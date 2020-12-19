TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.2016



Payable Date: February 1, 2021



Record Date: December 31, 2020



Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2020

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share exchange agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated November 9, 2020 among the Company, Teton Opportunities Inc. ("Teton") and the shareholders of Teton. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Teton, an arm's length party, for aggregate consideration of 9,677,250 common shares of the Company and 4,398,750 common share purchase warrants of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.24 per share for a period of 24 months from closing of the acquisition. The securities were issued to the securityholders of Teton on a pro rata basis as consideration for their securities of Teton. Teton holds an option with a subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corp., an arm's length party, to acquire the Wilding Lake Project located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Resume Trading

Effective at market open on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2020 and December 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,150,000 flow-through shares (of which 19,700,000 are Charity Flow-Through)



10,000,000 non-flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share



$0.12 per non-flow-through share







Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 39 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





John McDonald Y 100,000 nf/t Andrew Fancomb Y 185,000 f/t Michael Gentile Y 1,500,000 nf/t



7,500,000 f/t Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (4) P 1,417,000 nf/t



665,000 f/t

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,841,530 shares at $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $340,983.60.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Rand Explorations Ltd. Y $340,984.00 $0.12 2,841,530 (Randy Turner)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2020, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

CROSS BORDER CAPITAL I INC. ("CBX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated October 29, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission effective November 4, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 21, 2020.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, December 22, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 22, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CBX.P

CUSIP Number: 227441102

Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Options: 300,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 29, 2020.

Company Contact: Yaniv Bresler, CEO Company Address: c/o Suite 1600, 1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West,

Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1G5



Company Phone Number: (416) 862-4479 Company Email Address: yaniv@ybresler.com

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, December 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 12,392,002 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 48 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:











Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Ian Ball Y 83,350





Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $137,420.84 and 381,724 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 381,724 common shares at a price of $0.36 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement.



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 20, 2020.

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 8, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated December 8, 2020 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Alberta). The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador and a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied. The Prospectus has also been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 14, 2020, for gross proceeds of $41,974,998, including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (see Over-Allotment Option below).

Agents: Raymond James Ltd., Gravitas Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc.



Offering: 11,230,769 shares



Share Price: $3.25 per share



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the Offering (being 1,684,615 shares), at $3.25 per share for a period of 30 days from closing of the Offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the option was exercised in full and all shares under the option were issued at the closing of the Offering on December 14, 2020.



Agent Warrants: 839,500 non-transferrable common share purchase warrants were issued to the Agents, each exercisable at $3.25 per share until December 14, 2022.

The Company also paid the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issued 645,769 common shares to Raymond James Ltd., Gravitas Securities Inc., as lead Agents, as representing a corporate finance fee (equal to 5% of the number of shares issued under the Offering).

For further information, refer to the Prospectus and the Company's news release dated November 14, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

FJORDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("FEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated December 7, 2020 between Fjordland Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 68 mineral claims known as Volcain Claims located in Quebec. Consideration is $50,000 cash, 1,000,000 common shares and $1,000,000 in work expenditures during the five-year option term. QPM will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 0.5% of the NSR from QPM for $500,000 and the remaining 0.5% of the NSR for $2,500,000. A pre-existing 1% NSR is payable to Jacques Duval and 1% NSR payable to Andre Gauthier of which the Company may repurchase (i) one-half percent (0.5%) of the Royalty for the sum of $250,000; and (ii) the second one-half percent (0.5%) of the Royalty for the sum of $250,000, to each of Gauthier and Duval.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 10, 2020.

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 127,211,704 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.01 per share

Warrants: 127,211,704 share purchase warrants to purchase 127,211,704 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common share of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than $0.07 for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 42 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Investor Company in Trust for



Peter Lacey Y 22,577,800 Ltus Ltd



(Loran Swanberg) Y 5,058,904 Landsman Properties Ltd.



(Loran Swanberg) Y 7,625,000 Thomas Smeenk Y 10,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[5 Placees] P 5,000,000





Finder's Fee: $2,400 and 240,000 Units payable to Haywood Securities Inc.;









$23,460 and 2,346,000 Units payable to PI Financial Corp.;









$800 and 880,000 Units payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.;









$10,800 and 1,080,000 Units payable to Stryker 11 Inc. and









$2,720 and 272,000 Units payable to Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC









Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.05 for 12 months from closing date.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated December 3, 2020 between Huntsman Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and CP Holdings Corp., pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 64 claims in Owyhee County, Idaho, known as the Flint Property. In consideration, the Company will pay $100,000, issue 8,450,000 shares and stake an additional 100 claims within an area of interest. The acquisition is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty.

KELLY VENTURES LTD. ("KKL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:27 a.m. PST, December 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $45,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,666,667 common shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share Warrants: 8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 65 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Jean Des Rivieres Y 170,000 Jamie Levy Y 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [8 placees] P 2,658,333





Finder's Fee: Echelon Capital Markets, Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and MackieResearch Capital have received an aggregate of $99,270 in cash.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 26, 2020 and December 14, 2020.

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 47,155,376 shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per share







Warrants: 47,155,376 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,155,376 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 46 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,000,000 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $8,800.00 and 160,000 Broker Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.11 per share for a 24 month period.









Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $8,800.00 and 160,000 Broker Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.11 per share for a 24 month period.









Haywood Securities Inc. - $880.00 and 16,000 Broker Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.11 per share for a 24 month period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 9, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Norseman Silver Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire an undivided 100% interest in certain minerals claims (the "New Moon Property"), located 60 km east of Kitimat and 85 km southeast of Terrace, BC.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has made a $10,000 cash payment and will issue an aggregate of 4,600,000 common shares to the Vendors on closing.

The Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 50% is purchasable at any time by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 10, 2020.

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,800,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 2,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 5 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





James Cumming Y 897,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,000.00 and 28,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.35 per share to December 17, 2022



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 10, 2020 and December 17, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 999,945 Non-Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 999,945 share purchase warrants to purchase 999,945 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a 16-month period







Number of Shares: 6,846,200 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per share

Warrants: 3,423,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,423,100 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a 16-month period







Number of Placees: 4 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Paolo Lostritto Y 336,309 Jonathan Held Y 50,000





Finder's Fee: William Ansley $62,300 cash and 205,386 finder warrants payable. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.13 for 16 months from closing.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated December 15, 2020 between Surge Copper Corp. (the "Company") and Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc., pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the Berg property located in central British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will issue up to $5,000,000 in shares and undertake $8,000,000 in work commitments as follows:



SHARES* WORK EXPENDITURES





Upon Exchange approval 6,825,939 $nil





Year 1 Up to $200,000 $nil Year 2 Up to $200,000 $2,000,000 Year 3 Up to $200,000 $2,000,000 Year 4 Up to $200,000 $2,000,000 Year 5 Up to $200,000 $2,000,000

*Shares will be issued at the greater of i) the 10-day VWAP on the relevant anniversary date and $0.552.

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement dated November 20, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between a wholly owned subsidiary (the "Subco") of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (the "Company"), and arm's length parties (collectively "the Vendors"), whereby the Subco has acquired a mineral license for the Stony Lake exploration property (the "Property"), along with all related permits and technical data. The Property is located in Central Newfoundland.

As consideration for the Agreement, the CDN$1,005,000 purchase price will be satisfied via issuance of 3,350,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed value of CDN$0.30 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020 and December 16, 2020.

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, December 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Toronto.

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC. ("WOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 17, 2020 the Bulletin should have read as follows:

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

