TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL II CORP. ("ALAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 4, 2020, the securities of A-Labs Capital II Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 16, 2019, a news release was issued on September 1, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated August 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, September 4, 2020, the common shares of iMetal Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,691,020 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: IMR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45250A 20 8 (new)

________________________________________

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 29, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (8) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 04, 2020, the common shares of Stakeholder Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,551,957 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SRC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 85255R301 (NEW)

________________________________________

20/09/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASIABASE METALS INC. ("ABZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2020 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between AsiaBase Metals Inc. ("AsiaBase") and its three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Mantra Exploration Inc. ("Mantra Exploration"), Mantra Pharma Inc. ("Mantra Pharma") and Mantra 2 Real Estate Inc. ("Mantra Real Estate", and collectively with Mantra Exploration and Mantra Pharma, the "SpinCos").

The transaction was completed on September 1, 2020 pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, and in accordance with the Plan of Arrangement, among other things:

AsiaBase's Jean Iron Ore Project was transferred to Mantra Exploration, AsiaBase's option to acquire certain cannabis interests was transferred to Mantra Pharma and AsiaBase's option to acquire certain real property interests was transferred Mantra Real Estate, all as more fully described in AsiaBase's management information circular dated July 17, 2020 (the "Circular").

In consideration of the foregoing transfers, the SpinCos transferred 43,224,651 common shares in the capital of Mantra Exploration ("Mantra Exploration Shares"), (ii) 43,224,651 common shares in the capital of Mantra Pharma, ("Mantra Pharma Shares"); and (iii) 43,224,651 common shares in the capital of Mantra Real Estate ("Mantra Real Estate Shares", collectively with Mantra Exploration Shares and Mantra Pharma Shares, the "SpinCo Shares").

The SpinCo Shares will be distributed to eligible AsiaBase shareholders pursuant to a letter of transmittal.

Upon the Arrangement becoming effective, each of Mantra Exploration, Mantra Pharma and Mantra Real Estate ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of AsiaBase.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the AsiaBase shareholders was received at an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 19, 2020 and that approval of the Plan of Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 26, 2020.

For further information see the Circular which is available under AsiaBase's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,013,161shares and to settle outstanding debt for $340,225.00.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $











Jason Woerner Y $30,550.00 $0.169 180,769 John Tuerk Y $60,000.00 $0.169 355,029 Mark Windrim Y $60,000.00 $0.169 355,029 Miriam Tuerk Y $60,000.00 $0.169 355,029 Paul Desjardins Y $60,000.00 $0.169 355,029 PLK Accounting & Finance Inc. (Paul Kania) Y $60,000.00 $0.169 355,029

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,749,450 flow-through shares issued to residents of Quebec

912,622 flow-through shares issued to residents outside of Quebec



Purchase Price: $1.20 per flow-through share issued to residents of Quebec

$1.12 per flow-through share issued to residents outside of Quebec



Number of Placees: 44 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Flow-Through Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,322 [9 Placees]









Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $111,864.34 in cash payment and 95,763 in Broker

Warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $47,941.86 in cash payment and 41,041 in Broker

Warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $18,000 in cash payment and 15,000 in Broker

Warrants.

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $1.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 25, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,996 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,494.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FORT ST. JAMES NICKEL CORP. ("FTJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Gerald Mitton Y 1,000,000 Barry Brown Y 750,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee]



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 1, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated July 3, 2020 which amends the terms of the Iron Lake Property Option Agreement dated June 20, 2018 between GK Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Eastfield Resources Ltd. whereby the Company may acquire up to a 60% interest in and to the Iron Lake property comprised of 21 mineral claims located approximately 45 kilometres northwest of 100 Mile House, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a five-year period which commenced June 20, 2018, is $400,000 cash, 333,333 common shares with a further $200,000 worth in shares and $3,000,255 in work expenditures.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 14, 2020.

________________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 21, 2020 and August 14, 2020:

Number of Securities: 3,587,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 3,587,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,587,500 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $1,600

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 1, 2020.

RESSOURCES GLEN EAGLE INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 21 juillet 2020 et 14 août 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 3 587 500 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,08 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 587 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 587 500 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 21 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 1 600 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES INC. ("JET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the issuance of shares pursuant to the initial drawdown of an Equity Line of Credit provided by GEM Global Yield LLC SCS as announced on August 26, 2020.

Number of Shares: 473,714 shares



Purchase Price: $0.8937 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

________________________________________

HANSA RESOURCES LIMITED ("HRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 02, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Paul DiPasquale Y 1,000,000 Robert G. Atkinson Y 4,000,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 625,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 1, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2020 and August 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,049,096 shares



Purchase Price: $0.95 per share



Warrants: 5,024,548 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,024,548 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 65 Placees



Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $379,849.72 cash and 388,758 Broker Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $142,046.23 cash and 149,522 Broker Warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $56,818.49 cash and 59,809 Broker Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable at $0.95 into one unit

consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable into one common

share at a price of $1.30 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 20, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated June 30, 2020 and August 17, 2020:

Number of Securities: 63,738,064 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per common share



Warrants: 63,738,064 common share purchase warrants to purchase 63,738,064 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.05 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Sue Dellelce Y 6,666,666 Hybrid Financial Inc. (Steve Marshall) Y 20,000,000 Icorp Capital Inc. (Peter Ostapchuk) Y 666,667







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 21, 2020 and August 28, 2020.

________________________________________

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 23, 2020 and July 29, 2020:

Number of Securities: 27,941,173 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per common share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Brent Matthew Hornor Y 50,000 EBC Consulting Group Ltd. (Joness Lang) Y 50,000 Friedrich Speidel Y 50,000 Gregg Orr Y 50,000 Sean Charland Y 50,000 Maurice Tagami Y 50,000







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 31, 2020 and August 10, 2020.

________________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing – IPO Shares

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 7, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Agents have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 3,150,000 common shares of New Found Gold Corp. in connection with the Company's recently completed initial public offering.

Please refer to the Company's news release of August 13, 2020 for further details.

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placements announced August 4, August 5 and August 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,192,379 Subscription Receipts



Purchase Price: $3.25 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder

to receive one Unit of the Company, without payment of additional

consideration or further action, consisting of one common share and one-half

of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being

exercisable into one common share at a price of $4.40 for a three year

period, upon the fulfilment of certain escrow release conditions on or prior to

November 2, 2020, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary

shareholder and/or regulatory approvals of the proposed acquisition of

Millennium Minerals Ltd, as more particularly described in the Company's

August 4, 2020 news release. In the event the release conditions have not

been satisfied, all proceeds raised and any interest earned on the escrowed

funds will be returned to the subscribers.





Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Units will instead be comprised of one

common share and one whole (rather than one-half of one) transferable

share purchase warrant if a receipt for a final prospectus qualifying the

distribution of the Units upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts has not

been issued on the date which is 90 days after the date of closing of

the private placement.



Warrants: Up to 17,192,379 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,192,379 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 142 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Receipts





Akiko Levinson Y 10,000





Quinton Hennigh Y 21,000





Agents/Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $3,089,171 payable to Clarus Securities Inc.,

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., PI Financial Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc.,

Haywood Securities Inc. and Redplug Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

___________________________________

REVELO RESOURCES CORP. ("RVL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020 and August 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,900,877 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.28 per share Warrants: 8,950,439 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,950,439 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.29 for a two-year period



Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.29 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 18 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Larry B. Donaldson Y 350,877 Strategic Metals Ltd. Y 1,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 825,003 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $7,200 cash and 36,000 finder warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $2,400 cash and 12,000 finder warrants payable.

Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership $239,400 cash and

840,000 finder warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.29 for two years

from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 11, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 5,941,500 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,970,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,970,750 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares: 14,000,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow-through share





Warrants: 14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07





Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 45 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Mark Lofthouse Y 300,000 Sandra Wong Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 1,300,000





Finder's Fee:



Thought Launch Capital & Advisory $50,000.00 cash; 902,840 warrants GloRes Capital Inc. $16,000.00 cash; 320,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $6,361.60 cash; 90,880 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,640.00 cash; 52,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Three years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

______________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claims Acquisition Agreement dated August 31, 2020 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the Company) and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Manson Bay property (9 claims, 4,228 hectares) located near Manson Bay, Saskatchewan. Consideration is $10,000 and 750,000 common shares. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, September 1, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VANTEX RESOURCES LTD. ("VAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on July 15, 2020 with Fokus Mining Inc., formerly Fieldex Exploration Inc. ("Fokus"), pursuant to which Vantex Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will transfer a 100% interests in the Galloway gold project to Fokus for cash consideration of $1,000,000 in 4 tranches and issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of Fokus.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will also be entitled to be paid by Fokus $500,000 in cash upon the first declaration of a minimum 500,000 ounces of gold in a qualifying 43-101 indicated mineral resources, and an additional $500,000 in cash upon the first declaration of a minimum 1,000,000 ounces of gold in a qualifying 43-101 indicated mineral resources.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 16, 2020 and September 1, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Carl von Einsiedel Y 225,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,941,667 [5 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

