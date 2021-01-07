|
07.01.2021 04:39:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APOLLO GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("APGO")
[formerly Apollo Gold Corp. ("APGO")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated December 3, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening January 8, 2021, the common shares of Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Apollo Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
51,120,414
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol:
APGO
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
03768P100
(new)
________________________________________
HAW CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("HAW.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated November 12, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective November 16, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering is $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening on Friday, January 8, 2021, the Common Shares
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Alberta
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
14,000,000
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
10,000,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
HAW.P
CUSIP Number:
41966H 10 8
Sponsoring Member:
Richardson Wealth
Agent's Warrants:
400,000 non-transferable agent's warrants exercisable at $0.10 per
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 12, 2020.
Company Contact:
Marshall Mewha, CFO and Director
Company Address:
4500, 855 - 2nd Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 4K7
Company Phone Number:
(250) 218-6701
Company Email Address:
mewhaaa@gmail.com
Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:
- Natural Resource
- Technology
________________________________________
KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 24, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening January 8, 2021, the common shares of Kincora Copper Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
69,386,944
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
KCC
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
49451A603
(new)
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Friday, January 8, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1 – Mining Issuer
Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2021.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 5, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
KUR.H
1
Kure Technologies Inc
annual audited financial statements
2020/08/31
management's discussion and
2020/08/31
certification of the foregoing filings
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
21/01/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property option agreement dated December 17, 2020 between ALX Resources Corp. (the "Company") and the vendors Russell Kwiatkowski (on behalf of the Kwiatkowski family), Michael Haveman and Justin Postuma, pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 148 claim units totaling 3,168.02 hectares located in the Thunder Bay South mining district, Ontario, known as the Electra nickel project. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 1,100,000 shares, make cash payments totaling $135,000 and undertake a total of $500,000 in exploration expenditures all in stages over a five year period.
CASH
SHARES
WORK EXPENDITURES
Year 1
$10,000
300,000
nil
On or before first anniversary
$15,000
250,000
$100,000
On or before second anniversary
$20,000
200,000
$100,000
On or before third anniversary
$25,000
150,000
$100,000
On or before fourth anniversary
$30,000
100,000
$100,000
On or before fifth anniversary
$35,000
100,000
$100,000
The acquisition is subject to a 2.5% net smelter return royalty in favour of the vendors, of which the Company can purchase up to 1.5% in increments 0.5% for $500,000.
________________________________________
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated August 18, 2020:
Number of Securities:
2,000,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$5.85 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
78 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Bryan Coates
Y
8,550
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.,
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 10, 2020.
AMEX EXPORATION INC. (« AMX »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 août 2020:
Nombre d'actions:
2 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
5,85 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
78 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Bryan Coates
Y
8 550
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.,
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 septembre 2020.
________________________________________
DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,493,151 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per share to settle outstanding debt for $144,931.51.
Number of Creditors:
51 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Murray Cobbe
Y
$25,205.48
$0.01
2,520,549
Kenneth Bagan
Y
$1,260.27
$0.01
126,027
Karalie Strutt
Y
$1,260.27
$0.01
126,027
Donald Luft
Y
$31,431.23
$0.01
3,143,123
Kenneth Berg
Y
$630.14
$0.01
63,014
Deanna Berg
Y
$126.03
$0.01
12,603
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2020 and December 2, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,882,354 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.85 per share
Warrants:
2,941,177 share purchase warrants to purchase shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.40 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
105 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,124,024
[8 Placees]
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.:
$178,651.90, 117,646 Broker Units and 163,211 Broker Warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation:
$35,528.50 and 46,967 Broker Warrants
Each Broker Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each Broker's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.85 for a period of two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on December 17, 2020.
________________________________________
EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:32 a.m. PST, January 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 26, 2020 and November 20, 2020:
Flow-Through Shares
Number of Shares:
2,904,700 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$1.05 per flow-through common share
Flow-Through Units
Number of Shares:
7,725,600 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$1.25 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
3,862,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,862,800 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$1.30 until December 11, 2022
Non-Flow-Through Units
Number of Shares:
1,214,100 non-flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.90 per non-flow-through common share
Warrants:
607,050 share purchase warrants to purchase 607,050 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$1.30 until December 11, 2022
Number of Placees:
93 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
77,600
[3 Placees]
Broker(s) Commission:
Aggregate of CDN$737,977.50 in cash and 582,789 non-transferable broker
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. ("FA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,870,000 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.50 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$1,435,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Andrew Parks
Y
$30,000
$0.50
60,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2020 and December 31, 2020.
________________________________________
Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. ("GOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2020 and December 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,625,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per flow-through share
Warrants:
2,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,625,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Chris Anderson
Y
375,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD. ("VGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a letter option agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 30, 2020 between Todd Thurier, David Kroocmo (together, the "Optionors") and Greencastle Resources Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mayflower Property, located 35kms west of Atikokan, Northwestern Ontario (the "Property").
In order to acquire the 100% interest in the Property, the Company must pay an aggregate of $100,000 and issue an aggregate of 600,000 common shares, as well as incur aggregate exploration expenditures of 250,000 over a three-year period.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2020.
________________________________________
IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 4, 2020:
Number of Shares:
18,009,806 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.1157 per common share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider = Y /
Pro Group = P
Number
of Shares
Fintech Ventures Fund, LLLP
Y
2,343,967
Finder's Fee
Nil
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to a news release dated December 3, 2020.
FINANCIÈRE IOU INC. (« IOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé le 4 novembre 2020 :
Nombre d'actions :
18 009 806 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,1157 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs :
2 souscripteurs
Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :
Nom
Initié = Y /
Groupe Pro = P
Nombre
d'actions
Fintech Ventures Fund, LLLP
Y
2 343 967
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Nil
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé en vertu du communiqué de presse daté du 3 décembre 2020.
_____________________________
LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,172,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
2,172,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,172,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.26 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Miles Nagamatsu
Y
100,000
Finder's Fee:
$35,000, plus 140,000 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
Mkango Resources Ltd. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the amendments to the terms of the 12,000,000 share purchase warrants held by Talaxis Ltd., as to provide a "cashless exercise" provision. Consequently, a total of 1,000,000 shares were issued on December 31, 2020, pursuant to such "cashless exercise" provision.
These 12,000,000 share purchase warrants with an exercise price of £0.066 per warrant, until December 31, 2020 have been issued pursuant to a private placement which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange on February 5, 2018.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 4, 2021.
________________________________________
NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 2, 2020:
Number of Shares:
17,554,168 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
8,777,084 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,777,084 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
1105953 B.C. Ltd (Craig Goodwin)
Y
2,666,666
Kal-Mad Enterprises Ltd. (Bryan Carson)
Y
2,666,666
George Ragogna
Y
1,468,239
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. $7,432 cash and 123,867 agent's warrants payable.
-Each agent warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 264,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $33,000.
Number of Creditors:
12 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 10, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,900,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.20 per share
Warrants:
6,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,450,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$1.60
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
154 Placees
Finder's Fee:
RFC Ambrian Limited
$50,000.00 cash; 40,000 warrants
Mariusz Skonieczny
70,000 warrants
Longford Capital Corp.
38,400 shares; 19,200 warrants
Longord Capital Corp.
10,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$1.20
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
non-transferable - 2 year term
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 5, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the Company's secured revolving credit facility ('the Credit Agreement") with Intrexa Ltd. Pursuant to the amending agreement, the parties agreed to extend the termination date of the Credit Agreement and the term of the bonus warrants until March 31, 2023.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 17, 2020.
_______________________________________
POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,162,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share to settle outstanding debt for $63,240.
Number of Creditors:
10 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
$
$
Berger Group Inc.
(David Berger)
Y
$9,000
$0.02
450,000
Steven Mintz
Y
$6,000
$0.02
300,000
Steven Glaser
Y
$3,000
$0.02
150,000
Warrants:
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective April 2, 2018 and amended February 20, 2020, the Exchange has consented to a further amendment of the convertible debenture and associated warrants:
Convertible Debenture
$300,000 principal amount
Original Maturity Date:
36 months
Amended Maturity Date:
April 30, 2023
Original Warrant Terms:
Each whole warrant entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an
Amended Warrant Terms:
Each whole warrant entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an
Original Interest Rate:
10% per annum
Amended Interest Rate:
5% per annum
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 20, 2018 and amended February 20, 2020, the Exchange has consented to a further amendment of the convertible debenture:
Convertible Debenture
$160,000 principal amount
Original Maturity Date:
36 months
Amended Maturity Date:
April 30, 2023
Original Interest Rate:
10% per annum
Amended Interest Rate:
5% per annum
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 17, 2020.
