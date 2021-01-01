|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business January 4, 2021, the subscription receipts (the "Receipts") of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the closing of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all the issued and outstanding shares of Green Vision Holding B.V. As a result of the closing of the Acquisition, the trading of the Receipts under the ticker "XBC.R" has been halted on December 31, 2020 and there will be no further trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The Receipts will be converted into common shares of the Company.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 31, 2020.
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. (« XBC.R »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote - Reçus de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 décembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Les reçus de souscription (les « reçus ») de Xebec Adsorption Inc. (la « société ») seront retirés de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des marchés le 4 janvier 2021. Cette mesure fait suite à la clôture de l'acquisition (l'« acquisition ») de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Green Vision Holding B.V. En conséquence de la clôture de l'acquisition, les négociations ont été arrêtées le 31 décembre 2020 sous le symbole « XBC.R » et il n'y aura plus de négociations à la Bourse de Croissance TSX.
Les reçus ont été convertis en actions ordinaires et en bons de souscription de la société.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communique de presse de la société date du 31 décembre 2020.
__________________________________________________
20/12/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,076,924 Charity Flow-Through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.325 per Charity Flow-Through share
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Finder's Fee:
$4,800.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated December 8, 2020:
Number of Securities:
357,142 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.14 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Lotan Holdings Inc. (David Lotan)
Y
357,142
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 24, 2020.
MINES INDÉPENDENTES CHIBOUGAMAU INC. (« CBG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 décembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 décembre 2020:
Nombre d'actions:
357 142 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,14 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
1 souscripteur
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Lotan Holdings Inc. (David Lotan)
Y
357,142
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 décembre 2020.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020:
Flow-Through
Number of Shares:
5,786,657 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.23 per share
Non-Flow-Through
Number of Shares:
3,232,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
3,2321500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,2321500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for 18 months
Number of Placees:
47 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
880,000
[5 placees]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.:
$9,924.95,
7,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each and
37,065 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.23 each
Leede Jones Gable Inc.:
$37,292.85,
68,250 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each and
102,795 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.23 each
Canaccord Genuity Corp.:
$455.00 and
21275 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each
Red Cloud Securities Inc.:
$54,252.17 and
235,879 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.23 each
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.:
$11,620.00,
42,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each and
14,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.23 each
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 months
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2020:
Number of Shares:
61,632,749 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
61,632,749 share purchase warrants to purchase 61,632,749 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.115 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
37 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Govind Friedland
Y
333,333
High Power Exploration Inc
Y
28,667,452
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
5,616,964
[7 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$68,438.84
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
$3,825.00
Blue Lakes Advisors SA
$22,500.00
Corecam Pte. Ltd.
$13,500.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 24, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2020:
Number of Shares:
60,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.19 per share
Number of Placees:
39 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Andrea Zaradic
Y
26,316
Marco Antonio Romero
Y
142,000
Martina Blahova
Y
25,000
JJW Investments Ltd. (John Webster)
Y
52,632
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited
$543,000 and 6,000,000 broker warrants
Bacchus Capital Advisers Ltd.
$127,645
One-half of such broker warrants having an exercise price of $0.30 per share and one-half of such broker warrants having an exercise price of $0.35 per share till December 16, 2023.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 16, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
$550,000 principal amount.
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at $0.06 of principal outstanding in year one and at $0.10 in year two (prior to consolidation).
Maturity date:
Two years following date of issuance.
Warrants:
4,581,500 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.06 (prior to consolidation).
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Principal Amount
Melinda Rombouts
Y
$200,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2020.
________________________________________
EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated December 21, 2020 among Hunter Technology Corp. (the "Company"), FinFabrik Limited ("FinFabrik"), Alexandre Medana and Florian Speigl (collectively the "Purchasers"), whereby the Company has agreed to purchase all of the securities of FinFabrik in exchange of 12,110,204 common shares of the Company and a cash payment of US$250,000. For detailed information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2020 and December 22, 2020.
________________________________________
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
19,623,672 flow-through common shares
5,262,500 non flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per flow-through common share
$0.08 per non flow-through common share
Warrants:
2,631,250 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,631,250 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.12 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
Number of Placees:
26 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Eight finders received a cash commission totaling $95,898.28 and 890,073 common share purchase warrants to acquire 890,073 shares at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 23, 2020.
