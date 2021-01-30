|
30.01.2021 01:38:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by shareholders on November 16, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a (1) one old for (3) three new basis.
The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, February 2, 2021. The Company is classified as a 'Miscellaneous Intermediation' company.
Post - Split
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
32,347,074
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
0
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
PPK
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
743523201
(UNCHANGED)
Shareholder approval to a Special Resolution providing for a one old for three new split was obtained at the Annual General Meeting held November 16. Common shareholders of record at the close of business February 1, 2021 will, in the case of registered shareholders, be sent a Direct Registration Advice (DRS Advice) under the direct registration system indicating the number of additional common shares that they receive as a result of the split and, in the case of beneficial owners with common shares held through a brokerage account, will have their accounts updated to reflect the split. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
VAR RESOURCES CORP. ("VAR")
[formerly Canadian International Pharma Corp. ("CIP.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
NEX Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length option agreement dated October 30, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") between the Company and Longford Capital Corp. (the "Optionor"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired the option to earn an undivided 100% interest in and to one mineral claim covering 1078.85 hectares located in located in Hook Bay, British Columbia (the "Property"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has the exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property (the "Option") by: (i) making a cash payment of $50,000 to the Optionor within 5 days of the closing date; (ii) issuing 2,200,000 common shares to the Optionor within 5 days of the closing date; (iii) incurring $100,000 of exploration expenditures within 30 days of the closing date; and (iv) issuing an additional 500,000 common shares to the Optionor and incurring an additional $300,000 in exploration expenditures within 18 months of the closing date. The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on January 29, 2021 and the initial cash payment of $50,000 and share issuance of 2,200,000 common shares have been completed.
Upon completion of the above share issuances, cash payments and exploration expenditures, the Company will be deemed to have exercised the Option and will have earned an undivided 100% legal and beneficial interest in and to the Property, subject to a 2.0% net smelter return royalty to be granted to the Optionor. The net smelter return royalty may be reduced from 2.0% to 1.0% at any time prior to commencement of commercial production on payment by the Company to the Optionor of $1,500,000.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: No Insider / Pro Group participation in the Asset Acquisition.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 4, 2020, December 2, 2020, and January 29, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2020:
Number of Securities:
6,250,000 subscription receipts
Purchase Price:
$0.105 per subscription receipt
Description:
Each subscription receipt is convertible, for no additional consideration, into one
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.14 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Subscription Receipts
Ron Schmitz
Y
265,000
RAS Capital Corp. (Ron Schmitz)
Y
105,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 2, 2020.
Name Change:
Pursuant to a resolution passed by its directors on January 15, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the common shares of VAR Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Canadian International Pharma Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which 12,295,302
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
VAR
(new)
CUSIP Number:
92212T107
(new)
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from CIP.H to VAR. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Resume Trading:
Trading in the common shares of the Company will resume at the opening onTuesday, February 2, 2021.
_______________________________________
21/01/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
42,000,077 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.13 per share
Warrants:
42,000,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 42,000,077 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
46 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Joseph Grosso
Y
2,000,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$1,820.00 cash; 14,000 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$5,915.00 cash; 45,500 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp
$5,027.75 cash; 38,675 warrants
Amandla S.A.
$71,799.00 cash; 552,300 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 years from date of issue
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated December 8, 2020:
Number of Securities:
5,824,386 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.17 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a commission totaling 200,000 common shares of the
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 24, 2020 and January 27, 2021.
MINES INDÉPENDENTES CHIBOUGAMAU INC. (« CBG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 décembre 2020:
Nombre d'actions:
5 824 386 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,17 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
5 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission de 200 000 actions ordinaires de
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 24 décembre 2020 et 27 janvier 2021.
________________________________________
DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.WT") ("DB.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:06 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,315,482 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.10 per share
Warrants:
1,657,741 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,657,741 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.50 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
137 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Konrad Wasiela
Y
5,000
Rob Kang
Y
25,000
Ron Segev
Y
9,090
Raj Dewan
Y
4,545
Ryan Maarschalk
Y
4,545
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
197,000
[6 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,199.97 cash and 1,090 finder's warrants
PI Financial Corp. - $55,623.83 cash and 50,567 finder's warrants
Aligned Capital Partners Inc. - $23,999.62 cash and 21,817 finder's warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $28,600.00 cash and 26,000 finder's warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $34,804.00 cash and 31,640 finder's warrants
Richardson Wealth Limited- $47,995.20 cash and 43,632 finder's warrants
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $6,600 cash
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $6,160.00 cash and 5,600 finder's warrants
Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.10 for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP. ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2020 and September 8, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,278,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per share
Warrants:
5,278,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,278,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
26 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Rare Capital Corp. (Erin Campbell)
Y
56,000
Mitchell Smith
Y
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
200,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,600 cash and 53,280 broker warrants
PI Financial Corp. - $10,500 cash and 84,000 broker warrants
Canaccord Genuity Group Corp. - $2,000 cash and 16,000 broker warrants
Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated September 8, 2020 and September 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2020:
Number of Shares:
250,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$2.00 per share
Warrants:
250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$2.50 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD. ("VGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") dated December 17, 2020, between the Company and indirect shareholders (the "Vendors") of Taylor Ryan Inc. and TR Partners Inc. which, together by way of joint management, operate as Taylor Ryan Executive Search Partners. Pursuant to terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Taylor Ryan Inc. and TR Partners Inc. from the Vendors. In return, the Company will provide the Vendors an aggregate consideration equal to $4,112,000 as total purchase price satisfied as follows:
I. $3,290,000 in cash payment, subject to customary post-closing adjustments; and
II. 1,031,368 common shares issued, subject to a lock-up agreement, at a deemed price of $0.797 per common share
In accordance with the post-closing terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Vendors will be eligible to receive additional payments in the event the 12 month trailing EBITDTA of Taylor Ryan Executed Search Partners is greater than certain prescribed thresholds on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary date after the closing date. The payments will be payable and satisfied as to 80% in cash and as to 20% in common shares of the Company at a deemed price equal to the greater of:
I. $0.69; and
II. The 10 trading day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the Exchange for the period ending on the second anniversary of the closing date.
The aggregate additional common shares able to be issued, as per post-closing adjustments, shall not exceed 1,362,318 common shares of the Company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 18, 2020.
________________________________________
KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,700,999 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per share
Warrants:
10,700,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,700,999 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
48 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Argentum Capital Ltd.
Y
1,100,000
(MacDougall Sandy)
0784608 BC Ltd.
Y
611,111
(Arthur Brown)
Peter Born
Y
250,000
Cyrus Driver
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
650,000
Finder's Fee:
Kenneth A. Macleod
$5,940.00 cash
Haywood Securities Inc.
$8,100.00 cash
Echelon Wealth Partners
$599.40 cash
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$11,070.00 cash
Canaccord Genuity
$16,205.40 cash
Hampton Securities Limited
$7,500.60 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,450,000 common shares, 5,033,645 flow-through ("FT") shares and 1,923,077
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share, $0.11 per FT share and $0.13 per QFT share
Warrants:
7,703,361 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,703,361 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for an eighteen-month period
Number of Placees:
31 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Ian Campbell
Y
181,818 FT
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
668,184 FT, 2,800,000 common
[6 placee(s)]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $34,110.06 cash and 333,001 Finder's Warrants
Eventus Capital Corp. - $33,612 cash and 284,585 Finder's Warrants
Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
7,190,234 flow-through common shares
7,060,000 non-flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.06 per flow-through common share
CDN$0.05 per non-flow-through common share
Warrants:
10,655,117 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,655,117 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.10 for an eighteen (18) month period
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Alexander Stares
Y
200,000
Patrick Mohan
Y
100,000
Wayne Reid
Y
100,000
Michael Stares
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate of CDN$50,834.98 in cash and 333,338 finders warrants payable to
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 17, 2020, as amended on December 2, 2020, among the Company and several arm's length and non-arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired the remaining 49% interest in CannMart Labs Inc. (the "Target").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the remaining interest in the Target for $4,034,000, payable pro rata to the Vendors over the next nine fiscal quarters, (the "Purchase Price"), of which $1,608,500 payment was satisfied with the issuance of 7,123,560 common shares at a deemed price of $0.2258 per share. In addition to the Purchase Price, the Agreement entitles the Vendors to earn-out payments upon the achievement of certain revenue targets (the "Earn-Out Payments"), which are also payable over nine (9) fiscal quarters. The maximum aggregate amount of the Earn-Out Payments is $17,427,680.52, payable pro rata to the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2020 and December 3, 2020.
________________________________________
NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
7,900,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.95 per share
Warrants:
3,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,950,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
85 placees
Agent's Fee:
$525,350, plus 553,000 broker warrants, each exercisable into one common
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION ("ORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective November 4, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated November 3, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.
The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Pursuant to the prospectus offering (the "Offering"), the Company issued 61,950,000 shares at a price of $1.05 per share for gross proceeds of $65,047,500. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in part to purchase an additional 8,292,500 Shares for additional gross proceeds of $8,707,125.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering occurred on January 28, 2021, for gross proceeds of $73,754,625.
The Offering was completed pursuant to the Company's Prospectus and the prospectus supplement filed on January 25, 2021.
Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on January 28, 2021.
Underwriters:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC Capital Markets on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters
Offering:
70,242,500 shares
Share Price:
$1.05 per share
Underwriters' Fee:
The Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission of $2,950,185.
