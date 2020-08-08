|
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the common shares of Chilean Metals Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading.
The Company announced on August 7, 2020 that the term sheet dated July 6, 2020 in respect of a proposed transaction between the Company and Aura Energy Limited ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated. The Proposed Transaction was originally announced on July 7, 2020.
________________________________________
GHP NOETIC SCIENCE-PSYCHEDELIC PHARMA INC. ("PSYF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated July 29, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 30, 2020, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $1,000,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).
Listing Date:
At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 10, 2020.
Commence Date:
The common shares will commence trading onTSX Venture
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 11, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 10,000,000
Escrowed Shares:
5,000,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
PSYF.P
CUSIP Number:
36175A100
Agent:
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
Agent's Options:
500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.20 for a period of 24
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 29, 2020.
Company Contact:
Michael Franks
Company Address:
18 Lumley Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 2X5
Company Phone Number:
(416) 949-2663
Company email:
michael@greyhousepartners.ca
______________________________________
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Found Gold Corp.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated July 31, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 31, 2020. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and has also been receipted on July 31, 2020.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on closing of the IPO will be $27,300,000 (21,000,000 common shares at $1.30 per common share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.
Commence Date:
At the opening on Tuesday, August 11th, the common shares of the
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 134,800,231
Escrowed Shares:
90,199,500 common shares are held by Principals of the Company are
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
NFG
CUSIP Number:
64440N103
Agent:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. ("Lead Agents") and
Agent's Option:
The Agents have over-allotted the Offering to the extent of shares.
Agent's Warrants:
The Agents will receive an aggregate of 1,379,768 warrants, entitling
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 31, 2020.
Company Contact:
Craig Roberts, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address:
800 West Pender Street, Suite 1430, Vancouver BC, V6C 2V6
Company Phone Number:
(604) 562-9664
Company Email Address:
croberts@newfoundgold.ca
__________________________________________
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("NUAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on August 11, 2020, under the symbol "NUAG".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "NUAG" on TSX Venture Exchange after August 10, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX") ("PLX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Failure to Maintain Listing Requirements – Delist, Correction, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 5, 2020, the Company will be listed on TSX Venture, where it will remain suspended effective the open on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
________________________________________
PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 21, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission dated May 20, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders July 31, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 25 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 11, 2020, the common shares of Canada Energy Partners Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas' company.
Post - Consolidation
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
3,615,782
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
CE.H
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
135038206
(new)
_____________________________________
20/08/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APOLLO GOLD CORP. ("APGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
395 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Andrew Bowering
Y
80,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
154,000
[5 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $108,635.00 and 221,270 Broker Warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,370.00 and 12,740 Broker Warrants exercisable
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $59,075.00 and 129,850 Broker
PI Financial Corp. - $23,905.00 and 47,810 Broker Warrants exercisable into
Aspen Capital Corp. (Arthur H. Kwan) - $42,000.00 and 84,000 Broker Warrants
2760325 Ontario Inc. (Dilshad Hossain) - $1,400.00 and 2,800 Finder's Warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated August 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,258,847 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
5,129,416 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,129,416 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
97 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Bradford Cooke
Y
1,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
443,500
[7 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Jochen Staiger - $2,250.00 and 9,300 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $15,581.39 and 51,937 Finder's Warrants that are
Haywood Securities Inc. -$19,178.96 and 63,930 Finder's Warrants that are
Gerhard Merkel -$43,563.01 and 145,210 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $31,563.00 and 8,400 Finder's Warrants that are
PI Financial Corp. - $2,070.00 and 6,900 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
Christian Fiechter -$3,600.00 and 12,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
Sonke Timm - $1,800.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 13, 2020 and July 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,416,667 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.72 per share
Warrants:
5,208,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,208,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.00 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $100,080.00 and 139,000 Finder's Warrants that are
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $199,120.32 and 276,556 Finder's Warrants that are
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $100,080.00 and 139,000 Finder's
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a closing news release dated August 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CASSOWARY CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("BIRD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 7, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 8, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 2, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:01 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has closed its financing pursuant to its prospectus supplement dated July 27, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated July 8, 2019 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada on July 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on July 31, 2020, for gross proceeds of $17,496,000 (excluding the Over-Allotment Option defined below). TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Over-Allotment Option was subsequently exercised and closed on August 7, 2020, for additional gross proceeds of $2,624,400.
Underwriters:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (the "Co-Lead Underwriters"), Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital, Paradigm Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters")
Offering:
12,420,000 common shares, including common shares sold under the Over-
Share Price:
$1.62 per share (the "Offering Price")
Underwriter's Fee:
The Underwriters received cash commissions in the amount of $1,127,111.76,
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to
________________________________________
CROWN MINING CORP. ("CWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced July 28, 2020:
Number of Shares:
7,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
600,000
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $3,150 and 500,000 Finders' Units payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation, StephenAvenue Securities Inc., and Thought Launch Capital & Advisory. Each Finder Unit entitles the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.05 per unit for a period of two years. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,911,067 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $414,664.01.
Number of Creditors:
12 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Terrence Filbert
Y
$42,443.03
$0.06
707,384
Shellbridge Group Limited
(Leo Wong)
Y
$10,000.00
$0.06
2,297,833
Garry Kielenstyn
Y
$50,000.00
$0.06
833,333
The Pepwith Company
(R.Scott Chaykin)
Y
$12,000.00
$0.06
200,000
KMD Project Services Ltd
(Karen Dyczkowski)
Y
$56,595.00
$0.06
943,250
Cross Davis & Company LLP
(Scott Davis)
Y
$20,000.00
$0.06
333,333
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020 and July 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
33,334,570 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
33,334,570 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,334,570 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.08 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
54 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Munday Home Sales Ltd. (Maxwell A. Munday)
Y
8,500,000
Finder's Fee:
CDN$16,418.00 and 273,630 Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable.
CDN$52,500 and 875,000 Warrants payable to REDPLUG Inc.
CDN$420.00 and 7,000 Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
CDN$43,736.00 and 728,933 Warrants payable to David Skarica
70,000 Warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners
Each non-transferable Finder's Warrants is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.08 until July 30, 2022.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, July 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP. ("GDBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, August 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP. ("GDBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,060,422 common shares at a deemed value of $0.076 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$60,000.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 5, 2020.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 77,931 common shares at a deemed price of $0.145 per share to settle outstanding debt for $11,300.00.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 4, 2020.
________________________________________
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,333,334 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
1,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,333,334 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated announcing the closing of the private placement and required hold period which ends December 1, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered ("Bought") and Non-Brokered ("NB") Private Placement announced on July 6, 2020 and July 13, 2020, respectively:
Number of Shares:
7,976,975 Bought common shares and 446,500 NB common shares
Purchase Price:
$1.73 per share
Number of Placees:
24 Placees (including 1 Placee participating in NB portion)
Agent's Fee:
Cormark Securities Inc. - $395,029.77 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $98,326.19 cash
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $65,550.79 cash
Haywood Securities Inc. - $65,550.79 cash
Sprott Capital Partners LP - $65,550.79 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
1,515,000 flow-through common shares
15,414,998 non flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per flow-through common share
$0.055 per non flow-through common share
Warrants:
15,414,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,414,998 common
Warrants Exercice Price:
$0.055 per share during a period of 24 months from the closing date
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée
Y
515,000
Steven Brunelle
Y
181,818
Finder's Fee:
Arm's Length finders received a total cash commission of $9,047.50 and non-
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 23, 2020.
IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. («IPG»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions :
1 515 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
15 414 998 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
0,07 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
0,055 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
15 414 998 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 414 998
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,055 $ par action pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture
Nombre de souscripteurs :
33 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée
Y
515 000
Steven Brunelle
Y
181 818
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Des intermédiaires sans lien de dépendance ont reçu une commission en
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juillet 2020.
________________________________________
LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 28, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,272,700 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per flow-through share
Number of Placees:
1 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. - $17,499.79 cash and 159,089 compensation
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 5, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures announced July 29, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
$5,000,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 505,050 common shares at a conversion price of $9.90 per share
Maturity date:
April 22, 2023
Interest rate:
8% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement of convertible debentures.
________________________________________
MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
6,882,760
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 20, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 20, 2021
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.25
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10 subject to an acceleration clause
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of Element 79 Capital Inc. and then reissued following the completion of the qualifying transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on November 26, 2018.
PRODUITS NATURELS MONDIAS INC. (« NHP »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :
Nombre de bons :
6 882 760
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
Le 20 juin 2020
Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons :
Le 20 juin 2021
Prix d'exercice initial des bons :
0,25 $
Nouveau prix d'exercice des bons :
0,10 $ assujetti à une clause d'accélération
Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé complété par Element 79 Capital Inc. et réémis suite à l'opération admissible complétée, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effective le 26 novembre 2018.
____________________________________________
NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 17, 2020 between the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seabourne Resources Inc. ("Seabourne") and Rosalind Lannon (the "Optionor"). Pusuant to the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Merasheen option by incurring $2-million in expenditures within four years. The Agreement also contains cash payments totalling $115,000 and the issuance of 1,600,000 shares to the Optionor over five instalments during the four-year period. The Optionor will retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty of which 1 % can be bought back by the Company for $2,000,000.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
50,000 common shares was issued to Mr. Jeffrey Brushett in relation to the Agreement.
For additional information, please refer to the Company's news release August 4, 2020.
________________________________________
OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:42 p.m. PST, July 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, July 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
None
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Founders Centric Capital Partners Inc.
(Andrew Lee)
Y
200,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated July 29, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, on July 29, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on August 4, 2020, for gross proceeds of $11,552,325 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).
Underwriters:
Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Pollitt & Co. Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP,
Offering:
31,222,500 shares, including 4,072,500 shares issued pursuant to the full
exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.
Share Price:
$0.37 per Share
Underwriter's Fee:
An aggregate of $693,139.50, plus 1,873,350 broker warrants (the "Broker
Over-Allotment Option:
The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to purchase up to an additional 4,072,500 shares at $0.37 per share. The Underwriters have fully exercised the Over-Allotment Option.
________________________________________
VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 7, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
286,400 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$1.75 per flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
A finder received a cash commission totaling $30,072.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 6, 2020.
RESSOURCES MINIÈRES VANSTAR INC. (« VSR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
Nombre d'actions :
286 400 actions accréditives ordinaires
Prix :
1,75 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs :
2 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces 30 072 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 août 2020.
________________________________________
