TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Oct. 07, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TAJ 2 Tajiri Resources Corp. Interim financial report for the period. 2020/07/31





Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2020/07/31















Certification of interim filings for the period. 2020/07/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV")

[formerly Big Dougie Capital Corp. ("STUV.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since March 20, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the common shares of Big Dougie Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "STUV".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the acquisition of all the partnership units of Compania Recursos Andina Limitada, a limited partnership under the laws of Chile for consideration of USD $500,000 and 50,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.055.

63,163,637 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. Additionally 10,000,000 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement with a Tier 2 Issuer Escrow Securities release schedule to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Compania Minera Auberon SpA



(Gert Karl Ellard Velanzuela) Y 30,000,000 Inversiones Romelio SpA



(Ines Cecilia Alday Araya) Y 20,000,000

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,695,458 shares







Purchase Price: $0.055 per share







Number of Placees: 45 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Gordon McMillan Y & P 636,364 McMillan Family Foundation (Gordon McMillan) Y & P 636,364 Lost In Space, Inc. (Dale Burstall) Y 545,456 Steven J. Landry Y 545,455 Tailwind Capital Partners Inc. (Al Kroontje) Y 9,598,181 Al Kroontje Y 3,020,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 50,000 shares (1 placee)







Finder's Fee: $10,972.50 and 199,500 broker warrants exercisable at $0.055 for 12 months payable to PI Financial Corp.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

83,695,458 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 63,163,637 shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: STUV (new) CUSIP Number: 08913A 10 6 (unchanged)

The Company is classified as a "Metal Ore Mining" company.

Company Contact: Al J. Kroontje

Company Address: 900, 903-8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0P7

Company Phone Number: 403-607-4009

Company Email Address: al@kasten.ca

ORO X MINING CORP. ("OROX")

[formerly WESTERN PACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("WRP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on October 13, 2020, trading in the shares of Western Pacific Resources Corp. (Oro X Mining Corp. following the name change) will resume.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option acquisition agreement ("Agreement") dated August 21, 2020, between the Company and Titan Minerals Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase the Vendor's right to acquire 100% interest in the Coriorcco property pursuant to a previous cession and option agreement ("Coriorcco Option Agreement") and 85% interest in the Las Antas gold property pursuant to an earn-in agreement ("Las Antas Earn-in Agreement") located in Ayacucho, Peru (collectively, the "Properties").

As consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with USD$1,500,000 in cash payment, issue 7,050,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.51 per common share and reimburse the Vendor for up to USD$150,000 in connection with certain expenses related to the Properties. Upon exercise of the option, the Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter royalty ("NSR") with respect to the Coriorcco property. As per the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor will also be eligible to receive up to USD$2,000,000, satisfied through cash payments or common shares of the Company and conditional upon the size of the mineral resource established on the Coriorcco Property following the completion of a technical report prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

In connection with the Coriorcco Option Agreement, the Company will have the exclusive right to obtain all the right, title and interest in and to the Coriorcco Property by providing, at any time while in compliance with the cession terms, an aggregate payment of USD$3,000,000 plus applicable sales tax and further providing royalty payments to the underlying concession holder as per the terms.

The applicable royalty payments are subject to a buy back provision whereby the Company will have the right to repurchase to the royalty interest for USD$1,000,000 (the "Buy Back Option Payment") prior to the 5th year anniversary of the Coriorcco Option Agreement. The Buy Back Option Payment will increase by 10% each additional year after the fifth year anniversary.

In connection with the Las Antas Earn-in Agreement, the Company will have the initial exclusive right to obtain up to 60% interest in the Las Antas gold property by incurring at least USD$2,000,000 in exploration expenditures until all applicable permits have been obtained and further providing the applicable concession holder with USD$450,000. The Company will also have the opportunity to obtain an additional 25% interest in the Las Antas gold property upon the completion of certain milestones as described below:

i. 5% interest can be obtained on the Las Antas gold property prior to the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study by providing the concession holder with an additional USD$500,000; ii. Upon completing the applicable Pre-Feasibility Study, the Company's interest will increase by 10%; iii. 5% interest can be obtained on the Las Antas gold property following the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study by providing the concession holder with an additional USD$1,00,000; iv. At any time 60 days following the commencement of commercial production on the Las Antas gold property, the Company will be able to purchase an additional and final 5% interest.

The Company has also decided to enter into an Investor Rights Agreement with the Vendor, which will grant them certain rights such as (but not limited to) the following: (1) A board nomination right, (2) anti-dilution right and (3) information rights. The Company will also provide an Arm's Length third party (Patricia Zacarias) with 629,836 common shares of the Company as finder's fee in connection with this transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2020 and October 8, 2020.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,243,902 shares







Purchase Price: $0.41 per share







Number of Placees: 153 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Luis Zapata Y 171,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 932,486 [10 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $52,088.09



Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $100,099.98



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 8, 2020.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 17, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the common shares of Oro X Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Western Pacific Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,889,052 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: OROX (new) CUSIP Number: 68702W 10 7 (new)

NEX COMPANIES:

BUTTE ENERGY INC. ("BEN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the securities of Butte Energy Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 31, 2018, a news release was issued on August 28, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction which was previously announced on November 20, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

REAL TIME MEASUREMENTS INC. ("RTY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees – Delist - CORRECTION

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 5, 2020, the following details should have read as follows:

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Real Time Measurements Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fee. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

20/10/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC. ("COBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $9,750.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 21, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CONNAUGHT VENTURES INC. ("CNV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct.07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,066,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 9, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 9, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 20,660,000 common shares and 20,660,000 warrants (this private placement occurred before the 2019 stock consolidation of 10 to 1), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on November 22, 2018.

DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 2 066 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 9 novembre 2020 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 9 mai 2021 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,50 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 20 660 000 actions ordinaires et 20 660 000 bons de souscription (ce placement privé a eu lieu avant le regroupement d'actions de 2019 de 10 pour 1), tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 22 novembre 2018.

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 15 and 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,224,111 shares







Purchase Price: $2.25 per share







Warrants: 1,112,056 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,112,056 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $3.25 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 11 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares New H2 Limited Suites



(Akash Bedi) Y 1,777,777

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 6, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Option agreement between Ethos Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Potts of Gold Resources Pty Ltd. (the "Optionor") and Trent Potts dated September 1, 2020 whereby the Company may acquire up to 100% interest in and to mineral claims known as the Bassano property (the "Property") located in Québec. Consideration is an aggregate of $200,000 cash, 3,500,000 common shares and $500,000 in work expenditures over a four year period. The Optionor will retain a 2% NSR, of which Ethos having the right to purchase 1% for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 4, 2020.

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 9, 2020, August 20, 2020 and August 21, 2020:

Number of Securities: 30,000,000 flow-through common shares

46,666,667 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per flow-through common share

$0.015 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 46,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 46,666,667 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.02 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 39 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares David Crevier Y 1,467,333 François Perron Y 4,666,667 Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees) P 1,333,333





Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $34,839.20 and received 2,322,613 warrants to purchase 2,322,613 units at a price of $0.015 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.02 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement. The finders also received an aggregate of 1,780,000 common shares of the Company, and 1,780,000 common share purchase warrants to acquire 1,780,000 shares at a price of $0.02 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement.



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 4, 2020.

SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 juillet 2020, 20 août 2020 et 21 août 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 30 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

46 666 667 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,02 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,015 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 46 666 667 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 46 666 667 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,02 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 39 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions David Crevier Y 1 467 333 François Perron Y 4 666 667 Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs) P 1 333 333





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 34 839,20 $ et ont reçu 2 322 613 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 322 613 unités à un prix de 0,015 $ par unité. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription permettant d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,02 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé. Les intermédiaires ont aussi reçu un total de 1 780 000 actions ordinaires de la société ainsi que 1 780 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 1 780 000 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,02 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 septembre 2020.

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 28,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $570,000:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares 3650022 Canada Inc. (David Crevier) NP 25,000,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 4, 2020.

SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 8 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 28 500 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,02 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 570 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 2 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 3650022 Canada Inc. (David Crevier) NP 25 000 000

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 septembre 2020.

LEAF MOBILE INC. ("LEAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct. 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Oct. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINKAP RESOURCES INC. ("KAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020 and September 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,999,998 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 9,999,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,999,998 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 42 placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $8,000 payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Initial Advance a Non-Brokered Private Placement of a convertible loan facility announced October 1, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $3,500,000.00 Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares $1.00 of principal outstanding over a 48-month period.

(a) if for 30 consecutive trading days the 30-day VWAP of the shares is at least a 50% premium above the Initial Advance Conversion Price the

Company can elect to convert up to 50% of the principal amount outstanding of the Initial Advance into common shares; and

(b) if for 30 consecutive trading days the 30-day VWAP of the shares is at least a 100% premium above the Initial Advance Conversion Price the Company can elect to convert up to all of the principal amount outstanding of the Initial Advance into common shares.

Maturity date: 48 months from closing







Interest rate: 8% per annum and 1.5% per annum stand-by interest rate







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Beedie Investments Limited (Ryan Beedie) Y $3,500,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 417,500 common shares at $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $33,400.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares T. Layton Croft Y $33,400 $0.08 417,500

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 30, 2020.

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,858,999 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 13, 2018 and subsequently extended to December 13, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 13, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,001,857 shares with 3,001,857 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 13, 2016 and amended as accepted on December 11, 2018.

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 08, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 4,761,906 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per flow through share



Warrants: 4,761,906 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,761,906 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 21,886,638 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow through share



Warrants: 21,886,638 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,886,638 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 34 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Haywood Securities Inc. $14,697.00 cash; 97,980 warrants Sprott Capital Partners LP $900.00 cash; 6,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 497,934 shares to settle outstanding debt for $458,100.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

VICTORY METALS INC. ("VMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.40 per share







Number of Placees: 6 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Palisades Goldcorp. Ltd. Y 2,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $9,600



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly

NEX COMPANY :

NOBELIUM TECH CORP. ("NBL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, Oct. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

