 $. Si la société ne lève pas de fonds supplémentaires sur une base annuelle et cumulative, la société émettra au prêteur 5 000 000 de bons de souscription non transférables supplémentaires par an lorsqu'un échéancier de financement n'a pas été atteint (maximum de 20 000 000 de bons de souscription non transférables). Chaque bon de souscription pourra être exercé à un prix par action égal au cours, sous réserve d'un prix d'exercice minimum de 0,33 $, à la date à laquelle ces bons de souscription doivent être émis par la société et expirera à la date d'expiration de la facilité de crédit amendée.

La société augmentera le prix de rachat des frais de production existants accordés au prêteur à 11 250 000 $. En outre, pendant les quatre premières années de la convention de crédit amendée, dans le cas où la société n'a pas remboursé intégralement la convention de crédit et que le prêteur demeure créancier de la société relativement à cette convention de crédit, la société accordera au prêteur des frais de production annuels de 0,25 $ / tonne, qui peuvent être rachetés par la société pour 2 250 000 $, pour des frais de production supplémentaires annuels maximum de 1 $ / tonne (qui peuvent être rachetés par la Société pour un montant total de 9 000 000 $) .

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse daté du 18 mars et 1 avril 2021.

__________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 15, 2021 between Samurai Motion Tracking Corp. ("Samurai"), the shareholders of Samurai and the Company whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Samurai. Consideration is $2,516,000 that is payable by way of 31,450,000 common shares at $0.08 per share to the 17 shareholders of Samurai.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,682,243 shares



Purchase Price: $2.14 per share



Warrants: 11,682,243 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,682,243 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.37 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees







Agent's Fee: $2,000,000 cash and 934,579 common share purchase warrants payable to H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. Each broker's warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $2.675 at any time for a period of four years from the issuance date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 13, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GMV Minerals Inc. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee: RedPlug Inc. – $1,540 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 16, 2021, between Kodiak Copper Corp. (the "Company") and Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen") and Evrim Exploration Canada Corp. ("Evrim") (together as "Sellers"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest of Axe Copper-Gold Property located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

By way of consideration, upon closing, the Company will issue 950,000 common shares at a deemed value of C$1.58 per share. Additionally, the Company will pay cash up to $400,000 up on achieving certain milestones Evrim will retain a 2.0% of NSR Royalty, 0.5% of which, may be purchased at any time for $2,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 19, 2021.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Amended and Restated License Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 5, 2021, between KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (the "Company") and AerialX Drone Solutions Inc.("AerialX"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has gained exclusive rights to the counter-drone technology from AerialX for U.S. and Canadian militaries for a period of two years.

By way of consideration, the Company will issue immediately 100,000 common shares at a deemed value of C$1.37 per share. Additionally, the company may issue up to 100,000 common shares upon AerialX achieving technical milestones. AerialX will retain an 8% Royalty on annual sales.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 6, 2021.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:46 a.m. PST, Apr. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NBS CAPITAL INC. ("NBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



On April 20, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated April 20, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per flow-through share



Number of Shares: 17,144,929 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per non-flow-through shares



Warrants: 3,125,000 FT and 8,572,463 NFT share purchase warrants



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 51 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dave Cross Y 75,000 Robert A. Archer Y 1,000,000 Barry Muir P 200,000 Tom Cox P 291,666 Ryan Evin P 41,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



3 placees











Finder Fee: Received an aggregate of $69,605.97 in cash and has issued 568,050 finder warrants. Payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Canaccord Genutiy Wealth Management, CM-Equity AG and Ascenta Finance Corp.

Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of two year.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,290,665 shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per share



Warrants: 4,145,331 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,145,331 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Neil Daymond P 100,000 Huge Jackson P 100,000 Matthew Gaasenbeek P 100,000 Egizio Bianchini P 100,000 Angela Gougeon P 134,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



5 placees











Finder Fee: Received an aggregate of $57,189.62 in cash and has issued 238,289 finder warrants payable to Brant Securities Ltd., iA Private Wealth Inc., Fidelity Clearing Canada, Haywood Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank.

Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:39 a.m. PST, Apr. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OCULUS VISIONTECH INC. ("OVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 4,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two-year period subject to acceleration of the expiry date if the closing price of the Issuer's shares is equal to or greater than $2.50 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms attached to the warrants.



Number of Placees: 24 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Anton Drescher Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [ 2 placee(s)]











Finder's Fee: $12,000 cash paid to Cannacord Genuity Corp.

$23,520 cash paid to Mackie Research Capital Corporation

$6,480 cash paid to Kernaghan & Partners Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,050,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per share



Warrants: 4,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,050,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 470,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: $1,575 in cash and 7,000 finders' warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.30 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,814,814 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.0675 per common share



Warrants: 14,814,814 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,814,814 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 35 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 placees] P 6,560,000







Finder's Fee: $20,700 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and PI Financial Corp.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated April 1, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2021 and March 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,542,805 flow-through common shares and 2,981,925 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.57 per flow-through common share

$0.52 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,524,730 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,524,730 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.78 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 30 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John A. Baker Y 70,175 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3 placees] P 106,315







Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $180,272.68 in cash, 125,000 units and 268,845 broker warrants payable to StephenAvenue Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.65 for a period of 2 years. The units issuable to finders have the same composition as the units issued pursuant to the offering.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated April 1, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2021 and March 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 50,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 25,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 75 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Estrategica Corporativa en Finanzas (Roberto Guzman) Y 500,000 Ruben Alvidrez Ortega Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 950,000 [6 placees]











Finder's Fee: Leonardo Rodriguez Strauss $416,190 cash payable.

PI Financial Corp. $2,400 cash payable.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $60,000 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Acquisition Agreement dated March 26, 2021 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Mineworks Ventures Inc. (Donald Rippon, Karl Schindler) pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in a 2.5% net smelter return royalty on 51 claims covering 15,116 hectares on mineral properties referred to as the Sidley Gold – Dayton Copper properties in the Greenwood mining camp, in south-central British Columbia. In consideration the Company will issue 800,000 shares.

________________________________________

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP. ("ZC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 712,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 20, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 20, 2024 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.31 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 712,000 shares with 712,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 22, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Offer

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Company's previously announced substantial issuer bid, which has expired on March 18, 2021. The Company has bought for cancellation 3,304,396 common shares at a purchase price of $1.65 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 16, 2021, March 19, 2021 and March 26, 2021.

________________________________________

