TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Substitutional Listing, Delist, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 8, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the AsiaBase shareholders who previously held common Shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares redesignated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for one basis for a new class of common shares (the "New AsiaBase Shares").



CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 11, 2020, the securities of Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 2, 2020, a news release was issued on September 2, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

NEX COMPANY:

DXI CAPITAL CORP. ("DXI.H")

[formerly DXI ENERGY INC. ("DXI.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a ordinary resolution passed by its shareholders on August 20, 2020, the Company has consolidated its share capital on a hundred(100) old for one (1) new common share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening September 11, 2020, the common shares of DXI Capital Corp. will commence trading on NEX, and the common shares of DXI Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,529,428 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: DXI.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 267473106 (new)

20/09/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRATTLE STREET INVESTMENT CORP. ("BRTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, September 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a property purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 6, 2020, between the Company and Grandview Exploration, LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 37 mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada known as the Horse Creek Property (the "Property"). In return for the Property, the Company will provide the Vendor with 350,000 common shares at deemed price of $0.155 per common share as total consideration.

The Vendor has retained a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR Royalty") on the Property subject to a 1% buy back if the Company further provides the Vendor with US$1,000,000 in payment. In addition, the Vendor will also have the Right of First Refusal on any proposed sale of NSR Royalty in future.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated August 11, 2020.

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, September 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CROPS INC. ("COPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, September 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, September 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020 and August 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,350,000 Non-Flow-Through shares and 3,310,893 Flow-Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per Non-Flow-Through share and $0.33 per Flow-Through Share



Warrants: 40,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.38 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 215 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Catalina Discoveries Ltd



(Cole Evans) Y 100,000 Lawrence Roulston Y 120,000 Malcolm Davidson Y 20,000

Agent's Fee:

Aligned Capital Partners Inc.: 18,080 Flow-Through Broker Warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp: 124,800 Broker Warrants and 6,000 Flow-Through Broker Warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.: 32,000 Broker Warrants EMD Financial Inc.: 100,400 Broker Warrants and 93,636 Flow-Through Broker Warrants Hampton Securities Ltd.: 26,080 Broker Warrants Haywood Securities Inc.: 111,200 Broker Warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc.: 65,600 Broker Warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation: 5,600 Broker Warrants Mine Equities Ltd.: 84,848 Flow-Through Broker Warrants Odlum Brown Limited: 9,697 Flow-Through Broker Warrants PI Financial Corp.: 342,200 Broker Warrants and 19,624 Flow-Through Broker Warrants Richardson GMP Ltd.: 19,371 Broker Warrants and 9,364 Flow-Through Broker Warrants Sprott Capital Partners LP: 17,600 Broker Warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 17, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s)..

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,290,645 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 11,145,323 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,145,323 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause by the Company if, at any time following nine months from the closing date, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares trading on the Exchange is greater than $0.32 for 20 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company may exercise its right to reduce the Warrant terms whereby the new expiry date of the Warrants is the 30th day following the receipt of the notice of such exercise.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for 18 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 108 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 901,000 [8 placees]





Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $85,278.85 in cash payment and 615,148 Broker Warrants

Integral Wealth Securities Limited – $75,327.98 in cash payment and 544,070 Broker Warrants

Paradigm Capital Inc. – $18,444.59 in cash payment and 133,721 Broker Warrants

Aligned Capital Partners – $3,799.97 in cash payment and 27,143 Broker Warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $2,016.00 in cash payment and 14,400 Broker Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $4,020.80 cash payment and 28,720 Broker Warrants

Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. – $19,600.00 cash payment and 140,000 Broker Warrants

Scotia iTrade – $1,960.00 in cash payment

Boardroom Metrics – $4,000 in cash payment and 28,571 Broker Warrants

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at $0.14 for one common share of the Company for a 12 month period from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 1, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,885,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 6,885,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,885,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units





Peter Geib Y 1,000,000 Archibald J.Nesbitt & Company Ltd



(Archibald J.Nesbitt) Y 1,150,000 LL & S Holdings Ltd



(John Niedermaier) Y 1,000,000 John McIntyre Y 135,000 Conex Services Inc



(Glenn Walsh) Y 1,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on July 17, 2020, July 27, 2020 and September 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

RISETECH CAPITAL CORP. ("RTCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC. ("SCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective August 19, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 19, 2020 was filed with and receipted by Ontario Securities Commission, and filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 25, 2020 for gross proceeds of $25,025,000.

Offering: 38,500,000 Class A shares



Share Price: $0.65 per Class A share



Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., INFOR Financial Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc



Underwriter(s) Commission: an aggregate of $1,501,500 in cash



Over-Allotment Option: 5,775,000 Class A shares at $0.65 per share, up to the close of business on September 24, 2020

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 19, 2020 and filed on SEDAR and news releases dated August 5 and August 25, 2020.

SPECTRE CAPITAL CORP. ("SOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, September 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SPECTRE CAPITAL CORP. ("SOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SUPERNOVA METALS CORP. ("SUPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 63 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Roger March Y 75,000 1130970 BC Ltd Y 50,000 (Lindsay Hamelin)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 750,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $2,100.00 cash; 21,000 warrants Haywood Securities $15,750.00 cash; 157,500 warrants DRR Capital Corporation $13,440.00 cash; 134,400 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 31, 2020, between the Company and several arm's length parties ( "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% interest in 10 staked mining claims located in Mongowin township, Sudbury Mining District, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 100,000 common shares for the Property. Additionally, Vendors retain a 1% net smelter royalty and the Company has the right to purchase up to 0.5% for $600,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2020.

XIB I Capital Corp. ("XIB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, September 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

