TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Apr. 08, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) KGF 1 King George Financial

Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2020/11/30





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2020/11/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/11/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 8, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GIG.P 2 Xau Resources Inc. Interim financial statements for the period. 2021/01/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements for

the period. 2021/01/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated March 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Manitoba, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective March 18, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Manitoba, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the Common Shares

will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange

Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,400,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AAC.P CUSIP Number: 032472 10 2 Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share up to five years from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 17, 2021.

Company Contact: Michael Romanik, President, CEO & Director Company Address: 30th Floor, 360 Main Street

Winnipeg, MB R3C 4G1 Company Phone Number: (204) 724-0613 Company Email Address: romanikm@mymts.net

________________________________________

DISCOVERY SILVER CORP. ("DSV")

[formerly DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 16, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the common shares of Discovery Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Discovery Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

323,922,633 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: DSV (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 254677 10 7 (new)

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.015

Payable Date: April 30, 2021

Record Date: April 16, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: April 15, 2021

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS") ("QUIS.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Subscription Receipt Offering, New Listing – Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus – Subscription Receipt Offering

Effective June 12, 2020, the Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 12, 2020 was filed with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Commissions. The Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 31, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on April 8, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of $57,615,000.

Offering: 38,410,000 Subscription Receipts (which includes the issuance of

5,010,000 subscription receipts as a result of the full exercise of an over-

allotment option).





Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder to receive, without

payment of additional consideration one Common Share of the

Company, upon the satisfaction or waiver of certain release conditions

as set forth in the prospectus supplement dated March 31, 2021 and

the subscription receipt agreement dated April 8, 2021 (including the

satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the

Company proposed acquisition of Bankcard USA Merchant Services,

Inc. (other than the payment of the consideration price) (the "Escrow

Release Conditions").





The gross proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts (less 50%

of the Underwriters commission and expenses) were deposited and

are being held in escrow pending the satisfaction or waiver of the

Escrow Release Conditions. If such conditions are not satisfied or

waived prior on or prior to June 30, 2021 the escrowed proceeds of

the Offering will be returned on a pro rata basis to the holders of the

Subscription Receipts, together with the interested earned therein.







Offering Price: CDN$1.50 per Subscription Receipt



Underwriters: Scotia Capital Inc., Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins

Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and

Beacon Securities Limited



Underwriters Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $3,456,900 assuming all Escrow

Release Conditions are satisfied.



Over-allotment Option: The over-allotment option was exercised in full resulting in the issuance

of 5,010,000 subscription receipts.

New Listing – Subscription Receipts

Effective at the opening Tuesday April 13, 2021, the Subscription Receipts of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 38,410,000 Subscription Receipts will be issued as a

result of the prospectus offering.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: QUIS.R



CUSIP Number: 74881G129



Conversion: Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder to

receive, without payment of additional consideration

one Common Share of the Company, upon the

satisfaction or waiver of certain release conditions as

set forth in the prospectus supplement dated March

31, 2021 and the subscription receipt agreement

dated April 8, 2021 (including the satisfaction of all

conditions precedent to the completion of the

Company proposed acquisition of Bankcard USA

Merchant Services, Inc. (other than the payment of

the consideration price) (the "Escrow Release

Conditions"). If such conditions are not satisfied or

waived on or prior to June 30, 2021 the escrowed

proceeds of the Offering will be returned on a pro rata

basis to the holders of the Subscription Receipts,

together with the interested earned therein.



Delisting: The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted

for trading until the earlier of: (i) the satisfaction of the

Escrow Release Conditions; or (ii) June 30, 2021 as set

out in the subscription receipt agreement. A further

bulletin will be issued by the Exchange confirming

either: (a) the Escrow Release Conditions have been

satisfied; and/or (b) the delisting of the Subscription

Receipts.

The Subscription Receipts are governed by the terms and conditions of the subscription receipt agreement and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 31, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR and the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2021 and April 8, 2021.

___________________________________________________

21/04/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,266,668 shares



Purchase Price: $1.30 per share



Number of Placees: 42 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares La Mancha Holding S.a.r.l. Y 3,637,482 Matthew Grainger Y 13,333 Steven Poulton Y 37,061 Richard Belcher Y 6,666 Will Slater Y 6,000





Finder's Fee: S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP - $111,584.04 and 33,733 Finder's Warrants

that are exercisable at $1.95 per share for a two-year period.







Shard Capital Partners LLP - $95,263.81 and 29,332 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable at $1.95 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated December 1, 2020 between JJD Management & Capital Consulting Corporation (the "Seller"), American Cumo Mining Corporation (the "Company") and Idaho Cumo Mining Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Purchaser is acquiring a 100% ownership of the Bleiberg mine extension concessions, Bleiberg, Austria for the issuance of 20 million shares of the Purchaser (19% of the Purchaser) and 10 million shares of the Company. Additional 6 million shares of the Company may be issued should the listing of the Purchaser not be completed within one year from the date of the Purchaser successfully raising a minimum of US$2 million. The acquisition is a non-Arm's Length transaction.

________________________________________

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,200,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 3 years from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: 4 years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $1,050,000 in principal amount of convertible debentures with 4,200,000 detachable share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 20, 2018.

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement ("Agreement") dated March 16, 2021, between the Company and two arm's length vendors ( the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will obtain the exclusive option from the Vendors to obtain an undivided 100% interest in the Norbeau Gold Mine Property (the "Property"). The Property consist of 11 claims covering approximately 386 hectares located in Quebec. As total consideration to acquire full ownership of the Property from the Vendors, the Company will provide a mixture of cash payments and common shares described as follows:

I. An aggregate of $230,000 in cash payments to be provided by the third anniversary as per the scheduled terms;

II. An aggregate of $450,000 will be satisfied by issuing common shares of the Company, in compliance with Exchange policy, by the third anniversary as per the scheduled terms; and

III. The Vendors will also be eligible to receive additional milestone payments payable by issuing additional common shares of the Company further described below:

a. Upon filing a NI 43-101 Technical Report, the Vendors will be able to receive $100,000 with an additional $250,000 to be provided if the mineral resources at such time exceed 300,000 ounces of gold.

b. Upon the commencement of commercial production, the Vendors will be able to receive $150,000 with an additional $350,000 to be provided after the production of 300,000 ounces of gold.

In conjunction with the payments above, the Company further committed to incur $100,000 in expenditures on the Property within 16 months from the date of the Agreement, with an additional $100,000 in the subsequent 6 months. The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Property, of which 1% is subject to a buy-back provision for a total payment of $2,000,000 to the Vendors by the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated March 22, 2021.

________________________________________

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 17, 2021, February 18, 2021 and February 22, 2021:

Number of Special Warrants: 8,647,570 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share. Each

Special Warrant shall be deemed exercised on the earlier of (i) the date of

obtaining a final receipt from the Ontario Securities Commission for a final short

form prospectus filed pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 - Prospectus

Exemptions; and ii) the date that is four months and one day after the closing of

this Private Placement. In the event a receipt for a preliminary short form

prospectus has not been issued within 60 days after the initial closing date, each

outstanding Special Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder to receive, upon

the exercise of each Special Warrant, for no additional consideration, 1.10

common shares, which will result in aggregate issuance of up to 9,512,327

common shares at a deemed price of $1.27 per common share.



Purchase Price: $1.40 per Special Warrant



Number of Placees: 166 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares John Kim Y 10,000







Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $968,527.84, 432,379 special warrants and 691,804 broker

warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Gravitas Securities Inc.,

Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., GIC Merchant Bank Corp.,

Tactex Asset Management Inc. Each broker warrant is exercisable for one

common share at a price of $1.40 for a period of 24 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2021 and March 17, 2021.

________________________________________

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 49,285,714 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share



Warrants: 24,642,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,642,857 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 55 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. I 8,571,428







Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Richardson Wealth Limited

received an aggregate fee of $217,500.00 in cash and 3,107,143 broker

warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share

at $0.07 for a period of 18 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2021, March 10, 2021 and March 30, 2021.

________________________________________

ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,083,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $97,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated March 30, 2021, (the "Agreement"), between Voxtur Analytics Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length shareholders of Appraisers Now Ltd. (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Appraisers Now Ltd. (the "Target"), an Alberta-based company focused on automated appraisal workflow management systems and services.

As consideration for the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$30,500,000 purchase price will be satisfied via $10,000,000 as cash consideration and issuance of 28,571,428 common shares of the Company, to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2021 and April 08, 2021.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletins dated March 21, 2017 and May 5, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a second amending agreement dated February 25, 2021 between Wealth Minerals Chile SPA and Atacama Lithium Chile SPA, which amends the terms of the final option payment, pursuant to which Wealth Minerals Ltd. will earn a 100% interest in 144 exploitation mining concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares in the northern area of the Salar de Atacama, Chile, known as the Proyecto Atacama. The outstanding payment of USD$1,250,000 will be satisfied by the issuance of 9,428,199 at a deemed issuance price of $0.17 per share.

________________________________________

WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2021 and March 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,725,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 6,362,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,362,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,550,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Ronald Little Y 200,000 Ewan Downie Y 300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 562,500 [5 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 23, 2021. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

ZINCX RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $14,000

Windstar Equities Ltd. receives $26,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 9, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange