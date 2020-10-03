TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BATTERY ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("BTRY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated September 4, 2020 and October 02, 2020, effective at the open, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

[formerly Komet Resources Inc. ("KMT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 15, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Komet Resources Inc. to Brunswick Exploration Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the common shares of Brunswick Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Komet Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Copper-zinc ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212233).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

117,287,368 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: BRW (NEW) CUSIP Number: 117088104 (NEW)

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

[Anciennement Les Ressources Komet Inc. (« KMT »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 15 septembre 2020, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Les Ressources Komet Inc. à Brunswick Exploration Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Brunswick Exploration Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mardi le 6 octobre 2020 et les actions ordinaires de Les Ressources Komet Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais de cuivre-zinc » (numéro de SCIAN : 212233).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 117 287 368

actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation





Titres entiercés : Aucun





Agent des transferts : Compagnie TSX Trust – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : BRW (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 117088104 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the common shares of Carebook Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Listing Application dated September 28, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed on SEDAR. In connection with the Listing Application the Company completed financings to raise gross proceeds of CAD$21,000,000.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 30,510,628

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 16,912,344 common shares, 820,160 stock option and 3,174,740

share purchase warrants are subject to an 18 month staged release

Tier 1 Value Escrow Agreement



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CRBK CUSIP Number: 14168C102 Sponsoring Member: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated September 28, 2020 and news releases dated June 26, 2020, August 7, 2020, September 28, 2020 and October 1, 2020 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Jeffrey Kadanoff, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 1400-2045 Stanley Street, Montreal, QC H3A 2V4 Company Phone Number: 514-502-1135 Company Email Address: Jeffrey.kadanoff@esplanadeventures.com

________________________________________

PUCARA GOLD LTD. ("TORO")

[formerly Magnitude Mining Ltd. ("MML.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Magnitude Mining Ltd.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated September 22, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the listed issuer will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:



On September 30, 2020, the Company and Pucara Resources Inc. ("Pucara") completed the arm's length acquisition by way of statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which the Company all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pucara and the listing of the resulting issuer's (the "Resulting Issuer") common shares. An aggregate of 3,100,000 Resulting Issuer common shares were issued to the existing Company's shareholders, aggregate of 34,234,460 Resulting Issuer common shares were issued to Pucara shareholders, and aggregate of 2,500,000 Resulting Issuer common shares were issued to Lunde International Corp. in connection with the automatic conversion of a $1 million convertible promissory note in Pucara held by Lunde International Corp.

The securities described above were issued on a post-consolidation basis. The above-described transaction excludes the securities issued pursuant to the private placement of Pucara described in the next section "Private Placement-Non-Brokered" of this bulletin.

As a result of the QT, 3,153,250 Resulting Issuer common shares, 250,000 Resulting Issuer options and 78,125 Resulting Issuer warrants are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement and 2,100,000 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to the CPC escrow agreement. An additional 1,000,000 Resulting Issuer common shares subject to Exchange Seed Share Resale Restrictions.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 21222).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated September 22, 2020, available on SEDAR and the press release dated September 30, 2020.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Pucara completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following Resulting Issuer common shares:

Number of common shares: 21,250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share Number of Placees: 293 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Resulting Issuer Shares David Awram Y 461,375 Andrew Swarthout Y 140,000 J. Stevens Zuker Y 75,000 Gordon Fretwell Y 50,000 Steven Krause Y 25,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,506,500 [12 placees]









Finder's Fee: certain arm's length finders received an aggregate of $6,000 in cash,

810,000 common shares and 687,500 non-transferable warrants to

purchase 687,500 common shares at an exercise price of $0.60 for a

period of two years.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on September 17, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Magnitude Mining Ltd. to Pucara Gold Ltd. The share consolidation and name change were effected on September 29, 2020.

Reinstated for Trading



Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 23, 2020, the Company has now completed the QT. Therefore, effective at the opening, October 6, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Resulting Issuer (CUSIP: 74467P105).

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "MML.P" to "TORO".

Effective at the opening October 6, 2020, the common shares of Pucara Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Magnitude Mining Ltd. will be delisted.





Post-Consolidation andPost-Transactional Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

61,894,460 common shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 6,253,250 common shares Escrow Period: 36 months Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TORO (new) CUSIP Number: 74467P105 (new)

Company Contact: J. Stevens Zuker, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: 14th Floor 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6E 4H1

Company Phone Number: (604) 687- 9931

Company Email Address: info@pucara.ca

Company Website: https://pucara.ca/

______________________________________

RILEY GOLD CORP. ("RLYG")

[formerly RILEY RESOURCES CORP. ("RLY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated September 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 6, 2020, the common shares of Riley Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Riley Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,681,755 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RLYG New CUSIP Number: 76666D106 New

________________________________________

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")

formerly Woodbridge Ventures Inc. ("WOOD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed



TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Woodbridge Ventures Inc.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated September 23, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at theopening on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Jack Nathan Medical Corp. ("JNH") pursuant to a securities exchange agreement dated July 30, 2020 and issued 60,000,000 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of JNH, not including those issued pursuant to the concurrent financing. Prior to the closing of the Transaction, JNH filed articles of amendment to re-designate the authorized JNH Class A shares and JNH Class B shares into JNH Common Shares. Pursuant to the Transaction, shareholders of JNH exchanged their JNH common shares in the capital of JNH ("JNHShares") at an exchange ratio of 1:1 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one JNH Share held. In addition, the outstanding broker warrants of JNH were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of three (3) pre-Consolidation common shares to one (1) post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and upon closing, changed its name from "Woodbridge Ventures Inc." to "Jack Nathan Medical Corp.".

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 60,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 1,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "Offices of Physicians" (NAICS Number: 62111).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2019, July 29, 2020 and August 4, 2020. The financing included subscription receipts of JNH at $0.50 per subscription receipt. Each sub receipt will automatically convert into one unit (a "Unit") of JNH. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of JNH and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of JNH (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of two years. As a result of the Transaction, these securities were exchanged for economically equivalent Resulting Issuer securities based on a 1:1 exchange ratio.

Number of Shares: 11,296,211 resulting issuer shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per resulting issuer share



Number of Warrants: 5,648,105



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 128 placees

There was no insider or pro group participation in the brokered financing.

In connection with the Brokered Private Placement, the agents, PI Financial Corp. and Regent Capital Partners Inc. (as lead agents) along with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital will receive a cash commission of $307,867.39. The Agents were issued 615,734 compensation options, each exercisable into one (1) JNH Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of two (2) years. As a result of the Transaction, the compensation options were exchanged for economically equivalent Resulting Issuer securities based on a 1:1 exchange ratio.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated August 4, 2020

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 23, 2019, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at theopening on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "WOOD.P" to "JNH".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 26, 2020, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's capital consolidation on the basis of 3 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share and a special resolution approving the Company's name change. Upon closing of the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from "Woodbridge Ventures Inc." to "Jack Nathan Medical Corp.".

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the shares of Jack Nathan Medical Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Woodbridge Ventures Inc. will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

73,921,544 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 61,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: JNH (new)



CUSIP Number: 466377108 (new)



Issuer Contact: David Berman, Chief Financial Officer



Issuer Address: 94 Guelph Street, Georgetown, ON, L7G 3Z5



Issuer Phone Number: 416-274-2160



Issuer Email: david.berman@jacknathanhealth.com

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO")

[formerly Altan Rio Minerals Limited ("AMO.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

NEX Company

Altan Rio Minerals Limited (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on openingTuesday, October 6, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the openingTuesday, October 6, 2020the trading symbol for the Company will change from AMO.H to AMO.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

75,376,206 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil

Private Placement –Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020, September 17, 2020 and September 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 9,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,999,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 49 placees



