TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. ("HIP.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 28, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that HEXO Corp. ("HEXO") (TSX: HEXO) has consolidated its capital on a (4) old for (1) new basis as of December 23, 2020 (the "Consolidation").

As a result of the Consolidation, the Exchange would like to remind that the existing series of warrants (HIP.WT.A) of Newstrike Brands Ltd. ("Newstrike") currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment").

As a result of the Adjustment, the number of common shares subject to the right of purchase under each Newstrike warrant was adjusted to 0.01583 of a HEXO share, and each warrant is now exercisable at the exercise price of $1.00 to acquire 0.01583 of a HEXO share.

For illustrative purposes: following the Consolidation, a Warrantholder holding 100,000 Warrants now holds subscription rights under the Warrants to acquire 1,583 HEXO Shares for an aggregate exercise price of $100,000 (100,000 x $1.00) (or a price of $63.17 per share).

The Newstrike warrants are exercisable until June 19, 2023.

The Newstrike warrants will continue to be listed on the Exchange.

For more information, refer to HEXO's press release dated December 18, 2020 and the Notice of Adjustment dated February 5, 2021 sent by HEXO to Newstrike Warrants Holders.

_______________________________________

QMX GOLD CORPORATION ("QMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado") and QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX") dated January 20, 2021 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Eldorado has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of QMX by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each QMX shareholder is entitled to receive (i) C$0.075 in cash, and (ii) 0.01523 of a common share of Eldorado, for each common share of QMX held.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, Eldorado and QMX were non-arm's length.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by QMX shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on March 23, 2021 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on April 01, 2021. The Transaction was completed on April 07, 2021.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the common shares of QMX will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to QMX's Management Information Circular dated February 09, 2021 and news releases dated between January 21, 2021 and April 07, 2021.

________________________________________

RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated March 19, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective March 22, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the Common

Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange

Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: RIDR.P CUSIP Number: 76590C 10 9 Sponsoring Member: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options:| 300,000 non-transferable options. One option to purchase one share

at $0.10 per share up to two years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 19, 2021.

Company Contact: David Antony, CEO & Director Company Address: Suite 650 – 7th Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1A1 Company Phone Number: (403) 262-7310 Company Email Address: dave@rangerenergy.ca

________________________________________

TARGET CAPITAL INC. ("TCI.H")

[formerly Target Capital Inc. ("TCI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Target Capital Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of April 14, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TCI to TCI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued November 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

21/04/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 174,552 common shares at a deemed price of $0.6031 per share and 3,931 common shares at a deemed price of $0.58 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $107,560:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor as trustee on behalf of holders of 10% Senior Secured

Debentures issued pursuant to a Secured Trust Indenture dated as of

March 28, 2019



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company press releases dated March 23, 2021 and April 9, 2021.

____________________________________________

BONTERRA RESOURCES INC. ("BTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2021:

Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 10,420,000 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $1.44 per share



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 2,350,000 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $1.05 per share



Number of Placees: 52 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Pascal Hamelin Y 10,000 Wexford Capital LP Y 2,300,000 (Charles Davidson)



Johnny Oliveira Y 15,000 Jean Rainville Y 15,000 Normand Champigny Y 10,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 315,975 [6 placees)]









Agent's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc. $771,106.06 INFOR Financial Inc. $178,531.94

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 7, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,021,276 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.47 Flow-Through per share



Warrants: 1,010,638 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,010,638 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.58 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee:

GloRes Securities Inc. $66,500 and 96,809 finders' warrants Marquest Asset Management Inc. 44,681 finders' warrants



Finder's Warrants Exercise Price $0.58 Finder's Warrants Term to Expiry 2 years from closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 7, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement ("Agreement") dated March 16, 2021, between the Company and Beaurox Mines Limited (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will obtain the exclusive option from the Vendor to obtain an undivided 100% interest in and to certain mineral claims comprising the Norbeau East Gold Mine Property (the "Property") located in Quebec.

As total consideration for the exclusive option, the Company will provide a mixture of cash payments and common shares described as follows:

I. An aggregate of $235,000 in cash payments to be provided by the third anniversary as per the scheduled terms;

II. An aggregate of $225,000 will be satisfied by issuing common shares of the Company, in compliance with Exchange policy, by the third anniversary as per the scheduled terms; and

III. The Vendor will also be eligible to receive additional milestone payments by issuing further consideration as described below:

a. Upon the commencement of drilling, the Vendor will be able to receive $75,000 in cash with an additional $100,000 in cash payments to be provided after the completion of 5,000 meters.

b. Upon filing a NI 43-101 Technical Report, the Vendor will be able to receive $100,000 in common shares of the Company.

c. Upon the commencement of commercial production on the Property, the Vendor will also be able to receive $150,000 in common shares of the Company.

