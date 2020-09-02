TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DISCOVERY ONE INVESTMENT CORP. ("DOIT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 3, 2020, the securities of Discovery One Investment Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 7, 2019, a news release was issued on August 17, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

EUROPEAN ELECTRIC METALS INC. ("EVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution on June 17, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 3, 2020, the common shares of European Electric Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,302,763 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: EVX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29877A205 (new)

GREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("GNF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, September 11, 2020, the common shares of Greenfields Petroleum Corporation will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("ret") ("ret.a")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares and the Class A non-voting shares (collectively, the "Securities") of Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday,

September 2, 2020.



Commence Date: The Securities will commence trading onTSX Venture Exchange

at the opening on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Please note that the Securities (Symbols: RET and RET.A) were delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Common Shares:

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares without nominal value of which 13,440,000

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow shares: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. in Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbols: RET CUSIP Number: 759404106



Class A Non-Voting Shares:

Capitalization: Unlimited Class A non-voting shares without nominal value of which

35,427,322 Class A non-voting Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow shares: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. in Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbols: RET.A CUSIP Number: 759404205

The Company is classified as a "Clothing and clothing accessories stores" issuer (NAICS Numbers: 448). For further information, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Mr. Richard Wait, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 155 Wellington Street W., 40th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 3J7 Company Phone Number: (514) 384-1140 Company Fax Number: (514) 385-2723 Company Email Address: riwait@reitmans.com Company Web site: www.reitmanscanadalimited.com

20/09/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,340,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,170,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,170,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares is equal to or

exceeds $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 41 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Adrian Smith Y 400,000 Kosta Tsoutsis Y 400,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 960,000 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $3,300.00 and 66,000 share purchase warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share to August 28, 2021





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $450.00 and 9,000 share purchase warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share to August 28, 2021





Jean-David Moore - $7,650.00 and 153,000 share purchase warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share to August 28, 2021





Roche Securities Ltd. (Frances Roche) - $6,000.00 and 120,000 share purchase

warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share to August

28, 2021





D.R.R. Capital Corp. (David Robinson/Lisa Robinson) - $3,900.00 and 78,000

share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per

share to August 28, 2021

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("BCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,400,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: Other



Number of Placees: 46 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Frank Callaghan Y 2,400,000 Andrew Rees Y 1,000,000 Dale Dobson Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 1,300,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities $9,450.00 cash; 189,000 warrants Generic Capital Corporation $5,250.00 cash; 105,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:18 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:03 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a membership interest transfer agreement dated August 18, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Three Curve Capital LP (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 20.48% of the outstanding membership interests in One Up LLC (the "Target"), an Ohio, USA-based limited liability company, which operates a mobile gaming app.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the aggregate USD$3,000,000 purchase price will be satisfied via issuance of USD$3,000,000 principal amount of convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), to the Vendor.

Maturing on August 25, 2022, the Debentures will carry an interest rate of 5% per annum and are convertible into units at USD$9.50 per unit until maturity. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at USD$15 for a three (3) year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2020 and August 25, 2020.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $40,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:





Name Non Arm's Length

Party = NP / ProGroup

= P # of shares Jean Labrecque NP 500,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated February 12, 2020.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 1 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 500 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,08 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 40 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:





Nom Personnes ayant un lien

de dépendance = NP /

Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jean Labrecque NP 500 000

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 février 2020.

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 01, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MG CAPITAL CORPORATION ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated August 17, 2020 between DLP Resources Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of MG Capital Corporation, the Company) and 453999 BC Ltd. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the NZOU Property, located in southeastern BC. Consideration for a 51% interest is 300,000 common shares and $65,000 in exploration expenditures over 4 years. To acquire an additional 25% interest, a cash payment of $100,000 is due in the fifth year. To acquire the final 25% interest, an additional 100,000 common shares are due in the sixth year. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase up to 1% for $1,000,000.

For full details, please see the Company's news release dated August 20, 2020.

REVELO RESOURCES CORP. ("RVL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:25 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sixth Amendment to Exploration and Option Agreement dated August 24, 2020 between Sienna Resources Inc. (the Company) and Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Bleka and Vekselmyr projects located in Norway. Consideration is 500,000 common shares, $250,000 in exploration expenditures per year over the next two years, reimbursement of acquisition cost and expenses, and 1,500,000 common shares at the end of the two year option. The Vendor retains a 3% NSR on the properties comprising the project, with the Company having the right to purchase 0.5% for $1,500,000 within six years.

For more details, please see the Company's news release dated August 27, 2020.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TRUSTED BRAND 2016 INC. ("HAH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated May 17, 2020 between Volcanic Gold Mines (the "Company") and Radius Gold Inc. ("Radius"), whereby the Company can earn a 60% interest in the Holly and Banderas properties located in Guatemala. In consideration, the Company must make a cash payment of $100,000 and expend US$1 million within 12 months in exploration of receiving the required drill permits. Further exploration expenditures include US$7 million within 48 months from the date drilling permits are granted.

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2020 and June 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 59 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Fortuna Gold Mining Limited Y 5,692,172 Simon Ridgway Y 600,000 Charles Straw Y 40,000 Michael Povey Y 16,000 Kevin Bales Y 5,000 Michael Iverson and Susan Iverson Y 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,025,000 [6 placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $49,000 and 196,000 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for two years.

Gerhard Merkel receives $27,685 and 110,740 non-transferable warrants, each

exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for two years.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $6,650 and 26,600 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for two years.

Roth Capital Partners, LLC receives $228,498 and 1,163,990 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.30 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 28, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

NEX COMPANY :

EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC. ("ETV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 11:25 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