Finder's Fee: North Beach Mining Pty Ltd. (Alfred Karl Wilson and Scott Paterson) -

$30,607.50





Canaccord Genuity Financial Limited (Australia) - $44,499.50





Savoy Capital Partners Pty Ltd. (David Tasker and Paul Niardone) - $3,487.50

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Shares for Debt:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,503,195 shares and 882,693 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $337,739.88.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors



Warrants: 882,693 share purchase warrants to purchase 882,693 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

20/10/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICA ENERGY CORP. ("AFE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 81,667,000 shares



Purchase Price: CAD$0.45 per share (or SEK3.00)



Number of Placees: 59 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Africa Oil Corp. Y 20,000,000 Lorito Holdings (Guernsey) Limited Y 856,467 Zebra Holdings and Investments



(Guernsey) Limited Y 3,682,807 Garret Soden Y 50,000





Brokerage Fee: Pareto Securities AB – $696,808.30 ($602,645.02 - selling fee and $94,163.28 - 0.5% discretionary fee)

Arctic Securities AS – $75,330.63

Fearnley Securities AS - $75,330.63

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated September 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

A-LABS CAPITAL II CORP. ("ALAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, Oct. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, Oct. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BATTERY ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("BTRY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,523,810 shares



Purchase Price: $0.1575 per share



Warrants: 9,523,810 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,523,810 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 36 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dustin Small Y 158,700 Christian Kargl-Simard Y 127,000 Yuen-Kwun Frances Ho Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,862,540 [5 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: $14,175, plus 90,000 broker warrants, each exercisable into one unit consisting

of one common share and one warrant with the same terms as above at a price of

$0.1575 payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Contact Gold Corp. ("Contact") has closed its financing pursuant to its prospectus supplement dated September 23, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated October 24, 2018 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec on October 24, 2018, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on September 29, 2020 for gross proceeds of $14,774,000 (which includes partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Underwriter: Cormark Securities Inc. as lead underwriter, together with its U.S. affiliate

Cormark Securities (USA) Limited (together, the "Underwriters")



Offering: 73,870,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of

Contact (a "Share") and one-half a common share purchase warrant (a

"Warrant") where each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

additional Share at a price of $0.27 per common share for a period of 24

months following closing, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.



Unit Price: $0.20



Underwriter Commission: The Underwriters received a cash commission of $851,025, which was equal

to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than in respect of sales to

president's list purchasers, on which they received a cash commission equal

to 3%.



Underwriter Warrants: The Underwriters received warrants exercisable for a period of 24 months to

acquire that number of common shares that is equal to 6% of the number of

Units sold under the Offering (including the amount subscribed for pursuant to

the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, but other than in respect than in

respect of sales to president's list purchasers, on which they received warrants

equal to 3% of the number of units sold), being 4,255,125 warrants exercisable

at a price of $0.27 per common share for a period of 24 months following

closing, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment

Option"), exercisable in whole or in part in the sole discretion of the

Underwriters for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date, to

purchase up to an additional 10,125,000 Offered Units (the "Additional Units") and/or

up to an additional 10,125,000 Unit Shares (the "Additional Shares") and/or

up to an additional 5,062,500 Warrants (the "Additional Warrants"). The

Over-Allotment Option has been exercised (6,370,000 Additional Units).

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 29,415,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.34 per share



Warrants: 14,707,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,707,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.48 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 110 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 6251285 Canada Inc. Y 153,800 (Christopher David Wright)









Ronald E. Sowerby Y 50,000





James R. Bergin Y 90,000





Kesa Capital Corp. Y 177,000 (Darrell Rader)









Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $499,844 in cash and 1,470,783 broker warrants payable to

Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each broker warrant

entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.34 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020 and July 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,084,500 shares

1,881,896 shares*



Purchase Price: $0.71 per share



Warrants: 7,042,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,042,250 shares

940,948 share purchase warrants to purchase 940,948 shares*



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 for a two year period, subject to acceleration in the closing price of the

Company's shares is greater than $1.75 for 10 consecutive trading days.





Number of Placees: 49 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

YProGroup=P # of Shares Sprott Asset Management Y 2,175,000 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 2,500,000 Hecla Canada Ltd. Y 1,881,896





Agent's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corp. and Eventus Capital Corp. received $599,999.70

and 845,070 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price

of $0.71 per share for a 24 month period.

*the 1,881,896 shares and 940,948 warrants were issued pursuant to an ancillary rights agreement with Hecla Canada Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 21, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

FARSTARCAP INVESTMENT CORP. ("FRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:24 a.m. PST, Oct. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 02, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 1,158,412 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.29 per flow through share





Warrants: 579,206 share purchase warrants to purchase 579,206 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 240,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp $5,979.97 cash; 20,621 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $10,237.00 cash; 35,300 warrants Sprott Capital Partners LP $580.00 cash; 2,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 02, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 2,672,000 charity flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per charity flow through share



Warrants: 1,336,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,336,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $16,901.26 cash; 75,117 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners $2,058.75 cash; 9,150 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated September 23, 2020 between International Montoro Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Jason White, Jeff Wall, Nigel Lewis, Unity Resources Inc., Gary Lewis and Aubrey Budgell, collectively, (the "Vendors") whereby the Company acquiries a 100% interest in and to the Slip Gold Project and the Victoria Lake Gold Project located in central Newfoundland. Consideration is $30,000 cash, 500,0000 common shares and 500,000 common share purchase warrants. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share for a two year period at a price of $0.12. The Vendors retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") half of which, or 1%, may be repurchased for $1,000,000 cash.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 23, 2020.

________________________________________

LATIN AMERICAN MINERALS INC. ("LAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated September 23, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Latin American Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Altius Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corp. ("Altius"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire Altius' interest in the Sail Pond silver-copper-lead-zinc project (the "Property") on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has up to three years to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making the initial share payment of 58,991,254 common shares of the Company and the Company must also incur a minimum of $500,000 of expenditures on or before September 23, 2021, and a further $1,000,000 of expenditures on or before September 23, 2023. In addition, subject to TSXV approval, the Company will issue to Altius an additional $200,000 in common shares of the Company on the earlier of September 23, 2021 or on the completion of an equity financing for gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,000,000. Upon transfer of ownership, Altius will retain certain preferential purchase rights as it relates to an underlying 2% NSR royalty covering the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 24, 2020 and October 2, 2020.

_____________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2020, and further amended on August 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,999,145 shares





Purchase Price: $0.08 per share





Warrants: 24,999,145 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,999,145 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15





Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 81 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Shimmy Posen Y 150,000





Finder's Fee:



Gravitas Securities Inc. $4,800.00 cash; 60,000 warrants Hampton Securities Ltd. $1,920.00 cas; 24,000 warrants PI Financial Corporation $5,120.00 cash; 64,000 warrants BMO Nesbitt Burns $6,400.00 cash Ensign Capital Inc. $1,920.00 cash; 24,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each Warrant is entitling to purchase one common share before Sept. 3, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 3, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

MEDCOLCANNA ORGANICS INC. ("MCCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $996,915 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common share units ("Unit") at a conversion price of $0.20 per

Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share and one common share

purchase warrant ("Warrant")





Maturity date: August 28, 2022





Warrants: Each Warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to

purchase one common share. The Warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.20 for the two-

year period and will have a forced conversion feature, whereby the Company will have the

option to force the conversion of the Warrants upon the common shares trading on the

facilities of the Exchange at a volume-weighted average trading price at or above $0.40 per

share for a period of no less than 10 consecutive trading days.





Interest rate: 14% per annum





Number of Placees: 22 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Amount Robert Metcalfe Y $10,000





Finder's Fee: Cash commission of $4,992 to be paid to Kristoffer Andersson

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated September 4, 2020, between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and Transition Metals Corp. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a portfolio of nine (9) net smelter return royalties (collectively, the "Royalties") on certain exploration projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $1,072,500 cash payment and issue 525,000 common shares to the Vendor to earn the full interest in the Royalties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2020.

_______________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share





Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.52 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y 1,250,000 Robert Wares Y 1,250,000 Jeff Hussey Y 187,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 62,500 [2 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $51,000 payable to Raymond James Ltd., Leede

Jones Gable Inc. and CDPQ Sodémex Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 02, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 25, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 1,250,000 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow through share





Warrants: 625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 625,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year





Non Flow-Through Shares:







Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,150,000 non flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.065 per non flow through share





Warrants: 1,575,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,575,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year





Number of Placees: 12 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stephen Harpur Y 125,000 Dave Cross Y 75,000





Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corp. $5,250.00 cash; 80,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,600.00 cash; 40,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 31, 2020, between the Company and Renforth Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in 98 mining claims and one concession, which are collectively referred to as the New Alger Project (the "Property"), located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp of Abitibi, in the province of Quebec.

Upon signing of the Agreement, the Company shall issue 12,000,000 common shares and pay $500,000 in cash to the Vendor. Furthermore, in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property, the Company shall make cash payments totalling $1,500,000 at the earliest of a change of control of the Company, the announcement of commercial production at the Property or a sale of the Property for proceeds of more than $40,000,000.

If the Company is successful in repurchasing any royalties within 12 months of the closing of the Agreement, the Company will grant to the Vendor a net smelter return royalty equal to one-half of any amounts cancelled within the 12-month period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 31, 2020.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'acquisition (la « convention ») datée du 31 août 2020, entre la société et Renforth Resources Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 98 claims miniers et une concession, qui sont collectivement désignés comme le Projet New Alger (la « propriété »), localisé dans le camp minier Bousquet-Cadillac de l'Abitibi dans la province du Québec.

La société devra émettre 12 000 000 d'actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 500 000 $ au vendeur en espèces à la signature de la convention. Par ailleurs, la société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant 1 500 000 $ le plus tôt d'un changement de contrôle de la société, l'annonce de production commerciale à la propriété ou la vente de la propriété pour un montant supérieur à 40 000 000 $, afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Si la société réussie à racheter n'importe quelle royauté pendant les 12 mois suivant la clôture de la convention, la société accordera au vendeur une royauté sur le rendement net de fonderie égale à la moitié des montants cancellés dans la période de 12 mois.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 31 août 2020.

______________________________________

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated September 22, 2020 between Roughrider Exploration Limited (the Company) and Mirva Properties Ltd. (Denis Pelletier, the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Empire Mine Property, located in the Rupert District on Vancouver Island, BC. Consideration is $1,250,000 cash, 3,000,000 common shares and $2,000,000 in work commitments over a five year period. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR with the Company retaining the right to purchase 1% for $1,000,000 at any time up to 120 days after commercial production commences. The NSR is subject to reduction based on underlying NSRs such that the NSR payable does not exceed 2.5%

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective September 25, 2020, the Company's Form F-1 Registration Statement (the "Prospectus"), dated September 25, 2020, was filed on SEDAR. The Prospectus has been accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on September 29, 2020, for gross proceeds of US$12,600,000.

Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on September 25, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Agent: Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering



Offering: 2,100,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and warrant.



Unit Price: US$6.00 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: US$6.85 per share for 5 years from date of closing of Offering.



Agents Commission: The Agent was issued 105,000 common share purchase warrants

(each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one share for USD$6.60

per share expiring after five years.

________________________________________

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,330,651 shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per shares to settle outstanding debt for $659,758.58.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 2, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2020 and September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.125 per share





Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a one year period to September 30, 2021





Number of Placees: 15 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,250,000 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $32,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange