TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

10.04.2021 01:58:00
VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Apr. 08, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
KGF
1
King George Financial
Annual audited financial statements for the
2020/11/30
Annual management's discussion and
2020/11/30
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2020/11/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 8, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
GIG.P
2
Xau Resources Inc.
Interim financial statements for the period.
2021/01/31
Management's discussion and analysis
2021/01/31
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated March 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Manitoba, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective March 18, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Manitoba, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the Common Shares
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Canada
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
4,400,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
2,000,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
AAC.P
CUSIP Number:
032472 10 2
Sponsoring Member:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Agent's Warrants:
200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 17, 2021.
Company Contact:
Michael Romanik, President, CEO & Director
Company Address:
30th Floor, 360 Main Street
Winnipeg, MB R3C 4G1
Company Phone Number:
(204) 724-0613
Company Email Address:
romanikm@mymts.net
________________________________________
DISCOVERY SILVER CORP. ("DSV")
[formerly DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 16, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the common shares of Discovery Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Discovery Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
323,922,633
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
DSV (unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
254677 10 7 (new)
________________________________________
IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.015
Payable Date: April 30, 2021
Record Date: April 16, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: April 15, 2021
________________________________________
QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS") ("QUIS.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Subscription Receipt Offering, New Listing – Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus – Subscription Receipt Offering
Effective June 12, 2020, the Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 12, 2020 was filed with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Commissions. The Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 31, 2021.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on April 8, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of $57,615,000.
Offering:
38,410,000 Subscription Receipts (which includes the issuance of
Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder to receive, without
The gross proceeds from the sale of Subscription Receipts (less 50%
Offering Price:
CDN$1.50 per Subscription Receipt
Underwriters:
Scotia Capital Inc., Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins
Underwriters Fee:
Aggregate cash commissions of $3,456,900 assuming all Escrow
Over-allotment Option:
The over-allotment option was exercised in full resulting in the issuance
New Listing – Subscription Receipts
Effective at the opening Tuesday April 13, 2021, the Subscription Receipts of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
38,410,000 Subscription Receipts will be issued as a
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
QUIS.R
CUSIP Number:
74881G129
Conversion:
Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder to
Delisting:
The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted
The Subscription Receipts are governed by the terms and conditions of the subscription receipt agreement and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 31, 2021.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR and the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2021 and April 8, 2021.
___________________________________________________
21/04/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 22, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,266,668 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.30 per share
Number of Placees:
42 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
La Mancha Holding S.a.r.l.
Y
3,637,482
Matthew Grainger
Y
13,333
Steven Poulton
Y
37,061
Richard Belcher
Y
6,666
Will Slater
Y
6,000
Finder's Fee:
S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP - $111,584.04 and 33,733 Finder's Warrants
Shard Capital Partners LLP - $95,263.81 and 29,332 Finder's Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated December 1, 2020 between JJD Management & Capital Consulting Corporation (the "Seller"), American Cumo Mining Corporation (the "Company") and Idaho Cumo Mining Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Purchaser is acquiring a 100% ownership of the Bleiberg mine extension concessions, Bleiberg, Austria for the issuance of 20 million shares of the Purchaser (19% of the Purchaser) and 10 million shares of the Company. Additional 6 million shares of the Company may be issued should the listing of the Purchaser not be completed within one year from the date of the Purchaser successfully raising a minimum of US$2 million. The acquisition is a non-Arm's Length transaction.
________________________________________
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,200,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
3 years from the date of issuance
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
4 years from the date of issuance
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $1,050,000 in principal amount of convertible debentures with 4,200,000 detachable share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 20, 2018.
________________________________________
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement ("Agreement") dated March 16, 2021, between the Company and two arm's length vendors ( the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will obtain the exclusive option from the Vendors to obtain an undivided 100% interest in the Norbeau Gold Mine Property (the "Property"). The Property consist of 11 claims covering approximately 386 hectares located in Quebec. As total consideration to acquire full ownership of the Property from the Vendors, the Company will provide a mixture of cash payments and common shares described as follows:
I. An aggregate of $230,000 in cash payments to be provided by the third anniversary as per the scheduled terms;
II. An aggregate of $450,000 will be satisfied by issuing common shares of the Company, in compliance with Exchange policy, by the third anniversary as per the scheduled terms; and
III. The Vendors will also be eligible to receive additional milestone payments payable by issuing additional common shares of the Company further described below:
a. Upon filing a NI 43-101 Technical Report, the Vendors will be able to receive $100,000 with an additional $250,000 to be provided if the mineral resources at such time exceed 300,000 ounces of gold.
b. Upon the commencement of commercial production, the Vendors will be able to receive $150,000 with an additional $350,000 to be provided after the production of 300,000 ounces of gold.
In conjunction with the payments above, the Company further committed to incur $100,000 in expenditures on the Property within 16 months from the date of the Agreement, with an additional $100,000 in the subsequent 6 months. The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Property, of which 1% is subject to a buy-back provision for a total payment of $2,000,000 to the Vendors by the Company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated March 22, 2021.
________________________________________
EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 17, 2021, February 18, 2021 and February 22, 2021:
Number of Special Warrants:
8,647,570 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share. Each
Purchase Price:
$1.40 per Special Warrant
Number of Placees:
166 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
John Kim
Y
10,000
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $968,527.84, 432,379 special warrants and 691,804 broker
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2021 and March 17, 2021.
________________________________________
GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021:
Number of Shares:
49,285,714 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per common share
Warrants:
24,642,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,642,857 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
55 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
I
8,571,428
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Richardson Wealth Limited
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2021, March 10, 2021 and March 30, 2021.
________________________________________
ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,083,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $97,500.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated March 30, 2021, (the "Agreement"), between Voxtur Analytics Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length shareholders of Appraisers Now Ltd. (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Appraisers Now Ltd. (the "Target"), an Alberta-based company focused on automated appraisal workflow management systems and services.
As consideration for the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$30,500,000 purchase price will be satisfied via $10,000,000 as cash consideration and issuance of 28,571,428 common shares of the Company, to the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 30, 2021 and April 08, 2021.
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletins dated March 21, 2017 and May 5, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a second amending agreement dated February 25, 2021 between Wealth Minerals Chile SPA and Atacama Lithium Chile SPA, which amends the terms of the final option payment, pursuant to which Wealth Minerals Ltd. will earn a 100% interest in 144 exploitation mining concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares in the northern area of the Salar de Atacama, Chile, known as the Proyecto Atacama. The outstanding payment of USD$1,250,000 will be satisfied by the issuance of 9,428,199 at a deemed issuance price of $0.17 per share.
________________________________________
WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2021 and March 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
12,725,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.32 per share
Warrants:
6,362,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,362,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,550,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
Number of Placees:
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Ronald Little
Y
200,000
Ewan Downie
Y
300,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
562,500
[5 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 23, 2021. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
ZINCX RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 9, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,500,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $14,000
Windstar Equities Ltd. receives $26,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 9, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
