02.09.2020 00:16:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DISCOVERY ONE INVESTMENT CORP. ("DOIT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 3, 2020, the securities of Discovery One Investment Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 7, 2019, a news release was issued on August 17, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
________________________________________
EUROPEAN ELECTRIC METALS INC. ("EVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution on June 17, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening September 3, 2020, the common shares of European Electric Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
5,302,763
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
NIL
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
EVX (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
29877A205 (new)
_______________________________________
GREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("GNF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the close of business on Friday, September 11, 2020, the common shares of Greenfields Petroleum Corporation will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
________________________________________
Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("ret") ("ret.a")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The common shares and the Class A non-voting shares (collectively, the "Securities") of Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
Listing Date:
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday,
Commence Date:
The Securities will commence trading onTSX Venture Exchange
Please note that the Securities (Symbols: RET and RET.A) were delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Canada
Common Shares:
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares without nominal value of which 13,440,000
Escrow shares:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc. in Montreal and Toronto
Trading Symbols:
RET
CUSIP Number:
759404106
Class A Non-Voting Shares:
Capitalization:
Unlimited Class A non-voting shares without nominal value of which
Escrow shares:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc. in Montreal and Toronto
Trading Symbols:
RET.A
CUSIP Number:
759404205
The Company is classified as a "Clothing and clothing accessories stores" issuer (NAICS Numbers: 448). For further information, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.
Company Contact:
Mr. Richard Wait, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Company Address:
155 Wellington Street W., 40th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 3J7
Company Phone Number:
(514) 384-1140
Company Fax Number:
(514) 385-2723
Company Email Address:
riwait@reitmans.com
Company Web site:
www.reitmanscanadalimited.com
____________________________________
20/09/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,340,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
6,170,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,170,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a one-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
Number of Placees:
41 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Adrian Smith
Y
400,000
Kosta Tsoutsis
Y
400,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
960,000
[3 placees]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $3,300.00 and 66,000 share purchase warrants that are
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $450.00 and 9,000 share purchase warrants that are
Jean-David Moore - $7,650.00 and 153,000 share purchase warrants that are
Roche Securities Ltd. (Frances Roche) - $6,000.00 and 120,000 share purchase
D.R.R. Capital Corp. (David Robinson/Lisa Robinson) - $3,900.00 and 78,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("BCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 12, 2020:
Number of Shares:
14,800,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
7,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,400,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
Other
Number of Placees:
46 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Frank Callaghan
Y
2,400,000
Andrew Rees
Y
1,000,000
Dale Dobson
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]
P
1,300,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities
$9,450.00 cash; 189,000 warrants
Generic Capital Corporation
$5,250.00 cash; 105,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 year
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:18 a.m. PST, August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:03 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a membership interest transfer agreement dated August 18, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Three Curve Capital LP (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 20.48% of the outstanding membership interests in One Up LLC (the "Target"), an Ohio, USA-based limited liability company, which operates a mobile gaming app.
Under the terms of the Agreements, the aggregate USD$3,000,000 purchase price will be satisfied via issuance of USD$3,000,000 principal amount of convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), to the Vendor.
Maturing on August 25, 2022, the Debentures will carry an interest rate of 5% per annum and are convertible into units at USD$9.50 per unit until maturity. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at USD$15 for a three (3) year period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2020 and August 25, 2020.
________________________________________
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $40,000:
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Non Arm's Length
# of shares
Jean Labrecque
NP
500,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated February 12, 2020.
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 1 septembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 500 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,08 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 40 000 $ :
Nombre de créanciers:
1 créancier
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Personnes ayant un lien
# d'actions
Jean Labrecque
NP
500 000
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 février 2020.
________________________________________
GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 01, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MG CAPITAL CORPORATION ("DLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated August 17, 2020 between DLP Resources Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of MG Capital Corporation, the Company) and 453999 BC Ltd. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the NZOU Property, located in southeastern BC. Consideration for a 51% interest is 300,000 common shares and $65,000 in exploration expenditures over 4 years. To acquire an additional 25% interest, a cash payment of $100,000 is due in the fifth year. To acquire the final 25% interest, an additional 100,000 common shares are due in the sixth year. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase up to 1% for $1,000,000.
For full details, please see the Company's news release dated August 20, 2020.
________________________________________
REVELO RESOURCES CORP. ("RVL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:25 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sixth Amendment to Exploration and Option Agreement dated August 24, 2020 between Sienna Resources Inc. (the Company) and Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Bleka and Vekselmyr projects located in Norway. Consideration is 500,000 common shares, $250,000 in exploration expenditures per year over the next two years, reimbursement of acquisition cost and expenses, and 1,500,000 common shares at the end of the two year option. The Vendor retains a 3% NSR on the properties comprising the project, with the Company having the right to purchase 0.5% for $1,500,000 within six years.
For more details, please see the Company's news release dated August 27, 2020.
________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TRUSTED BRAND 2016 INC. ("HAH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated May 17, 2020 between Volcanic Gold Mines (the "Company") and Radius Gold Inc. ("Radius"), whereby the Company can earn a 60% interest in the Holly and Banderas properties located in Guatemala. In consideration, the Company must make a cash payment of $100,000 and expend US$1 million within 12 months in exploration of receiving the required drill permits. Further exploration expenditures include US$7 million within 48 months from the date drilling permits are granted.
________________________________________
VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2020 and June 25, 2020:
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
59 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Fortuna Gold Mining Limited
Y
5,692,172
Simon Ridgway
Y
600,000
Charles Straw
Y
40,000
Michael Povey
Y
16,000
Kevin Bales
Y
5,000
Michael Iverson and Susan Iverson
Y
400,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,025,000
[6 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $49,000 and 196,000 non-transferable
Gerhard Merkel receives $27,685 and 110,740 non-transferable warrants, each
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $6,650 and 26,600 non-transferable
Roth Capital Partners, LLC receives $228,498 and 1,163,990 non-transferable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 28, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC. ("ETV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 11:25 a.m. PST, September 01, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
