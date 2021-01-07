TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLLO GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("APGO")

[formerly Apollo Gold Corp. ("APGO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated December 3, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 8, 2021, the common shares of Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Apollo Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

51,120,414 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: APGO (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 03768P100 (new)

HAW CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("HAW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 12, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective November 16, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering is $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, January 8, 2021, the Common Shares

will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange

Policy 2.4.





Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

14,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HAW.P CUSIP Number: 41966H 10 8 Sponsoring Member: Richardson Wealth



Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable agent's warrants exercisable at $0.10 per

share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 12, 2020.

Company Contact: Marshall Mewha, CFO and Director Company Address: 4500, 855 - 2nd Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4K7 Company Phone Number: (250) 218-6701 Company Email Address: mewhaaa@gmail.com

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

Natural Resource

Technology

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 24, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 8, 2021, the common shares of Kincora Copper Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

69,386,944 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KCC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 49451A603 (new)

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Friday, January 8, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1 – Mining Issuer

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2021.

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 5, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)









KUR.H 1 Kure Technologies Inc annual audited financial statements 2020/08/31















management's discussion and

analysis relating to the audited

annual financial statements 2020/08/31















certification of the foregoing filings

as required by National Instrument

52-109 Certification of Disclosure in

Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

21/01/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property option agreement dated December 17, 2020 between ALX Resources Corp. (the "Company") and the vendors Russell Kwiatkowski (on behalf of the Kwiatkowski family), Michael Haveman and Justin Postuma, pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 148 claim units totaling 3,168.02 hectares located in the Thunder Bay South mining district, Ontario, known as the Electra nickel project. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 1,100,000 shares, make cash payments totaling $135,000 and undertake a total of $500,000 in exploration expenditures all in stages over a five year period.



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Year 1 $10,000 300,000 nil On or before first anniversary $15,000 250,000 $100,000 On or before second anniversary $20,000 200,000 $100,000 On or before third anniversary $25,000 150,000 $100,000 On or before fourth anniversary $30,000 100,000 $100,000 On or before fifth anniversary $35,000 100,000 $100,000

The acquisition is subject to a 2.5% net smelter return royalty in favour of the vendors, of which the Company can purchase up to 1.5% in increments 0.5% for $500,000.

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated August 18, 2020:

Number of Securities: 2,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $5.85 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 78 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Bryan Coates Y 8,550







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.,

Haywood Securities Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. received a cash

commission totaling $700,499.48.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 10, 2020.

AMEX EXPORATION INC. (« AMX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 août 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 2 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 5,85 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 78 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Bryan Coates Y 8 550







Honoraire d'intermédiation: PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.,

Haywood Securities Inc. et Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. ont reçu une

commission en espèces totalisant 700 499,48 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 septembre 2020.

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,493,151 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per share to settle outstanding debt for $144,931.51.

Number of Creditors: 51 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Murray Cobbe Y $25,205.48 $0.01 2,520,549 Kenneth Bagan Y $1,260.27 $0.01 126,027 Karalie Strutt Y $1,260.27 $0.01 126,027 Donald Luft Y $31,431.23 $0.01 3,143,123 Kenneth Berg Y $630.14 $0.01 63,014 Deanna Berg Y $126.03 $0.01 12,603

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2020 and December 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,882,354 shares



Purchase Price: $0.85 per share



Warrants: 2,941,177 share purchase warrants to purchase shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 105 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,124,024 [8 Placees]







Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.: $178,651.90, 117,646 Broker Units and 163,211 Broker Warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation: $35,528.50 and 46,967 Broker Warrants

Each Broker Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each Broker's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.85 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on December 17, 2020.

EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:32 a.m. PST, January 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 26, 2020 and November 20, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares





Number of Shares: 2,904,700 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.05 per flow-through common share



Flow-Through Units



Number of Shares: 7,725,600 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.25 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 3,862,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,862,800 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$1.30 until December 11, 2022



Non-Flow-Through Units



Number of Shares: 1,214,100 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.90 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 607,050 share purchase warrants to purchase 607,050 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$1.30 until December 11, 2022



Number of Placees: 93 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 77,600 [3 Placees]

Broker(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$737,977.50 in cash and 582,789 non-transferable broker

warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Eight Capital. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one non-flow-through unit at CDN$0.90 until December 11, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. ("FA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,870,000 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.50 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$1,435,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Andrew Parks Y $30,000 $0.50 60,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2020 and December 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,625,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Chris Anderson Y 375,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD. ("VGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a letter option agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 30, 2020 between Todd Thurier, David Kroocmo (together, the "Optionors") and Greencastle Resources Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mayflower Property, located 35kms west of Atikokan, Northwestern Ontario (the "Property").

In order to acquire the 100% interest in the Property, the Company must pay an aggregate of $100,000 and issue an aggregate of 600,000 common shares, as well as incur aggregate exploration expenditures of 250,000 over a three-year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2020.

IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,009,806 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.1157 per common share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Fintech Ventures Fund, LLLP Y 2,343,967







Finder's Fee Nil

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to a news release dated December 3, 2020.

FINANCIÈRE IOU INC. (« IOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé le 4 novembre 2020 :

Nombre d'actions : 18 009 806 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,1157 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Fintech Ventures Fund, LLLP Y 2 343 967







Honoraire d'intermédiation : Nil

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé en vertu du communiqué de presse daté du 3 décembre 2020.

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,172,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,172,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,172,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Miles Nagamatsu Y 100,000



Finder's Fee: $35,000, plus 140,000 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common

share at a price of $0.26 for a period of two years, payable to Qwest Investment

Fund Management Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Mkango Resources Ltd. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the amendments to the terms of the 12,000,000 share purchase warrants held by Talaxis Ltd., as to provide a "cashless exercise" provision. Consequently, a total of 1,000,000 shares were issued on December 31, 2020, pursuant to such "cashless exercise" provision.

These 12,000,000 share purchase warrants with an exercise price of £0.066 per warrant, until December 31, 2020 have been issued pursuant to a private placement which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange on February 5, 2018.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 4, 2021.

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,554,168 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 8,777,084 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,777,084 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 33 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 1105953 B.C. Ltd (Craig Goodwin) Y 2,666,666 Kal-Mad Enterprises Ltd. (Bryan Carson) Y 2,666,666 George Ragogna Y 1,468,239





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $7,432 cash and 123,867 agent's warrants payable.

-Each agent warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an

acceleration clause.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 264,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $33,000.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.20 per share



Warrants: 6,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,450,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 154 Placees



Finder's Fee:

RFC Ambrian Limited $50,000.00 cash; 40,000 warrants Mariusz Skonieczny 70,000 warrants Longford Capital Corp. 38,400 shares; 19,200 warrants Longord Capital Corp. 10,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: non-transferable - 2 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 5, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the Company's secured revolving credit facility ('the Credit Agreement") with Intrexa Ltd. Pursuant to the amending agreement, the parties agreed to extend the termination date of the Credit Agreement and the term of the bonus warrants until March 31, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 17, 2020.

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,162,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share to settle outstanding debt for $63,240.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $

Berger Group Inc.







(David Berger) Y $9,000 $0.02 450,000 Steven Mintz Y $6,000 $0.02 300,000 Steven Glaser Y $3,000 $0.02 150,000









Warrants: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective April 2, 2018 and amended February 20, 2020, the Exchange has consented to a further amendment of the convertible debenture and associated warrants:

Convertible Debenture $300,000 principal amount



Original Maturity Date: 36 months



Amended Maturity Date: April 30, 2023



Original Warrant Terms: Each whole warrant entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an

exercise price of $0.12 each until February 13, 2021.



Amended Warrant Terms: Each whole warrant entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an

exercise price of e of $0.12 each until March 31, 2023.



Original Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Amended Interest Rate: 5% per annum

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 20, 2018 and amended February 20, 2020, the Exchange has consented to a further amendment of the convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture $160,000 principal amount



Original Maturity Date: 36 months



Amended Maturity Date: April 30, 2023



Original Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Amended Interest Rate: 5% per annum

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 17, 2020.

Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 2,125,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,062,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee:

BlackBridge Capital Management Corp $21,000.00 cash; 52,500 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp. $7,000.00 cash;17,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expiry 24 months from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2020, November 3, 2020 and November 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,583,330 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,791,663 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,791,663 non-flow-through

common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Warren Hawkins Y 416,666





Finder's Fee: 23,333 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finders

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.10

per share for a period of 2 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 1, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ROCHESTER RESOURCES LTD. ("RCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,043,243 shares and 11,593,243 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,053,243.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Eduardo Luna Y $375,000 $0.075 5,000,000 888 Capital Corp. (Nick Demare) Y $281,250 $0.075 3,750,000 Joseph Keane Y $76,005 $0.075 1,013,400 Michael Magrum Y $50,000 $0.075 666,670 Simon Tam Y $48,750 $0.075 650,000* Marc Cernovitch Y $48,750 $0.075 650,000* Harvey Lim Y $37,500 $0.075 500,000* Jose Manuel Silva Y $48,750 $0.075 650,000*









*no warrants attached.

















Warrants: 11,593,243 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,593,243 shares









Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 15, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 13,727,158 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.44 per flow-through share



Warrants: 13,727,158 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,727,158 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.48



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 10,214,750 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 10,214,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,214,750 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.48



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 68 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares DELPHI UNTERNEHMENSBERATUNG AG Y 6,250,000 (Wilhelm Zours)



Adam Pankratz Y 70,000 John Mirko Y 85,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [11 Placees] P 2,048,982





Finder's Fee:



Ascenta Finance Corp. $622,094.90 cash; 910,438 finder's warrants with an exercise price of $0.44 for

a period of 2 years from closing, and 692,195 finder's warrants with an exercise

price of $0.32 for a period of 2 years from closing.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020 and December 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 27,954,545 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 13,977,272 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,977,272 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 62 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P of Shares TMM Portfolio Management Inc. Y 176,152 (Tom MacNeill)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees] P 1,244,545





Agent's Fee:



Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc. - $242,549.98 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.

Clarus Securities Inc. - $40,425.00 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $40,425.00 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.

Eight Capital - $40,425.00 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.

Richardson Wealth Ltd. - $40,425.00 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.

Agent cash and Agent Broker Warrant commission is reduced to 5.25% for cash and 5.25% Agent Broker Warrants for any subscribers on the Presidents list, which presidents list has maximum gross subscription proceeds of $1,500,000.00.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated November 18, 2020 and December 17, 2020:

Number of Securities: 400,000 flow-through common shares

79,400,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share

$0.02 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 79,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 79,400,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 55 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Yves Rougerie Y 1,250,000 Nancy Lacoursière Y 150,000 Robert Bryce Y 1,000,000 Victor Cantore Y 5,250,000 Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees) P 11,000,000







Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $84,175.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2020 and January 5, 2021.

VISION LITHIUM INC. (« VLI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 18 novembre 2020 et 17 décembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 400 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

79 400 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,02 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 79 400 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 79 400 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 55 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Yves Rougerie Y 1 250 000 Nancy Lacoursière Y 150 000 Robert Bryce Y 1 000 000 Victor Cantore Y 5 250 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs) P 11 000 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 84 175 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 décembre 2020 et 5 janvier 2021.

NEX COMPANIES

KURE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KUR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, January 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending a Cease Trade Order; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

