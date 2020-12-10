TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375 Payable Date: December 31, 2020 Record Date: December 18, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: December 17, 2020

CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated November 11, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 13, 2020, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $1,500,000 (7,500,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 10, 2020.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Friday, December 11, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 11, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 12,500,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CCII.P CUSIP Number: 23169N108 Agent: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 750,000 options to purchase one share at $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 11, 2020.

Company Contact: William Ollerhead Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 700

Toronto, ON M5K 1G8 Company Phone Number: (416) 214-4810 Company email: will@cuspiscapital.com

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.01



Payable Date: January 15, 2021



Record Date: December 31, 2020



Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2020

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

[formerly Antera Ventures I Corp. ("ANTI.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Antera Ventures I Corp. (the "Company") (to be renamed Wishpond Technologies Ltd.) described in its filing statement dated November 26, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at theopening on Friday, December 11, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ANTI.P to WISH and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Acquisition of Wishpond Technologies Ltd. ("Wishpond")

Pursuant to a merger agreement dated September 10, 2020 among the Company, 1264881 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Antera, and Wishpond, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Wishpond in consideration of the issuance of 43,466,335 post-Consolidation (as defined below) common shares of the Resulting Issuer (which includes shares issued in connection with the exchange of 6,133,000 Subscription Receipts (as defined below)) on the basis of 3.2439938 Post-Consolidation common shares of the Resulting Issuer for each one Wishpond common share.

Wishpond is a provider of marketing focused online business solutions. Wishpond offers an "all-in-one" suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in a user-friendly platform, for a fraction of the cost. The platform enables users to manage all significant aspects of their marketing function in a centralized platform. Wishpond provides proprietary cloud-based software for lead generation, marketing automation and analytics, including landing pages, social promotions, website pop-ups, online forms, lead activity tracking, email marketing, among others. Moreover, Wishpond provides a wide range of integrated marketing services, including campaign design and management, online advertising, search engine optimization, and landing page design. Wishpond serves over 2,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses in a wide variety of industries. Most customers are based in North America, with a growing presence in Europe and other continents. Wishpond charges its customers on a subscription-based SaaS model for software and services.

Concurrent with the business combination Wishpond completed a brokered private placement offering of 6,133,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt"), at a price of $0.75 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering Price"), for the aggregate gross proceeds of $4,599,750. Each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted, without payment of additional consideration, into 1/4.646720625 of a Wishpond common share, resulting in the ultimate issuance of one share of the Resulting Issuer per Subscription Receipt.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on December 7, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4.646720625 old for (1) new basis (the "Consolidation") and changed its name from Antera Ventures I Corp. to Wishpond Technologies Ltd. The Consolidation was approved by shareholders of the Company on October 21, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 11, 2020, the common shares of Wishpond Technologies Ltd. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Antera Ventures I Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post-consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



46,132,995 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 21,446,880 shares are subject to an 18 month staged release escrow agreement



1,306,464 shares are subject to an 18 month staged release under the CPC Escrow Agreement







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.





Trading Symbol: WISH (new)





CUSIP Number: 97730P206 (new)

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, December 11, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification:

Tier 1

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

NEX COMPANIES

ANNIDIS CORPORATION ("RHA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Annidis Corporation. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

BHK MINING CORP. ("BHK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of BHK Mining Corp. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

CAPITAL DGMC INC. ("FGF.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Capital DGMC Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

CYPRIUM MINING CORPORATION ("CUG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Cyprium Mining Corporation (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

GLOBAL HUNTER CORP. ("BOB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Global Hunter Corp. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

INTERNATIONAL SOFTROCK OIL COMPANY LIMITED ("SOF.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of International SoftRock Oil Company Limited. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

J.A.G. LTEE (LES MINES) ("JML.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of J.A.G. Ltee (Les Mines) (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

MICREX DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("MIX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Micrex Development Corp. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

ORBITE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ORT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Orbite Technologies Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

PETROMIN RESOURCES LTD. ("PTR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Petromin Resources Ltd. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Amending Agreement dated November 24, 2020 between Altius Resources Inc., Darrin Hicks, David Hicks, Natalie Hicks (collectively, the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire 100% interest in the Golden Baie Project located in southern Newfoundland. Consideration is $75,000 and $75,000 that is payable over a three year period in installments of common shares with a deemed price per share at the prevailing 5-day volume weighted average price that is subject to a floor price of not less than $0.225 per share.

The Optionors shall retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty ("Underlying Royalty") from all commercial production of minerals from the Property. Altius shall maintain the right to purchase from the Optionors 0.5% of the Underlying Royalty for $1,000,000 and will have a right of first refusal on any sale by the Optionors of the remaining 1% of the Underlying Royalty and any additional royalties.

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2020 and further amended on November 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,540,000 shares







Purchase Price: $5.00 per share







Number of Placees: 20 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Name



Brooke Macdonald Y 10,000 Greg Chamandy Y 100,000 John Clarke Y 4,000 Colin McKenzie Y 2,000 Yvan Crepeau Y 5,000 Dave Loveys Y 2,000 Beverley Evams Y 2,000 Maxi Capital LP (Dmyant Sangha) Y 255,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 10,000 [3 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 67,200 common shares and $12,000 in cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,411,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 4,411,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,411,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.10 for more than 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 days following the date of receipt of a written notice from the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms. Any portion of the Warrants unexercised after the acceleration will be cancelled and thereafter void.



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $3,500 cash

John Wiebe – $3,500 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GOLDENEYE RESOURCES CORP. ("GOE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,252,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per share







Warrants: 5,252,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,252,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 13 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 450,000 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $15,120 cash and 252,000 non-transferable finder warrants on identical terms as those under the private placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 07, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,111,111 shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per share



Warrants: 1,111,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,111,111 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("BEER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated November 18, 2020, between Lexaria Canpharm ULC (the "Vendor") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase substantially all of the assets ("Purchased Assets") of the Vendor. Amongst the different assets purchased in connection with this transaction, the Company will acquire a portfolio of patents, technology and intellectual property which will allow the Company to manufacture certain cannabis infused products. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor a total of $3.85 million for the Purchased Assets satisfied as follows:

$350,000 will be payable in cash on the closing date;

An aggregate of $1,500,000 will be satisfied through the issuance of the Company's common shares as scheduled below:

$500,000 satisfied through the issuance of common shares at a price of $0.0829 per common share on the closing date;

$500,000 satisfied through the issuance of common shares to be issued at the greater of either (i) the 10-day volume weighted average closing price on the eight month anniversary of the closing date; or (ii) the closing price of the Company's shares on the date the Agreement was executed;

$500,000 satisfied through the issuance of common shares to be issued at the greater of either (i) the 10-day volume weighted average closing price on the sixteen month anniversary of the closing date; or (ii) the closing price of the Company's shares on the date the Agreement was executed;

The remaining $2,000,000 will be payable in the form of a promissory note and will have no fixed maturity date and shall further incur a 10% annual interest rate repayable by the Company in quarterly installments from the sale of certain cannabis infused products as per the terms of the Agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2020

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 30, 2020 as amended October 12, 2020 between Inomin Mines Inc. (the "Company"), Canada Metals Ltd. and 10 Bolivianos Pty Ltd. whereby the Company acquires all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canada Metals Ltd. Consideration is 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 4 and October 24, 2020.

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, December 8, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LOON ENERGY CORPORATION ("LNE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,062,680 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $853,134.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Timothy M. Elliot Y $537,492 $0.05 10,749,840 Richard W. Elliot Y $27,714 $0.05 554,280 Jock M. Graham Y $162,500 $0.05 3,250,000 Kenneth R. Heuchert Y $27,714 $0.05 554,280 Norman W. Holton Y $70,000 $0.05 1,400,000 Paul H. Rose Y $27,714 $0.05 554,280

The Company will issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:32 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:12 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that it has amended a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") dated May 13, 2020, to add an automatic share purchase plan. The plan permits purchases of the Company's common shares through the facilities of the Exchange during certain trading blackout periods. An automatic share purchase plan agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation sets forth the trading parameters and other instructions for such purchases. All other terms of the NCIB remain unchanged.

For more information, please refer to the news release of the Company dated December 9, 2020.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC. ("RM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty purchase agreement dated September 11, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Routemaster Capital Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party: 2776234 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company sold its 1.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") granted by Potasio Y Litio de Argentina S.A. with respect to the Sal de los Angeles lithium project and 2.0% NSR granted by QMX Gold Corporation with respect to its Quebec mineral properties.

As consideration for the sale of the two NSRs, the Company received 404,200 common shares of Brazil Potash Corp. at a price per share of USD$3.75 and 1,010,500 common shares of Flora Growth Corp. at a price per share of USD$0.75.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 11, 2020.

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated November 1, 2020 between the Company, an arm's length party and a related party of the Company, Access Self Storage Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property and business used in one Toronto area store, two stores in Quebec and two stores in Alberta owned by the Vendors. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $5-million worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange during the 30-business day period ending at the close of business on the day that is two business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 2, 2020 and December 4, 2020.

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated November 1, 2020 between the Company and an affiliate of a related party of the Company, Access Self Storage Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property and business used in one Mississauga, Ontario store. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $1-million worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange during the 30-business day period ending at the close of business on the day that is two business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 2, 2020 and December 4, 2020

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

