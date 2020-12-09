TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on December 07, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SS.H NEX Summus Solutions N.V. Interim financial report for the period. 2020/09/30





Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2020/09/30





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2020/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

PUREK HOLDINGS CORP. ("PKAN")

[formerly AF1 Capital Corp. ("AFC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of AF1 Capital Corp. (the "Company") (to be renamed PureK Holdings Corp.) described in its filing statement dated November 20, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at theopening on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from AFC.P to PKAN and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of 50.1% of the membership interest of PureKana, LLC ("PureKana")

Pursuant to a Business Combination Agreement entered into on November 20, 2020, the Company has acquired a 50.1% equity interest in PureKana from Heavenly Rx Ltd. ("Heavenly") for consideration of:

(i) 4,000,000 post-Consolidation (as defined below) common shares of the Company to shareholders of Heavenly; (ii) 2,818,126 post-Consolidation common shares of the Company to Cody Alt and Jeff Yauck (the "PureKana Founders"); (iii) 1,025,000 Series 1 Preferred shares of the Company to the PureKana Founders; and (iv) the assumption of the obligation of Heavenly under promissory notes issued to PureKana Founders in the aggregate amount of US$6,934,298.

The remaining 49.9% equity interest in PureKana will be held by the PureKana Founders.

The Series 1 Preferred Shares issued will each be convertible into common shares of the Resulting Issuer at the option of the holder and without payment of additional consideration‎ at a rate equal to the quotient obtained by dividing US$8.00 by (i) the higher of Discounted Market Price on the date a conversion notice is delivered to the resulting issuer; and (ii) C$2.80. The last closing price of the Company's common shares was C$0.06 which is C$2.40 after applying the Consolidation ratio of 40:1. The parties have selected C$2.80 as the minimum conversion price to account for potential fluctuations in the CAD:USD exchange rate.

PureKana was formed in May of 2017 in Arizona, United States. PureKana sells hemp-based ‎CBD-related products with sales principally generated from the United ‎States. Hemp extracts are produced from industrial hemp, which is defined as Cannabis ‎with less than 0.3% THC. PureKana works closely with manufacturers who have the ‎licenses required to manufacture CBD consumer products and e-commerce partners for ‎the sale and distribution of its products.‎

PureKana offers a wide range of ‎CBD products to its customers including ingestibles (tinctures, capsules and gummies) and ‎topicals. PureKana's primary source of revenue is from its PureKana.com e-commerce ‎website, however, it has recently begun expanding its sales to retail stores, including larger retail chains as well as small independent retailers.

A finder's fee of 62,500 post-Consolidation common shares of the Company will be paid to Prehistoric Petroleum Inc. (Gregory Peralta), an arm's length finder, in connection with the transaction.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

2. Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on November 20, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (40) old for (1) new basis (the "Consolidation"). Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on November 20, 2020 and the Certificate of Name Change dated December 4, 2020, the Company has changed its name from AF1 Capital Corp. to PureK Holdings Corp.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the common shares of PureK Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of AF1 Capital Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Post-consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,005,626 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 5,518,192 shares are subject to an 18 month staged release escrow agreement





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PKAN (new) CUSIP Number: 74625H102 (new)

3. Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification:

Tier 1

4. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, December 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of PureK Holdings Corp.

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated December 2, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 old for 2 new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, December 11, 2020. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Split



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,050,190 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AVN (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 053498408 (unchanged)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business December 14, 2020 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about December 17, 2020. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

BLENDE SILVER CORP. ("BAG")

[formerly Blind Creek Resources Ltd. ("BCK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 16, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 10, 2020, the common shares of Blende Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Blind Creek Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

47,223,620 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BAG (new) CUSIP Number: 09352R105 (new)

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an assignment and assumption agreement dated October 15, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Damara Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Canarc Resources Corp. ("Canarc"), whereby Canarc has assigned all of its rights, obligations, interests and assets with respect to a property option agreement dated December 20, 2018 and amended on June 3, 2019 between Canarc, Universal Copper Ltd. and Sydney Wilson to acquire a 75% interest in the Princeton Property comprising of 22 mineral claims located in the south of Princeton to the Company for the consideration of 3,594,941 shares of the Company within 5 days of the Exchange approval. Subject to the exercise of the option by the Company, the issuance of the shares may increase to 19.9% on or before December 31, 2021 up to 7,223,206 shares in total. The Company is required to incur exploration expenditures in the amount of $300,000. Any additional issuance of shares under the Agreement is subject to the Exchange approval.

