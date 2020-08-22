|
22.08.2020 00:55:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 20, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
OTSO
2
OTSO GOLD CORP.
Annual audited financial statements for the
2020/01/31
Annual management's discussion and
2020/01/31
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2020/01/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP. ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated February 19, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday August 25, 2020, the common shares of Global Energy Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
9,730,117
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
GEMC
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
37890Y308
(new)
________________________________________
LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors on July 1, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, the common shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
27,165,813
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
LA
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
544312 20 0
(new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the securities of Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 10, 2020, a news release was issued on August 14, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
________________________________________
GREENBANK VENTURES INC. ("GBNK.H")
[formerly LEIS INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("LES.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated July 24, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday August 25, 2020, the common shares of Greenbank Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Leis Industries Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
8,651,595
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
GBNK.H
(new)
CUSIP Number:
393583109
(new)
________________________________________
WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the common shares of Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. will commence trading on NEX on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
3,212,000
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
WRY.H
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
959907304
(NEW)
________________________________________
20/08/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, August 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 30, 2016, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 30, 2021:
Convertible Debenture:
$389,117 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.115
Maturity date:
Amended from August 30, 2018 to August 21, 2021
The remainder of the bulletin remains unchanged.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2020.
________________________________________
EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,071,551 shares and 150,157 CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDI") at a deemed price of $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $257,737.
Number of Creditors:
9 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
John Webster
Y
$15,981
$0.08
199,764
Roman Shklanka
Y
$12,133
$0.08
151,671
Harvey Macleod
Y
$14,691
$0.08
183,638
David Dreisinger
Y
$14,691
$0.08
183,638
Daniel Rosicky
Y
$9,793
$0.08
122,409
Gregory Martyr
Y
$12,013
$0.08
150,157
CDIs
Jan Votava
Y
$24,788
$0.08
309,847
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 03, 2020:
Number of Shares:
9,372,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
4,686,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,686,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
25 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$34,288.00 cash; 342,880 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$800.00 cash; 8,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Identical terms as the warrants contempleted under the unit offering.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the following non-brokered private placement announced July 23, 2020:
Private Placement
Number of Shares:
5,882,352 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.68 per share
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Craig Parry
Y
75,000
Wesley Short
Y
14,588
NexGen Energy Ltd.
Y
4,411,764
Travis McPherson
Y
29,500
Janine D. Richardson
Y
22,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
50,000
Convertible Debenture
Convertible Debenture
US$6,000,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into a maximum of 9,206,311 common shares at CAD$0.88
Maturity date:
5 years from date of issuance
Interest rate:
8.5% per annum (reduced to 7.5% upon the announcement of a positive preliminary
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news releases dated August 11, 2020 and August 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to a shares for debt transaction announced May 8, 2020, whereby the Company has issued an additional 120,000 shares at deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $12,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2020.
________________________________________
META GROWTH CORP. ("META") ("META.WT") ("META.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
META GROWTH CORP. ("META") ("META.WT") ("META.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, August 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.16
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
35 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.42 per share
Warrants:
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.55 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Finder's Fee:
$252,000 in cash and 600,000 finders' warrants payable to Mackie Research
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,756,159 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$368,246.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of
Aleksandr Blyumkin
Y
$94,255
US$0.04
2,356,374
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
US$150,000 principal amount (US$125,000 of which is convertible to common
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at US$0.0412 per share until maturity
Maturity date:
12 months from issuance
Interest rate:
no annual interest
Warrants:
3,033,980 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,033,980 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$0.0412 per share for a period of 12 months
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 18, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
US$0.04 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aleksandr Blyumkin
Y
15,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated August 18, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020 and July 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
11,300,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.62 per Unit
Warrants:
5,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,650,000 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.90 for a period of two years from the date of issue.
Number of Placees:
55 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Cash commissions of $419,326.48 and 734,204 compensation warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,872,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $193,600.
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Mark Pelchovitz
Y
$150,000
$0.05
3,000,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