In conjunction with the payments above, the Company further committed to incur $300,000 in expenditures on the Property within 18 months from the date of the Agreement, with an additional $300,000 in the subsequent 6 months. As per the terms of the Agreement, advance royalty payments will be payable to the Vendor commencing on the third anniversary until the commencement of commercial production with the Vendor retaining a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Property upon exercise of the option. 0.75% of the NSR will be subject to a buy-back provision for a total payment of $3,000,000 to the Vendor by the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated March 22, 2021.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 05, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between G2 Goldfields Inc. (the "Company") and S2 Minerals Inc. ("Spinco") dated February 02, 2020 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company transferred its ownership and rights in the Sandy Lake property (the "Property") to the Spinco and a spin-out all of the securities of the Spinco to the Company's shareholders on a pro rata basis, by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, Company shareholders (other than dissenting shareholders), will receive one (1) Spinco common share for every ten (10) Company shares held as of the effective date (April 09, 2021).

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Company shareholders was received at the special meeting of shareholders held on March 29, 2021 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on March 31, 2021. The Transaction was completed on April 09, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated February 25, 2021 and news releases dated February 03, 2021, March 05, 2021, March 24, 2021, March 29, 2021, March 31, 2021 and April 09, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Apr. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 30, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") (the "Prospectus"). The Company's securities under the ticker code ASX: KCC will commence trading on ASX at 11:00am AEDT on March 30, 2021

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 30, 2021, for gross proceeds of AUD$10,000,000 ("the Offering").

Agents: Bridge Street Capital Partners and Morgans Corporate Limited. (the "Lead

Managers")



Offering: 50,000,000 CHESS Depository Interests ("CDI").



Unit Price: AUD$0.20 per CDI (the "Offering Price")



Compensation Options: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the

Company paid to the Lead Managers an amount of options ("Broker

Options") equals to 20% of the CDIs issued as part of the Offering. Each

Broker Option will be convertible into one Common Share ("Broker Option

Share") at a price equal to 150% of the Offering Price per Broker Option

Share for 3 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 1, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile

________________________________________

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,750,000 non-flow-through shares, 5,000,000 flow-through shares, 4,550,000

charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share, $1.00 per flow-through share and $1.10 per charity flow-

through share



Number of Placees: 72 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Lauren McDougall Y 25,000 FT Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 394,500 FT 1,214,750 NFT







Broker/Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate cash fee of 6% of the gross proceeds to the agents: PI

Financial Corp., Clarus Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Sprott Capital

Partners LP, Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership, Cormark

Securities Inc. and Velocity Trade Capital

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Apr. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 182,275,798 Common Shares at a deemed value of $0.60 pursuant to a recapitalization and investment agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 4, 2021 among the Company, its subsidiary, PetroShale U.S. Inc.("PetroShale US"), FR XIII PetroShale Holdings LP ("First Reserve") and Hawthorne Energy Ltd.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the exchange price of the all the issued and outstanding 75,000 Series A exchangeable preferred shares of PetroShale US (the "Subsidiary Preferred Shares") which are held solely by First Reserve and are exchangeable into common voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") has been amended from $2.40 per Common Share to $0.60 per Common Share and all Subsidiary Preferred Shares, having a current US$86,495,555.57 liquidation preference outstanding has been exchanged for Common Shares.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Exchanged Deemed

Priceper Share # of Common

Shares FR XIII Petroshale Holdings L.P Y US$86,495,555.57 $0.60 182,275,798

For further information, please refer to the Company's new release dated April 8, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSXV Exchange (the 'Exchange') bulletin dated March 5, 2021, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on April 7, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 29,252,965 common shares were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 8, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 120,747,035 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares FR XIII Petroshale Holdings L.P. Y 50,000,000 Hawthorne Energy Ltd.



(Bruce Chernoff) Y 70,747,035

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on April 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective April 1, 2021, the Company's (final) Short Form Prospectus dated April 1, 2021 qualifying the distribution of 5,604,656 common shares of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia and Quebec Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on April 7, 2021, for gross proceeds of CDN$13,549,012.

Offering: 6,301,866 common shares (which includes 697,210 shares of the over-

allotment option that was partially exercised)



Share Price: $2.15 per share



Agents: Cormark Securities Inc. and Stifel GMP



Agent's Commission: Aggregate cash commissions of CDN$675,850 and 314,163 broker

warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at CDN$2.15 for a two-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated April 1, 2021 and filed on SEDAR and news releases March 3, 2021, March 4, 2021 and April 7, 2021.

________________________________________

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 350,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $70,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claim Purchase Agreement dated April 5, 2021 between Surge Copper Corp. (the "Company") and Cazador Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor", Adam Travis), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire the East Bergette and the Porphyry Creek Mineral Claims each located in northwest and southeast of the Huckleberry Mine in BC. As a consideration, the Company will issue 350,000 shares to the Vendor.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing a Mineral Claim Purchase Agreement dated April 1, 2021 between Surge Copper Corp. (the "Company"), Richard Billingsley and Gaye Richards (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire the Bergette Mineral Claims located in the northwest of the Huckleberry Mine in BC. As a consideration, the Company will issue 500,000 shares to the Vendors.

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 398,283 shares to Kyle Sarwal in consideration of services provided to the Company as the Chief Strategy Officer pursuant to an consulting agreement dated November 15, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ATLANTIC INDUSTRIAL MINERALS INC. ("ANL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 12, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,621,158 shares at $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $81,057.90.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange