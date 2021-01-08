TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS")

[formerly Doxa Energy Ltd. ("DXA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Shares for Debt, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Doxa Energy Ltd.'s ("Doxa" or the "Company") (renamed ProStar Holdings Inc.) Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in Doxa's information circular dated November 16, 2020 (the "Information Circular"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Acquisition of ProStar Geocorp, Inc.

The Company has acquired ProStar Geocorp, Inc. ("ProStar"), an arm's length party, pursuant to a merger agreement dated May 22, 2019, as amended, among the Company, ProStar and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Doxa Subco") (the "Merger Agreement"). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Doxa Subco merged with ProStar and the resulting entity became a wholly owned subsidiary of Doxa post-merger.

As consideration for the acquisition of ProStar pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Doxa issued four common shares for every one issued and outstanding share of ProStar, resulting in an aggregate of 62,618,380 common shares (on a post-consolidation basis) issued to the former shareholders of ProStar. Outstanding ProStar warrants were also exchanged for common share purchase warrants of the Company with the same terms based on the aforementioned exchange ratio, as further described in the Information Circular.

No finder's fee was paid in connection with the acquisition of ProStar.

For further information, see the Information Circular and news release dated December 29, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on December 12, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 17 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to ProStar Holdings Inc.

Effective at the opening Monday, January 11, 2021, the common shares of ProStar Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Doxa Energy Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 89,676,811 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 20,318,306 shares are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security



Escrow Agreement







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MAPS (new) CUSIP Number: 74365J102 (new)

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2020:

Number of Securities: 14,000,000 subscription receipts, each convertible for no additional consideration (other than the Purchase Price) upon closing of the RTO into one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company







Purchase Price: $0.40 per subscription receipt







Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 common shares of the Company







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right if on any 10 consecutive trading days, beginning on the date that is 4 months and 1 day following the closing date of the RTO, the closing price of the Company's shares on the Exchange is greater than $1.20 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days







Number of Placees: 194 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[17 placees] P 1,215,000





No Insider participation.









Finder's Fee: Canaccord. - $314,475 and 786,187 broker warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.









Haywood Securities Inc. - $36,400 and 91,000 broker warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a two-year period.









Integral Wealth Securities Limited - $700 and 1,750 broker warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share for a two-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the non-arm's length disposition by the Company of all of its oil and gas interests and related equipment and assets through the sale of Doxa Energy (US), Inc. ("Doxa US"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Doxa incorporated in the state of Nevada, to Dynamic Production, Inc. ("Dynamic"), a company incorporated in the state of Texas which is controlled by John D. Harvison, former President, CEO and a director of the Company, pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated September 2, 2019, as amended August 17, 2020 (the "Disposition Agreement"), among the Company, Dynamic and Doxa US. Pursuant to the Disposition Agreement, the Company has sold to Dynamic all of the issued and outstanding shares of Doxa US for US$1.00 having regard for the value of the assets of Doxa US, as set forth in a report of Cawley, Gillespie and Associates Inc. dated as at December 31, 2019, which report attributed a before tax net present value of US$1,374,700 to the proved developed producing and non-producing reserves held by Doxa US reflecting a 10% discount, as against the value of certain debt owed by Doxa US to Dynamic (in the amount of US $1,485,477 at June 30, 2020) and UMB Financial Corporation (in the amount of $148,100 at June 30, 2020).

The Company's disinterested shareholders previously approved the terms of the disposition, conditional upon the completion of the RTO, at a shareholder meeting held on December 12, 2018.

For further information, see the Information Circular and news release dated December 29, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,059,601 post-consolidation shares to settle outstanding debt in the principal amount of $2,200,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Armada Investments Inc. Y $1,700,000 $0.199 8,546,055 (G. Arnold Armstrong)







Harvco LLC Y $500,000 $0.199 2,513,546 (John D. Harvison)









In connection with the RTO, 8,859,600 of the aforementioned shares issued under the debt settlement were transferred concurrent with closing of the RTO to incoming Principals and employees of the Company.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, see the Information Circular and news release dated December 29, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Company's disinterested shareholders previously approved the terms of the debt settlement, conditional upon the completion of the RTO, at a shareholder meeting held on December 12, 2018.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 11, 2021, the common shares of ProStar Holdings Inc. will resume trading on the Exchange.

Company Contact: Jonathan Richards Company Address: 760 Horizon Drive, Suite 200

Grand Junction, CO 81506 Company Phone Number: 970.242.4024 Company Email Address: info@prostarcorp.com

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE") ("EVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening of business on January 8, 2021, warrants of the Company will resume trading.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 29, 2020, the Bulletin should have also included the following information:

Warrants:



Trading Symbol: EVE.WT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29970Q123 (UNCHANGED)

In order to obtain one (1) post-consolidated share, the holder must exercise 10 warrants for an aggregate price of $6.00 until expiration.

PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Further to the Company's press release dated January 7, 2021, effective at the opening on Monday, January 11, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction as initially announced on May13, 2020 has been terminated.

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Monday, January 11, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which





51,400,804 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 4,821,875 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: SSVR



CUSIP Number: 86565E 10 5

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 7, 2021.

Company Contact Martin Bajic, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 918 - 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3 Company Phone Number: 604-551-6770 Company Email Address: martin@nwcapital.ca

NEX COMPANIES:

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

[formerly FANLOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("FLGC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 11, 2021, the common shares of Health Logic Interactive Inc. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange, and remain halted, and the common shares of Fanlogic Interactive Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,397,439 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CHIP.H (new) CUSIP Number: 42227N 10 8 (new)

TEARLACH RESOURCES LTD. ("TEA")

[formerly Tearlach Resources Ltd. ("TEA.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated June 12, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Tearlach Resources Ltd. ("Tearlach" or the "Company") and Origen Resources Inc. ("Origen")

Pursuant to the Agreement, Tearlach has acquired the option to earn a 75% interest in the Bonanza Mountain project, British Columbia (the "Project") from Origen.

Consideration to acquire a 75% interest in the Project is incurring $500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project, paying Origen $210,000 and issuing 500,000 shares of the Company over a three-year period.

Upon exercise of the option, Origen will be granted a 1.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the Project, of which Tearlach can purchase 1.0% of the NSR for $1,000,000 within one year of commencement of commercial production.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For additional information please see Tearlach's news releases dated June 15, 2020, November 6, 2020 and January 6, 2021.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 550,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Number of Placees: 10 placees

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 19, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $250,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.10 of principal outstanding



Maturity date: two years from issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the convertible debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10.



Interest rate: 5% per annum payable on maturity



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.

Therefore, effective on Monday, January 11, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, on Monday, January 11, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from TEA.H to TEA. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

63,523,501 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Company Contact: Charles Ross

Company Address: 2300-1177 W. Hastings



Vancouver, BC



V6E 2K3

Company Phone Number: 604-688-5007

Company Email Address: info@tearlach.ca



TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHANCO VENTURE CORP. ("AVC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,518,800 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 1,259,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,259,400 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 37 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] Y 120,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $84,658 and 169,316 broker warrants are payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners. Each broker warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt of $250,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.15 per share







Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Cannon Bridge Capital Corp.



(Michael Townsend) Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 6, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC. ("COBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on Oct 10, 2019, Nov 21, 2019, Dec 23, 2019, Feb 10, 2020, Mar 16, 2020, Apr 17, 2020 and Aug 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,100,000 common shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share







Warrants: 40,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,100,000 common shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 2 years







Number of Placees: 24 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares William F. White Y 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[2 placees] P 3,400,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $140,350 and 4,010,000 broker warrants payable to IBK Capital Corp. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at a price of $0.05 per unit for a period of 18 months. The units issuable to the Finder have the same composition as the units issued pursuant to the offering.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated August 26, 2020, September 21, 2020 and December 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,571,241 shares







Purchase Price: $0.21 per share







Warrants: 15,571,241 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,571,241 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.29







Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years







Number of Placees: 107 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Zimtu Capital Corp. Y 475,000 (N/A N/A)



Jody Dahrouge Y 100,000 (Jody Dahrouge)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee:









PI Financial Corp. $8,820.00 cash; 42,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $5,161.38 cash; 1,750 warrants

EDE Asset Management Inc. $30,135.00 cash; 143,500 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.29

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: five years



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 07, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,240,000 common shares and 5,497,140 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share and $0.55 per flow-through share







Warrants: 1,620,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,620,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 38 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Jason Billan Y 50,000 Units Meagher Consulting Inc. Y 60,000 Units (Joseph Meagher)



Filipe Martins P 100,000 Units Colin Hoodspith P 25,000 FT Shares Shelley Hoodspith P 25,000 FT Shares Sprott Asset Management Y 1,800,000 FT Shares (Ninepoint 2019 Flow-Through Funds)



Peter Grosskoph P 272,730 FT Shares





Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $63,600 in cash and 397,512 in Broker Warrants. Sprott Capital Partners LP – 307,063 Warrants; Canaccord Genuity Corp.– 82,061 Warrants; Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – 5,888 Warrants; Raymond James Ltd. – 2,500 Warrants.



Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.70 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, Jan. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,687,500 Flow-Through Units and 4,285,714 Units



Purchase Price: $0.16 per Flow-Through Unit and $0.14 per Unit



Warrants: 2,142,856 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,142,856 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 41 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares (Flow-Through Units) Randy Turner Y 196,250 John Kirk P 125,000 John Sharpe P 156,250 Robert John Bebluk P 111,250 Norma Delores Bebluk P 62,500 Jeff Davis P 93,780





Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $57,477.14 in cash and 515,604 in Broker Warrants. Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 300,000 Warrants; Goodman & Company Investment Counsel Inc. – 91,350 Warrants; Odlum Brown Limited – 38,326 Warrants; PI Financial Corp. – 12,000 Warrants; Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 73, 928 Warrants.

Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 887,880 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $297,440 of accrued interest owing on the Company's 8.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Creditor Insider=Y /Progroup=P Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Ingrid Zerbe Y $0.335 11,940 Andre Godin Y $0.335 2,388

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 08, 2020 and January 06, 2021, and Short Form Prospectus dated June 28, 2017.

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 04, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,580,645 shares



Purchase Price: $1.55 per share



Warrants: 2,580,645 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,580,645 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.80



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 5, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Consideration is US$4,025,000 with US$4,000,000 payable in either cash or Units of the Company at the Company's election. Each Unit comprises one share and one half-share purchase warrant. Each Unit will be issuable at the greater of CAD$0.23 or the 5 day VWAP minus a 7.5% discount from Market Price prior to the payment date. Each warrant is exercisable for 18 months at the greater of CAD$0.305 or Market Price prior to payment date.

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:13 p.m. PST, Jan. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 07, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated October 6, 2020 between Troubadour Resources Inc. (the "Company") and 1218802 BC Ltd. (the "Vendor", Jerome Bella), whereby the Company agreed to acquire a 100% interest on the Texas Property located in the Greenwood Mining District in Southern BC. In consideration, the Company will pay $80,000 cash ($30,000 in the first year) and issue 3 million shares (1,500,000 shares in the first year) to the Vendor over two years. The exploration expenditures required for the two-year period are in the amount of $250,000 ($100,000 in the first year).

Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 630,000 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share







Warrants: 315,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 315,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 8 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Geoff Schellenberg Y 150,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, Jan. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated December 1, 2020 and December 11, 2020:

Number of Securities: 36,363,636 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per common share



Warrants: 36,363,636 common share purchase warrants to purchase 36,363,636 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.11 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 51 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $133,350 and 2,424,545 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 2,424,545 common shares at a price of $0.11 per share until December 17, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the private placement in a news release dated December 17, 2020.

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated November 08, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between VVC Exploration Corporation (the "Company"), Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC") and the shareholders of PHC (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 100% interest in PHC, a Wyoming, USA-based company focused on helium exploration and development.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn up to an initial 10% interest in PHC by paying to the Vendors an initial USD$100,000 in cash. Further, the Company will have an option to acquire the remaining 90% interest in PHC by issuing 21,000,000 common shares to the Vendors, subject to a voluntary escrow and certain conditions to be fulfilled by the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 09, 2020 and December 21, 2020.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange