TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AF2 CAPITAL CORP. ("AF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 11, 2021, effective at the open of market March 17, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

[formerly Blackrock Gold Corp. ("BRC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated March 3, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 17, 2021, the common shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Blackrock Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

122,665,739 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BRC (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 09261Q107 (new)

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: March 31, 2021

Record Date: March 19, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: March 18, 2021:

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 12, 2021, the following company name should have read as follows:

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per Unit: $0.0375

Payable Date: April 15, 2021

Record Date: March 31, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2021

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

97,318,303 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 25,060,425 common shares subject to NP46-201 Escrow.





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VERY CUSIP Number: 88340B 10 9



Company Contact: Kamini Hitkari, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 2748 Rupert Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V5M 3T7 Company Phone Number: (855) 472-9841 Company Email Address: kamini@verygoodbutchers.com

________________________________________

21/03/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AF2 CAPITAL CORP. ("AF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 22, 2021, between the Company and Stéphanie Morissette, Michel Perron, Jean-David Moore, San Kinkhat, Pierre Gervais, Robert St-Pierre and Sébastien Plouffe (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Lichen property (the "Property") composed of 238 mining claims, covering 13,280 hectares and located approximately 100 km west of the Chibougamau mining camp, in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 2,350,000 common shares and pay $20,000 in cash in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendors will retain a net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property ranging from 1% to 2%.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 1, 2021.

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (« BGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 22 février 2021, entre la société et Stéphanie Morissette, Michel Perron, Jean-David Moore, San Kinkhat, Pierre Gervais, Robert St-Pierre et Sébastien Plouffe (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Lichen (la « propriété »), composée de 238 claims, couvrant 13 280 hectares et localisée approximativement 100 km à l'ouest du camp minier de Chibougamau, dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 2 350 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 20 000 $ en espèces afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété allant de 1% à 2%.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 mars 2021.

_____________________________________________

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 4, 2021 between the Company, Nevada Select Royalty, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Nevada Select"), and Platoro West Inc. ("Platoro West", William Sheriff), whereby the Company acquired an additional 25% interest and 0.75% net smelter returns royalty in the Hog Ranch property located in Washoe County, Nevada (the "Property"). The Company previously acquired a 50.1% interest and 1.5% net smelter returns royalty in the Property from Platoro West in 2017.

Under the terms of the Agreement, in consideration for the acquisition of the additional interest and royalty interest the Company made a USD$275,000 cash payment and issued 1,000,000 warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into a share at a price of $0.90 per share for a four-year period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Platoro West Inc. Y 1,000,000 Warrants (William Sherriff)

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021.

________________________________________

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 01, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,454,546 flow-through common shares

17,500,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.22 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.20 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 27,727,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,727,273 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.30 for a 36-month period



Number of Placees: 111 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Darwin Green Y 20,000 C.J. Greig Holdings



Ltd. (Charles Greig) Y 125,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,228,000 [3 placees]









Broker(s) Commission: CDN$469,598 in cash and 2,203,353 non-transferable broker warrants payable

to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire

one common share at CDN$0.22 for a twenty-four (24) month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Mar.15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2020:

Number of FT Units: 3,388,666 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-

through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.60 per FT Unit



Warrants: 1,694,333 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 1,694,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of FT Units Steve Regoci Y 45,000 Raymond Goldie Y 7,000



Finder's Fee: $105,000 cash and 175,000 Agent's Warrants payable to Qwest Investment

Fund Management Ltd. Each Agent's Warrant will be exercisable for one

common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 for two years from

the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 6,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a one year period





$0.12 in the second year



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Abdul-Hamid Mumin Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: $17,064, plus 284,000 finder warrants, each exercisable into common share at

a price of $0.08 for a period of 1 year, payable to Pollitt & Co Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated March 3, 2021 and March 8, 2021:

Number of Securities: 2,650,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 2,650,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,650,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.35 until March 12, 2022



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received a cash

commission totaling $6,750

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 12, 2021.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI") ("NUMI.WS") ("NUMI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI") ("NUMI.WS") ("NUMI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 259,040,400 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 259,040,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 259,040,400 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of 5 years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: 32,380,050 common shares payable to B&A Wesson Pty Ltd. and C&C

Wesson Pty Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated February 8, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 1, 2021, between the Company and 9431-4036 Quebec Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Carleton property (the "Property"), composed of 79 claims and located north of New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares and pay $5,000 in cash upon signing of the Agreement. The Company shall also make further cash payments of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 upon the completion of a positive economic assessment, upon the completion of a positive feasibility study and upon the start of commercial production respectively, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 10, 2021.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 1 mars 2021, entre la société et 9431-4036 Québec Inc. (le « vendeur »), une partie n'ayant pas de lien de dépendance avec la société, concernant l'option d'achat de 100% des intérêts de la propriété Carleton (la « propriété »), composée de 79 claims et localisée au nord du Nouveau-Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 200 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 5 000 $ en espèces suite à la signature de la convention. La société devra aussi faire des paiements supplémentaires de 25 000 $, 50 000 $ et 100 000 $ suite à la complétion d'une évaluation économique positive, suite à la complétion d'une étude de faisabilité positive et suite au début de la production commerciale respectivement, afin d'acquérir 100% d'intérêt dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 2% sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie peut être rachetée par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un droit de premier refus sur la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 1% restante, détenue par le vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mars 2021.

_______________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 29,955,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 40 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Steven Splinter Y 250,000 Yves Gougoux Y 500,000 Jan Pretzel Y 500000 Jocelyne Lafreniere Y 500,000 Francesco Ferlaino Y 750,000 Prakash Hariharan Y 650,000





Finders' Fee: Michael Sobolewski - $102,600

HB Investments & Finance AG - $49,840

Cannacord Genuity Corp. - $22,750

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Securities

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2021:

Number of Special Warrants: 14,150,067 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant").



