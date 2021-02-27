TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY") ("KLY.WT.B") ("KLY.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION, Reinstated for Trading, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 24, 2021, the following symbol should have read as follows:

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY") ("KLY.WT.B") ("KLY.WT.A")

All other information remains unchanged.

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("MDP") ("MDP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Unit Offering

Effective February 17, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated February 17, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of units of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering has occurred on February 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of $32,529,992.

Underwriter(s): Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Roth Canada, ULC, Bloom

Burton Securities Inc., and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.



Offering: 3,984,078 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one

common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and

one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share

purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common

Share.



Unit Price: $7.10 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $10.00 per Common Share until 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on the date that is 24

months from the closing of the Offering, provided that, in the event that the

volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares for any ten (10)

consecutive trading days on the Exchange exceeds $14.00, the Company shall

have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by delivering a written notice to the holders of Warrants within ten (10) business days of the occurrence of such event. If such written notice is delivered by the Company, the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the date that is thirty (30) days following the date of such written notice.



Underwriters' Warrants: 232,649 Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at $7.10 per share until 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on the date that is 24 months from the closing of the Offering.



Overallotment Option: The Underwriters have elected to exercise the Over-Allotment Option, in full, for an additional 597,611 Units representing 15% of the aggregate number of Units offered under the Prospectus and granted to cover the Underwriters' over-allocation position, on the same terms as those issued in the Offering. The closing of the Over-Allotment Option has occurred on February 23, 2021 concurrently with the Units comprising the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 17, 2021.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 2,290,844 Warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MDP.WT CUSIP Number: 58410Q 12 0

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. One whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $10.00 per share and will expire on February 23, 2023, subject to the acceleration clause described in greater detail above and in the Prospectus.

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ") ("ROMJ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 30, 2020, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 29, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to the applicable Securities Acts in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec. Effective February 22, 2021 a Prospectus Supplement was filed.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 26, 2021, for gross proceeds of $22,999,997.80 (including $2,299,997.40 from exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriter: Raymond James Ltd., as sole bookrunner, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. as co-lead underwriters, and a syndicate of underwriters that also includes Mackie Research Capital Corporation.



Offering: 6,052,631 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $3.80 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $5.30 per share for three years from closing, subject to an accelerated expiry stated below.



Underwriters Commission: $1,274,999.94

Effective at the opening March 2, 2021, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 3,026,315 warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ROMJ.WT CUSIP Number: 78112W142

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 22, 2021 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 29, 2020. One full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $5.30 per share and will expire three years from closing, subject to accelerated expiry stated below.

If, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the twenty (20) trading day volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSXV (or other applicable exchange) equals or exceeds $6.90, the Company may, within 10 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants, supplemented by way of a press release issued by the Company, accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice. Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

For further details please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 22, 2021 and closing news release dated February 26, 2021, which are available on SEDAR.

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.02

Payable Date: March 22, 2021

Record Date: March 5, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: March 4, 2021

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares

The Company's Prospectus dated February 22, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commissions on February 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. On October 20, 2020 and October 30, 2020, the Company completed private placements of an aggregate of 17,000,000 subscription receipts at $0.50 per receipt for aggregate proceeds of $8,500,000. The Company filed the Prospectus in order to qualify its securities for distribution in British Columbia.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement disclosed in the Prospectus dated February 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 269 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,786,000 (17 placees)





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received 248,514 common shares

Eventus Capital Corp. received 281,100 common shares

Canaccord Genuity Corp. received 16,200 common shares

PI Financial Corp. received 3,900 common shares

Leede Gable Jones Inc. received 3,000 common shares

Commence Date: At the opening, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

52,362,715 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 17,375,001 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ZAC CUSIP Number: 988816 10 4

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 22, 2021.

Company Contact: Bryan Slusarchuk, CEO Company Address: Suite 488, 1090 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7 Company Phone Number: (604) 229-9445 Company Email Address: info@zacatecassilver.com

DENARIUS SILVER CORP. ("DSLV")

[formerly ESV Resources Ltd. ("ESV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing ESV Resources Ltd.'s ("ESV" or the "Company") (renamed Denarius Silver Corp.) Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in ESV's filing statement dated February 18, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). The RTO includes the following matters (not including the Fundamental Acquisition in connection with which trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted), all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Acquisition of 1255269 B.C. Ltd. and Gran Colombia Gold Titribi Corp.

The Company has acquired 1255269 B.C. Ltd. (the "Guia Antigua Vendor"), which controls the Guia Antigua Project (Colombia) and Gran Colombia Gold Titribi Corp. (the "Zancudo Vendor"), which owns the Zancudo Project (Colombia). The Guia Antigua Vendor was acquired pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 20, 2020 for aggregate consideration of 33,666,667 common shares of the Company (including common shares issued in exchange for shares underlying the Subscription Receipts referred to below) and the Zancudo Vendor was acquired pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 20, 2020 for aggregate consideration of 27,000,000 common shares of the Company. Each of the Guia Antigua Vendor and the Zancudo Vendor were arm's length to the Company.

In connection with the RTO, the Guia Antigua Vendor closed a concurrent non-brokered private placement financing of 18,666,667 subscription receipts at a price of $0.45 per subscription receipt (the "Subscription Receipts") for gross proceeds of up to $8,400,000, on November 10, 2020. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into 18,666,667 common shares of the Guia Antigua Vendor immediately prior to closing of the RTO, which shares were exchanged for shares of the Company on a one for one basis upon closing of the RTO.

Upon closing of the RTO, the Company paid an aggregate of $197,761 in finder's fees to arm's length finders (Eventus Capital Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and PI Financial Corp.). In addition, 840,000 common shares of the Company were issued to Fiore Management & Advisory Corp., an arm's-length consultant to the Company, as consideration for the provision of certain financial and advisory services necessary to complete the RTO.

The Exchange has been advised that closing of the RTO occurred on February 19, 2021.

For further information, see the Filing Statement and the news release of the Company dated February 19, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on February 10, 2021, the Company has changed its name to "Denarius Silver Corp.". There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the common shares of Denarius Silver Corp. will be listed and REMAIN HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ESV Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

93,117,915 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 39,422,222 common shares are subject to three year staged

release escrow, with the initial release occurring on March 27,

2021



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: DSLV (new) CUSIP Number: 248234106 (new)

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ESV.H to DSLV. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

Trading in the shares of the Company will REMAIN HALTED pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to Section 5.6 (d) of TSXV Policy 5.3 regarding a Fundamental Acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 25, 2021.

Company Contact: Frederic Leigh Company Address: Suite 3123, 595 Burrard Street.

PO Box 49139, Three Bentall Centre

Vancouver, B.C. V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: 604-609-6110 Company Fax Number: 604-609-6145 Company Email Address: investors@denariussilver.com

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:01 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Chris MacPherson Y 450,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 52,960,779 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Elm Super Pty Ltd. ATF The Elm Y 714,286 Superannuation Fund



(Zimi Meka)



Kevin Tomlinson Y 357,000 Alexander Rowlands Y 725,000

Agent's Fee: $518,466, plus 3,706,900 broker warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.14 for a period of one year, payable to Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 19, 2021 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 5, 2021. The number of placees should read 70 placees and not 69 placees as previously stated.

GOLDON RESOURES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Option Agreement dated February 12, 2021 between GoldON Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Optionors") whereby the Company may acquire nine mineral claims known as the Red Lake North property located north of Red Lake, Ontario. Consideration is $109,000 cash and 90,000 common shares. The Optionors retain a 1.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase one-third of the NSR for $600,000 cash.

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES $109,000 90,000 $Nil

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 23, 2021.

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 5 and 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,350,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. - $15,000 cash and 30,000 finder warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $4,500 cash and 9,000 finder warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $1,200 cash and 2,400 finder warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. -- $6,600 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ICO THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ICO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:40 p.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,330,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,330,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,330,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 for a three year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:39 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ATORO CAPITAL CORP. ("TTO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

