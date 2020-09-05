TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 21, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 20, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")

[formerly Sonoro Metals Corp. ("SMO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated August 19, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the common shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Sonoro Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

80,752,285 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SGO (new) CUSIP Number: 83571A 10 2 (new)

________________________________________

20/09/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

9 CAPITAL CORP. ("NCPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 25, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 25, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Alpha Lithium Corporation ("Alpha Lithium") has closed its financing pursuant to its final Short Form Prospectus dated August 28, 2020 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario on August 28, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on September 2, 2020 for gross proceeds of $5,750,000 (which includes exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Underwriter")



Offering: 7,692,310 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of Alpha

Lithium (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant")

where each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a

price of $0.80 per common share for a period of 24 months following closing,

subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.



Unit Price: $0.65



Underwriter Commission: The Underwriter received a commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of

the Offering including the Over-Allotment, being $402,500.



Agent Warrants: The Underwriter received non-transferable options exercisable for a period of 24

months to acquire that number of common shares that is equal to 7% of the

number of Units sold under the Offering (including the amount subscribed for

pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriter was granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to

purchase up to an additional 1,153,846 Units at the Offering Price, for a period

of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option

has been exercised.

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: 51 Media Ltd. (Jason Powell) will receive a finder's fee of 160,000 share

purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share

for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BATTERY ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("BTRY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 1, 2018 The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 1, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

CHERRY STREET CAPITAL INC. ("CHSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 27, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 28, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,360,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 31, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,720,000 shares with 3,360,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective .

________________________________________

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length mineral option agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective July 16, 2020 between the Fokus Mining Corporation (the "Company") and Vantex Resources Ltd. (TSX Venture: VAX). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Galloway Property located in Dasserat Township, Québec.

The consideration payable by the Company is a total of $1,000,000 in cash over the first year period from approval of the Agreement by the Exchange (the "Effective Date"), the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares within 10 business days of the Effective Date. An additional payment $500,000 must be paid upon receipt of technical report qualifying 500,000 ounces of gold as indicated reserves (the amount of that additional payment will increase to $1,000,000 if the technical report qualifies 1,000,000 ounces of gold as indicated resources). The Company will assume some royalties including 2% NSR to previous owners, $1.00 per ounce of gold on Perron block, 1.6% NSR on Hurd block and 0.5% NSR payable to Vanstar in respect of 29 claims.

Further details are available in the Company's news releases dated July 16, August 7 and September 1, 2020.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option minière datée du 16 juillet 2020 (la « convention ») auprès d'une personne sans lien de dépendance entre Corporation minière Fokus (la « société ») et Ressources Vantex Ltée (TSX Croissance : VAX). Aux termes de l'entente, la société peut acquérir une participation de 100% dans la propriété Galloway située dans le canton de Dasserat, au Québec.

La contrepartie payable par la société inclus un total de 1 000 000 $ en espèces au cours de la première année suivant l'approbation de la convention par la Bourse (la « date d'entrée en vigueur »), l'émission de 3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires dans les 10 jours ouvrables suivant la date d'entrée en vigueur. Un paiement additionnel de 500 000 $ doit être payé à la réception d'un rapport technique qualifiant 500 000 onces d'or comme réserves indiquées (le montant de ce paiement supplémentaire augmentera à 1 000 000 $ si le rapport technique qualifie 1 000 000 d'onces d'or comme ressources indiquées). La société assumera certaines redevances, dont 2% NSR aux anciens propriétaires, 1,00 $ par once d'or sur le bloc Perron, 1,6% NSR sur le bloc Hurd et 0,5% NSR payable à Vanstar à l'égard de 29 claims.

De plus amples renseignements sont disponibles dans les communiqués de presse de la société datés des 16 juillet, 7 août et 1 septembre 2020.

_____________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 7,500,000 warrants to purchase 7,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for 36 months following the closing date



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's fee: An arm's length finder's fee was paid including $48,000 in cash and

non-transferable finder's warrants to purchase 600,000 common shares at

an exercise price of $0.12 for a 36-month period after closing.

The Company has issued a news release dated September 1, 2020, announcing the closing of the Private Placement.

RESSOURCES GLEN EAGLE INC. ("GER")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 7 500 000 d'actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,08 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 7 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 7 500 000

actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action pendant 36 mois suivant la date de clôture



Nombre de souscripteurs : 4 souscripteurs



Participation Initié / Groupe Pro : Nil



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un honoraire d'intermédiation a été payé à une personne sans lien de

dépendance avec la société et les souscripteurs, incluant une somme de 48

000 $ en espèces et des bons de souscription non-transférables permettant

de souscrire 600 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,12 $ pendant

une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture.

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2020 annonçant la clôture du placement privé.

