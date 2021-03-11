SMI 10’910 0.5%  SPI 13’690 0.4%  Dow 32’297 1.5%  DAX 14’540 0.7%  Euro 1.1088 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’820 0.9%  Gold 1’727 0.6%  Bitcoin 52’960 4.1%  Dollar 0.9298 0.2%  Öl 68.1 1.3% 
11.03.2021 00:55:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

21/03/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2021:

Convertible Debenture:

USD$4,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price:

Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one
common share purchase warrant at USD$10.25 per unit, of principal amount
outstanding until maturity.



Maturity Date:

Maturing in 36-months from issuance



Warrants:

Each warrant will have a term of three (3) years from the date of issuance and
each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share.  The
warrants are exercisable at the price of USD$15 during the term.



Interest Rate:

10% per annum



Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 26, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 02, 2020:

Convertible Debenture:

USD$1,000,000 principal amount



Original Conversion Price:

Convertible into common shares at USD$11.25 per share



Amended Conversion Price:

Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one
common share purchase warrant at USD$10.25 per share, of principal amount
outstanding.



Original Maturity Date:

January 05, 2022



Amended Maturity Date:

36 months from issuance



Warrants:

Each warrant will have a term of three (3) years from the date of issuance and each
whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share.  The warrants
are exercisable at the price of USD$15 during the term.



Interest Rate:

10% per annum

The Debentures replaced USD$1,000,000 convertible debentures which were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 26, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 26, 2021 and February 26, 2021.

_____________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,250,000

  [1 Placee(s)]






Finder's Fee:

$35,000, plus 350,000 broker warrants, each exercisable into 1 common share
at a price of $0.12 for a period of 2 years, payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares:

25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.44 per common share



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

$330,000 payable to ATB Capital Markets Inc. 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated February 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 11, 2021, between Mas Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "BC MAS"), located 50km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $1,500 cash payment and issue 300,000 common shares to the Vendor to earn the full interest in the Property.  The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 11, 2021.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIMITED ("MCG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,333,332 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.075 per share to Kasten Energy Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of lenders (the "Lenders"), pursuant to a $2-million secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility").  Advances drawn under the Credit Facility will bear interest at a rate of 8% per year.

Insider Participation:




Name

# of Shares



Kasten Energy Inc.

4,000,000

Paul Cheung

1,333,332

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 2, 2021.

________________________________________

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Shares Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Premier Health of America Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a short form prospectus dated February 12, 2021, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering:

The Offering consisted of 6,200,000 common shares (the "Common
Shares") at a price of $1.05 per Common Share.



Offering Price:

$1.05 per Common Share



Underwriter:

Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited



Underwriter's Commission:

The Underwriter will receive a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross
proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds
raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)).
The Underwriter will also be granted a number of common share
purchase warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") equal to 7% of the
aggregate number of Common Shares sold under the Offering
(including the Over-Allotment Option).  Each Compensation Warrant
entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of
$1.05 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of
the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Underwriter was granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-
Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the
closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of
Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold
pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated February 12, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 7,130,000 Common Shares, including 930,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $1.05 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,486,500.

PREMIER SOIN D'AMÉRIQUE INC. (« PHA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Premier Soin d'Amérique inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément à un prospectus simplifié daté du 12 février 2021, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario et Nouvelle Écosse en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre :

Le placement consiste en 6 200 000 actions ordinaires (les « actions
ordinaires ») au prix de 1,05 $ par action ordinaire.



Prix de l'offre :

1.05 $ par action ordinaire.



Preneur ferme:

Acumen Capital Finance Associés Limitée



Commission du preneur ferme:

Le preneur ferme recevra une commission égale à 7 % du produit brut
total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de l'exercice
de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)). Le preneur ferme
recevra aussi des bons de souscription (les « bons de commission »)
correspondant à 7% des actions ordinaires vendues aux termes de
l'offre (y compris l'option de surallocation). Chaque bon de commission
peut être exercé pour acheter une action ordinaire au prix de 1,05 $ par
action pendant une période de 24 mois à compter de la date de clôture
de l'offre.



Option d'attribution excédentaire :

Le preneur ferme a reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de
surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la
date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel
d'action ordinaires égal à 15 % du nombre d'actions ordinaires
souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus simplifié de l'émetteur daté du 12 février 2021.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 7 130 000 actions ordinaires, incluant l'exercice au complet de l'option de surallocation portant sur 930 000 actions ordinaires, a été émis au prix de 1,05 $ par action ordinaire, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 7 486 500 $.

_________________________________________________

RESOLVE VENTURES INC. ("RSV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,401,667 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share



Warrants:

4,401,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,401,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

17 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

James Hyland

200,000




Finder's Fee:

EMD Financial Inc. $6,510 cash and 86,800 broker warrants payable.


Leede Jones Gable Inc. $3,000 cash and 40,000 broker warrants payable.


Raymond James Ltd. $4,800 cash and 64,000 broker warrants payable.


IA Capital Markets $1,200 cash and 16,000 broker warrants.


-Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for two
years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 05, 2021:

Flow-Through Shares:


Number of FT Shares:

3,991,429 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.14 per flow-through share



Warrants:

1,995,715 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,995,715 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:


Number of Non-FT Shares:

16,620,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.125 per non flow through share



Warrants:

16,620,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,620,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry:

5 Years



Number of Placees:

59 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / 
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Jordan Trimble

Y

100,000

James Pettit

100,000

Chantelle Collins

Y

100,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] 

P

150,000




Finder's Fee:



GloRes Securities Inc. 

$15,750.00 cash; 115,714 warrants

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.

$21,000.00 cash; 150,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp

$2,625.00 cash; 21,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$12,000.00 cash; 96,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc.

$875.00 cash; 7,000 warrants    

M Partners Inc.

$8,750.00 cash; 70,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.22



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Valid for 3 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 28,000,000 bonus warrants in consideration of a secured loan facility of US$17,600,000.  Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.395 with the following expiry dates:

(i) 7,280,000 of the bonus warrants will have an expiry date of one year after the date of issuance.

(ii) the remaining 20,720,000 bonus warrants will have an expiry date of 3.5 years after the date of issuance, being the maturity date of the loan facility.

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021:

Number of Shares:

12,333,750 Non Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: 

$0.08 per share

Warrants: 

6,166,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,166,875 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Shares:

100,000 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Number of Placees:

37 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Peter Dueck

Y

43,750




Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $11,956 cash and 147,700  finder warrants payable.


PI Financial Corp. $560 cash and 7,000 finder warrants payable.


Olsson Business Acceleration $11,872 cash and 213,150 finder warrants
payable.


Bernd Hogel $31,346 cash and 327,075 finder warrants payable.


-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.12 for two years
from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, March 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.WT") (SUGR.DB) (SUGR.WS)
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:35 p.m. PST, March 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.WT") (SUGR.DB) (SUGR.WS)
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, March 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 67,800 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 to Agora Internet Relations Corp., in consideration of certain services provided to the company during January 2021 pursuant to an Advertising Agreement dated July 31, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2021 and January 18, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,111,111 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.18 per share



Warrants:

11,111,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,111,111 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration if the volume weighted
average price of the listed shares equals or exceeds $0.40 per share for ten
consecutive trading days after the date that is four months and one day from the
closing.



Number of Placees:

60 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

GHR Investments Ltd.



  (Guy Halford-Thompson)

Y

250,000

Ravinder Mlait

Y

50,000

Spiro Khouri

Y

37,511

Spencer Smyl

Y

25,000

Lipont Investment Ltd.

Y

500,000

Tao Zhai

Y

100,000

Jackson William Warren

250,000

Dallas Benjamin Hoffman 

Y

50,000

Bryan Loree

Y

50,000

Guy Halford-Thompson

12,512

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

3,732.777

  [24 Placee(s)]






Finder's Fee: 

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $32,694.99 and 181,638 non-transferable warrants,
each exercisable at a price of $0.25 for two years.


Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives 82,610 units with the same terms as above.


PI Financial Corp. receives $12,600 and 70,000 non-transferable warrants, each
exercisable at a price of $0.25 for two years.


Gravitas Securities Inc. receives $3,600 and 20,000 non-transferable warrants,
each exercisable at a price of $0.25 for two years.


Richardson Wealth Limited receives $2,250 and 12,500 non-transferable
warrants, each exercisable at a price of $0.25 for two years.


BMO Nesbitt Burns receives $4,500.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 3, 2021.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 269,230 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to an arm's length lender in consideration of a $175,000 loan.  In connection with the loan, Sg+3 Consulting Inc will receive $8,750 as a finder's fee paid by way of issuance of 67,307 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.13 per share.

 For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 23, 2021.

________________________________________

EARL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ERL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 10, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, March 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

