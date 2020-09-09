TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on September 04, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MFS 2 Medifocus Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the

year 2020/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year 2020/03/31





Interim financial statements for the period 2020/06/30





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements for

the period 2020/06/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on September 04, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PEH 2 Primeline Energy

Holdings Inc. Interim financial report for the period 2020/06/30





Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period 2020/06/30





Certification of interim filings for the period 2020/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.'s (the "Exchange") bulletin issued on September 2, 2020 which accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2020 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between AsiaBase Metals Inc. ("AsiaBase") and its three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Mantra Exploration Inc., Mantra Pharma Inc. and Mantra 2 Real Estate Inc. (collectively, the "Spincos") which closed on September 1, 2020 (the "Plan of Arrangement"), AsiaBase (i) re-classified and re-designated its existing common shares as "Class A common shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) created a new class of common shares with rights and restrictions identical to the Class A Shares (the "New AsiaBase Shares"); and (iii) will distribute to eligible shareholders of AsiaBase one New AsiaBase Share for each Class A Share held in addition to the shares of the Spincos described in the Exchange's bulletin of September 2, 2020.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the AsiaBase shareholders who previously held common Shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares redesignated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for basis for the New AsiaBase Shares. Accordingly, the New AsiaBase Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

43,224,651 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ABZ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 04521E 50 7 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, the Old Shares of AsiaBase will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, September 9, 2020the Old Shares of AsiaBase will be delisted.

For further information see the Asiabase Circular which is available under AsiaBase's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

[formerly ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 25, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the common shares of Decklar Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Asian Mineral Resources Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Resource' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

54,279,773 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: DKL (new) CUSIP Number: 243573 10 2 (new)

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: September 30, 2020

Record Date: September 18, 2020

Ex-dividend Date September 17, 2020

________________________________________

CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 19, 2020, effective at the opening Thursday, September 10, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")

[formerly Cortus Metals Inc. ("CRTS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Share Split, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Cortus Metals Inc. (the "Company") described in its filing statement dated August 21, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at theopening on Thursday, September 10, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from CRTS.P to CRTS and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of the Grayson and Powerline Properties from Intermont Resources, LLC

Pursuant to a Purchase Agreement between the Company and Intermont Resources, LLC ("Intermont") dated May 28, 2020 the Company acquired a 100% interest in and to the Grayson and Powerline Properties (the "Properties"), located in Nevada, from Intermont in consideration of the payment of an aggregate of US$274,400, the issuance of 1,000,000 post-split common shares and the grant of a 2% net smelter returns royalty to Intermont's members in respect of the Properties.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,058,338 post-split shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per post-split share



Warrants: 17,058,338



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 144 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





859053 Alberta Ltd. (Sean Mager) Y 140,690 James Greig Y 70,000 Chris Beltgens Y 40,000 Jeremy Yaseniuk Y 70,000 Brent Todd P 150,000 Kathleen Todd P 100,000 Johnny Markovina P 100,000 Ivano Veschini P 50,000 Tara Krutous P 100,000 Zubin Driver P 80,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received $5,369.99 and 35,800 finder's warrants

("Finder's Warrant") which entitle the holder to acquire one common share of

the resulting issuer at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of two years





Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $61,260 and 408,400 Finder's Warrants





Mackie Research Capital Corporation received $6,570 and 43,800 Finder's

Warrants





PI Financial Corp. received $603 and 4,020 Finder's Warrants





Hampton Securities Ltd. received $17,670 and 117,798 Finder's Warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

3. Share Split

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated August 21, 2020, the Company's common shares were split on a1 old for 2 new basis.

The Company is classified as a 'Mineral/Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,658,338 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,200,000 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CRTS (new) CUSIP Number: 22080M 10 8 (unchanged)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business August 21, 2020 were mailed additional certificates. The new certificates were mailed on or about September 1, 2020. The push-out method was used to effect the split.

4. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VALUCAP INVESTMENTS INC. ("V.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, September 10, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Valucap Investments Inc. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fee. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 44,336,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 22,168,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,168,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 72 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Daniyal Baizak Y 280,000 John Begeman Y 100,000 Danny Callow Y 900,000 Kenny Choi Y 100,000 Pierre Pettigrew Y 400,000 Ryan Ptolemy Y 90,000 Andreas Rompell Y 40,000 Scott Eldridge Y 600,000 Jan-Erik Back Y 400,000





Finder's Fee:



PI FINANCIAL CORP $5,000.00 cash; 20,000 warrants HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC $10,875.00 cash; 43,500 warrants Sprott capital Partners $1,250.00 cash; 5,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital $1,875.00 cash; 7,500 warrants Leede Jones Gable $6,750.00 cash; 27,000 warrants Hampton Securities $21,937.50 cash; 87,750 warrants BlackBridge Capital $117,500.00 cash; 470,000 warrants EAS Advisors LLC $72,750.00 cash; 291,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $91,900.00 cash; 367,600 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 190,750 finder warrants to purchase 190,750 common

shares at a price of $0.40 and 1,128,600 finder warrants to

purchase 1,128,600 common shares at a price of $0.25





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated July 29, 2020 and August 10, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV"

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 112,359 common shares at a deemed price of $0.445 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $50,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated August 14, 2020.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 22, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 57,702 common shares at a deemed price of $0.235, in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated April 3, 2020 between the Company and AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 26, 2020, between the Company and Kodiak Copper Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will purchase and acquire a 100% interest in the Vendor's Trapper property (the "Property") located in the Golden Triangle of Northern British Columbia. As consideration for the Property, the Company will provide the Vendors $910,000 to be satisfied by an initial cash payment of $100,000 and issuing 2,324,393 common shares at a deemed value of $0.3915 per common share on the closing date.

The Vendor is considered at Arm's Length to the Company. In connection with this transaction, the Company entered into an agreement with C. J. Greig Holdings Inc. (Charles Greig) to terminate his net smelter royalties on the Property in return for $90,000 in consideration satisfied by a $45,000 cash payment and further issuing 113,924 common shares of the Company. The Company will also be providing a $20,000 cash payment to Constantine Metals Resources Ltd. who has agreed to terminate their right of first refusal on a 0.5% net smelter royalty previously issued on the Property.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2020 and September 4, 2020.

________________________________________

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed loan agreement ("Loan Agreement") dated August 25, 2020, between E.L. II Properties Trust (the "Lender") and the company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will settle an outstanding amount equal to USD$275,610 previously advanced by Lender. The loan will bear an interest rate of 12% per annum, compounded quarterly, payable in arrears with the initial payment on December 31, 2020, and quarterly thereafter on the last day of March, June, September and December of each year until August 25, 2022 (the "Maturity Date"). The balance of the loan will be payable in cash and in shares with a deemed value per share to be determined at the time of the settlement.

As consideration for the loan, the Company will provide the Lender with an aggregate of 5,512,200 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 until the Maturity Date. The Lender is owned by Robert C. Kopple who is a director of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.

________________________________________

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 08, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,146,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $53,650.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares









Maplegrow Capital Inc. Y $22,500 $0.025 900,000 Brant Capital Partners Inc. Y $25,500 $0.025 1,020,000

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 23, 2020, June 26, 2020 and August 12, 2020.

________________________________________

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 2, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,013,161 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $340,225.00.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $











PLK Accounting & Finance Inc. (Paul Kania) Y $27,375.00 $0.169 161,982

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged. Please refer to the Exchange's bulletin dated September 8, 2019 for additional information.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a royalty purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") dated May 12, 2020 among the Company, Eric Sprott (the "Vendor") and Nevada Select Royalty, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company acquired a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Jerritt Canyon Mine, located in Elko Nevada, for aggregate consideration of $8,000,000, which was paid by the issuance to the Vendor of 12,698,413 shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.63 per share. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that, at the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting held May 6, 2020, shareholders approved the creation of a new control person, being 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company controlled by the Vendor.

The Company paid a finder's fee to Medalist Capital Ltd., an arm's length finder, comprised of $80,000 in cash and 300,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable over a three-year term to purchase one ElyGold share at an exercise price of $0.78 per share.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 4, 2020, May 13, 2020, and August 26, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2020, between the Clarence Stream Properties (NB) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Galway Metals Inc. (the "Company") and David Stevens and Campfire Resources Ltd. a wholly owned corporation of David Stevens (together, the "Vendors"), in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in 79 claim units at the Clarence Stream Gold Project (the "Property"), located in Southwestern New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $57,142.86 and issue 9,524 common shares of the Company upon closing of the Agreement. Furthermore, the Company shall make payments totaling $428,571.42 over a 6 years period following the closing of the Agreement in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 25, 2020.

___________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective September 8, 2020, the Company's U.S. public offering (the "Offering") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") relating to the Offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on August 27, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering occurred on September 1, 2020, for gross proceeds of US $37,200,000.

Underwriters: B. Riley FBR, Roth Capital Partners, ThinkEquity (a division of Fordham

Financial Management, Inc.), Maxim Group LLC and PI Financial (US) Corp.



Offering: 1,860,000 shares



Share Price: US $20.00 per share



Agents' Warrants: Nil



Over-allotment Option: The Company has granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to

an additional 279,000 shares at US $20.00 per share (subject to the US $1.40

per share discount and commission referred to below). TSX Venture Exchange

has been advised that the option was not exercised at closing of the Offering.

The Underwriters were entitled to discounts and commissions of US $1.40 per share (US $2,604,000 in aggregate, not including any discounts and commissions owed if the over-allotment option is exercised).