Effective at the open on December 10, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

EFFICACIOUS ELK CAPITAL CORP. ("EECC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated November 10, 2020 and December 8, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, December 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

SMARTCOOL SYSTEMS INC. ("SSC.H")

[formerly SmartCool Systems Inc. ("SSC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, SmartCool Systems Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 10, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SSC to SSC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued July 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

SUNSET PACIFIC PETROLEUM LTD. ("SPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Sustaining Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 16, 2020, effective at the close of business on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the common shares of Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to pay Sustaining Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

WEST MINING CORP. ("WEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol: WEST.

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale Purchase and Royalty Agreement dated November 11, 2020 between Providence Gold and Minerals PTY LTD and Dr. Rodney Boucher (the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has purchased the Exploration the Toolleen Gold Project located near Victoria, Australia. The aggregate consideration is AUS$375,000 (or CAD$358,766.05), 6,060,000 common shares and 6,060,000 share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 60-month period. The property is subject to a 1% NSR Royalty in favor of the Vendors.

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated November 13, 2020 between A.I.S. Resources Limited (the "Company") and Connor Coote Mining (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire an exploration license 006318 for the Kingston Property in the Morrl Morrl State Forest located northeast of Stawell in western Victoria, Australia. The license excludes the Prospecting License – PL0007020 located within the exploration license. Consideration is AUD$250,000 and 4,000,000 units. Each unit is comprised of one share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of 5 (five) years. The Vendors retain a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") to a maximum of 50,000 oz. of gold. The Company will receive 15% of gold sales revenue from the Vendor's mining activities on the property outside the boundaries of Prospecting License – PL0007020.

For more information refer to the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2020 and November 17, 2020.

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,199,999 shares



4,850,000 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



$0.10 per flow-through share







Warrants: 6,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,100,000 shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.









2,425,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,425,000 shares at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.







Number of Placees: 25 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Adrian Smith Y 216,000





Finder's Fee: IBK Capital Corp. 1,020,000 Broker Warrants exercisable to acquire one unit at a price of $0.075 per unit. Each unit is exercisable to acquire one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Once exercised, two half warrant are exercisable to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.10 per warrant for a period of two years from closing.









D.R.R. Capital Corp. (David Robinson) 435,000 Broker Warrants are exercisable to acquire one unit at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit is exercisable to acquire one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Once exercised, two half warrants are exercisable to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.10 per warrants for a period of two years from closing.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 42,781 common shares at a deemed value of $1.87per share to settle outstanding debt for $80,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2020.

CANDENTE GOLD CORP. ("CDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement Respecting the San Dieguito De Arriba Plant and El Dorado Mining Concession dated September 23, 2020 as amended November 10, 2020 and December 3, 2020 between Candente Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Xali Oro S.A. de C.V., Magellan Acquisition Corp., Minerales Vane 2 S.A. de C.V and Ingenieros Mineros, S.A. de C.V. ("IMSA") whereby the Company may acquire up to 100% interest in the San Dieguito de Arriba beneficiation mill and the rights to a lease agreement on the El Dorado property both of which are located in Nayarit State, Mexico. Consideration staged over a 30 month period is US$5,000 cash, 5,000,000 common shares and additional share payments totaling US$1,425,000 subject to a minimum deemed price of $0.05 per share. IMSA retains a 3.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 29, 2020 and September 28, 2020.

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 30 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Lawrence Nagy Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 900,000





Finder's Fee:



Leed Jones Gable 25,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. 35,000 warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners 47,000 warrants

PI Financial Inc 115,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. 25,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years $.10





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



EFFICACIOUS ELK CAPITAL CORP. ("EECC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,124,999 common shares at a deemed price of $0.188 per common share to settle outstanding interest for $211,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price perShare # of Shares 2674049 Ontario Inc.







(Shimshon Posen) Y $200,000 $0.188 1,063,829

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $1,680,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 9,172,413 common shares at $0.145 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: 2 years from issuance



Warrants: 9,172,413 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.145 per share.



Interest rate: 10% per annum (added to the principal amount)



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated November 18, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company") and an arms-length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in a uranium mining claim property: Moran Lake uranium project ("the Property"), a property located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Under the terms of the Agreement and as consideration for the option grant, the Company has agreed to pay the Vendor an aggregate of CDN$150,000 in cash and an initial issuance of 253,568 common shares.