________________________________________
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("QGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 22, 2020:
Number of FT Shares:
2,125,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per flow-through share
Warrants:
1 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,062,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.60
Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 Months
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Finder's Fee:
BlackBridge Capital Management Corp
$21,000.00 cash; 52,500 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
$7,000.00 cash;17,500 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
expiry 24 months from issuance
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2020, November 3, 2020 and November 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,583,330 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
1,791,663 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,791,663 non-flow-through
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a period of 24 months
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Warren Hawkins
Y
416,666
Finder's Fee:
23,333 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finders
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 1, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ROCHESTER RESOURCES LTD. ("RCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,043,243 shares and 11,593,243 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $1,053,243.
Number of Creditors:
10 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Eduardo Luna
Y
$375,000
$0.075
5,000,000
888 Capital Corp. (Nick Demare)
Y
$281,250
$0.075
3,750,000
Joseph Keane
Y
$76,005
$0.075
1,013,400
Michael Magrum
Y
$50,000
$0.075
666,670
Simon Tam
Y
$48,750
$0.075
650,000*
Marc Cernovitch
Y
$48,750
$0.075
650,000*
Harvey Lim
Y
$37,500
$0.075
500,000*
Jose Manuel Silva
Y
$48,750
$0.075
650,000*
*no warrants attached.
Warrants:
11,593,243 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,593,243 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a three-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 15, 2020:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
13,727,158 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.44 per flow-through share
Warrants:
13,727,158 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,727,158 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.48
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
10,214,750 non-flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.32 per non-flow-through share
Warrants:
10,214,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,214,750 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.48
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
68 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
DELPHI UNTERNEHMENSBERATUNG AG
Y
6,250,000
(Wilhelm Zours)
Adam Pankratz
Y
70,000
John Mirko
Y
85,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [11 Placees]
P
2,048,982
Finder's Fee:
Ascenta Finance Corp.
$622,094.90 cash; 910,438 finder's warrants with an exercise price of $0.44 for
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020 and December 9, 2020:
Number of Shares:
27,954,545 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
13,977,272 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,977,272 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.35
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
62 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
of Shares
TMM Portfolio Management Inc.
Y
176,152
(Tom MacNeill)
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees]
P
1,244,545
Agent's Fee:
Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc. - $242,549.98 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.
Clarus Securities Inc. - $40,425.00 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $40,425.00 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.
Eight Capital - $40,425.00 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.
Richardson Wealth Ltd. - $40,425.00 cash; Agent granted 7% Agent Broker Warrants exercisable into Units at $0.22 per Unit for a period of 24 months after closing. Units are identical to the Units under the offering.
Agent cash and Agent Broker Warrant commission is reduced to 5.25% for cash and 5.25% Agent Broker Warrants for any subscribers on the Presidents list, which presidents list has maximum gross subscription proceeds of $1,500,000.00.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated November 18, 2020 and December 17, 2020:
Number of Securities:
400,000 flow-through common shares
79,400,000 non-flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per flow-through common share
$0.02 per non-flow-through common share
Warrants:
79,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 79,400,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.05 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
55 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Yves Rougerie
Y
1,250,000
Nancy Lacoursière
Y
150,000
Robert Bryce
Y
1,000,000
Victor Cantore
Y
5,250,000
Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees)
P
11,000,000
Finder's Fee:
Five finders received a cash commission totaling $84,175.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2020 and January 5, 2021.
VISION LITHIUM INC. (« VLI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 18 novembre 2020 et 17 décembre 2020:
Nombre d'actions:
400 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
79 400 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,05 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
0,02 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
79 400 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 79 400 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
55 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Yves Rougerie
Y
1 250 000
Nancy Lacoursière
Y
150 000
Robert Bryce
Y
1 000 000
Victor Cantore
Y
5 250 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs)
P
11 000 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 84 175 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 décembre 2020 et 5 janvier 2021.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
KURE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KUR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, January 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending a Cease Trade Order; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
