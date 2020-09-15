TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's Class A common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, under the symbol "APLI".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "APLI" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of markets on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and the Company's Class A common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

DEALNET CAPITAL CORP. ("DLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer)

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Transaction: Simply Group Acquisition Corp. the ("Offeror"), an affiliate of Simply Green

Home Services Inc. ("Simply Green") has made an offer dated September 9,

2020, to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the

"Common Shares") of DealNet Capital Corp. ("DealNet"), which includes any

Common Shares that may become issued and outstanding after the date of

the Offer but prior to the Expiry Time (as defined herein) upon the exercise,

exchange or redemption of the Options (as defined herein), the Deferred

Share Units (as defined herein) and any securities of DealNet that are

exercisable, exchangeable or redeemable for Common Shares, at a price of

$0.16 in cash per Common Share.





The Offer is subject to the condition that, at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto

time) on October 14, 2020 or such earlier or later time during which Common

Shares may be deposited under the Offer, excluding the mandatory 10 day

extension period or any extension thereafter, there shall have been validly

deposited under the Offer and not withdrawn that number of Common

Shares, that constitutes more than 50% of the outstanding Common Shares,

excluding any Common Shares beneficially owned, or over which control or

direction is exercised, by the Offeror or by any person acting jointly or in

concert with the Offeror (referred to herein as the "Statutory Minimum

Condition"). In addition to the Statutory Minimum Condition, the Offer is also

conditional upon certain specified conditions being satisfied or waived at or

prior to the Expiry Time, which include: (i) there having been validly deposited

under the Offer and not withdrawn that number of Common Shares that,

together with any Common Shares (if any) beneficially owned, or over which

control or direction is exercised, by the Offeror and any person acting jointly

or in concert with the Offeror, constitute not less than two-thirds (66⅔%) of

the outstanding Common Shares; (ii) the Offeror having determined, in its

sole and absolute discretion, that there does not exist and there shall not

have occurred (or, if there does exist and shall have occurred prior to the

date of the Support Agreement, there shall not have been disclosed,

generally or to the Offeror in writing on or before the execution and delivery of

the Support Agreement) any Material Adverse Effect; (iii) neither the Support

Agreement nor any of the Lock-up Agreements shall have been terminated in

accordance with their terms; and (iv) all outstanding Options and Deferred

Share Units shall have been exercised, converted, cancelled or otherwise

dealt with in accordance with the Support Agreement (as defined below).

These and other conditions of the Offer are described in Section 4 of the

Offer to Purchase, "Conditions of the Offer". All conditions of the Offer other

than the Statutory Minimum Condition may be waived by the Offeror in its

sole discretion.



Expiry: October 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time), unless the offer is extended or

withdrawn by the Offeror in accordance with its terms.



Exchange Procedure: The Offer may be accepted by registered Shareholders delivering to

the Depositary and Information Agent at its office in Toronto, Ontario

specified in the accompanying Letter of Transmittal accompanying the Offer,

so as to be received at or prior to the Expiry Time:





i. certificate(s) or other evidence representing the Common Shares in

respect of which the Offer is being accepted;





ii. a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer, properly

completed and executed in accordance with the instructions set out in the Letter of

Transmittal (including signature guarantee if required); and





iii. all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of

Transmittal.



Advisors: The Offeror has engaged Kingsdale Advisors to act as the Depositary and

Information Agent for the Offer. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has been

engaged to act as financial advisor to the Offeror.



Notice of Guaranteed

Delivery: The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by

courier or mailed to the Depositary and Information Agent at its

office in Toronto, Ontario specified in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at or prior to

the Expiry Time and must include a guarantee by an Eligible Institution in the

form set out in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Notice of Guaranteed

Delivery must be completed and received by the Depositary on or prior to the

Expiry Time. The Letter of Transmittal along with the Common Shares, if

applicable, pertaining to the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be received

by the Depositary and Information Agent in its Toronto office on or prior to 5:00

p.m. (Toronto time) on the second TSXV trading day after the Expiry Date.



Disclosure Document(s): Offer dated September 9, 2020, is available at www.sedar.com. Capitalized

terms not otherwise defined are defined in the Disclosure document.



Mandatory Trading and Trade Date Settlement Date Settlement Rules: October 14, 2020 October 15, 2020

________________________________________

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

[formerly GLOBAL VANADIUM CORP. ("GLV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name ChangeBULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 27, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the common shares of K9 Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Global Vanadium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

28,656,879 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: KNC (new) CUSIP Number: 482627 10 6 (new)

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

[formerly NORSEMAN CAPITAL LTD. ("NOC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors August 24, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the common shares of Norseman Silver Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Norseman Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,081,554 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: NOC (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 65654L105 (new)

________________________________________

OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD ("Osprey"), on Sept 4, 2020 Osprey and MegumaGold Corp. ("Meguma"), have completed a plan of arrangement with under Section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on Sept 14, 2020 , and has resulted in each Osprey Shareholders (other than Meguma and Osprey Shareholders validly exercising dissent rights) to receive, in exchange for each one (1) Osprey Share, one-half of one (0.5) common shares (each, a "Meguma Share") in the capital of Meguma (the "Exchange Ratio") (the "Arrangement Consideration").

Each option to acquire an Osprey Share (each, an "Osprey Option") outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement (the "Effective Time") shall be exchanged by the holder thereof, without any further act or formality and free and clear of any liens, claims or encumbrances, for an option (each, a "Replacement Option") to acquire from Meguma, subject to certain adjustments, the number of Meguma Shares equal to the product obtained when: (a) the number of Osprey Shares subject to such Osprey Option immediately prior to the Effective Time, is multiplied by (b) the Exchange Ratio.

All Osprey common share purchase warrants (the "Osprey Warrants") outstanding immediately prior to the

Effective Time will remain outstanding and, following the Effective Time, shall entitle the holder thereof to receive upon the subsequent exercise or conversion of such holder's Osprey Warrant, in accordance with its terms, in lieu of each Osprey Share to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon such exercise or conversion, the number of Meguma Shares equal to the product obtained when: (a) the number of Osprey shares subject to such Osprey Warrant immediately prior to the Effective Time, is multiplied by (b) the Exchange Ratio.

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday Sept 15, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

Further information on the arrangement is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in the Information Circular dated August 14, 2020 and in news release dated March 23, 2020 to Sept 14, 2020.

________________________________________

20/09/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,194,923 Expiry Date of Warrants: July 27, 2021 (as to 3,718,500 warrants) and August 3, 2021 (as to 550,000 warrants) Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.135

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,537,000 shares with 4,268,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 4, 2020.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:18 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,150,000 Charity Flow-Through shares and 16,250,000 Non-Flow-Through

shares



Purchase Price: $0.1225 per Charity Flow-Through share

$0.07 per Non-Flow-Through share



Warrants: 14,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period

6,575,000 warrants to expire on August 13, 2023

8,125,000 warrants to expire on August 16, 2023



Number of Placees: 63 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Melanie Mackay Y 30,000 Twila Jensen Y 40,000





Finder's Fee:











$13,650.00 and 90,958 warrants payable to EDE Asset Management

$6,300.00 and 47,250 warrants payable to Raymond James Inc.

$112,700.00 and 460,250 warrants payable to Sentrum Capital Inc.

$21,000.00 and 140,000 warrants payable to Kardia Consulting Group



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 460,250 warrants to expire on August 13, 2023

278,208 warrants to expire on August 16, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 17, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CPRP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Amending Agreement dated August 7, 2020 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") whereby the terms to acquire a 100% interest in and to the MAC claims located at the MacMillan Pass area of the Yukon have been amended. The amendment changes the fourth and last payment from $115,000 cash to $2,500 cash and 225,000 common shares. In all other respects, the original Option Agreement dated July 24, 2017 with Newmont Canada Holdings, ULC was subsequently assigned to the Maverix according to an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated June 29, 2018 and amended on July 23, 2019 remains unchanged.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020.

__________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Amending Agreement dated August 7, 2020 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Golden Ridge") whereby the terms to acquire 100% interest in two claim groups aggregating 659 claims located near the Company's

McMillan Pass property holdings in the Yukon have been amended. The amendment changes the final two option payments to exercise the option from $150,000 due on or before August 9, 2020 and $200,000 and 200,000 common shares due on or before May 9, 2021 to 900,000 common shares due within five days. In all other respects, the original Option Agreement dated April 24, 2018 and as amended on April 15, 2019 and May 6, 2020 remains unchanged.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020.

__________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Amending Agreement dated August 11, 2020 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and each of Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica") and Carlin Gold Corporation ("Carlin") whereby the terms for the Company to acquire a 100% interest in three claim groups aggregating 624 claims located near the Company's McMillan Pass property holdings in the Yukon have been amended. The amendment changes the final two option payments to exercise the option from $150,000 due on or before August 9, 2020, and $150,000 and 100,000 common shares due on or before May 9, 2021 to $75,000 and 550,000 common shares due within five days. In all other respects, the Company's original Option Agreement dated April 23, 2018 with Constantine and Carlin, which Constantine subsequently transferred its right and interests to Epica Gold Inc. according to a Notice of Assignment dated July 31, 2019, remains unchanged.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020.

__________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:48 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:07 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:53 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, Sep.14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property acquisition agreement dated August 31, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Gossan Resources Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of the Gander Gold Property located near Gander, Newfoundland, in consideration of: (i) a cash payment in the amount of $21,125 payable to the Vendor with respect to reimbursement of staking costs; (ii) the issuance of an aggregate of 2,100,000 common shares; and (iii) granting a 2% net smelter return royalty in favour of the Vendor (subject to the Company's option to re-purchase 1% of the NSR for a price equal to $1,000,000).

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2020.

________________________________________

HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per common share



Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Chad Williams I 7,187,500





Chad Gilfillan I 500,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 23, 2020 and August 21, 2020.

________________________________________

HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 7, 2020 between Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and the DSM Syndicate and DSM Syndicate Holdings Ltd. (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has an option to a 100% interest in the Goldstar Property located in the west-central British Columbia (the "Property"). In consideration, the Company will be required to issue 1,500,000 shares and 1,500,000 warrants exercisable at $0.19 per share for 5 years and complete a minimum $250,000 drill program by December 15, 2022. The Company will pay $250,000 and issue another 1,500,000 shares and incur $750,000 in exploration by December 15th, 2023 to earn a 40% interest in the Property. Further payments include $500,000 in cash and the issuance of 2,000,000 shares by December 14th, 2024. The exploration expenses to be incurred by 2024 will be $2,000,000, at which point the Company will have earned a 100% interest in the Property, subject to a 3% NSR. Any share issuance over 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company to the Vendors is subject to the disinterested shareholder approval.

________________________________________

MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 60,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 60,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 60,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 59 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Carlos Espinosa I 1,000,000







Broker/Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $212,000 in cash and

4,240,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into once

common share at $0.05 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 23, 2020, July 27, 2020 and August 20, 2020.

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:01 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:01 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,142,857 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 21,142,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,142,857 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 39 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Charles Riopel Y 107,143





Mark Fedikow Y 892,857





Sarah-Wenjia Zhu Y 553,623





Gilbert Clark Y 85,714





Christopher Messina Y 107,143





Keith Morrison Y 209,858





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,881,249 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $41,171 in cash and 588,154 finders' warrants payable to

Haywood Securities Inc. and Brant Securities Limited. Each finder's warrant

entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.09 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the share sale agreement dated August 4, 2020 (the "SSA") among Novo Resources Corp. (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Beatons Creek Gold Pty Ltd. and Millennium Minerals Limited ("Millennium"), IMC Resources Ltd, IMC Resources Gold Holdings Pte Ltd, Heritas Capital Management Pty Ltd as trustee for Auctus Resources Fund and IMC Holdings Ltd (collectively, "IMC") concerning acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Millennium (the "Acquisition") and the debt repayment deed dated August 4, 2020 (the "Debt Settlement Agreement") among the Company, Millennium, IMC Resources Investments Pte Ltd and IMC Resources Gold Holdings Pte Ltd.

The consideration under the SSA and the deferred consideration under the deferred consideration deed signed in connection with the SSA are:

Issuance of 17,706,856 units of the Company at a deemed price of CA$3.25 per unit worth AU$60,303,143. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months, one common share of the Company at a price of CA$4.40.

Deferred consideration payment in the form of a cash fee on future gold production equal to 2% of all gold revenue generated by the Company until the later to occur of (i) payment of the Deferred Consideration in respect of cumulative gold production of 600,000 ounces or (ii) cumulative payments of AU$20,000,000.

Under the Debt Settlement Agreement, the repayment of IMC's secured debt funded by the Company consists of:

AU$60,000,000 in cash payment;

Issuance of 2,656,591 units of the Company at a deemed price of CA$3.25 per unit worth AU$9,005,868. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months, one common share of the Company at a price of CA$4.40.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 4, 2020, September 8, 2020 and September 14, 2020.

_________________________________________

OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral lease and option agreement dated September 8, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between P2 Gold Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor – La Cuesta International, Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the right to lease a 100% interest in the Lost Cabin Property ("the Property"), for exploration and mining for 50 years. The Property is a mining claims property located in Lake County, Oregon, USA.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will issue 100,000 common shares and pay an aggregate of USD$65,000 over a 30 month period, and USD$20,000 every six (6) months thereafter, to the Vendor. Additionally, the Company is required to incur US$30,000 in exploration expenditures over a one (1) year period and a minimum of 2,000 meters of drilling in the second year.

Furthermore, on achievement of production on the Property, a production royalty of 2% of net smelter returns is payable on claims owned by the Vendor and 0.5% of net smelter returns is payable on third party claims and claims acquired within an area of influence, provided that a minimum production royalty of US$25,000 is payable quarterly. On payment to the Vendor of US$10,000,000 in any combination of pre-production payments, production royalties and minimum royalties, the production royalty on claims owned by the Vendor reduces to 1% and on third party claims and claims acquired within the area of influence to 0.25%.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 11, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on July 29, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$250,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Reduced from US$0.18 to US$0.0412



Maturity Date: Extended from October 12, 2020 to July 31, 2021



Interest Rate: Increased from 10% to 12%

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 08, 2018.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 29, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 10, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on July 29, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: USD$480,000 principal amount (USD$400,000 of which is convertible into

common shares)



Conversion Price: Reduced from US$0.15 to US$0.0412



Maturity Date: Extended from August 29, 2020 to July 31, 2021



Interest Rate: Increased from 3.3% to 12% per annum



Number of warrants: 2,666,666 share purchase warrants exercisable into 2,666,666 common shares



Exercise Price of Warrants: reduced from US$0.15 to US$0.0412



Expiry Date of Warrants: Extended from August 29, 2020 to July 31, 2021

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 10, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 29, 2020.

________________________________________

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 9, 2020, between Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina") and the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 100% interest in Sabina's Golden Sidewalk and Skinner Gold properties (collectively, the "Properties"). As consideration, the Company will provide the owners of Sabina with an aggregate cash payment of $50,000, issue up to 1,500,000 common shares on a post-consolidation basis at a deemed value of $0.50 per common share and further commit to $2,600,000 in work expenditures over a 4 year term.

Upon exercising the option under the Agreement, the owners of Sabina will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the proceeds from the production and sale of products produced or derived from the Properties.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated August 10, 2020, and September 8, 2020.

________________________________________

ROCHESTER RESOURCES LTD. ("RCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares JOSEPH KEANE Y 200,000 NICK DEMARE Y 875,000 888 CAPITAL CORP. Y 200,000 (NICK DEMARE)



DNG CAPITAL CORP. Y 125,000 (NICK DEMARE)



EDUARDO LUNA Y 450,000





Finder's Fee:



CANACCORD GENUITY CORP. $375.00 cash





The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the second share issuance contemplated under the Second Amending Agreement dated September 1, 2020 between Rugby Mining Limited (the 'Company') and All-Acacia Resources Inc. (Jose Miguel G. Cabarrus) pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire an 80% right, title and interest in the Mabuhay property, which comprises 29 contiguous claims covering approximately 878 hectares in the Philippines. Under the Second Amending Agreement, the US$50,000 option payment due within 24 months of the initial payment date will be paid half in cash and half by issuing 253,326,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.13.

________________________________________

SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,245,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,245,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,245,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Jamie Bannerman Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 750,000 [2 placees]



Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $14,400 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 11, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 28,484,686 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 28,484,686 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,484,686 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Shares: 2,013,334 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Warrants: 2,013,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,013,334 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 63 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Hanych Geological Consulting Ltd. (Walter Hanych) Y 400,000





Finder's Fee: EDE Asset Mangement Inc. $5,000 cash and 100,000 finder's warrants payable.

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for two years

from closing.

GloRes Capital Inc. $5,000 cash and 100,000 finder's warrants payable. Each

finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for two years from

closing.

Deep Sonesh Sira $41,640 cash and 818,800 finder's warrants payable.

748,800 finder's warrants are exercisable into 748,800 common share at $0.05

for two years from closing and 70,000 finder's warrants are exercisable into

70,000 common shares at $0.06 for two years from closing.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $12,500 cash and 240,400 finder's warrants payable.

192,400 finder's warrants are exercisable into 192,400 common share at $0.05

for two years from closing and 48,000 finder's warrants are exercisable into

48,000 common shares at $0.06 for two years from closing.

2571400 Ontario Inc. (Anahadjeet Garewal) $6,000 cash and 120,000 finder's

warrants payable. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at

$0.05 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered Convertible Debentures, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 30, 2017, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2017:

Convertible Debenture $2,612,000 principal amount



Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.21.



Amended Maturity date: October 31, 2023



Other Significant Amendments: The redemption thresholds in the debentures will be updated, such that the

Company: (i) may not redeem the debentures prior to October 31, 2021; (ii) may

redeem the debentures on and after October 31, 2021, and prior to October 31,

2022, at the redemption price (as defined in the debentures), provided the

current market price of the common shares is at least 125% of the conversion

price; and (iii) may redeem the debentures on and after October 31, 2022, at the

redemption price. The terms of the debentures is also being amended to provide

the Company with the ability to pay accrued interest in common shares based

on the average trading price of the common shares over the previous 30 trading

days (subject to Exchange approval).

________________________________________

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:|4,166,667 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.24 per common share



Warrants: 4,166,667 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,667 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.36 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 10, 2020.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 27, 2020 between Xander Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Terrance Coyle and 9093-6725 Quebec Inc., pursuant to which the Company will have exclusive option to purchase a 100% interest in the property located in Val D'Or, Quebec, Canada (the "Senneville South Property"). The Senneville South Property is comprised of three complete cells, five partial cells and one old-style lot, totalling an area of 370 hectares.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the consideration are:

25,000 common shares (the "Shares") on or before the closing date (the "Closing Date") being the date the Issuer receives the approval from the Exchange of the Agreement;

$5,000 cash payable on or before the Closing Date;

cash payable on or before the Closing Date; 60,000 Shares of the Issuer on the date that is 1.5 years from the Closing Date;

$15,000 payable the date that is 1.5 years from the Closing Date;

payable the date that is 1.5 years from the Closing Date; 80,000 Shares on or before the date that is 2.5 years from the Closing Date; and

$20,000 payable on or before the date that is 2.5 years after the Closing Date.

In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will incur not less than $75,000 of exploration expenditures within 2.5 years from the Closing Date, of which, not less than $40,000 will be incurred within 1.5 years after the Closing Date. The Company has granted 9093-6725 Quebec Inc. a 2% NSR of all mineral products sold from the Senneville South Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 11, 2020.

________________________________________

XIB I CAPITAL CORP. ("XIB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep. 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,200,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 9,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of one year



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares





George A. Brown I 1,500,000





Joseph Del Campo I 200,000





Richard Williams I 124,039







Finder's Fee: William Siragusa and 2013026 Ontario Inc. received an aggregate of 126,000

common shares and 126,000 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is

exercisable into one common share at $0.07 per share for a period of one year.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 13, 2020 and September 1, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

