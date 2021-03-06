TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
[formerly AbraPlata Resource Corp. ("ABRA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated March 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening March 9, 2021, the common shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of AbraPlata Resource Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
420,224,034
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
6,300,000
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ABRA
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
00379L106
(new)
________________________________________
DENARIUS SILVER CORP. ("DSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Monday March 8, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced February 25, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Mednow Inc.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated February 26, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on February 26, 2021, by the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Class A common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.
The Company is classified as a "Pharmacies and Drug Stores" company (NAICS Number 446110).
Offering:
5,185,185 units (each, a "Unit") comprised of 1 Class A common share of the Company and one-
Offering price:
$6.75 per Unit
Agent:
Gravitas Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., as co-lead underwriters, and
Agent's fee:
A cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the offering and 8% in agent warrants to
Over-Allotment Option:
The Agent may over-allot the Class A common shares in connection with the
Listing Date:
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Commence Date:
The Class A common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the
The Company has completed its IPO on Thursday, March 4, 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately $37,073,193.75 from the sale of 5,492,325 Units at $6.75 per Unit, including 307,140 Units sold under the Over-Allotment Option. In addition to the Units sold to purchasers under the IPO, the Company issued 274,616 Units to the agents as a corporate finance fee, for an aggregate of 5,766,941 Units issued in connection with closing of the IPO. Please refer to the Company news release of March 4, 2021 for further details.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Canada
Capitalization:
Unlimited Class A common shares with no par value of which
21,877,459 Class A common shares are issued and outstanding.
Escrowed Shares:
11,000,000 Class A common shares
Transfer Agent:
Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol:
MNOW
CUSIP Number:
58503L 20 2
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 26, 2021.
Company contact: Karim Nassar, CEO
Company address: 4484 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5V 3R3
Company phone number: 416-827-7800
Company E-mail address: karim@mednow.ca
Company website: mednow.ca
_____________________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Warrants:
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, common share purchase warrants of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization on Warrants:
22,559,500 warrants with no par value of which
22,559,498 warrants are issued and outstanding
Warrant Trading Symbol:
NEE.WT
(NEW)
Warrant CUSIP Number:
666006 12 7
(NEW)
The warrants were issued in connection with a recent arrangement undertaken between Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation. Please refer to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated February 16, 2021 (joint Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation bulletin) as well as the news releases dated January 14, 2021 and March 5, 2021.
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. at a price of $0.80 per share, and will expire on January 14, 2023.
____________________________________
NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Serengeti Resources Inc. ("Serengeti") (now trading as Northwest Copper Corp.) and Sun Metals Corp. ("Sun Metals") dated November 29, 2020 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Serengeti has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sun Metals by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the British ColumbiaBusiness Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Sun Metals shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.215 of a post-consolidation common share of Serengeti for each common shares of Sun Metals held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire Sun Metals common shares, will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio and Sun Metal warrants will either by exchanged for replacement warrants to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio or will become exercisable into Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with their existing terms.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Sun Metals securityholders and the Serengeti shareholders was received at a special meeting of Sun Metal securityholders and of Serengeti shareholders, respectively, held on February 26, 2021 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 3, 2021. The Transaction completed on March 5, 2021. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Joint Management Information Circular of Serengeti and Sun Metals, dated as of January 18, 2021, which is available under each issuer's profile on SEDAR.
In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Sun Metals has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, March 8, 2021, the common shares of Sun Metals will be delisted from the Exchange.
In addition, an advisory fee has been paid to Haywood Securities Inc. including the issuance of 164,095 post-consolidation shares of Serengeti, issued at a deemed price of $0.6094 per share.
_______________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH") ("PSH.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at Thursday, March 11, 2021, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.20 are required to purchase one share of the Company. The rights offering will expire on April 7, 2021. As at March 4, 2021, the Company had 188,528,453 shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.
Summary:
Basis of Offering:
One (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at per
Record Date:
March 11, 2021
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
March 10, 2021
Rights Called for Trading:
March 10, 2021
Rights Trade for Cash:
April 5, 2021 to April 7, 2021
Rights Expire:
April 7, 2021 (5:00 pm ET)
Halt and Delist
The rights will be halted at 12:00 pm ET,
on April 7, 2021 and delisted at market close.
TRADE DATES
April 5, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 6, 2021
April 6, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 7, 2021
April 7, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 7, 2021
Rights Trading Symbol:
PSH.RT
Rights CUSIP Number:
71676H 15 5
Subscription Agent and Trustee:
TSX Trust Company
Authorized Jurisdiction(s):
All provinces and territories in Canada
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 4, 2021 and the Rights Offering Circular dated March 4, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com.
________________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE") ("SDE.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering
The Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated March 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of subscription receipts of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Underwriters:
National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Lead Underwriter"), on its own and on
Offering:
The Offering consists of the issuance of 11,250,000 subscription receipts
Offering Price:
$4.00 per Subscription Receipt
Underwriters' Fee:
4.0% of the gross proceeds of the issue and sale of Subscription Receipts,
The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, March 8, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Offering will be $45,000,000. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
New Listing-Subscription Receipts
The Subscription Receipts will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as an "Oil and Gas Exploration Development" Company.
Commence Date:
The Subscription Receipts will commence trading on TSX Venture
The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, March 8, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Alberta
Capitalization:
11,250,000 Subscription Receipts will be issued and outstanding.
Issue price per security:
$4.00 per Subscription Receipt
Transfer Agent and Escrow Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
SDE.R
CUSIP Number:
84678A 11 0
Conversion:
Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without
Delisting:
The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier
The Subscription Receipts will be governed by the terms of the subscription receipt agreements as described above that will be executed on or prior to the closing date of the Offering.
The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a prospectus dated March 3, 2021 of 11,250,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $4.00 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Underwriters and the escrow agent of the Subscription Receipts (the "Escrow Agent"), one common share of the Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) the Inception Acquisition is completed (in accordance with the Inception Agreement and without material waiver or amendment thereof, in whole or in part, by any of the parties thereto, it being understood that the Company shall obtain the consent of National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of the Underwriters, for any amendment or waiver of a material nature) and (ii) the Non-Brokered Offering is completed. (the "Escrow Release Conditions").
________________________________________________
SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business Friday, March 5, 2021, the common shares of Sun Metals Corp. ("SUNM" or the "Company") will be halted. Effective at the close of business, Monday, March 8, 2021, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Serengeti resources Inc. ("Serengeti") (now trading as Northwest Copper Corp.) dated November 29, 2020.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Serengeti has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each SUNM shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.215 of a post-consolidation common share (0.43 pre-consolidation) of Serengeti for each common share of SUNM held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire the Company's common shares, will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio and the Company's warrants will either be exchanged for replacement warrants to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio or will become exercisable into Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with their existing terms. As a result of the Transaction, the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Serengeti.
Prior to the closing of the Transaction, SUNM and Serengeti were at arm's length.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the SUNM shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 26, 2021 and that approval of the Transaction from the Supreme Court of British Columbia was received on March 3, 2021. The Transaction completed on March 5, 2021. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Joint Management Information Circular of the Company and Serengeti dated January 18, 2021, which is available under the Company and Serengeti's profiles on SEDAR.
In addition, PI Financial Corp. has been issued 1,600,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.125 that converted to 344,000 common shares of Serengeti on completion of the Transaction, for financial advisory services provided to the Company in connection with the Transaction
For further details, please refer to the Joint Management Information Circular dated January 18, 2021 and news releases dated November 30, 2020, January 22, 2021, and February 26, 2021.
________________________________________
21/03/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
5,253,572
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 22, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 22, 2022
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.425
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.28
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,507,143 flow-through shares with 5,253,572 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 25, 2019.
________________________________________
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 26, 2021:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
2,000,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per flow through share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.07
Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
82,830,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per non flow through share
Warrants:
82,830,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 82,830,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.07
Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 Years
Number of Placees:
50 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
MMCAP International Inc. SPC
Y
37,000,000
(Matthew MacIssac)
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
2,400,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$1,400.00 cash; 28,000 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$7,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants
Red Cloud Securities Inc.
2,960,000 shares; 2,960,000 warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
$24,000.00 cash; 480,000 warrants
Industrial Alliance Private Wealth Inc.
$31,600.00 cash; 632,000 warrants
EMD Financial Inc.
220,000 shares; 220,000 warrants
Nader Vatanchi
$25,200.00 cash; 504,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.07
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Excercisable for 5 years.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:48 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:53 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:22 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:27 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
____________________________________
EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 115,818 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $57,912.60.
Number of Creditors:
13 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Brent Harris
Y
$324.66
$0.50
649
Sonja Kuehnle
Y
$1,076.71
$0.50
2,153
Justin Holland
Y
$6,095.89
$0.50
12,191
Robert Penner
Y
$562.74
$0.50
1,125
Gregory H. Nelson
Y
$324.66
$0.50
649
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2020 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 occurred for gross proceeds of $212,919.34.
Agents:
Eight Capital
Offering:
1,132,500 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2020
Share Price:
Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with an average
Agents' Warrants:
None
Greenshoe Option:
None
Agents' Commission:
3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $6,387.60 in aggregate for the
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
________________________________________
ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 05, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 05, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
USD$7.50 per share
Warrants:
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
USD$15.00 per share for a 36-month period
Number of Placees:
205 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Henry Ratner
Y
13,333
Tom Rogers
Y
15,833
Louis Schwartz
Y
6,666
Finder's Fee:
CDN$229,506.08 in cash, 13,966 units and 44,567 finder warrants payable to
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,279,726 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
1,139,863 share purchase warrants to purchase shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,887,324 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.355 per flow-through shares
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 non-flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per non-flow-through shares
Warrants:
17,887,324 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,887,324 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.375 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
83 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
James Robert Harris
P
100,000
Brian Parker
P
50,000
Dallas Fahy
P
75,000
Ivano Veschini
P
100,000
Dan Barnholden
P
100,000
Gary Bogdanovich
P
300,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
6 placees
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp - $1,920 cash and 7,680 B Warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc -$600 cash and 2,400 B Warrants
Haywood Securities Inc - $6,000 cash and 24,000 B Warrants
PI Financial Corp - $3,750 cash and 15,000 B Warrants
Scotia McLeod - $1,125 cash and 4,500 B Warrants
German Mining Networks GmbH - $26,550 cash and 106,200 B Warrants
Ascenta Finance Corp. - $98,049.60 cash and 344,520 B Warrants
Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.375 for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 5, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2, 2021:
Number of Shares:
14,372,071 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.28 per share
Warrants:
14,372,071 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,372,071 shares. The
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
130 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
528,142
[11 placees]
Finder's Fee:
$104,999.98 cash and 374,999 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable
$784.00 cash and 2,800 Broker Warrants payable to EMD Financial Inc.:
$18,032.00 cash and 64,400 Broker Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.:
$1,666.00 cash and 5,950 Broker Warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners
$124,460.02 cash and 444,500 Broker Warrants payable to Ocean Wall Ltd.
Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.28 for one common share of the Company for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2021:
Number of Special Warrants:
9,900,000 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share. Each
Purchase Price:
$3.05 per Special Warrant
Number of Placees:
78 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 Placees]
P
126,000
Broker(s):
Stifel GMP, Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital
Commission:
$1,781,688 payable in cash.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 20, 2021 and February 10, 2021.
________________________________________
NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021 and February 2, 2021:
Number of Shares:
13,333,330 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
13,333,330 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,333,330 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$ 0.10 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance, subject to an
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 1, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated February 12, 2021 among Great Basin Resources, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Optionor"), Iconic Minerals, Ltd., a British Columbia corporation ("Iconic"), Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation, a British Columbia corporation ("Eclipse"), Hercules Gold USA, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Eclipse ("Optionee" and collectively with Optionor, Iconic and Eclipse, the "Parties") and Northern Vertex Mining Corp. ("Northern Vertex"), whereby an option agreement dated August 9, 2019 (the "Agreement") has been amended to add Northern Vertex as a party to the Agreement and to replace the remaining 3,000,000 Eclipse shares to be issued to Iconic pursuant to the Agreement with Northern Vertex's shares based on the ratio of 1.09, being an aggregate of 3,270,000 Northern Vertex's shares in three equal distribution as per the schedule under the Agreement.
________________________________________
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MARTINA MINERALS CORP. ("MTN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $225,000.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION ("WEB.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
