TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 17, 2020, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire November 19, 2020 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 19, 2020.

TRADE DATES

November 17, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 19, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. Trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

____________________________________

BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. ("BRU.H")

[formerly Brunswick Resources Inc. ("BRU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 13, 2020, the securities of Brunswick Resources Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 12, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on March 4, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, November 13, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of November 13, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BRU to BRU.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM.H")

[formerly Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. ("CPM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the news release dated October 02, 2020 and October 20, 2020, and in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, November 13, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of November 13, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CPM to CPM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.125

Payable Date: December 15, 2020

Record Date: November 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: November 27, 2020

________________________________________

20/11/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GBLT CORP. ("GBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 222,220 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.0675 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$15,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Dr. Thilo Senst Y $3,750 $0.0675 55,555 Jean-Manuel Bullukian Y $3,750 $0.0675 55,555 Alfred Schopf Y $3,750 $0.0675 55,555 John Denham Y $3,750 $0.0675 55,555

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 21, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,350,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,350,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael Murphy Y 750,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 250,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $1,800.00 cash; 30,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc $3,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $2,100.00 cash; 21,000 warrants Ascenta Finance Corp $30,200.00 cash; 302,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Same as placement

non-transferable

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,223 common shares at a deemed price of $0.56 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $14,125:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated November 5, 2020.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ-SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 11 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 25 223 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,56 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 14 125 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 novembre 2020.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 21, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Offering") dated October 20, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

TSX Venture has been advised that the closing of the Offering occurred on October 26, 2020, for gross proceeds of $10,385,000, inclusive of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option.

Offering: 15,500,000 common shares



Share Price: $0.67 per common share



Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Underwriter's Commission: Cash fee of $623,100



Over-Allotment Option: Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable at any time to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price. This over-allotment option is exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering. The over-allotment was partially exercised to purchase an additional 500,000 common shares

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated October 20, 2020 and news releases dated October 1, 2020 and October 26, 2020.

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 27, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $14,000 cash and 140,000 finder's warrants payable. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.175 for 42 months from closing

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 26, 2020:

Number of Securities: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.15 until October 30, 2022



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $150,904.69 and 1,312,500 non-transferable common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,312,500 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share until October 30, 2022

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 30, 2020.

________________________________________