Purchase Price: $1.20 per Special Warrant



Conversion Terms: Each Special Warrant shall be exercisable, at the option of the holder for no

additional consideration, into one common share unit of the company ("Unit"),

with each Unit comprising one common share and one-half of one share

purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Warrant will

entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at an exercise price of

$1.50 for a period of 36 months after closing.





In the event that a receipt for a preliminary prospectus has not been issued within

60 days after the closing date of the Private Placement or a receipt for a final

prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") has not been issued within 90 days after the

closing date of the Private Placement, each unexercised Special Warrant will, at

the earlier of the date that is four months and one day following the issuance of

the Special Warrants and the date on which receipt of the Final Prospectus has

been issued, entitle the holder thereof to receive upon the exercise such Special

Warrants, at no additional cost, an additional one half (1/2) of one

nontransferable share purchase warrant at the same terms of the Unit Warrants

(the "Penalty Warrants"), and 1.10 Units (inclusive of the Penalty Warrants) per

Special Warrant (the "Penalty Ratio"), provided that nothing shall require to the

Company to issue fractional Units, Shares or Unit Warrants and any fractions

resulting from the application of the Penalty Ratio shall be rounded down to the

nearest whole number.



Number of Placees: 289 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider =Y /

ProGroup=P # of Special Warrants Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 803,650 [ 14 placee(s)]









Agent's Fee: Gravitas Securities Inc. - $1,424,382.43 cash commission, 833,663 Agent

Special Warrants and 707,503 CF Fee Special Warrants;

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. – 15,000 Agent Special Warrants;

Richardson Wealth Limited – 36,000 Agent Special Warrants;

Mackie Research Capital Corp. – 27,480 Agent Special Warrants;

Haywood Securities Inc. – 3,750 Agent Special Warrants;

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. – 13,354 Agent Special

arrants;

Acumen Capital Finance Partners Ltd. – 6,000 Agent Special Warrants;

PI Financial Corp. – 12,360 Agent Special Warrants;

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 159,000 Agent Special Warrants;

National Bank Financial Inc. – 2,400 Agent Special Warrants;

Raymond James Ltd. – 22,998 Agent Special Warrants;

Each Agent Special Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one unit of the Company (an "Agent Unit") at price per unit equal to the $1.20 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof, with each Agent Unit being comprised of one common share and one half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant of the Issuer (each whole warrant, an "Agent Unit Warrant"). Each Agents' Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share (an "Agent Unit Warrant Share") at $1.50 per Agent Unit Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof.

Each CF Fee Special Warrant shall be exercisable for one unit of the Company (the "CF Fee Units") at no additional cost. Each CF Fee Unit shall be comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "CF Fee Unit Warrant"). Each CF Fee Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share (a "CF Fee Unit Warrant Share") at $1.50 per CF Fee Unit Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Private Placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_________________________________

REAL LUCK GROUP LTD. ("LUCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Securities

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2021:

Number of Special Warrants: 687,250 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant").



Purchase Price: $1.20 per Special Warrant



Conversion Terms: Each Special Warrant shall be exercisable, at the option of the holder for no

additional consideration, into one common share unit of the company ("Unit"),

with each Unit comprising one common share and one-half of one share

purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Warrant will

entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at an exercise price of

$1.50 for a period of 36 months after closing.





In the event that a receipt for a preliminary prospectus has not been issued within

60 days after the closing date of the Private Placement or a receipt for a final

prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") has not been issued within 90 days after the

closing date of the Private Placement, each unexercised Special Warrant will, at

the earlier of the date that is four months and one day following the issuance of

the Special Warrants and the date on which receipt of the Final Prospectus has

been issued, entitle the holder thereof to receive upon the exercise such Special

Warrants, at no additional cost, an additional one half (1/2) of one

nontransferable share purchase warrant at the same terms of the Unit Warrants

(the "Penalty Warrants"), and 1.10 Units (inclusive of the Penalty Warrants) per

Special Warrant (the "Penalty Ratio"), provided that nothing shall require to the

Company to issue fractional Units, Shares or Unit Warrants and any fractions

resulting from the application of the Penalty Ratio shall be rounded down to the

nearest whole number.



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Agent's Fee: Gravitas Securities Inc. – 54,980 Advisor Special Warrants and 34,362 Non-

Brokered Special Warrants.

Each Advisor Special Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one unit of the Issuer (an "Advisor Unit") at a price per unit equal to the $1.20 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof, with each Advisor Unit being comprised of one common share and one half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant of the Issuer (each whole warrant, an "Advisor Unit Warrant"). Each Advisors' Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share (an "Advisor Unit Warrant Share") at $1.50 per Advisor Unit Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof.

Each Non- Brokered Special Warrant shall be exercisable for one unit of the Company (the "Non-Brokered Units") at no additional cost. Each Non-Brokered Unit shall be comprised of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Non-Brokered Unit Warrant"). Each Non-Brokered Unit Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share (a "Non-Brokered Unit Warrant Share") at $1.50 per Non-Brokered Unit Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 8, 2021, between the Company and Golden Calumet Exploration Ltd. and Geotest Corporation (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 14 claims hosting the former New Calumet Mine (the "Property") located at less than 10km north-west of Bryson, in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 7,500,000 common shares in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One hundred percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 9, 2021.

RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE. (« SFX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 8 mars 2021, entre la société et Golden Calumet Exploration Inc. et Geotest Corporation (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans les 14 claims miniers de l'ancienne mine New Calumet Mine (la « propriété »), localisée à moins de 10 km au nord-ouest de Bryson, dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 7 500 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cent pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 mars 2021.

_________________________________________