Further, in order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an additional consideration of up to CDN$600,000 in cash and issuance of CDN$800,000 of common shares of the Company, over a three (3) year period. Additionally, on exercise of the option and based on certain milestones, the Company may have to make additional contingent payments as follows: (i) up to CDN$625,000 in cash; and (ii) issuance of up to CDN$625,000 of commons shares of the Company.

In addition, the Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR of which 0.5% NSR can be bought back by the Company for CDN$500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2020 and December 07, 2020.

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated October 20, 2020 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on November 19, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 12,919,304 units were issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share for total gross proceeds of $645,965.20. Each warrant may be exercised to purchase one common shares at a price of $0.10 until November 20, 2025. In addition, a total of 2,250,000 non-transferable compensation warrants were issued in consideration of providing a stand-by guarantee. Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the units issued under the offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 27, 2020.

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM") ("MGM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:20 p.m. PST, Dec. 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM") ("MGM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,131,221 shares at a deemed value of $0.1768 per share to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,275,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,550,000 shares with 6,275,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 31, 2019.

PROBE METALS INC. ("PRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 04, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 flow-through common shares



1,900,000 non-flow-through common shares







Purchase Price: CDN$2.80 per flow-through common share



CDN$1.60 per non-flow-through common share







Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$2.10 for a two (2) year period







Number of Placees: 47 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 179,684 [5 Placees]





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated November 30, 2020:

Number of Securities: 3,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 per share until December 2, 2022



Number of Placees: 23 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Réjean Gosselin Y 400,000 Aggregate ProGroup (4 souscripteurs) P 650,000





Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $29,340 and 195,600 common share purchase warrants to acquire 195,600 shares at a price of $0.15 per share until December 2, 2022



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 2, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 novembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 3 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ par action jusqu'au 2 décembre 2022



Nombre de souscripteurs: 23 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Réjean Gosselin Y 400 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (4 souscripteurs) P 650 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 29 340 $ et 195 600 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 195 600 actions au prix de 0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 2 décembre 2022



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 décembre 2020.

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated October 19, 2020:

Number of Securities: 1,880,000 Quebec flow-through common shares

10,386,700 charity flow-through common shares

17,647,100 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Quebec flow-through common share

$0.60 per charity flow-through common share

$0.34 per common share



Warrants: 14,016,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,016,900 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.51 per share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 58 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jean Dion Y 200,000 Hubert Parent-Bouchard Y 30,000 Tony Brisson Y 20,000 Denis Lachance Y 60,000 Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers) P 759,944





Finder's Fee: Eight Capital, BMO Capital Markets Inc., INFOR Financial Inc., Clarus Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received a cash commission totaling $710,151.92 and 1,591,508 common share purchase warrant to purchase 1,591,508 common shares at a price of $0.51 per share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 12, 2020.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 19 octobre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 1 880 000 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec

10 386 700 actions accréditives ordinaires de charité

17 647 100 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,50 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec

0,60 $ par actions accréditive ordinaire de charité

0,34 par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 14 016 900 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 016 900 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,51 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 58 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jean Dion Y 200 000 Hubert Parent-Bouchard Y 30 000 Tony Brisson Y 20 000 Denis Lachance Y 60 000 Ensemble groupe pro (3 souscripteurs) P 759 944





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Eight Capital, BMO Marché des capitaux Inc., INFOR Financial Inc., Valeurs mobilières Clarus Inc., Valeurs mobilières Banque Laurentienne Inc. et Canaccord Genuity Corp. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 710 151,92 $ et 1 591 508 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 591 508 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,51 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 12 novembre 2020.

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,493,332 shares







Purchase Price: $0.225 per share







Warrants: 6,746,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,746,666 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 24 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Donna Lisa Crossley Y 444,500 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees] P 2,609,610





Finder's Fee:









Canaccord Genuity Corp. $32,619.38 cash; 144,975 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,687.50 cash; 7,500 warrants

Gravitas Securities Inc. $2,700.00 cash; 12,000 warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns $2,700.00 cash

Richardson GMP $742.50 cash; 3,300 warrants

AlphaNorth Asset Management $12,349.87 cash; 7,500 warrants

PI Financial $4,162.50 cash; 18,500 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Expire 24 months from date of issuance. Also subject to acceleration provisions.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.30 per share







Number of Placees: 49 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Cybill Tsung Y 138,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 710,000 [6 placees]











Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 871,894 shares at a deemed price of $0.18 per share to settle outstanding debt of $156,940.86.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Glenn Kasner Y $156,940.86 $0.18 871,894

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:13 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