________________________________________
PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
QUANTUM NUMBERS CORP. ("QNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
40,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
Warrants:
40,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.15 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private
Number of Placees:
60 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Marc Rousseau
Y
100,000
Pierre Paul Samson
Y
100,000
Francis Bellido
Y
2,000,000
Luc Paquet
Y
100,000
Aggregate ProGroup (9 placees)
P
4,300,000
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a cash commission totaling $27,200.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 15, 2021.
QUANTUM NUMBERS CORP. (« QNC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
40 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
40 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 40 000 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,15 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement
Nombre de souscripteurs:
60 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Marc Rousseau
Y
100 000
Pierre Paul Samson
Y
100 000
Francis Bellido
Y
2 000 000
Luc Paquet
Y
100 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (9 souscripteurs)
P
4 300 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 27 200 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 janvier 2021.
________________________________________
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
St. James Gold Corp. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 7, 2021 between the Company and Herb M. Froude, Robert Snook and Alexander S. Duffett (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Newfoundland, Canada known as the Quinn Lake Claims (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $65,000 in cash payments and issuing 300,000 shares over a three-year period. The Company will issue an additional 500,000 shares if a resource estimate milestone is achieved. The Optionors will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Property, of which 1% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 14, 2021.
________________________________________
STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property sale agreement (the 'Agreement') dated January 12, 2021 between EMX Royalty Corporation (the 'Vendor') and Stone Gold Inc. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims, which are approximately 100 hectares, located in the Red Lake Area in the province of Ontario (the "Property").
In order to acquire the Property, the Company is required to pay an aggregate of $10,000 and issue 30,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing. Furthermore, the Agreement is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty granted to the Vendor.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 14, 2021.
________________________________________
TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 322,857 shares at a deemed price of $0.105 to Agora Internet Relations Corp., in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advertising Agreement dated July 31, 2020.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
7,620,000 flow-through common shares
4,341,050 non flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per flow-through common share
$0.08 per non flow-through common share
Warrants:
8,151,050 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,151,050 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
4,341,050 warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée (Martin Nicoletti)
Y
250,000
David Grondin
Y
720,000
Albert Contardi
Y
600,000
Caitlin Jeffs
Y
100,000
Wanda J. Cutler
Y
150,000
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a cash commission totaling $37,000 and 199,000 finder's
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 24, 2020 and December 31, 2020.
TOLMAGOLD CORPORATION (« LOT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
7 620 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
4 341 050 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,10 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
0,08 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
8 151 050 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8 151 050 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
4 341 050 bons de souscription exerçables à 0,10 $ par action pour une période
Nombre de souscripteurs:
27 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée (Martin Nicoletti)
Y
250 000
David Grondin
Y
720 000
Albert Contardi
Y
600 000
Caitlin Jeffs
Y
100 000
Wanda J. Cutler
Y
150 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 37 000 $ et
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 24 décembre 2020 et 31 décembre 2020.
________________________________________
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amended and restated option purchase agreement dated effective December 22, 2020 between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") and the vendors, Perry English, 1554230 Ontario Inc., Pamela Misener, Michael Frymire and Gravel Ridge Resources, pursuant to which the Company can acquire a total of 113 mining claims in the Larder Lake, Karas Lake, Birchi/Uchi - Swain Lake, Birchi/Uchi - Satterly, and Gerry Lake areas of Ontario, and the Fenlon and Opawica River areas of Quebec.
In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $618,200 and issue a total of 410,000 shares in stages as follows:
CASH
SHARES
Upon signing
$85,000
nil
January 11, 2020
$2,200
nil
Upon closing
nil
210,000
First anniversary
$117,000
200,000
Third anniversary
$254,000
nil
The vendors retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company can purchase 50% for $500,000.
________________________________________
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 666,666 shares to settle outstanding debt for $60,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2021:
Number of Shares:
5,134,933 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
2,567,466 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,567,466 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.45
Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 Months
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Michael Gunning
Y
200,000
Darin Wagner
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$63,599.99 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$3,178.80 cash
Raymond James Ltd.
$1,800.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,527,780 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per flow-through share
Warrants:
763,890 share purchase warrants to purchase 763,890 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.26 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Finder's Fee:
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
$20,000 cash payments and 111,111 finder's warrants
Each non-transferable Finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.18 for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 18, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:17 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. ("BRU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
7,261,844 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.019 per common share
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Nil
The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a press release dated December 14, 2020.
BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. (« BRU.H »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 janvier 2021
Société NEX
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 17 novembre 2020:
Nombre d'actions :
7,261,844 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,019 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs :
7 souscripteurs
Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :
Nil
La société a confirmé la clôture du présent placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 14 décembre 2020.
_____________________________________
LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