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:44 a.m. PST, September 04, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:49 a.m. PST, September 4, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KAPA CAPITAL INC. ("KAPA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 24, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 24, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated May 7, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 24, 2020, between the Company and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired 18 contiguous patented mining claims and certain related assets located in Corbiere and Esquega Township, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for 4,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.07 per share and 2,000,000 commons share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share for a period of three (3) years at $0.15 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 25, 2020.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 flow-through shares and 4,600,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per flow-through share and $0.50 per common share



Warrants: 4,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 50 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Joe Ovsenek I 448,748





Ken McNaughton I 270,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 placee]











Broker/Finder's Fee: Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, Haywood Securities Inc., Richardson

GMP, PI Financial Corp, Cannacord Genuity Corp. and Odlum Brown Limited

received an aggregate of $96,975 in cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2020, July 17, 2020 and July 28, 2020.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Claim Purchase Agreement dated August 21, 2020 between Portofino Resources Inc. (the Company) and Philip Escher and Michael Tremblay (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Creek Property located 65 kilometers west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Consideration is $10,000 cash and 125,000 common shares. The Vendors retain a 1.5% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 0.5% for $300,000.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,782,564 shares to settle outstanding debt for $126,027.40 of accrued interest owing on a convertible debenture issued March 6, 2019.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH") ("FISH.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSXV Exchange (the Exchange) Bulletin dated July 30, 2020 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 1, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 18,000,000 shares were issued.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2020.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property purchase agreement dated July 07, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Silver Range Resources Ltd (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire 100% interest in the Yuge Property ("the Property"), a mineral gold property located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

As consideration for the Property, the Purchaser shall issue 4,797,611 common shares and pay a consideration of CDN$250,000, payable in cash or shares, over a one (1) year period to the Company. The Company will also retain a 2% net smelter royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 09, 2020 and September 01, 2020.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 28, 2020:

Number of Securities 19,047,620 Subscription Receipts



Purchase Price: $0.21 Per Subscription Receipt



Terms of the Securities: Each Subscription Receipt shall be exchangeable, for no additional

consideration, into one unit upon satisfaction of certain escrow release

conditions. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one

share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable to purchase one

additional common share at a price of C$0.28 during the first year, increasing

to C$0.33 in year two and C$0.38 in year three following the closing date of

the offering. Escrow release conditions must be satisfied by December 31,

2020 and relate to closing of a concurrent transaction.



Warrants: 9,523,810 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,523,810 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.28



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 22 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Page Law Corporation Y 476,190 (Lawrence Page)



Manex Resource Group Inc. Y 695,241 (Lawrence Page)









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. 504,000 shares; 756,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.28



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 year term

$0.28 in year one

$0.33 in year two

$0.38 in year three

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 22, 2020:

Number of Securities 50,000,000 Subscription Receipts



Purchase Price: $0.20 Per Subscription Receipt



Terms of the Securities: Each Subscription Receipt shall be exchangeable, for no additional

consideration, into one unit upon satisfaction of certain escrow release

conditions. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one

share purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable to purchase one

additional common share at a price of C$0.25 during the first year, increasing

to C$0.30 in year two and C$0.35 in year three following the closing date of

the offering. Escrow release conditions must be satisfied by December 31,

2020 and relate to closing of a concurrent transaction (separate filing to

follow).





Warrants: 25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 138 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Arie Page Y 50,000 Graham Thatcher Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 75,000





Agent's Fee:



Red Cloud Securities Inc. $350,673.86 cash; 1,778,613 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. 700,000 shares; 1,050,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $124,269.10 cash; 630,675 warrants Cormark Securities Inc. $46,402.53 cash; 254,087 warrants BBS Securities Inc. $525.00 cash; 2,625 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $350.00 cash; 1,750 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $2,450.00 cash; 12,250 warrants PI Financial Corp. $13,300.00 cash; 66,500 warrants Sightline Wealth Management LP $700.00 cash; 3,500 warrants



Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Agent Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 04, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property purchase agreement dated July 07, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Trifecta Gold Ltd. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Yuge Property ("the Property"), a mineral gold property located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

As consideration for the Property, the Company shall issue 4,797,611 common shares and pay a consideration of CDN$250,000, payable in cash or shares, over a one (1) year period to the Vendor. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 09, 2020 and September 01, 2020.

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 19, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2020. The amendment relates to the payment of an additional finder's fee as follows. All other terms are unchanged:

Finder's Fee: 6132987 Ontario Inc. (Sebastien Choquet) receives $4,071.39

1916241 Ontario Inc. (Daniel Boase) receives $3,000

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. receives $6,000

Sherbrooke Street Capital receives $4,809 and 80,700 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for 24 months.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

BLUEROCK VENTURES CORP. ("BCR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC. ("ETV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 4, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

