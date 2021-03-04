|
04.03.2021 04:40:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AXION VENTURES INC. ("AXV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Friday, March 5, 2021, the Company will remain suspended and its Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
________________________________________
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")
[formerly Jericho Oil Corporation ("JCO")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Name Change
Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated February 3, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Friday March 5, 2021, the common shares of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Jericho Oil Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Oil & Gas' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
179,608,142
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
N/A
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
JEV
(new)
CUSIP Number:
476339106
(new)
________________________________________
NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")
[Formerly SERENGETI RESOURCES INC. ("SIR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders February 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Two (2) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:
Effective at the opening March 5, 2021, the common shares of Northwest Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Serengeti Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
55,501,684
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
NWST
NEW
CUSIP Number:
66744H104
NEW
________________________________________
STINGER RESOURCES INC. ("STNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Friday, March 5, 2021, the common shares of Stinger Resources Inc. ("Stinger") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold & Silver Ore Mining' company (NAICS Number: 212220).
Stinger was incorporated under BCBCA on September 22, 2020, primarily for the purpose of carrying out a spin-out by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with American Creek Resources Ltd. ("American Creek") (TSXV: AMK). The Arrangement was completed on February 25, 2021. As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, Stinger holds interests in various properties, including the Dunwell Property in British Columbia, Canada. American Creek has also transferred a total of $2,500,000 to Stinger.
The Arrangement was approved by American Creek shareholders on December 3, 2020 and the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 7, 2020.
Pursuant to the Arrangement, 45,000,389 shares of Stinger have been issued to the shareholders of American Creek, resulting in each American Creek shareholder receiving 0.11324 Stinger shares for each American Creek share held at the time the Arrangement was completed.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
45,000,389
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
nil
common shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Olympia Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
STNG
CUSIP Number:
860836105
For further information, please refer to Stinger's Listing Application (Form 2B) dated February 25, 2021, which is available on SEDAR. Please also refer to the American Creek Management Information Circular dated October 29, 2020, which is available on SEDAR.
Company Contact:
Darren Blaney, CEO & President
Company Address:
#92 – 2nd Avenue, Cardston, Alberta T0K 0K0
Company Phone Number:
587-271-0999
Company Fax Number:
N/A
Company Email Address:
info@stingerresources.com
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN") ("WHN.WT)
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective March 1, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 3, 2021, for gross proceeds of $14,964,950 (including exercise of the over-allotment).
Underwriter:
Raymond James Ltd.
Offering:
21,378,500 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant.
Unit Price:
$0.70 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$1.00 per share to March 3, 2023.
Underwriter's Commission:
The Underwriter will be paid a cash commission of $897,897
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase additional units, up to 15% of the offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at closing.
New Listing - Warrants
Effective at the opening Friday, March 5, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
10,689,250 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
WHN.WT
CUSIP Number:
960350114
These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 3, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 1, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $1.00 per share and will expire on March 3, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 6, 2015 and January 14, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 6, 2015 has been revoked. The Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated October 4, 2019 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday, March 5, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
SILVERTON METALS CORP. ("SVTN")
[formerly Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. ("PH.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Name Change, Symbol Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Plymouth Realty Capital Corp.'s, (now Silverton Metals Corp., the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated February 18, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:
Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 19, 2020, as amended (the "Agreement"), among the Company, Silver One Minerals Inc. ("Silver One") and KCP Minerals Inc. ("KCP"), the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of KCP from Silver One.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 4,375,000 common shares of the Company to Silver One. In addition, the Company will pay Silver One $2,000,000 over twenty-four months ($1,250,000 of which is to be paid at closing of the QT).
KCP holds the Peñasco Quemado property, La Frazada property, and the Pluton property, each of which is located in Mexico.
For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 18, 2021, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated September 28, 2020, November 19, 2020, February 4, 2021 and March 3, 2021.
Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered:
On January 8, 2021 Silverton Finco Inc. ("Finco") closed a brokered private placement of 9,250,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at $0.80 per Subscription Receipt, for proceeds of $7,400,000 (the "Brokered Financing"). Each Subscription Receipt has automatically converted into one share of the Company and one share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at $1.15 until March 2, 2024.
In connection with closing of the QT, Finco also undertook a non-brokered private placement financing for 2,324,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.80 per Unit for total proceeds of $1,859,200 (the "Non-Brokered Offering"). Each Unit comprised a share of the Company as well as a Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable at $1.15 until March 2, 2024.
Aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Brokered Financing and the Non-Brokered Financing were $9,259,200.
Name Change, Symbol Change:
The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.
Effective at the opening Friday, March 5, 2021 the common shares of Silverton Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Plymouth Realty Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
27,336,500
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
4,475,000
common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
SVTN
(new)
CUSIP Number:
828003 1 03
(new)
Company Contact:
Gunther Roehlig
Company Address:
200 – 550 Denman Street
Vancouver, B.C.
V6G 3H1
Company Phone Number:
(604) 617-5421
Company Email Address:
groehlig@gmail.com
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture:
Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.
Therefore, effective on Friday, March 5, 2021 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening Friday, March 5, 2021the shares of the Company will resume trading.
_________________________________________
21/03/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A.I.S. Resources Limited ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2021 and January 11, 2021:
Number of Shares:
15,625,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
15,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,625,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
35 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Anthony Balme
Y
250,000
Kiki Smith
Y
100,500
Martyn Element
Y
1,100,000
Phillip Thomas
Y
537,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
437,500
1 Placee
Finder's Fee:
Gerhard Merkel – $30,000 cash and 375,000 finder's warrants.
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Acasti Pharma Inc. (the "Company") has completed an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated July 7, 2020 to the Company's Form S-3 Registration Statement dated June 29, 2020, that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 29, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on July 7, 2020.
Agents:
B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC
Offering:
An aggregate of 87,030,714 common shares were issued during the months of August 2020, December 2020 and January 2021
Offering Price:
Between US$0.2538 and US$0.8064 per common share
Agents' Fee:
3% of the gross proceeds in cash
The Company announced the closing of the above-mentioned offering by news releases dated August 13, 2020, and January 27, 2021, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$32,005,444.60.
The common shares offered pursuant to the above-mentioned prospectus supplement have not been and will not be qualified for sale under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada or to any resident of Canada and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada, or to or for the account of any resident of Canada. The above-mentioned prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have not been filed in respect of, and will not qualify, any distribution of these common shares in any province or territory of Canada. No common shares will be sold on the TSX Venture Exchange or on other trading markets in Canada as at the market distributions.
ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 mars 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance
Acasti Pharma Inc. (la « société ») a complété un placement « au cours du marché » effectué en vertu d'un supplément de prospectus daté du 7 juillet 2020, joint au Form S-3 Registration Statement de la société daté du 29 juin 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et dans le cadre d'une déclaration d'inscription déposée à la Securities and Exchange Commission (« SEC ») en date du 29 juin 2020 et d'un avis de prise d'effet émis par la SEC daté du 7 juillet 2020.
Agents :
B. Riley FBR Inc., Oppenheimer & Co Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC
Placement :
Un total de 87 030 714 actions ordinaires souscrites durant les mois d'août 2020, décembre 2020 et janvier 2021
Prix de l'offre:
Entre 0,2538 $ US et 0,8064 $ US par action ordinaire
Commission des agents :
3 % du produit brut en espèces
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement mentionné ci-dessus dans les communiqués de presse datés du 13 août 2020 et 27 janvier 2021. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de ce placement fut 32 005 444,60 $ US.
Les actions ordinaires offertes en vertu du supplément de prospectus ci-dessus n'ont pas été et ne seront pas admissibles à la distribution en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières des provinces et des territoires du Canada ou à tout résident du Canada et ne peuvent être offertes ni vendues, directement ou indirectement, au Canada ou pour le compte de tout résident du Canada. Le supplément de prospectus mentionné ci-dessus et le prospectus sous-jacent n'ont pas été déposés à l'égard de placement d'actions ordinaires dans une province ou un territoire du Canada. Aucune action ordinaire ne sera vendue par l'entremise de la Bourse de croissance TSX ou sur d'autres marchés boursiers au Canada aux cours du marché.
__________________________________
AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 24, 2021:
Number of Shares:
30,916,145 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
15,458,072 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,458,072 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
39 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Jan-Erik Back
Y
500,000
Callow Danny
Y
500,000
Scott Eldridge
Y
166,667
Finder's Fee:
BlackBridge Capital Management Corp
$41,875.00 cash; 279,167 warrants
Sprott Capital Partners
$2,000.00 cash; 13,333 warrants
EAS Advisors LLC
$10,000.00 cash; 66,666 warrants
RF Securities Clearing Inc
$1,500.00 cash; 10,000 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp
$17,500.00 cash; 116,666 warrants
Hampton Securities
$27,507.50 cash; 183,500 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$15,375.00 cash; 107,500 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
expiry 24 months from issuance
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________
BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 03, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 15, 2021, January 18, 2021 and January 28, 2021:
Number of Shares:
47,619,046 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.105 per share
Warrants:
47,619,046 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,619,046 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.18 per share for a 36-month period, subject to acceleration
Number of Placees:
53 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
Ankur Gupta
Y
60,000
Robbie Grossman
Y
125,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
6,836,700
[7 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate of CDN$375,370 in cash and 3,574,952 finder warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.105 for a 36-month period.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on January 25, 2021 and February 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 9,100,000 common shares of the Company to Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging"), an arm's length party to the Company, pursuant to an extension and amendment to existing credit facilities and loans advanced by Bridging in the aggregate amount of $43 million by way of multiple advances since 2018.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 26, 2021 and February 23, 2021.
________________________________________
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2021:
Number of FT Shares:
12,221,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares")
Purchase Price:
$0.90 per FT Share
Number of Placees:
35 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Agent's Fee:
Cormark Securities Inc. – $527,947.20 cash commission
Paradigm Capital Inc. – $131,986.80 cash commission
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 18, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
___________________________________________
EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:11 p.m. PST, March 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EQ INC. ("EQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective February 12, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated February 11, 2021, qualifying the distribution of 6,250,000 common shares of the Company, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's short form prospectus.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 19, 2021, for gross proceeds of $11,500,000.
Offering:
7,187,500 common shares (including full exercise of over-allotment option)
Share Price:
$1.60 per share
Underwriter(s):
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital and Desjardins Securities Inc.
Underwriter(s) Commission:
An aggregate of $460,080 cash payment and 230,160 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $1.60 per share for 18 months.
For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated February 11, 2021 and news releases dated February 3, 2021, February 4, 2021 and February 19, 2021.
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:10 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
9,800,374 (includes 1,361,852 held by insiders)
Expiry Date of Warrants:
One year from the date of issuance
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
Three years from the date of issuance
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$1.00
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.55
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.66 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
# of Warrants held by the remaining insiders:
3,818,148
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
One year from the date of issuance
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
Three years from the date of issuance
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$1.00 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued prior to the Company's share consolidation pursuant to a private placement of 267,351,464 shares with 267,351,464 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 6, 2020 and March 26, 2020.
________________________________________
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 10, 2021 between Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company") and 52 Gaming, LLC ("52 Gaming") whereby the Company intends to acquire from 52 Gaming, all of its right, title and interest in the assets, which shall include 52 Gaming's software, hardware, inventory, installed tables and patents. Consideration payable upon closing by the Company to 52 Gaming: (i) Cash - US$107,500; (ii) 1,500,000 common shares; (iii) warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.105 per share for a period of 5 years. The Company will be issuing a prepaid promissory note to 52 Gaming for US$470,000 in cash, payable in quarterly installments of US$58,720 for a period of two years, which shall bear interest at 10% per annum. A royalty is also payable to 52 Gaming as follows:
I)
Commencing on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2026, the Company will pay a royalty on a quarterly basis of the greater of US$18,750; or 2% of: (i) hardware, software, maintenance and support licensing fees received from licensees of electronic gaming tables utilizing the patent; and (ii) 2% of revenue from the sale of electronic gaming tables utilizing the patent; and
II)
Commencing on January 1, 2027 and ending on December 31, 2031, the Company will pay a royalty on a quarterly basis of 2% of: (i) hardware, software, maintenance and support licensing fees received from licensees of electronic gaming tables utilizing the patent; and (ii) 2% of revenue from the sale of electronic gaming tables utilizing the patent.
Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 12, 2021 for further details.
________________________________
KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a license agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 30, 2018, between the Company and Beetlebung Pharma Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has obtained a worldwide exclusive license with respects to its cannabinoid-based compound with the Vendor, and with which they have built a development program for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. As total consideration, the Company has decided to provide the Vendors with a variety of milestone payments described as follows:
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor will also be eligible to reserve a 5% royalty payment from the net sales of the cannabinoid-based compound in each country in which the applicable patent is covered by. In addition, the Company will be liable to pay a cash payment of US$150,000 upon issuance of the first patent in each the following jurisdiction:
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For more information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 13, 2018 and February 24, 2021.
________________________________________
LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 3, 2021 and February 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 non flow-through shares
7,272,726 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per non flow-through share
$0.55 per flow-through share
Warrants:
6,636,364 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,636,364 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
70 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Ian Slater
Y
2,000,000
Ian Harris
Y
40,000
Ernest Mast
Y
150,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
390,000
[4 Placee(s)]
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate cash commissions of $243,929 and 91,404 units payable to Eventus Capital Corp., PI Financial Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2021:
Number of Shares:
923,076 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.325 per share
Warrants:
461,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 461,538 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Dario Meli
Y
307,692
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 24, 2021 and November 4, 2021:
Number of Shares:
576,000 non flow-through shares and
1,886,800 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per non flow-through share
$0.175 per flow-through share
Warrants:
2,462,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,462,800 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.175 for a one-year period (576,000 warrants)
$0.225 for a one-year period (1,886,800 warrants)
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
David Brett
Y
57,150
Leanora Brett
Y
57,150
William Smith
Y
180,000
David Schussler
Y
143,000
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate cash commission of $24,338 and 141,876 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.125 for a one-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Unit Offering:
Effective February 25, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated February 18, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.
The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on February 24, 2021, for proceeds of $12,499,000.
Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on January 20, 2021 and February 24, 2021.
Agents:
Sprott Capital Partners LP and Mackie Research Capital Corporation
Offering:
43,100,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant.
Unit Price:
$0.29 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.45 per share for 24 months from date of closing of Offering.
Agents' Warrants:
2,586,000 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.45 per share
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,500,000 Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.34 per share
Warrants:
750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 750,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two-year period
Number of Shares:
6,500,000 Flow-through Charity shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
Warrants:
3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
375,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
Sprott Capital Partners LP $97,890 cash, 58,500 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.34 for two years from closing and 195,000 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.40 for two year from closing.
Mackie Research Capital Corporation $52,710 cash, 31,500 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.34 for two years from closing and 105,000 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.40 for two years from closing.
-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PUREK HOLDINGS CORP. ("PKAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated February 1, 2021 among PureK Holdings Corp., PureKana, LLC (collectively the "Purchasers") and DTC Brands, LLC (the "Vendor"), whereby the Purchasers will acquire the business of No B.S. Life, LLC for a cash consideration of US$2.5 million, issuance of convertible debenture in the principal amount of US$4 million at an interest rate of 3.25% for 2 years with a maximum number of shares not exceeding 512,820 and additional cash payment of US$500,000 within six months of the date of closing. The Vendor will be eligible to receive earn-out compensation up to US$1 million in shares, not exceeding 128,205 shares and additional earn-out payment up to US$2.5 million in shares with a maximum number of 320,512 shares. Additional information regarding the Purchase Agreement can be located in the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020, February 1, 2021 and February 19, 2021.
________________________________________
THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
5,375,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 13, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 13, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,375,000 shares with 5,375,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 29, 2018.
________________________________________
WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Sprott Private Resource Streaming Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") dated February 19, 2021, whereby the Company is to sell to Sprott 1.41% of all refined gold and silver to be produced from the Hasbrouck gold project, located near Tonopah, Nevada. In consideration, Sprott paid an advance purchase deposit of US $6 million and will pay an additional advance amount of US $1 million as a deposit for future sales of refined gold and silver. Sprott may elect to add the Hill of Gold Property to the Purchase Agreement in exchange for US$300,000.
________________________________________
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:44 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 3, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