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 décembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions:
19 623 672 actions accréditives ordinaires
5 262 500 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,11 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
0,08 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
2 631 250 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 631 250 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,12 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
26 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Huit intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 95 898,28 $ et 890 073 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 890 073 actions au prix de 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 décembre 2020.
________________________________________
INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated February 3, 2020 between Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") and Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Optionor has granted an option to the Company to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Garnet Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments in the total amount of $300,000 in the first year and issue 4 million shares to the Optionor over two years (2 million shares in the first year).
________________________________________
INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated January 31, 2020 between Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Optionor", Julia English and Perry English), whereby the Optionor has granted an option to the Company to acquire up to a 100%% interest in the Gerry Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments in the total amount of $65,650 ($20,650 in the first year) over three years and issue 500,000 shares to the Optionor in the first year.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,026 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$56,258.82.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditors
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2020.
________________________________________
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective December 21, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated December 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.
The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on December 29, 2020, for gross proceeds of $17,250,138. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.
Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on December 8, 2020 and December 29, 2020.
Underwriters
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital Corporation
Offering:
25,367,850 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant.
Unit Price:
$0.68 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.90 per share for 24 months from date of closing of Offering.
Underwriters Commission:
Aggregate cash payment of $1,035,008 and 1,522,071 compensation warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant"). Each Compensation Warrant may be exercised to acquire one share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.68 for a period of 24 months.
________________________________________
OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020, and December 4, 2020:
Number of Shares:
18,336,532 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
18,336,532 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,336,532 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.22 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
81 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Jonathan Armes
Y
300,000
Darren Smith
Y
40,000
Garry Clark
Y
30,000
Steel Rose Capital (Jonathan Bey)
Y
100,000
Shawn Westcott
Y
80,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $55,650 and 714,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.
Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. receives $1,750 and 11,666 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,050 and 7,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $9,312.49 and 61,417 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.
Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC receives $3,500 and 23,334 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 18, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,100,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Ceyx Properties Ltd.
Y
300,000
(Anthony Cohen)
Ash Wellington Investments Limited
Y
100,000
(James Cohen)
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.035 per share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider Participation:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition of the issued and outstanding shares of Pepper Esports Inc. ("Pepper"), an e-sports platform provider, pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated October 30, 2020, as amended December 2, 2020 (the "Agreement") among the Company, Pepper and 1271801 B.C. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 43,528,521 shares to the shareholders of Pepper at a deemed price of $0.14 per share. The Company will also issue 3,000,000 stock options and 1,923,780 warrants in exchange for outstanding stock options and warrants of Pepper. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Guy Halford-Thompson will be appointed to the board of directors and as an officer of the Company, and Ben Hoffman and Jackson Warren will be appointed as officers of the Company. A total of 17,956,674 shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow in connection with closing of the transaction.
The transaction is arm's length in nature. A finder's fee is payable to Jameel Bharmal. The finder's fee will be settled through the issuance of 3,870,968 warrants exercisable at $0.155 for two years.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y
# of Shares
Guy Halford-Thompson
Y
5,437,500
GHR Investments Ltd.
Y
2,499,999
(Guy Halford-Thompson)
Jackson Warren
Y
5,987,499
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,282,856
[1 placee]
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 1, 2020, November 2, 2020, November 16, 2020, December 3, 2020 and December 21, 2020 for further details.
_______________________________________
TWYFORD VENTURES INC. ("TWY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
625,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.24 per share
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 17, 2020.
________________________________________
VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec.18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020, December 18, 2020 and December 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,347,811 Non Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per share
Warrants:
3,173,905 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,173,905 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for an 18 month period, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Shares:
1,809,000 Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
904,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 904,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for an 18 month period, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Shares:
3,106,001 Charity Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.125 per share
Warrants:
1,553,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,553,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for an 18 month period, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
34 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Steve Burleton
Y
200,000
Daniele Spethman
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,575 cash and 17,500 broker warrants payable.
Echelon Wealth Partners $5,248.40 cash and 53,550 broker warrants payable.
Foster & Associates $13,090 cash and 145,444 broker warrants payable.
Haywood Securities Inc. $7,266 cash and 80,733 broker warrants payable.
Kernaghan Partners Ltd. $2,100 cash and 23,334 broker warrants payable.
Leede Jones Gable Inc. $1,890 cash and 21,000 broker warrants payable.
Raymond James Ltd. $10,500 cash and 116,667 broker warrants payable.
-Each broker warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.15 for 18 months from closing, subject to an acceleration clause.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
