TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per share: $0.06

Payable Date: March 31, 2021

Record Date: March 24, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: March 23, 2021

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening March 23, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company trading under the symbol FLT.WT will trade for cash. These Warrants expire March 25, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 25, 2021.

TRADE DATES

March 23, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 25, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 8, 2021, any Warrants that have not been exercised by 1.30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on March 18, 2021 will automatically be cancelled.

Effective at the opening March 16, 2021, the Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 18, 2021 and therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 18, 2021.



TRADE DATES



March 16, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 18, 2021



On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.



The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:



Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

[formerly Seashore Resource Partners Corp. ("SSH.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Name Change; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Seashore Resource Partners Corp.'s ("Seashore" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transactions described in its Filing Statement dated March 3, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated September 24, 2020, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kingfisher Resources Ltd. ("Kingfisher") through the issuance of 39,173,801 Seashore shares and warrants to acquire an additional 11,455,000 Seashore shares to the securityholders of Kingfisher.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated March 3, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated March 12, 2021.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2020 and March 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 24,120,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 24,120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,120,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 109 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Chris Beltgens Y 40,000 Barry MacNeil Y 60,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 580,000 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: $32,340 payable to Anders Nerell, with 129,360 warrants exercisable at $0.25

for two years

$74,900 payable to PI Financial Corp., with 299,600 warrants exercisable at

$0.25 for two years

$350 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 1,400 warrants exercisable at

$0.25 for two years

$15,973 payable to Oceanside Financial Partners Ltd., with 63,890 warrants

exercisable at $0.25 for two years

$1,000 payable to Willem Christoffel Stemmet, with 4,000 warrants exercisable

at $0.25 for two years

$5,900 payable to Haywood Securities Inc., with 23,600 warrants exercisable at

$0.25 for two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release March 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on September 21, 2020, the Company has changed its name as detailed below. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, March 18, 2021, the common shares of Kingfisher Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Seashore Resource Partners Corp. will be delisted. The Company will be classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,535,801 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 12,350,002 shares subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KFR (new) CUSIP Number: 49571M107 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at market open on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the Company's shares will resume trading.

Company Contact: Dustin Perry Company Address: 400 Burrard St, Suite #1050, Vancouver, BC V6C 3A6 Company Phone Number: 236 358-0054 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: info@kingfishermetals.com

________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.00272

Payable Date: April 15, 2021

Record Date: March 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2021

________________________________________

21/03/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, Mar. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Joint Venture Agreement dated December 17, 2020 between the Avanti Energy Inc. and Terrelium Resources Corp. ("Terrelium"), whereby the Company may acquire a 90% interest in the Helium Project located in the County of Petroleum, State of Montana by the issuance of 4,900,000 shares.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,774,991 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 1, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.90

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 60,000,000 common shares and 30,000,000 warrants (this private placement occurred before the 2017 stock consolidation of 10 to 1), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on May 27, 2016.

____________________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 166,667 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $50,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:







Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. NP 166,667

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated March 5, 2021.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 16 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 166 667 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,30 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 50 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:



Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance =

NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. NP 166 667

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 mars 2021.

________________________________________

BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 15, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

_____________________________________

CHAKANA COPPER CORP. ("PERU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,060,516 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 52 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Gold Fields Nazca Holdings Inc. Y 6,584,516 (Johannes Pauley)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 145,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc. $25,500.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $9,600.00 cash BCO Consulting Limited Inc. $31,500.00 cash Sprott Capital Partners LP $1,500.00 cash Mackie Research Capital Corp. $6,000.00 cash Synergy Resource Capital Pty Ltd. $50,880.00 cash Leede Jones Gable Inc. $15,000.00 cash Dosatsu Pty Ltd. $42,000.00 cash Blue Lakes Advisors SA $78,000.00 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 12, 2021 between Electric Royalties Ltd. (the "Company") and Ryan Kalt whereby the Company may acquire 50% interest in a 3% net smelter returns royalty relating to the 16 mineral claims located approximately 50 kilometres east of Armstrong, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 3,000,00 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2021

________________________________________

GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, Mar. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GGX Gold corp. ("GGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,050,581 shares



Purchase Price: $0.1463 per share



Warrants: 2,050,581 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,050,581 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.2438 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 6,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,875,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 47 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Kendra Blackford Y 300,000 Michael Blady Y 500,000 0865067 BC Ltd. (Derek Sanders) Y 260,000 Cannera Holdings Ltd. (Norton Singhavon) Y 1,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[2 Placees] P 200,000





Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $5,512.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 8, 2021, among the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired four operational medical clinics previously owned and operated by Hamilton Jeyaraj and located inside Walmart stores in Ontario (each, the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire Targets in exchange for $560,000 cash payment and issuance of 840,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 9, 2021.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1) 6,386,344 flow through shares

2) 681,817 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: 1) $0.23 per flow through share

2) $0.22 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1) 6,386,344 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,386,344 shares

2) 681,817 share purchase warrants to purchase 681,817 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 1) $0.25 for a one year period

2) $0.24 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. ("LXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. ("LXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, March 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. ("LXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:29 a.m. PST, Mar. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. ("LXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, March 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 880,144 common shares at $0.3062 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2021.

________________________________________

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP. ("QMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.37



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Balraj Mann Y 250,000 Edward Low Y 50,000





Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corporation $11,200.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,394,445 shares to settle outstanding debt for $94,125.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Luke Montaine Y $60,000 $0.0675 888,889

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 22, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment, effective June 1, 2020, to an option agreement dated December 06, 2017 (the "Effective Date"), as previously amended on May 27, 2019 and July 05, 2019 (together, the "Agreement"), between Sable Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will continue to have the option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral interests and mining claims (the "Don Julio Project") located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Under the amended terms of the Agreement, the Company must now pay the Optionors an aggregate of USD$4,000,000 in cash, issue 3,500,000 common shares and incur US$4,000,000 of exploration expenditures over a period commencing on the Effective Date and ending December 2026, to earn a 100% interest. On exercise of the option, the Optionors will retain a 2% net smelter royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 9, 2018 and March 11, 2021.

________________________________________

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an earn-in agreement dated January 28, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Olivares S.A. (the "Subco"), and a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited, an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will have the option to acquire up to a 75% ownership interest in the Subco, a company that holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Don Julio Project located in the San Juan Province, Argentina.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser may earn up to an initial 65% ownership interest by paying to the Subco an aggregate cash consideration equal to USD$3,840,000 over a five (5) year period (the "Term"). Additionally, the Purchaser is required to provide USD$8,500,000 in exploration funding over the Term. Further, at the election of the Purchaser, the Term can be extended by one (1) year by providing an additional USD$1,500,000 in exploration funding.

Further, on exercise of the initial option, the Purchaser will have an option to increase its ownership interest in the Subco to 75% (an additional 10%), by completing an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment within a five (5) year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2021 and March 11, 2021.

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 10, 2021 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021.

Number of Shares: 12,213,750 Non Flow-through shares Warrants: 6,106,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,106,875 shares



Number of Placees: placees 37



Finder's Fee: Olsson Business Acceleration $11,200 cash and 140,000 finder warrants

payable.

Bernd Hogel $31,346 cash and 391,825 finder warrants payable.

________________________________________

WESCAN ENERGY CORP. ("WCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Greg Busby Y 500,000 John Cassels Y 500,000 Perry Miller Y 500,000 Leo Berezan Y 2,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 15, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:31 p.m. PST, March 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated February 25, 2021 ( "the Agreement"), between Xplore Resources Corp. (the "Company"), and arms-length parties - Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pringle Lake Property ("the Property"), a property located in the Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario, Canada.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of CDN$102,000 in cash and issuance of 210,000 common shares over a three (3) year period. Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2021.

________________________________________

