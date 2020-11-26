|
26.11.2020 01:28:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on November 24, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period Ending(Y/M/D)
JRI.H
NEX
Jaguar Resources Inc.
interim unaudited financial reports
2020/06/30
interim management's discussion and analysis
2020/06/30
certification of the interim filings
2020/06/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC") ("MNC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Preferred Shares - Correction
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Effective at the opening on Friday, November 27, 2020, the Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares") of the Company will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Canada
Capitalization:
Unlimited Preferred Shares issued at $10 per share of which
1,607,663 Preferred Shares are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
MNC.PR.A
CUSIP Number:
55948L 30 0
Dividend:
The Preferred Shares are a participating preferred share and holders will receive quarterly dividends, subject to the approval and at the discretion of the Company. The Company shall be entitled to declare dividends on the common shares, preferred shares or on any of such classes of shares without being obliged to declare any dividends on the Preferred Shares of the Company.
Redemption/Disposition:
The Series A Preferred Shares are not redeemable until March 31, 2026 and are considered to be equity and not debt. The Company considers the Preferred Shares to be permanent capital and has no plans to redeem once the redemption anniversary has been reached. The holders of Preferred Shares are entitled to receive 50% of any capital gains received by the Company in the event of the sale or other form of disposition of an investee company and to receive 50% of the proceeds received by the Company in respect of any dividend payment, special distribution or similar distribution to the Company by an investee company. The holders of Preferred Shares shall, with respect to liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of the Company, whether voluntary or involuntary, or any other distribution of the assets of the Company among its shareholders for the purpose of winding up its affairs, be entitled to preference over the holders of common shares of the Company.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 23, 2020 available on www.sedar.com.
________________________________________
NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("NXT.H")
[formerly Natcore Technology Inc. ("NXT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, November 27, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of November 27, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from NXT to NXT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business November 27, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
________________________________________
GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
NEX Company
NEX Reactivation
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the open of trading on November 27, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening of trading on Friday, November 27, 2020 the trading symbol for the Company will change from GCC.H to GCC. The Company is classified as a mineral exploration company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
33,184,013 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
NIL
___________________________________
20/11/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
400,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 26, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 26, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 400,000 flow-through shares with 400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 27, 2018.
________________________________________
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
10,158,225
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 4, 2020 (as to 3,382,999 warrants)
January 11, 2021 (as to 778,334 warrants)
March 29, 2021 (as to 2,334,773 warrants)
May 3, 2021 (as to 3,662,159 warrants)
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 4, 2021
January 11, 2022
March 29, 2022
May 3, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
These warrants were issued, pursuant to a private placement of 10,383,225 shares with 10,383,225 share-purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 3, 2019.
________________________________________
AUMENTO CAPITAL VII CORPORATION ("AUOC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 23, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 14, 2020:
Number of Securities:
6,260,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Warrants:
6,260,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,260,000 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
$0.15 for 12 months following the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Rodger Seccombe
Y
100,000
Sukhwinder Singh
Y
200,000
Hector D. Brenmer
Y
250,000
Aggregate ProGroup
(1 Placee)
P
300,000
Finder's Fee:
A finder received a cash commission of $22,550 and 225,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 225,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 13, 2020 and November 24, 2020.
________________________________________
BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 2, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
US$5,000,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 8,474,576 common shares at US$0.59.
Maturity date:
June 20, 2021
Warrants:
1,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,667 shares. The warrants are exercisable at the price of US$0.304 until June 20, 2021.
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing changes to the second tranche of USD$5,000,000 principal amount (the "Second Tranche"), advanced pursuant to the Loan Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 14, 2019 between the Company and an arm's length lender (the "Lender"), whereby the maturity date of the Second Tranche was extended from April 16, 2021 to November 1, 2021. Additionally, previously issued 1,666,667 bonus common share purchase warrants for the Second Tranche, exercisable at USD$0.40 per share and expiry date as of April 16, 2024, had their expiration term reduced to the New Maturity Date.
The Exchange has also accepted the issuance of 1,000,000 bonus commons shares to the Lender.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 2, 2020.
________________________________________
BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
5,940,064
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 19, 2018 (amended to December 19, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 19, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,940,064 shares with 5,940,064 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 21, 2017.
________________________________________
CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:47 a.m. PST, November 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, due to a Single Stock Circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:52 a.m. PST, November 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("BUS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 04, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,659,118 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.00 per share
Warrants:
4,329,559 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,330,059 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$1.50
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
217 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
James White
Y
80,000
William Trainer
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [12 Placees]
P
1,107,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$126,900.00 cash; 126,900 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$36,600.00 cash; 36,600 warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
$204,000.00 cash; 204,000 warrants
Echelon Wealth Parnters
$15,960.00 cash; 15,960 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$17,220.00 cash; 17,220 warrants
Hampton Securities Ltd.
$600.00 cash; 600 warrants
Raymond James Financial
$14,400.00 cash; 14,400 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$7,200.00 cash; 7,200 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$1.50
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 years subject to acceleration clause
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.
________________________________________
ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION ("OIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REBEL CAPITAL 2.0 CORP. ("RBZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. ("VDKA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 shares and 50,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $3,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Warrants:
50,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
____________________________
VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 16, 2020:
Number of Shares:
17,894,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Artemis Gold Inc.
Y
4,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX gab Gewinne letztlich ab -- Asiens Börsen vorrangig stärker
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street waren die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zur Wochenmitte um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Aufschläge nicht verteidigen. In Asien waren am Mittwoch vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}