For further information, refer to the Registration Statement and the Company's news releases dated August 25, 2020, August 28, 2020 and September 1, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,000 shares



Purchase Price: US$25.00 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Koko Financial Services Ltd. (Fraser Atkinson) Y 25,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated September 1, 2020, between the Company and shareholders of The Headhunters Recruitment Inc. (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will purchase all the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendors for a total purchase price of $400,000 in cash payment ("Purchase Price"), subject to closing working capital adjustments and post-closing adjustments. In connection with the Purchase Price, the Vendors will be eligible to receive 4.0X the business EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period ending on the second anniversary of the closing date. Not less than 5 business days after the calculation of the second anniversary EBITDA, the Vendors will be able to elect to receive up to 50% of the future installments of the Purchase Price in common shares ("Consideration Shares") of the Company, subject to a maximum of 1,910,000 common shares on aggregate. The Consideration Shares will be issued at a deemed value equal to the greater of

The 10-trading day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the Exchange; or

The Discounted Market Price ($0.35) as defined in Exchange Policy 1.1

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, July 27 and August 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,529,750 shares



Purchase Price: $1.70 per share



Warrants: 6,764,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,764,875 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.35 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 118 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 14,427 [2 placees]









Agent's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $1,300,444 and 811,968 broker warrants

payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Management Inc., Cormark

Securities Inc., Eight Capital Corp. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. Each

broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $1.70 for a

one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, July 27 and August 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,189,821 shares



Purchase Price: $2.05 per share



Warrants: 4,094,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,094,910 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.75 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 108 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 60,573 [2 placees]









Agent's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $947,186 and 491,042 broker warrants payable

to Haywood Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Management Inc., Cormark

Securities Inc., Eight Capital Corp. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. Each

broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $2.05 for a

one year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 18, 2020, between 2647102 Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Tom McLennon (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in 3 mineral licenses in the Great Northern Project (the "Property"), located in Western Newfoundland.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor, over a 24 months period, $30,000 in cash and $15,000 in cash or shares or a combination of both, at the election of the Company, subject to a maximum number of shares issuable by the Company of 64,516 shares.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 20, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

______________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 17, 2020, between 2647102 Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Perry MacKinnon (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in 1 mineral claim in the Armstrong property (the "Property"), located in Southeast New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor, over a 36 months period, $45,000 in cash and $45,000 in cash or shares or a combination of both, at the election of the Company, subject to a maximum number of shares issuable by the Company of 193,548 shares.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 27, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

______________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2020, between 2647102 Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Robert Murray (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in 4 mineral claims in the Marigold property (the "Property"), located in Southeast New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor, over a 48 months period, $95,000 in cash and $105,000 in cash or shares or a combination of both, at the election of the Company, subject to a maximum number of shares issuable by the Company of 451,612 shares.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,500,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 27, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

_________________________________________

NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES LTD. ("NDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 60,416,531 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 60,416,531 share purchase warrants to purchase 60,416,531 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 112 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Parsons Superfund Pty Ltd. (Glen Parsons) Y 1,666,667





Sharon Cooper Y 833,334





Mary Little Y 833,340





Marketworks Inc. (Kathryn Witter) Y 262,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 8,825,000 [14 placees]

Finder's Fee:|Aggregate cash commissions of $128,504 and 2,141,740 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corp. and PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.12 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 28, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 625,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow through share



Warrants: 312,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 312,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee:

BMO Nesbitt Burns $4,200.00 cash

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,037,587 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $207,517.40:

Number of Creditors: 31 Creditors





Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:



Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Eric Desaulniers NP 43,750 Charles-Olivier Tarte NP 43,750 Virginie Fortin NP 43,750

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 1, 2020.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 8 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 1 037 587 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,20 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 207 517,40 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 31 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:







Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance =

NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Eric Desaulniers NP 43 750 Charles-Olivier Tarte NP 43 750 Virginie Fortin NP 43 750

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,453,624 shares



Purchase Price: $3.25 per share



Warrants: 726,812 share purchase warrants to purchase 726,812 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RISETECH CAPITAL CORP. ("RTCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, September 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 12, 2020, between TomaGold Corporation (the "Company") and Quito Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 2.5% interest in the Monster Lake Property (the "Property"), located in the province of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay $250,000 in cash and return 750,000 common shares of the Vendor held by the Company.

The Vendor will retain a 4% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. 62.5% of the NSR royalty (i.e. 2.5%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 27, 2020 and September 4, 2020.

CORPORATION TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 12 août 2020, entre Corporation TomaGold (la « société ») et Quito Resources Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de 2.5% des intérêts dans la propriété Monster Lake (la « propriété »), localisée dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra payer 250 000 $ en espèces et retourner 750 000 actions ordinaires du vendeur détenues par la société.

Le vendeur retiendra une royauté de 4% sur le revenu net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute productions vendable de la propriété. 62,5 % de la royauté NSR (i.e. 2.5%) pourra être racheté par la société pour 1 500 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 27 août 2020 et le 4 septembre 2020.

_____________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 21, 2020, between SilverStream SEZC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vox Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and C.T. Barrie and Associates, Inc. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 0.5% gross sales royalty over the Brauna Diamond Project located in the state of Bahia, in Brazil.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor C$330,000, of which C$165,000 will be paid in cash and C$165,000 will be paid by issuing 55,158 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 24, 2020.

______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange